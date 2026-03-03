Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tejas Networks
|484.70
|48.85
|11.21
|14,29,92,425
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|28.01
|1.89
|7.24
|4,53,00,436
|Poly Medicure
|1314.00
|57.90
|4.61
|4,98,148
|BASF India
|3589.40
|137.30
|3.98
|61,511
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|3,77,410
|Finolex Cables
|946.45
|32.75
|3.58
|26,25,254
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|12,68,987
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|20,01,875
|KEI Industries
|5206.00
|125.60
|2.47
|15,82,606
|Ventive Hospitality
|711.40
|16.70
|2.40
|3,82,956
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.20
|57.90
|2.37
|53,90,946
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3148.50
|72.60
|2.36
|2,65,646
|National Aluminium Company
|362.85
|8.25
|2.33
|86,26,089
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.65
|13.85
|2.29
|1,09,78,219
|Neuland Laboratories
|13096.00
|271.00
|2.11
|39,145
|Bharat Electronics
|453.95
|9.25
|2.08
|3,50,34,174
|Craftsman Automation
|7667.50
|141.50
|1.88
|67,491
|Hindustan Copper
|576.00
|9.70
|1.71
|1,82,72,860
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|55,73,300
|Siemens Energy India
|2972.70
|41.80
|1.43
|7,06,747
|Home First Finance Company India
|1096.80
|13.70
|1.26
|12,44,080
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2077.40
|23.90
|1.16
|2,59,750
|Abbott India
|26805.00
|275.00
|1.04
|12,530
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.60
|38.40
|0.98
|32,63,290
|Clean Science & Technology
|742.25
|7.10
|0.97
|2,66,248
|Vardhman Textiles
|547.50
|4.95
|0.91
|4,17,003
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1200.50
|10.80
|0.91
|84,392
|Jindal Stainless
|783.35
|7.00
|0.90
|16,96,464
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|6,58,43,426
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.50
|15.50
|0.89
|39,19,270
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|1405.50
|12.30
|0.88
|3,61,536
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|1,87,79,292
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4369.20
|35.90
|0.83
|2,31,767
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|556.05
|4.25
|0.77
|3,56,731
|SBFC Finance
|93.78
|0.69
|0.74
|16,25,020
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|1,32,68,756
|IIFL Finance
|499.50
|3.30
|0.67
|14,66,472
|Zensar Technologies
|568.40
|3.65
|0.65
|9,94,343
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|10,52,234
|Usha Martin
|420.95
|2.55
|0.61
|5,49,553
|EID Parry (India)
|870.50
|5.30
|0.61
|1,58,430
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|5,04,704
|PTC Industries
|18009.00
|73.00
|0.41
|30,956
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|2,21,94,311
|Lupin
|2311.10
|9.20
|0.40
|5,80,930
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|113.97
|0.30
|0.26
|40,77,749
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|18,99,674
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.00
|2.80
|0.22
|34,71,100
|JSW Steel
|1267.30
|2.60
|0.21
|16,08,917
|CCL Products India
|1017.00
|2.05
|0.20
|2,15,887
|Navin Fluorine International
|6269.00
|12.50
|0.20
|1,69,116
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|28,282
|Eris Lifesciences
|1360.40
|2.10
|0.15
|1,44,679
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|24,08,197
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|395.40
|0.50
|0.13
|3,30,339
|Astral
|1669.80
|1.90
|0.11
|8,13,157
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.59
|-0.12
|-0.07
|2,18,48,406
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|3,00,339
|Mankind Pharma
|2245.50
|-2.10
|-0.09
|5,45,017
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|27,90,621
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|653.55
|-0.95
|-0.15
|3,46,748
|Data Patterns (India)
|3204.30
|-5.90
|-0.18
|18,54,061
|Sai Life Science
|996.35
|-1.90
|-0.19
|9,80,255
|Hitachi Energy India
|25500.00
|-62.00
|-0.24
|1,18,951
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|10,09,225
|Endurance Technologies
|2654.10
|-7.60
|-0.29
|82,913
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13218.00
|-41.00
|-0.31
|5,088
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,68,735
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|1,17,85,758
|EIH
|312.55
|-1.00
|-0.32
|2,85,224
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|1,69,28,683
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|4,13,785
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|5,33,503
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|70,99,198
|Biocon
|387.95
|-1.85
|-0.47
|24,39,315
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.23
|-0.55
|-0.47
|1,99,10,506
|Thermax
|3101.80
|-16.00
|-0.51
|80,951
|V-Guard Industries
|311.60
|-1.60
|-0.51
|2,53,370
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|1,52,36,666
|Jindal Steel
|1237.80
|-6.40
|-0.51
|15,89,722
|Supreme Industries
|3954.20
|-21.00
|-0.53
|5,13,269
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8801.00
|-48.00
|-0.54
|7,555
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|5,09,813
|PVR INOX
|1016.40
|-5.80
|-0.57
|2,41,669
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|3,14,065
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|20,91,159
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|2,29,82,057
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|4,25,763
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|3,05,23,310
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|1,56,90,227
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2123.30
|-13.40
|-0.63
|3,16,016
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|14,48,602
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|1445.30
|-10.20
|-0.70
|1,28,199
|Century Plyboards (India)
|729.75
|-5.30
|-0.72
|57,964
|Bharti Hexacom
|1595.30
|-11.60
|-0.72
|75,547
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|1,85,417
|Polycab India
|8548.50
|-62.00
|-0.72
|6,53,618
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|8,54,154
|Au Small Finance Bank
|951.25
|-7.10
|-0.74
|25,34,464
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|22,73,224
|Capri Global Capital
|158.48
|-1.20
|-0.75
|7,17,607
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|34,67,885
|Welspun Living
|124.37
|-0.96
|-0.77
|22,46,105
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|448.20
|-3.50
|-0.77
|1,30,339
|Global Health
|1130.00
|-8.80
|-0.77
|1,04,737
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|9,00,872
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|4,07,134
|Whirlpool of India
|914.35
|-7.50
|-0.81
|4,00,316
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1210.40
|-10.00
|-0.82
|8,88,443
|Ather Energy
|705.00
|-5.90
|-0.83
|19,50,250
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|705.25
|-5.95
|-0.84
|58,524
|Axis Bank
|1372.30
|-11.60
|-0.84
|51,32,511
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|397.80
|-3.35
|-0.84
|2,11,833
|Emami
|458.70
|-3.90
|-0.84
|4,50,197
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|90,010
|JK Cement
|5608.00
|-48.00
|-0.85
|48,844
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|18,45,136
|Tata Technologies
|580.40
|-5.05
|-0.86
|10,19,890
|Infosys
|1288.90
|-11.20
|-0.86
|97,00,361
|Ajanta Pharma
|2967.80
|-26.10
|-0.87
|82,523
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|841.95
|-7.45
|-0.88
|13,33,185
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|461.30
|-4.20
|-0.90
|4,21,337
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|33,74,385
|Tech Mahindra
|1345.40
|-12.40
|-0.91
|15,64,363
|Welspun Corp
|817.65
|-7.60
|-0.92
|4,89,483
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|5,10,841
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|11,61,869
|United Breweries
|1589.90
|-15.10
|-0.94
|40,176
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|3,83,78,924
|HEG
|572.25
|-5.45
|-0.94
|12,00,967
|Tata Chemicals
|710.45
|-6.95
|-0.97
|4,86,232
|Linde India
|6664.50
|-65.50
|-0.97
|54,901
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|1,62,70,835
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|2,15,252
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|1,77,27,577
|Laurus Labs
|1065.00
|-10.80
|-1.00
|22,61,544
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10695.00
|-109.00
|-1.01
|35,739
|Patanjali Foods
|502.80
|-5.20
|-1.02
|18,01,918
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|74,98,197
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|3,33,797
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|9,57,355
|Ipca Laboratories
|1513.00
|-15.90
|-1.04
|1,15,864
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|717.50
|-7.65
|-1.05
|6,61,761
|IDBI Bank
|114.79
|-1.22
|-1.05
|2,72,48,457
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.15
|-2.80
|-1.06
|1,28,70,609
|Zen Technologies
|1345.40
|-14.50
|-1.07
|9,99,557
|Fortis Healthcare
|932.50
|-10.15
|-1.08
|11,77,977
|Bikaji Foods International
|631.15
|-7.00
|-1.10
|1,21,852
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|27,41,633
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|1,83,333
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1377.30
|-15.70
|-1.13
|8,63,734
|Go Digit General Insurance
|331.95
|-3.80
|-1.13
|1,32,180
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|1,47,32,253
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|11220.00
|-131.00
|-1.15
|9,748
|Avenue Supermarts
|3802.50
|-45.10
|-1.17
|3,78,340
|Schaeffler India
|4305.70
|-51.50
|-1.18
|1,32,427
|Wipro
|198.57
|-2.39
|-1.19
|1,04,86,866
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|7,52,861
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|119.93
|-1.46
|-1.20
|1,29,38,307
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|1,06,501
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.70
|-3.10
|-1.22
|12,66,917
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|2,37,506
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|100.81
|-1.27
|-1.24
|69,29,041
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|544.70
|-6.90
|-1.25
|10,29,893
|Saregama India
|328.80
|-4.20
|-1.26
|1,83,130
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|6,37,428
|Delhivery
|427.90
|-5.50
|-1.27
|17,60,668
|Firstsource Solutions
|210.41
|-2.74
|-1.29
|28,89,833
|LTIMindtree
|4404.40
|-57.60
|-1.29
|1,71,388
|Alkem Laboratories
|5566.00
|-73.50
|-1.30
|54,260
|HCL Technologies
|1371.00
|-18.10
|-1.30
|20,88,938
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|325.70
|-4.30
|-1.30
|9,79,181
|Trent
|3848.50
|-51.00
|-1.31
|8,01,446
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|7,70,589
|JSW Energy
|481.30
|-6.45
|-1.32
|25,07,740
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.50
|-2.90
|-1.33
|13,93,706
|Varun Beverages
|445.30
|-6.10
|-1.35
|51,83,683
|Granules India
|574.40
|-7.85
|-1.35
|4,68,097
|Crisil
|4316.80
|-59.60
|-1.36
|35,823
|Tata Consumer Products
|1125.20
|-15.80
|-1.38
|13,68,110
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|452.60
|-6.35
|-1.38
|3,36,468
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|7,82,909
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|7,33,88,956
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|14,34,807
|Indus Towers
|448.55
|-6.40
|-1.41
|32,35,580
|Tata Elxsi
|4449.30
|-63.70
|-1.41
|3,03,080
|Birlasoft
|384.60
|-5.50
|-1.41
|13,12,979
|Affle 3I
|1357.80
|-19.40
|-1.41
|3,28,446
|Akzo Nobel India
|2892.90
|-42.40
|-1.44
|31,299
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|10,02,069
|Hexaware Technologies
|466.60
|-6.90
|-1.46
|14,41,958
|HFCL
|67.50
|-1.01
|-1.47
|2,02,90,476
|ABB India
|5983.00
|-90.00
|-1.48
|2,75,442
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|65.94
|-0.99
|-1.48
|34,83,705
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|15,68,186
|Graphite India
|707.40
|-10.70
|-1.49
|18,65,244
|Gland Pharma
|1794.80
|-27.40
|-1.50
|65,276
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|1,06,428
|Adani Power
|137.97
|-2.14
|-1.53
|2,66,99,798
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|6,735
|Radico Khaitan
|2609.00
|-40.50
|-1.53
|2,78,720
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|7,62,213
|Aegis Logistics
|677.85
|-10.60
|-1.54
|2,11,000
|JSW Cement
|123.14
|-1.94
|-1.55
|21,12,866
|Maharashtra Seamless
|553.15
|-8.85
|-1.57
|2,55,093
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|9,85,503
|ACME Solar Holdings
|232.28
|-3.72
|-1.58
|7,38,881
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1672.90
|-27.20
|-1.60
|90,268
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.90
|-14.80
|-1.61
|5,18,652
|Concord Biotech
|1200.90
|-19.70
|-1.61
|2,17,143
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|62,75,477
|JM Financial
|125.63
|-2.11
|-1.65
|30,89,971
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|4,99,980
|Cyient
|899.50
|-15.20
|-1.66
|1,81,048
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|979.35
|-16.65
|-1.67
|2,28,489
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|14,90,881
|Dalmia Bharat
|1959.50
|-33.50
|-1.68
|3,88,419
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|18,93,193
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|39,67,184
|Adani Enterprises
|2124.60
|-37.20
|-1.72
|21,34,522
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|73.80
|-1.29
|-1.72
|16,99,261
|NMDC Steel
|39.86
|-0.71
|-1.75
|46,28,553
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|2,26,434
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|84,93,269
|Pidilite Industries
|1465.50
|-26.50
|-1.78
|6,99,279
|MphasiS
|2255.50
|-41.00
|-1.79
|3,49,774
|Sagility
|38.84
|-0.71
|-1.80
|3,05,32,447
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|8,16,022
|Coromandel International
|2179.80
|-40.20
|-1.81
|2,64,968
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1210.50
|-22.50
|-1.82
|4,55,339
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|17,33,321
|BEML
|1650.20
|-30.80
|-1.83
|2,63,949
|Jubilant Pharmova
|850.35
|-15.95
|-1.84
|1,09,605
|Aditya Birla Capital
|338.10
|-6.35
|-1.84
|68,39,776
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.15
|-5.60
|-1.84
|2,04,293
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|25,79,526
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|63,88,337
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|29,97,529
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|5,68,619
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|876.40
|-17.20
|-1.92
|3,84,495
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|304.20
|-5.94
|-1.92
|69,26,929
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|28,20,015
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|24,47,816
|R R Kabel
|1531.80
|-30.80
|-1.97
|3,43,736
|L&T Technology Services
|3443.20
|-69.20
|-1.97
|99,923
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|3,30,330
|Carborundum Universal
|806.95
|-16.30
|-1.98
|1,29,107
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|2,68,981
|Action Construction Equipment
|867.00
|-17.70
|-2.00
|2,15,723
|ITC Hotels
|172.52
|-3.54
|-2.01
|24,96,516
|City Union Bank
|277.35
|-5.70
|-2.01
|17,72,131
|GE Vernova T&D India
|3772.40
|-77.80
|-2.02
|10,46,852
|India Cements
|397.80
|-8.20
|-2.02
|2,67,570
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.28
|-1.76
|-2.02
|92,21,737
|Intellect Design Arena
|683.50
|-14.10
|-2.02
|3,53,822
|Ceat
|3459.60
|-71.80
|-2.03
|1,53,595
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|401.75
|-8.35
|-2.04
|48,03,685
|Union Bank of India
|198.13
|-4.14
|-2.05
|2,22,56,833
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1149.20
|-24.00
|-2.05
|2,58,953
|RBL Bank
|313.15
|-6.60
|-2.06
|52,96,391
|UTI Asset Management Company
|967.00
|-20.30
|-2.06
|67,855
|Cera Sanitaryware
|4784.80
|-101.60
|-2.08
|15,388
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|4,32,301
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1599.90
|-34.20
|-2.09
|1,81,016
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|21,07,282
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|98,23,313
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|4,42,316
|Honeywell Automation India
|30320.00
|-655.00
|-2.11
|3,596
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|803.10
|-17.35
|-2.11
|3,16,897
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1346.50
|-29.30
|-2.13
|1,57,668
|Piramal Pharma
|152.81
|-3.32
|-2.13
|20,46,239
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.75
|-2.13
|1,11,69,455
|Atul
|6531.00
|-143.00
|-2.14
|15,306
|NCC
|149.37
|-3.27
|-2.14
|31,83,959
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|16,151
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|-20.70
|-2.16
|7,78,066
|SKF India
|1700.00
|-37.50
|-2.16
|31,024
|Cohance Lifesciences
|303.20
|-6.75
|-2.18
|7,08,358
|KPIT Technologies
|754.25
|-16.85
|-2.19
|16,81,199
|Deepak Nitrite
|1545.90
|-34.80
|-2.20
|87,884
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.25
|-0.95
|-2.20
|71,08,750
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.00
|-8.30
|-2.22
|12,26,291
|Brigade Enterprises
|678.60
|-15.45
|-2.23
|5,42,766
|Lodha Developers
|966.20
|-22.05
|-2.23
|20,83,185
|Five-Star Business Finance
|407.80
|-9.35
|-2.24
|6,18,806
|Siemens
|3341.60
|-77.00
|-2.25
|5,98,519
|Kajaria Ceramics
|935.60
|-21.50
|-2.25
|4,97,305
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|42,42,819
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|24,04,381
|Gujarat Gas
|398.05
|-9.35
|-2.30
|1,56,650
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|4,94,148
|IDFC First Bank
|71.78
|-1.70
|-2.31
|6,05,16,758
|DCM Shriram
|1013.10
|-24.10
|-2.32
|85,127
|C.E. Info Systems
|1010.00
|-24.10
|-2.33
|82,544
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|238.29
|-5.71
|-2.34
|8,28,229
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|43,45,346
|Metropolis Healthcare
|1858.80
|-45.00
|-2.36
|23,080
|Syngene International
|412.25
|-9.95
|-2.36
|14,03,365
|Bandhan Bank
|177.66
|-4.32
|-2.37
|83,91,506
|Elecon Engineering Company
|406.00
|-9.85
|-2.37
|3,36,982
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|16,05,081
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|1,99,676
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.10
|-6.38
|-2.40
|33,96,945
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|18,94,582
|Canara Bank
|153.56
|-3.81
|-2.42
|2,82,09,294
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|3,82,737
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|56,45,823
|Waaree Energies
|2643.30
|-66.00
|-2.44
|14,71,208
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|442.45
|-11.10
|-2.45
|3,39,353
|ACC
|1553.20
|-39.20
|-2.46
|2,12,450
|Bata India
|769.50
|-19.50
|-2.47
|1,20,445
|Premier Energies
|712.85
|-18.15
|-2.48
|11,54,965
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|838.90
|-21.40
|-2.49
|94,988
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|67,17,872
|Jio Financial Services
|249.00
|-6.40
|-2.51
|1,84,12,891
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.70
|-24.25
|-2.52
|15,16,891
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|979.10
|-25.40
|-2.53
|79,637
|Bayer Cropscience
|4554.10
|-118.30
|-2.53
|10,483
|Sobha
|1359.60
|-35.50
|-2.54
|1,03,862
|Blue Dart Express
|5537.50
|-145.00
|-2.55
|10,915
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|2,37,28,722
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|15,95,247
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2370.70
|-63.40
|-2.60
|12,81,767
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.54
|-2.61
|14,10,54,900
|Can Fin Homes
|821.40
|-22.00
|-2.61
|1,71,930
|360 One Wam
|1074.70
|-28.90
|-2.62
|18,37,718
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|458.25
|-12.35
|-2.62
|2,56,550
|Punjab National Bank
|126.05
|-3.39
|-2.62
|2,29,15,402
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|1,72,68,287
|Sammaan Capital
|145.96
|-3.95
|-2.63
|83,17,301
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|1,11,788
|Finolex Industries
|180.35
|-4.90
|-2.65
|5,33,255
|Minda Corporation
|540.80
|-14.75
|-2.66
|3,03,882
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1255.90
|-34.30
|-2.66
|1,89,848
|NTPC Green Energy
|87.73
|-2.41
|-2.67
|46,64,271
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|181.74
|-5.01
|-2.68
|43,96,131
|Afcons Infrastructure
|284.30
|-7.85
|-2.69
|3,52,853
|Tata Investment Corporation
|640.95
|-17.75
|-2.69
|6,82,443
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.65
|-14.25
|-2.74
|14,97,360
|Elgi Equipments
|520.10
|-14.65
|-2.74
|5,14,278
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|1,49,39,455
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|372.45
|-10.60
|-2.77
|3,45,893
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|1309.50
|-37.30
|-2.77
|2,76,841
|Shipping Corporation of India
|256.15
|-7.32
|-2.78
|40,82,508
|eClerx Services
|3083.70
|-88.70
|-2.80
|1,63,144
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|474.45
|-13.70
|-2.81
|1,30,899
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|568.90
|-16.50
|-2.82
|2,17,902
|Vodafone Idea
|10.29
|-0.30
|-2.83
|49,87,23,631
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|448.15
|-13.10
|-2.84
|9,26,613
|Inox India
|1129.70
|-33.30
|-2.86
|31,990
|Timken India
|3373.10
|-99.80
|-2.87
|60,330
|Cochin Shipyard
|1448.90
|-42.80
|-2.87
|11,64,505
|L&T Finance
|275.80
|-8.15
|-2.87
|80,61,770
|Advent Hotels International
|188.24
|-5.59
|-2.88
|61,781
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|20,579
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|21,570
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|2,57,23,090
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|25,28,308
|Chalet Hotels
|784.50
|-23.60
|-2.92
|5,79,942
|NLC India
|252.45
|-7.60
|-2.92
|12,39,022
|HBL Engineering
|664.70
|-20.05
|-2.93
|16,30,290
|AIA Engineering
|3738.90
|-112.70
|-2.93
|47,310
|Signatureglobal (India)
|960.70
|-29.10
|-2.94
|3,09,231
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|70,12,943
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1644.20
|-50.00
|-2.95
|41,838
|CESC
|153.49
|-4.66
|-2.95
|20,33,533
|Sonata Software
|260.25
|-7.95
|-2.96
|5,86,936
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-150.70
|-2.98
|11,139
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|903.45
|-27.75
|-2.98
|5,99,821
|Sundram Fasteners
|846.95
|-26.20
|-3.00
|71,612
|Apollo Tyres
|440.40
|-13.65
|-3.01
|14,03,297
|Info Edge (India)
|998.50
|-31.10
|-3.02
|26,65,892
|Jyothy Labs
|245.80
|-7.66
|-3.02
|4,42,165
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1534.10
|-48.70
|-3.08
|53,321
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1206.50
|-38.40
|-3.08
|4,78,751
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|8,61,596
|DOMS Industries
|2259.60
|-72.40
|-3.10
|22,300
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|59,51,923
|Latent View Analytics
|326.75
|-10.45
|-3.10
|6,59,491
|Kaynes Technology India
|3736.60
|-119.90
|-3.11
|11,83,553
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|14693.00
|-471.00
|-3.11
|10,824
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1437.80
|-46.50
|-3.13
|42,024
|Godrej Industries
|961.85
|-31.20
|-3.14
|1,03,755
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|551.45
|-17.95
|-3.15
|19,75,553
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|1,18,04,909
|NAVA
|576.75
|-18.85
|-3.16
|3,45,875
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|6,03,744
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|317.75
|-10.40
|-3.17
|1,17,418
|Aarti Industries
|432.95
|-14.20
|-3.18
|10,46,432
|Inox Wind
|89.19
|-2.94
|-3.19
|1,20,82,239
|Gravita India
|1561.20
|-51.80
|-3.21
|2,20,872
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|15,57,182
|The New India Assurance Company
|142.52
|-4.78
|-3.25
|6,71,394
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|1,22,50,296
|Natco Pharma
|956.25
|-32.25
|-3.26
|10,73,411
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|66,17,593
|Indegene
|479.95
|-16.35
|-3.29
|2,48,545
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|1,99,684
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|347.85
|-11.95
|-3.32
|5,93,466
|Central Bank of India
|38.74
|-1.33
|-3.32
|1,69,35,521
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|42,07,514
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-29.95
|-3.34
|2,22,477
|Karur Vysya Bank
|315.30
|-10.90
|-3.34
|28,72,633
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2476.70
|-85.80
|-3.35
|8,095
|Container Corporation of India
|479.00
|-16.65
|-3.36
|16,56,198
|Honasa Consumer
|292.75
|-10.25
|-3.38
|5,46,930
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1176.00
|-41.50
|-3.41
|11,73,402
|Balkrishna Industries
|2302.60
|-81.30
|-3.41
|1,46,832
|Sun TV Network
|625.55
|-22.10
|-3.41
|2,77,438
|Alok Industries
|13.81
|-0.49
|-3.43
|53,45,505
|Indian Overseas Bank
|35.20
|-1.25
|-3.43
|1,01,15,441
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2042.90
|-72.50
|-3.43
|5,99,899
|Escorts Kubota
|3397.40
|-121.20
|-3.44
|69,860
|Exide Industries
|322.80
|-11.50
|-3.44
|16,51,619
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|31,50,540
|UCO Bank
|28.59
|-1.03
|-3.48
|94,92,430
|KEC International
|564.90
|-20.40
|-3.49
|8,50,354
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|2,45,41,706
|Aavas Financiers
|1240.10
|-45.50
|-3.54
|2,42,679
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|49,95,351
|Swan Corp
|368.80
|-13.60
|-3.56
|12,09,534
|NBCC (India)
|89.36
|-3.31
|-3.57
|1,32,60,337
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|4,99,942
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|438.45
|-16.35
|-3.59
|11,91,394
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|11,39,992
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|718.15
|-26.90
|-3.61
|3,26,843
|ITI
|260.50
|-9.80
|-3.63
|3,79,240
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|256.30
|-9.72
|-3.65
|27,08,865
|Jupiter Wagons
|257.45
|-9.75
|-3.65
|14,56,689
|Campus Activewear
|250.05
|-9.50
|-3.66
|4,13,277
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|873.20
|-33.25
|-3.67
|1,35,178
|Bank of Maharashtra
|71.98
|-2.78
|-3.72
|3,89,23,899
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.19
|-3.26
|-3.73
|67,69,406
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|7,54,603
|Choice International
|709.25
|-27.60
|-3.75
|3,21,956
|Jindal Saw
|178.40
|-6.97
|-3.76
|20,67,962
|Sapphire Foods India
|196.61
|-7.68
|-3.76
|1,42,276
|Sundaram Finance
|5301.00
|-208.50
|-3.78
|88,451
|Wockhardt
|1310.00
|-51.90
|-3.81
|3,50,376
|SJVN
|70.24
|-2.79
|-3.82
|46,72,987
|KSB
|740.70
|-29.55
|-3.84
|3,84,069
|Devyani International
|122.55
|-4.89
|-3.84
|9,79,408
|Adani Energy Solutions
|972.30
|-39.25
|-3.88
|13,62,542
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|27,15,604
|Anant Raj
|509.10
|-20.70
|-3.91
|21,43,411
|Force Motors
|23380.00
|-961.00
|-3.95
|94,543
|RHI Magnesita India
|417.40
|-17.25
|-3.97
|1,43,257
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|14,19,196
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|11,60,13,965
|Vedant Fashions
|374.20
|-15.75
|-4.04
|5,65,371
|Netweb Technologies India
|3705.00
|-156.40
|-4.05
|43,95,880
|UNO Minda
|1140.40
|-48.10
|-4.05
|12,12,211
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.34
|-4.21
|-4.07
|2,77,30,177
|TBO Tek
|1175.60
|-50.20
|-4.10
|2,16,391
|GMR Airports
|96.49
|-4.14
|-4.11
|1,19,96,476
|Newgen Software Technologies
|487.80
|-20.95
|-4.12
|26,10,138
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.99
|-4.13
|6,26,41,973
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.87
|-1.72
|-4.14
|22,86,684
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|188.51
|-8.14
|-4.14
|65,43,818
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|121.51
|-5.27
|-4.16
|10,56,596
|Engineers India
|212.47
|-9.28
|-4.18
|53,42,025
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|671.35
|-29.60
|-4.22
|6,52,594
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|1,21,54,400
|Praj Industries
|304.50
|-13.45
|-4.23
|16,52,633
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|39.94
|-1.77
|-4.24
|1,05,24,779
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1210.90
|-54.30
|-4.29
|3,62,947
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|11,64,222
|Apar Industries
|10694.00
|-486.50
|-4.35
|1,72,973
|JBM Auto
|527.30
|-24.05
|-4.36
|3,59,112
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|710.75
|-32.70
|-4.40
|1,09,081
|Trident
|24.44
|-1.14
|-4.46
|88,42,192
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|3,14,64,579
|Ola Electric Mobility
|24.08
|-1.14
|-4.52
|6,34,09,137
|Triveni Turbine
|467.00
|-22.20
|-4.54
|2,52,614
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|45,85,224
|Adani Green Energy
|903.55
|-43.80
|-4.62
|34,82,707
|PCBL Chemical
|295.05
|-14.35
|-4.64
|13,97,257
|AWL Agri Business
|180.29
|-8.81
|-4.66
|27,99,429
|JK Tyre & Industries
|477.75
|-23.35
|-4.66
|27,69,943
|Rites
|203.92
|-9.99
|-4.67
|8,29,776
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3316.80
|-166.50
|-4.78
|41,055
|3M India
|35675.00
|-1,830.00
|-4.88
|5,084
|Valor Estate
|108.16
|-5.62
|-4.94
|19,43,747
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.70
|-211.60
|-4.95
|65,42,141
|Syrma SGS Technology
|781.35
|-40.90
|-4.97
|14,93,348
|Reliance Infrastructure
|85.87
|-4.51
|-4.99
|12,46,918
|Godrej Agrovet
|607.90
|-32.35
|-5.05
|2,84,432
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|216.53
|-11.54
|-5.06
|5,54,672
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1177.00
|-63.10
|-5.09
|4,68,286
|Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
|384.65
|-20.65
|-5.09
|5,23,712
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.47
|-0.78
|-5.11
|4,13,43,237
|Ircon International
|136.21
|-7.40
|-5.15
|38,62,229
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|115.93
|-6.32
|-5.17
|1,25,95,759
|MMTC
|58.54
|-3.28
|-5.31
|25,22,429
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.45
|-16.90
|-5.34
|95,78,303
|LT Foods
|380.20
|-22.10
|-5.49
|13,24,217
|Asahi India Glass
|850.85
|-49.85
|-5.53
|1,52,110
|Olectra Greentech
|941.30
|-55.80
|-5.60
|7,43,295
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.45
|-27.40
|-5.65
|17,92,331
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|454.35
|-27.50
|-5.71
|2,72,434
|IFCI
|56.34
|-3.64
|-6.07
|1,84,31,968
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28
|2,40,08,717
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36
|34,65,274
|RailTel Corporation of India
|293.55
|-20.10
|-6.41
|18,78,268