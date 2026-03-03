Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty500 Quality 50 Index

NSE
BSE
NIFTY500 QUALITY 50

Nifty500 Quality 50
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty500 Quality 50
  • Nifty500 Value 50 Index
17976.75 Closed
-1.42-259.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-1.7
1M
-4.9
3M
-5.5
6M
-5.5
1Y
9.1
5Y
9.1
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Solar Industries India		13989.00485.003.593,77,410
Anand Rathi Wealth		3148.5072.602.362,65,646
National Aluminium Company		362.858.252.3386,26,089
Bharat Electronics		453.959.252.083,50,34,174
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.1127,90,621
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8801.00-48.00-0.547,555
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.5820,91,159
NMDC		81.26-0.48-0.592,29,82,057
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.80-15.10-0.6814,48,602
Britannia Industries		5959.00-43.50-0.721,85,417
Emami		458.70-3.90-0.844,50,197
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.80-18.20-0.8590,010
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.50-23.90-0.9133,74,385
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.023,33,797
Coal India		426.25-4.40-1.0274,98,197
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		717.50-7.65-1.056,61,761
Zen Technologies		1345.40-14.50-1.079,99,557
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.207,52,861
Oracle Financial Services Software		6848.00-84.00-1.211,06,501
Persistent Systems		4673.40-59.60-1.266,37,428
LTIMindtree		4404.40-57.60-1.291,71,388
Crisil		4316.80-59.60-1.3635,823
Tata Elxsi		4449.30-63.70-1.413,03,080
ABB India		5983.00-90.00-1.482,75,442
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2532.60-39.00-1.521,06,428
Adani Power		137.97-2.14-1.532,66,99,798
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.762,26,434
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.818,16,022
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.85-13.35-1.8425,79,526
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		876.40-17.20-1.923,84,495
Coforge		1162.70-23.10-1.9524,47,816
L&T Technology Services		3443.20-69.20-1.9799,923
Bajaj Auto		9776.00-196.50-1.973,30,330
Action Construction Equipment		867.00-17.70-2.002,15,723
GE Vernova T&D India		3772.40-77.80-2.0210,46,852
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.1516,151
KPIT Technologies		754.25-16.85-2.1916,81,199
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.25-0.95-2.2071,08,750
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.3543,45,346
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.401,99,676
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.70-24.25-2.5215,16,891
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2370.70-63.40-2.6012,81,767
360 One Wam		1074.70-28.90-2.6218,37,718
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.80-10.60-2.751,49,39,455
eClerx Services		3083.70-88.70-2.801,63,144
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.9121,570
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.9570,12,943
Tanla Platforms		441.55-13.45-2.963,94,685
Sonata Software		260.25-7.95-2.965,86,936
Nippon Life India Asset Management		903.45-27.75-2.985,99,821
Natco Pharma		956.25-32.25-3.2610,73,411
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.2866,17,593
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.4531,50,540
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.584,99,942
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.20-33.25-3.671,35,178
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.8827,15,604
Force Motors		23380.00-961.00-3.9594,543
Suzlon Energy		40.95-1.72-4.0311,60,13,965
Praj Industries		304.50-13.45-4.2316,52,633
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.3211,64,222
Apar Industries		10694.00-486.50-4.351,72,973
Triveni Turbine		467.00-22.20-4.542,52,614
Mar 2, 2026, 3:58 PM IST
