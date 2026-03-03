Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4369.20
|35.90
|0.83
|2,31,767
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|10,52,234
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|18,99,674
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|28,282
|Astral
|1669.80
|1.90
|0.11
|8,13,157
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|3,00,339
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,68,735
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|5,33,503
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|1,52,36,666
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|3,14,065
|PVR INOX
|1016.40
|-5.80
|-0.57
|2,41,669
|Axis Bank
|1372.30
|-11.60
|-0.84
|51,32,511
|JK Cement
|5608.00
|-48.00
|-0.85
|48,844
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|461.30
|-4.20
|-0.90
|4,21,337
|Tech Mahindra
|1345.40
|-12.40
|-0.91
|15,64,363
|United Breweries
|1589.90
|-15.10
|-0.94
|40,176
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|1,62,70,835
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|2,15,252
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|9,57,355
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|27,41,633
|Wipro
|198.57
|-2.39
|-1.19
|1,04,86,866
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|7,52,861
|LTIMindtree
|4404.40
|-57.60
|-1.29
|1,71,388
|Alkem Laboratories
|5566.00
|-73.50
|-1.30
|54,260
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|7,70,589
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|10,02,069
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|6,735
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.90
|-14.80
|-1.61
|5,18,652
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|62,75,477
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|2,26,434
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|84,93,269
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|5,68,619
|L&T Technology Services
|3443.20
|-69.20
|-1.97
|99,923
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|3,30,330
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|4,32,301
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|21,07,282
|Atul
|6531.00
|-143.00
|-2.14
|15,306
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|4,94,148
|IDFC First Bank
|71.78
|-1.70
|-2.31
|6,05,16,758
|Syngene International
|412.25
|-9.95
|-2.36
|14,03,365
|Bata India
|769.50
|-19.50
|-2.47
|1,20,445
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|15,95,247
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|1,11,788
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|20,579
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|21,570
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|8,61,596
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|6,03,744
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|347.85
|-11.95
|-3.32
|5,93,466
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1176.00
|-41.50
|-3.41
|11,73,402
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|11,39,992