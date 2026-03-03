Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|National Aluminium Company
|362.85
|8.25
|2.33
|86,26,089
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|55,73,300
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|6,58,43,426
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|1,87,79,292
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|1,32,68,756
|IIFL Finance
|499.50
|3.30
|0.67
|14,66,472
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.59
|-0.12
|-0.07
|2,18,48,406
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|70,99,198
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|2,29,82,057
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|1,56,90,227
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|3,05,23,310
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|4,07,134
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|9,00,872
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|5,10,841
|Tata Chemicals
|710.45
|-6.95
|-0.97
|4,86,232
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|1,62,70,835
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|3,33,797
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|74,98,197
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|1,47,32,253
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|14,34,807
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|15,68,186
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|7,62,213
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|62,75,477
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|17,33,321
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|63,88,337
|City Union Bank
|277.35
|-5.70
|-2.01
|17,72,131
|Union Bank of India
|198.13
|-4.14
|-2.05
|2,22,56,833
|RBL Bank
|313.15
|-6.60
|-2.06
|52,96,391
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1599.90
|-34.20
|-2.09
|1,81,016
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|98,23,313
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.75
|-2.13
|1,11,69,455
|NCC
|149.37
|-3.27
|-2.14
|31,83,959
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|24,04,381
|Bandhan Bank
|177.66
|-4.32
|-2.37
|83,91,506
|Canara Bank
|153.56
|-3.81
|-2.42
|2,82,09,294
|Punjab National Bank
|126.05
|-3.39
|-2.62
|2,29,15,402
|Sammaan Capital
|145.96
|-3.95
|-2.63
|83,17,301
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|1,72,68,287
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|1,49,39,455
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|448.15
|-13.10
|-2.84
|9,26,613
|CESC
|153.49
|-4.66
|-2.95
|20,33,533
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|59,51,923
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|1,18,04,909
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|1,22,50,296
|Karur Vysya Bank
|315.30
|-10.90
|-3.34
|28,72,633
|Bank of Maharashtra
|71.98
|-2.78
|-3.72
|3,89,23,899
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.19
|-3.26
|-3.73
|67,69,406
|Jindal Saw
|178.40
|-6.97
|-3.76
|20,67,962
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.99
|-4.13
|6,26,41,973
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|39.94
|-1.77
|-4.24
|1,05,24,779
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|3,14,64,579
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|45,85,224
|Reliance Infrastructure
|85.87
|-4.51
|-4.99
|12,46,918
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28
|2,40,08,717