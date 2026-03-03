Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index

NSE
BSE
NIFTY500 MOMENTUM 50

Nifty500 Momentum 50
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
51496.00 Closed
-1.65-862.4
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2
1M
0.3
3M
-4.2
6M
0.4
1Y
14.7
5Y
133.3
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Solar Industries India		13989.00485.003.593,77,410
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.5312,68,987
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2057.902.3753,90,946
Home First Finance Company India		1096.8013.701.2612,44,080
PTC Industries		18009.0073.000.4130,956
Bharat Dynamics		1268.002.800.2234,71,100
Navin Fluorine International		6269.0012.500.201,69,116
Eris Lifesciences		1360.402.100.151,44,679
Divi's Laboratories		6403.50-5.00-0.083,00,339
Hitachi Energy India		25500.00-62.00-0.241,18,951
SBI Life Insurance Company		2032.20-5.00-0.2510,09,225
Max Financial Services		1806.80-6.60-0.364,13,785
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.4470,99,198
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.10-2.10-0.511,52,36,666
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.80-15.10-0.6814,48,602
Bharti Hexacom		1595.30-11.60-0.7275,547
Max Healthcare Institute		1083.60-8.35-0.7634,67,885
Welspun Corp		817.65-7.60-0.924,89,483
SRF		2537.00-25.20-0.982,15,252
Zen Technologies		1345.40-14.50-1.079,99,557
Fortis Healthcare		932.50-10.15-1.0811,77,977
HDFC Life Insurance Company		707.30-8.00-1.1227,41,633
Amber Enterprises India		7884.50-89.50-1.121,83,333
Persistent Systems		4673.40-59.60-1.266,37,428
Firstsource Solutions		210.41-2.74-1.2928,89,833
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2532.60-39.00-1.521,06,428
Radico Khaitan		2609.00-40.50-1.532,78,720
Aster DM Healthcare		644.60-10.00-1.537,62,213
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1703.70-27.10-1.579,85,503
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		979.35-16.65-1.672,28,489
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.6918,93,193
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.7784,93,269
Coromandel International		2179.80-40.20-1.812,64,968
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1210.50-22.50-1.824,55,339
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.915,68,619
Coforge		1162.70-23.10-1.9524,47,816
Intellect Design Arena		683.50-14.10-2.023,53,822
Ceat		3459.60-71.80-2.031,53,595
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.3543,45,346
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.401,99,676
Bajaj Finserv		1941.90-51.50-2.5815,95,247
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2370.70-63.40-2.6012,81,767
Kaynes Technology India		3736.60-119.90-3.1111,83,553
Godfrey Phillips India		2042.90-72.50-3.435,99,899
One97 Communications		1059.40-38.90-3.5449,95,351
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.6011,39,992
Reliance Power		22.98-0.99-4.136,26,41,973
LT Foods		380.20-22.10-5.4913,24,217
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.282,40,08,717
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.3634,65,274
Mar 2, 2026, 3:58 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
