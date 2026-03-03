Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY500 MULTICAP INFRASTRUCTURE 50:30:20 INDEX

Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
13872.80 Closed
-2.16-305.7
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-3
1M
-1
3M
-3.4
6M
0.5
1Y
18
5Y
122.2
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tejas Networks		484.7048.8511.2114,29,92,425
Tube Investments of India		2837.6084.203.0620,01,875
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.202.500.896,58,43,426
Kirloskar Oil Engines		1405.5012.300.883,61,536
Oil India		488.054.150.861,87,79,292
Ramkrishna Forgings		556.054.250.773,56,731
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.970.300.2640,77,749
Godrej Properties		1733.502.500.1424,08,197
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.1127,90,621
EIH		312.55-1.00-0.322,85,224
Bharti Airtel		1873.20-6.10-0.321,17,85,758
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7791.50-30.00-0.385,33,503
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.5820,91,159
Phoenix Mills		1648.60-10.00-0.604,25,763
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.80-1.85-0.621,56,90,227
Torrent Power		1554.90-11.50-0.738,54,154
Max Healthcare Institute		1083.60-8.35-0.7634,67,885
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.809,00,872
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.935,10,841
Ashok Leyland		209.01-2.09-0.991,77,27,577
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.023,33,797
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.15-2.80-1.061,28,70,609
Prestige Estates Projects		1377.30-15.70-1.138,63,734
NTPC		377.55-4.35-1.141,47,32,253
UltraTech Cement		12521.00-156.00-1.232,37,506
Delhivery		427.90-5.50-1.2717,60,668
Indus Towers		448.55-6.40-1.4132,35,580
HFCL		67.50-1.01-1.472,02,90,476
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.536,735
Aster DM Healthcare		644.60-10.00-1.537,62,213
Aegis Logistics		677.85-10.60-1.542,11,000
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.664,99,980
Bharat Forge		1879.30-31.90-1.6714,90,881
BEML		1650.20-30.80-1.832,63,949
Gujarat State Petronet		299.15-5.60-1.842,04,293
Oberoi Realty		1490.70-32.10-2.114,42,316
Jyoti CNC Automation		803.10-17.35-2.113,16,897
NCC		149.37-3.27-2.1431,83,959
Brigade Enterprises		678.60-15.45-2.235,42,766
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.401,99,676
Indian Hotels Company		651.00-16.05-2.4118,94,582
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.433,82,737
Tata Power Company		368.35-9.20-2.4456,45,823
Reliance Industries		1358.00-35.90-2.582,37,28,722
The Ramco Cements		1099.90-29.90-2.651,11,788
Elgi Equipments		520.10-14.65-2.745,14,278
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.80-10.60-2.751,49,39,455
Vodafone Idea		10.29-0.30-2.8349,87,23,631
NHPC		73.14-2.19-2.912,57,23,090
CESC		153.49-4.66-2.9520,33,533
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		14693.00-471.00-3.1110,824
Kaynes Technology India		3736.60-119.90-3.1111,83,553
Inox Wind		89.19-2.94-3.191,20,82,239
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		517.25-17.25-3.2315,57,182
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.50-14.25-3.251,22,50,296
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.321,99,684
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.30-50.70-3.3342,07,514
Container Corporation of India		479.00-16.65-3.3616,56,198
Balkrishna Industries		2302.60-81.30-3.411,46,832
Exide Industries		322.80-11.50-3.4416,51,619
KEC International		564.90-20.40-3.498,50,354
NBCC (India)		89.36-3.31-3.571,32,60,337
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		718.15-26.90-3.613,26,843
GMR Airports		96.49-4.14-4.111,19,96,476
Reliance Power		22.98-0.99-4.136,26,41,973
Titagarh Rail Systems		671.35-29.60-4.226,52,594
Praj Industries		304.50-13.45-4.2316,52,633
Indian Oil Corporation		179.11-8.36-4.463,14,64,579
Petronet LNG		308.65-14.75-4.5645,85,224
Larsen & Toubro		4066.70-211.60-4.9565,42,141
Kalpataru Projects International		1177.00-63.10-5.094,68,286
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		14.47-0.78-5.114,13,43,237
Ircon International		136.21-7.40-5.1538,62,229
Asahi India Glass		850.85-49.85-5.531,52,110
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.3634,65,274
Mar 2, 2026, 4:05 PM IST
