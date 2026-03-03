Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tejas Networks
|484.70
|48.85
|11.21
|14,29,92,425
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|20,01,875
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|6,58,43,426
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|1405.50
|12.30
|0.88
|3,61,536
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|1,87,79,292
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|556.05
|4.25
|0.77
|3,56,731
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|113.97
|0.30
|0.26
|40,77,749
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|24,08,197
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|27,90,621
|EIH
|312.55
|-1.00
|-0.32
|2,85,224
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|1,17,85,758
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|5,33,503
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|20,91,159
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|4,25,763
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|1,56,90,227
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|8,54,154
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|34,67,885
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|9,00,872
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|5,10,841
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|1,77,27,577
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|3,33,797
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.15
|-2.80
|-1.06
|1,28,70,609
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1377.30
|-15.70
|-1.13
|8,63,734
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|1,47,32,253
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|2,37,506
|Delhivery
|427.90
|-5.50
|-1.27
|17,60,668
|Indus Towers
|448.55
|-6.40
|-1.41
|32,35,580
|HFCL
|67.50
|-1.01
|-1.47
|2,02,90,476
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|6,735
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|7,62,213
|Aegis Logistics
|677.85
|-10.60
|-1.54
|2,11,000
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|4,99,980
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|14,90,881
|BEML
|1650.20
|-30.80
|-1.83
|2,63,949
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.15
|-5.60
|-1.84
|2,04,293
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|4,42,316
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|803.10
|-17.35
|-2.11
|3,16,897
|NCC
|149.37
|-3.27
|-2.14
|31,83,959
|Brigade Enterprises
|678.60
|-15.45
|-2.23
|5,42,766
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|1,99,676
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|18,94,582
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|3,82,737
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|56,45,823
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|2,37,28,722
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|1,11,788
|Elgi Equipments
|520.10
|-14.65
|-2.74
|5,14,278
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|1,49,39,455
|Vodafone Idea
|10.29
|-0.30
|-2.83
|49,87,23,631
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|2,57,23,090
|CESC
|153.49
|-4.66
|-2.95
|20,33,533
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|14693.00
|-471.00
|-3.11
|10,824
|Kaynes Technology India
|3736.60
|-119.90
|-3.11
|11,83,553
|Inox Wind
|89.19
|-2.94
|-3.19
|1,20,82,239
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|15,57,182
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|1,22,50,296
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|1,99,684
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|42,07,514
|Container Corporation of India
|479.00
|-16.65
|-3.36
|16,56,198
|Balkrishna Industries
|2302.60
|-81.30
|-3.41
|1,46,832
|Exide Industries
|322.80
|-11.50
|-3.44
|16,51,619
|KEC International
|564.90
|-20.40
|-3.49
|8,50,354
|NBCC (India)
|89.36
|-3.31
|-3.57
|1,32,60,337
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|718.15
|-26.90
|-3.61
|3,26,843
|GMR Airports
|96.49
|-4.14
|-4.11
|1,19,96,476
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.99
|-4.13
|6,26,41,973
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|671.35
|-29.60
|-4.22
|6,52,594
|Praj Industries
|304.50
|-13.45
|-4.23
|16,52,633
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|3,14,64,579
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|45,85,224
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.70
|-211.60
|-4.95
|65,42,141
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1177.00
|-63.10
|-5.09
|4,68,286
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.47
|-0.78
|-5.11
|4,13,43,237
|Ircon International
|136.21
|-7.40
|-5.15
|38,62,229
|Asahi India Glass
|850.85
|-49.85
|-5.53
|1,52,110
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36
|34,65,274