Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|12,68,987
|National Aluminium Company
|362.85
|8.25
|2.33
|86,26,089
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|6,58,43,426
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4369.20
|35.90
|0.83
|2,31,767
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|10,52,234
|EID Parry (India)
|870.50
|5.30
|0.61
|1,58,430
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|18,99,674
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|28,282
|Eris Lifesciences
|1360.40
|2.10
|0.15
|1,44,679
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|3,00,339
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|27,90,621
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|4,13,785
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|70,99,198
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|1,52,36,666
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|3,14,065
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|20,91,159
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|1,85,417
|Emami
|458.70
|-3.90
|-0.84
|4,50,197
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|33,74,385
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|5,10,841
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|74,98,197
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|9,57,355
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|717.50
|-7.65
|-1.05
|6,61,761
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|7,52,861
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|1,06,501
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|2,37,506
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|6,37,428
|Alkem Laboratories
|5566.00
|-73.50
|-1.30
|54,260
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|14,34,807
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|1,06,428
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|6,735
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|7,62,213
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1672.90
|-27.20
|-1.60
|90,268
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|62,75,477
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|4,99,980
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|2,26,434
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|84,93,269
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|8,16,022
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|17,33,321
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|25,79,526
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|63,88,337
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|5,68,619
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|24,47,816
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|3,30,330
|Union Bank of India
|198.13
|-4.14
|-2.05
|2,22,56,833
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|4,32,301
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|98,23,313
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|21,07,282
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|16,151
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.25
|-0.95
|-2.20
|71,08,750
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.00
|-8.30
|-2.22
|12,26,291
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|4,94,148
|Canara Bank
|153.56
|-3.81
|-2.42
|2,82,09,294
|ACC
|1553.20
|-39.20
|-2.46
|2,12,450
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.70
|-24.25
|-2.52
|15,16,891
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|15,95,247
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|1,49,39,455
|L&T Finance
|275.80
|-8.15
|-2.87
|80,61,770
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|20,579
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|25,28,308
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|21,570
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|903.45
|-27.75
|-2.98
|5,99,821
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|441.10
|-13.80
|-3.03
|2,05,543
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|8,61,596
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|1,18,04,909
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|6,03,744
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|1,22,50,296
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|66,17,593
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|4,99,942
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|11,39,992
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|27,15,604
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|3,14,64,579
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28
|2,40,08,717