Nifty500 Value 50 Index Index

NIFTY500 VALUE 50 INDEX

Nifty500 Value 50 Index
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
16619.05 Closed
-1.39-235
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-0.6
1M
3.4
3M
11.8
6M
18.4
1Y
37.4
5Y
14.1
National Aluminium Company		362.858.252.3386,26,089
Hindalco Industries		940.0015.301.6555,73,300
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.202.500.896,58,43,426
Oil India		488.054.150.861,87,79,292
Vedanta		723.354.950.691,32,68,756
IIFL Finance		499.503.300.6714,66,472
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.59-0.12-0.072,18,48,406
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.4470,99,198
NMDC		81.26-0.48-0.592,29,82,057
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.80-1.85-0.621,56,90,227
Tata Steel		211.01-1.32-0.623,05,23,310
Hyundai Motor India		2148.00-17.40-0.804,07,134
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.809,00,872
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.935,10,841
Tata Chemicals		710.45-6.95-0.974,86,232
State Bank of India		1189.90-11.80-0.981,62,70,835
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.023,33,797
Coal India		426.25-4.40-1.0274,98,197
NTPC		377.55-4.35-1.141,47,32,253
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.4014,34,807
IndusInd Bank		942.50-14.25-1.4915,68,186
Aster DM Healthcare		644.60-10.00-1.537,62,213
Federal Bank		294.95-4.90-1.6362,75,477
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.8217,33,321
Power Finance Corporation		406.20-7.60-1.8463,88,337
City Union Bank		277.35-5.70-2.0117,72,131
Union Bank of India		198.13-4.14-2.052,22,56,833
RBL Bank		313.15-6.60-2.0652,96,391
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1599.90-34.20-2.091,81,016
Bank of Baroda		315.20-6.75-2.1098,23,313
Bank of India		172.30-3.75-2.131,11,69,455
NCC		149.37-3.27-2.1431,83,959
UPL		622.85-14.55-2.2824,04,381
Bandhan Bank		177.66-4.32-2.3783,91,506
Canara Bank		153.56-3.81-2.422,82,09,294
Punjab National Bank		126.05-3.39-2.622,29,15,402
Sammaan Capital		145.96-3.95-2.6383,17,301
GAIL (India)		165.07-4.46-2.631,72,68,287
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.80-10.60-2.751,49,39,455
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		448.15-13.10-2.849,26,613
CESC		153.49-4.66-2.9520,33,533
REC		338.95-10.85-3.1059,51,923
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.60-12.05-3.151,18,04,909
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.50-14.25-3.251,22,50,296
Karur Vysya Bank		315.30-10.90-3.3428,72,633
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.78-3.723,89,23,899
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.19-3.26-3.7367,69,406
Jindal Saw		178.40-6.97-3.7620,67,962
Reliance Power		22.98-0.99-4.136,26,41,973
IRB Infrastructure Developers		39.94-1.77-4.241,05,24,779
Indian Oil Corporation		179.11-8.36-4.463,14,64,579
Petronet LNG		308.65-14.75-4.5645,85,224
Reliance Infrastructure		85.87-4.51-4.9912,46,918
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.282,40,08,717
Mar 2, 2026, 4:05 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
Market News

