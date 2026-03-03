Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY500 MULTIFACTOR MQVLV 50

Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Value Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Capital Markets
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty Core Housing
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty EV & New Age Automotive
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Housing
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Defence
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty India New Age Consumption
  • Nifty India Select 5 Corporate Groups (MAATR)
  • Nifty India Tourism
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IPO
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index
  • Nifty MidSmall Financial Services
  • Nifty MidSmall Healthcare
  • Nifty MidSmall India Consumption
  • Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Mobility
  • Nifty Next 50
  • Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • NIFTY Quality Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Rural
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50
  • Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
  • Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight
  • Nifty Total Market
  • NIFTY Transportation & Logistics
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • NIFTY100 Alpha 30
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Alpha 30
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty200 Value 30
  • Nifty500 Equal Weight
  • Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted
  • Nifty500 Low Volatility 50
  • Nifty500 Momentum 50
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
  • Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20
  • Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50
  • Nifty500 Quality 50
  • Nifty500 Value 50 Index
Add to Watchlist
31785.70 Closed
-1.63-527.5
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-1.6
1M
1.7
3M
0.6
6M
3.3
1Y
16.7
5Y
16.7
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.5312,68,987
National Aluminium Company		362.858.252.3386,26,089
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.202.500.896,58,43,426
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4369.2035.900.832,31,767
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.408.100.6310,52,234
EID Parry (India)		870.505.300.611,58,430
Cipla		1351.603.400.2518,99,674
Shree Cements		26125.0050.000.1928,282
Eris Lifesciences		1360.402.100.151,44,679
Divi's Laboratories		6403.50-5.00-0.083,00,339
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.1127,90,621
Max Financial Services		1806.80-6.60-0.364,13,785
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.4470,99,198
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.10-2.10-0.511,52,36,666
PI Industries		3099.40-17.90-0.573,14,065
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.5820,91,159
Britannia Industries		5959.00-43.50-0.721,85,417
Emami		458.70-3.90-0.844,50,197
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.50-23.90-0.9133,74,385
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.935,10,841
Coal India		426.25-4.40-1.0274,98,197
United Spirits		1366.60-14.20-1.039,57,355
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		717.50-7.65-1.056,61,761
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.207,52,861
Oracle Financial Services Software		6848.00-84.00-1.211,06,501
UltraTech Cement		12521.00-156.00-1.232,37,506
Persistent Systems		4673.40-59.60-1.266,37,428
Alkem Laboratories		5566.00-73.50-1.3054,260
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.4014,34,807
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2532.60-39.00-1.521,06,428
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.536,735
Aster DM Healthcare		644.60-10.00-1.537,62,213
Caplin Point Laboratories		1672.90-27.20-1.6090,268
Federal Bank		294.95-4.90-1.6362,75,477
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.664,99,980
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.762,26,434
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.7784,93,269
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.818,16,022
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.8217,33,321
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.85-13.35-1.8425,79,526
Power Finance Corporation		406.20-7.60-1.8463,88,337
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.915,68,619
Coforge		1162.70-23.10-1.9524,47,816
Bajaj Auto		9776.00-196.50-1.973,30,330
Union Bank of India		198.13-4.14-2.052,22,56,833
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.084,32,301
Bank of Baroda		315.20-6.75-2.1098,23,313
Dabur India		507.60-10.90-2.1021,07,282
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.1516,151
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.25-0.95-2.2071,08,750
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.00-8.30-2.2212,26,291
Eicher Motors		7826.00-184.50-2.304,94,148
Canara Bank		153.56-3.81-2.422,82,09,294
ACC		1553.20-39.20-2.462,12,450
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.70-24.25-2.5215,16,891
Bajaj Finserv		1941.90-51.50-2.5815,95,247
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.80-10.60-2.751,49,39,455
L&T Finance		275.80-8.15-2.8780,61,770
Bosch		35370.00-1,055.00-2.9020,579
Asian Paints		2307.10-69.10-2.9125,28,308
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.9121,570
Nippon Life India Asset Management		903.45-27.75-2.985,99,821
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		441.10-13.80-3.032,05,543
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.088,61,596
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.60-12.05-3.151,18,04,909
Maruti Suzuki India		14388.00-469.00-3.166,03,744
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.50-14.25-3.251,22,50,296
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.2866,17,593
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.584,99,942
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.6011,39,992
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.8827,15,604
Indian Oil Corporation		179.11-8.36-4.463,14,64,579
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.282,40,08,717
Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse