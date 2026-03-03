Facebook Pixel Code
NIFTY500 LARGEMIDSMALL EQUAL CAP WEIGHTED

Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
17217.05 Closed
-1.63-284.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2
1M
-2.3
3M
-4.3
6M
-2.2
1Y
15.9
5Y
-5.8
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tejas Networks		484.7048.8511.2114,29,92,425
Kwality Wall's (India)		28.011.897.244,53,00,436
Poly Medicure		1314.0057.904.614,98,148
BASF India		3589.40137.303.9861,511
Solar Industries India		13989.00485.003.593,77,410
Finolex Cables		946.4532.753.5826,25,254
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.5312,68,987
Tube Investments of India		2837.6084.203.0620,01,875
KEI Industries		5206.00125.602.4715,82,606
Ventive Hospitality		711.4016.702.403,82,956
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2057.902.3753,90,946
Anand Rathi Wealth		3148.5072.602.362,65,646
National Aluminium Company		362.858.252.3386,26,089
Hindustan Zinc		617.6513.852.291,09,78,219
Neuland Laboratories		13096.00271.002.1139,145
Bharat Electronics		453.959.252.083,50,34,174
Craftsman Automation		7667.50141.501.8867,491
Hindustan Copper		576.009.701.711,82,72,860
Hindalco Industries		940.0015.301.6555,73,300
Siemens Energy India		2972.7041.801.437,06,747
Home First Finance Company India		1096.8013.701.2612,44,080
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2077.4023.901.162,59,750
Abbott India		26805.00275.001.0412,530
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.6038.400.9832,63,290
Clean Science & Technology		742.257.100.972,66,248
Vardhman Textiles		547.504.950.914,17,003
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1200.5010.800.9184,392
Jindal Stainless		783.357.000.9016,96,464
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.202.500.896,58,43,426
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.5015.500.8939,19,270
Kirloskar Oil Engines		1405.5012.300.883,61,536
Oil India		488.054.150.861,87,79,292
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4369.2035.900.832,31,767
Ramkrishna Forgings		556.054.250.773,56,731
SBFC Finance		93.780.690.7416,25,020
Vedanta		723.354.950.691,32,68,756
IIFL Finance		499.503.300.6714,66,472
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.659,94,343
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.408.100.6310,52,234
Usha Martin		420.952.550.615,49,553
EID Parry (India)		870.505.300.611,58,430
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1405.906.000.435,04,704
PTC Industries		18009.0073.000.4130,956
ITC		314.901.300.412,21,94,311
Lupin		2311.109.200.405,80,930
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.970.300.2640,77,749
Cipla		1351.603.400.2518,99,674
Bharat Dynamics		1268.002.800.2234,71,100
JSW Steel		1267.302.600.2116,08,917
CCL Products India		1017.002.050.202,15,887
Navin Fluorine International		6269.0012.500.201,69,116
Shree Cements		26125.0050.000.1928,282
Eris Lifesciences		1360.402.100.151,44,679
Godrej Properties		1733.502.500.1424,08,197
Triveni Engineering & Industries		395.400.500.133,30,339
Astral		1669.801.900.118,13,157
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.59-0.12-0.072,18,48,406
Divi's Laboratories		6403.50-5.00-0.083,00,339
Mankind Pharma		2245.50-2.10-0.095,45,017
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.1127,90,621
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		653.55-0.95-0.153,46,748
Data Patterns (India)		3204.30-5.90-0.1818,54,061
Sai Life Science		996.35-1.90-0.199,80,255
Hitachi Energy India		25500.00-62.00-0.241,18,951
SBI Life Insurance Company		2032.20-5.00-0.2510,09,225
Endurance Technologies		2654.10-7.60-0.2982,913
Maharashtra Scooters		13218.00-41.00-0.315,088
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-6.00-0.323,68,735
Bharti Airtel		1873.20-6.10-0.321,17,85,758
EIH		312.55-1.00-0.322,85,224
ICICI Bank		1374.00-4.90-0.361,69,28,683
Max Financial Services		1806.80-6.60-0.364,13,785
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7791.50-30.00-0.385,33,503
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.4470,99,198
Biocon		387.95-1.85-0.4724,39,315
Vishal Mega Mart		117.23-0.55-0.471,99,10,506
Thermax		3101.80-16.00-0.5180,951
V-Guard Industries		311.60-1.60-0.512,53,370
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.10-2.10-0.511,52,36,666
Jindal Steel		1237.80-6.40-0.5115,89,722
Supreme Industries		3954.20-21.00-0.535,13,269
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8801.00-48.00-0.547,555
APL Apollo Tubes		2222.30-12.30-0.555,09,813
PVR INOX		1016.40-5.80-0.572,41,669
PI Industries		3099.40-17.90-0.573,14,065
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.5820,91,159
NMDC		81.26-0.48-0.592,29,82,057
Phoenix Mills		1648.60-10.00-0.604,25,763
Tata Steel		211.01-1.32-0.623,05,23,310
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.80-1.85-0.621,56,90,227
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2123.30-13.40-0.633,16,016
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.80-15.10-0.6814,48,602
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1445.30-10.20-0.701,28,199
Century Plyboards (India)		729.75-5.30-0.7257,964
Bharti Hexacom		1595.30-11.60-0.7275,547
Britannia Industries		5959.00-43.50-0.721,85,417
Polycab India		8548.50-62.00-0.726,53,618
Torrent Power		1554.90-11.50-0.738,54,154
Au Small Finance Bank		951.25-7.10-0.7425,34,464
Hindustan Unilever		2320.60-17.50-0.7522,73,224
Capri Global Capital		158.48-1.20-0.757,17,607
Max Healthcare Institute		1083.60-8.35-0.7634,67,885
Welspun Living		124.37-0.96-0.7722,46,105
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		448.20-3.50-0.771,30,339
Global Health		1130.00-8.80-0.771,04,737
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.809,00,872
Hyundai Motor India		2148.00-17.40-0.804,07,134
Whirlpool of India		914.35-7.50-0.814,00,316
Aurobindo Pharma		1210.40-10.00-0.828,88,443
Ather Energy		705.00-5.90-0.8319,50,250
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		705.25-5.95-0.8458,524
Axis Bank		1372.30-11.60-0.8451,32,511
Sumitomo Chemical India		397.80-3.35-0.842,11,833
Emami		458.70-3.90-0.844,50,197
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.80-18.20-0.8590,010
JK Cement		5608.00-48.00-0.8548,844
PB Fintech		1468.90-12.70-0.8618,45,136
Tata Technologies		580.40-5.05-0.8610,19,890
Infosys		1288.90-11.20-0.8697,00,361
Ajanta Pharma		2967.80-26.10-0.8782,523
Life Insurance Corporation of India		841.95-7.45-0.8813,33,185
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		461.30-4.20-0.904,21,337
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.50-23.90-0.9133,74,385
Tech Mahindra		1345.40-12.40-0.9115,64,363
Welspun Corp		817.65-7.60-0.924,89,483
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.935,10,841
Nestle India		1279.70-12.00-0.9311,61,869
United Breweries		1589.90-15.10-0.9440,176
HDFC Bank		879.40-8.35-0.943,83,78,924
HEG		572.25-5.45-0.9412,00,967
Tata Chemicals		710.45-6.95-0.974,86,232
Linde India		6664.50-65.50-0.9754,901
State Bank of India		1189.90-11.80-0.981,62,70,835
SRF		2537.00-25.20-0.982,15,252
Ashok Leyland		209.01-2.09-0.991,77,27,577
Laurus Labs		1065.00-10.80-1.0022,61,544
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10695.00-109.00-1.0135,739
Patanjali Foods		502.80-5.20-1.0218,01,918
Coal India		426.25-4.40-1.0274,98,197
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.023,33,797
United Spirits		1366.60-14.20-1.039,57,355
Ipca Laboratories		1513.00-15.90-1.041,15,864
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		717.50-7.65-1.056,61,761
IDBI Bank		114.79-1.22-1.052,72,48,457
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.15-2.80-1.061,28,70,609
Zen Technologies		1345.40-14.50-1.079,99,557
Fortis Healthcare		932.50-10.15-1.0811,77,977
Bikaji Foods International		631.15-7.00-1.101,21,852
HDFC Life Insurance Company		707.30-8.00-1.1227,41,633
Amber Enterprises India		7884.50-89.50-1.121,83,333
Prestige Estates Projects		1377.30-15.70-1.138,63,734
Go Digit General Insurance		331.95-3.80-1.131,32,180
NTPC		377.55-4.35-1.141,47,32,253
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		11220.00-131.00-1.159,748
Avenue Supermarts		3802.50-45.10-1.173,78,340
Schaeffler India		4305.70-51.50-1.181,32,427
Wipro		198.57-2.39-1.191,04,86,866
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.207,52,861
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		119.93-1.46-1.201,29,38,307
Oracle Financial Services Software		6848.00-84.00-1.211,06,501
JSW Infrastructure		251.70-3.10-1.2212,66,917
UltraTech Cement		12521.00-156.00-1.232,37,506
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		100.81-1.27-1.2469,29,041
Sarda Energy & Minerals		544.70-6.90-1.2510,29,893
Saregama India		328.80-4.20-1.261,83,130
Persistent Systems		4673.40-59.60-1.266,37,428
Delhivery		427.90-5.50-1.2717,60,668
Firstsource Solutions		210.41-2.74-1.2928,89,833
LTIMindtree		4404.40-57.60-1.291,71,388
Alkem Laboratories		5566.00-73.50-1.3054,260
HCL Technologies		1371.00-18.10-1.3020,88,938
International Gemmological Institute (India)		325.70-4.30-1.309,79,181
Trent		3848.50-51.00-1.318,01,446
Titan Company		4270.30-57.20-1.327,70,589
JSW Energy		481.30-6.45-1.3225,07,740
Brainbees Solutions		214.50-2.90-1.3313,93,706
Varun Beverages		445.30-6.10-1.3551,83,683
Granules India		574.40-7.85-1.354,68,097
Crisil		4316.80-59.60-1.3635,823
Tata Consumer Products		1125.20-15.80-1.3813,68,110
Aadhar Housing Finance		452.60-6.35-1.383,36,468
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.397,82,909
Eternal		242.87-3.43-1.397,33,88,956
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.4014,34,807
Indus Towers		448.55-6.40-1.4132,35,580
Tata Elxsi		4449.30-63.70-1.413,03,080
Birlasoft		384.60-5.50-1.4113,12,979
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.413,28,446
Akzo Nobel India		2892.90-42.40-1.4431,299
TVS Motor Company		3813.10-56.60-1.4610,02,069
Hexaware Technologies		466.60-6.90-1.4614,41,958
HFCL		67.50-1.01-1.472,02,90,476
ABB India		5983.00-90.00-1.482,75,442
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		65.94-0.99-1.4834,83,705
IndusInd Bank		942.50-14.25-1.4915,68,186
Graphite India		707.40-10.70-1.4918,65,244
Gland Pharma		1794.80-27.40-1.5065,276
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2532.60-39.00-1.521,06,428
Adani Power		137.97-2.14-1.532,66,99,798
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.536,735
Radico Khaitan		2609.00-40.50-1.532,78,720
Aster DM Healthcare		644.60-10.00-1.537,62,213
Aegis Logistics		677.85-10.60-1.542,11,000
JSW Cement		123.14-1.94-1.5521,12,866
Maharashtra Seamless		553.15-8.85-1.572,55,093
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1703.70-27.10-1.579,85,503
ACME Solar Holdings		232.28-3.72-1.587,38,881
Caplin Point Laboratories		1672.90-27.20-1.6090,268
Zydus Lifesciences		906.90-14.80-1.615,18,652
Concord Biotech		1200.90-19.70-1.612,17,143
Federal Bank		294.95-4.90-1.6362,75,477
JM Financial		125.63-2.11-1.6530,89,971
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.664,99,980
Cyient		899.50-15.20-1.661,81,048
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		979.35-16.65-1.672,28,489
Bharat Forge		1879.30-31.90-1.6714,90,881
Dalmia Bharat		1959.50-33.50-1.683,88,419
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.6918,93,193
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.7139,67,184
Adani Enterprises		2124.60-37.20-1.7221,34,522
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		73.80-1.29-1.7216,99,261
NMDC Steel		39.86-0.71-1.7546,28,553
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.762,26,434
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.7784,93,269
Pidilite Industries		1465.50-26.50-1.786,99,279
MphasiS		2255.50-41.00-1.793,49,774
Sagility		38.84-0.71-1.803,05,32,447
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.818,16,022
Coromandel International		2179.80-40.20-1.812,64,968
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1210.50-22.50-1.824,55,339
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.8217,33,321
BEML		1650.20-30.80-1.832,63,949
Jubilant Pharmova		850.35-15.95-1.841,09,605
Aditya Birla Capital		338.10-6.35-1.8468,39,776
Gujarat State Petronet		299.15-5.60-1.842,04,293
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.85-13.35-1.8425,79,526
Power Finance Corporation		406.20-7.60-1.8463,88,337
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.30-63.10-1.8629,97,529
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.915,68,619
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		876.40-17.20-1.923,84,495
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		304.20-5.94-1.9269,26,929
Ambuja Cements		490.75-9.65-1.9328,20,015
Coforge		1162.70-23.10-1.9524,47,816
R R Kabel		1531.80-30.80-1.973,43,736
L&T Technology Services		3443.20-69.20-1.9799,923
Bajaj Auto		9776.00-196.50-1.973,30,330
Carborundum Universal		806.95-16.30-1.981,29,107
Blue Star		1902.50-38.70-1.992,68,981
Action Construction Equipment		867.00-17.70-2.002,15,723
ITC Hotels		172.52-3.54-2.0124,96,516
City Union Bank		277.35-5.70-2.0117,72,131
GE Vernova T&D India		3772.40-77.80-2.0210,46,852
India Cements		397.80-8.20-2.022,67,570
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.28-1.76-2.0292,21,737
Intellect Design Arena		683.50-14.10-2.023,53,822
Ceat		3459.60-71.80-2.031,53,595
Kalyan Jewellers India		401.75-8.35-2.0448,03,685
Union Bank of India		198.13-4.14-2.052,22,56,833
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1149.20-24.00-2.052,58,953
RBL Bank		313.15-6.60-2.0652,96,391
UTI Asset Management Company		967.00-20.30-2.0667,855
Cera Sanitaryware		4784.80-101.60-2.0815,388
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.084,32,301
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1599.90-34.20-2.091,81,016
Dabur India		507.60-10.90-2.1021,07,282
Bank of Baroda		315.20-6.75-2.1098,23,313
Oberoi Realty		1490.70-32.10-2.114,42,316
Honeywell Automation India		30320.00-655.00-2.113,596
Jyoti CNC Automation		803.10-17.35-2.113,16,897
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1346.50-29.30-2.131,57,668
Piramal Pharma		152.81-3.32-2.1320,46,239
Bank of India		172.30-3.75-2.131,11,69,455
Atul		6531.00-143.00-2.1415,306
NCC		149.37-3.27-2.1431,83,959
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.1516,151
KFIN Technologies		936.00-20.70-2.167,78,066
SKF India		1700.00-37.50-2.1631,024
Cohance Lifesciences		303.20-6.75-2.187,08,358
KPIT Technologies		754.25-16.85-2.1916,81,199
Deepak Nitrite		1545.90-34.80-2.2087,884
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.25-0.95-2.2071,08,750
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.00-8.30-2.2212,26,291
Brigade Enterprises		678.60-15.45-2.235,42,766
Lodha Developers		966.20-22.05-2.2320,83,185
Five-Star Business Finance		407.80-9.35-2.246,18,806
Siemens		3341.60-77.00-2.255,98,519
Kajaria Ceramics		935.60-21.50-2.254,97,305
DLF		590.20-13.65-2.2642,42,819
UPL		622.85-14.55-2.2824,04,381
Gujarat Gas		398.05-9.35-2.301,56,650
Eicher Motors		7826.00-184.50-2.304,94,148
IDFC First Bank		71.78-1.70-2.316,05,16,758
DCM Shriram		1013.10-24.10-2.3285,127
C.E. Info Systems		1010.00-24.10-2.3382,544
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		238.29-5.71-2.348,28,229
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.3543,45,346
Metropolis Healthcare		1858.80-45.00-2.3623,080
Syngene International		412.25-9.95-2.3614,03,365
Bandhan Bank		177.66-4.32-2.3783,91,506
Elecon Engineering Company		406.00-9.85-2.373,36,982
Indraprastha Gas		166.79-4.07-2.3816,05,081
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.401,99,676
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.10-6.38-2.4033,96,945
Indian Hotels Company		651.00-16.05-2.4118,94,582
Canara Bank		153.56-3.81-2.422,82,09,294
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.433,82,737
Tata Power Company		368.35-9.20-2.4456,45,823
Waaree Energies		2643.30-66.00-2.4414,71,208
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		442.45-11.10-2.453,39,353
ACC		1553.20-39.20-2.462,12,450
Bata India		769.50-19.50-2.471,20,445
Premier Energies		712.85-18.15-2.4811,54,965
Shyam Metalics and Energy		838.90-21.40-2.4994,988
Shriram Finance		1052.50-26.90-2.4967,17,872
Jio Financial Services		249.00-6.40-2.511,84,12,891
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.70-24.25-2.5215,16,891
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		979.10-25.40-2.5379,637
Bayer Cropscience		4554.10-118.30-2.5310,483
Sobha		1359.60-35.50-2.541,03,862
Blue Dart Express		5537.50-145.00-2.5510,915
Reliance Industries		1358.00-35.90-2.582,37,28,722
Bajaj Finserv		1941.90-51.50-2.5815,95,247
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2370.70-63.40-2.6012,81,767
YES Bank		20.18-0.54-2.6114,10,54,900
Can Fin Homes		821.40-22.00-2.611,71,930
360 One Wam		1074.70-28.90-2.6218,37,718
Balrampur Chini Mills		458.25-12.35-2.622,56,550
Punjab National Bank		126.05-3.39-2.622,29,15,402
GAIL (India)		165.07-4.46-2.631,72,68,287
Sammaan Capital		145.96-3.95-2.6383,17,301
The Ramco Cements		1099.90-29.90-2.651,11,788
Finolex Industries		180.35-4.90-2.655,33,255
Minda Corporation		540.80-14.75-2.663,03,882
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1255.90-34.30-2.661,89,848
NTPC Green Energy		87.73-2.41-2.6746,64,271
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.74-5.01-2.6843,96,131
Afcons Infrastructure		284.30-7.85-2.693,52,853
Tata Investment Corporation		640.95-17.75-2.696,82,443
Jubilant Foodworks		505.65-14.25-2.7414,97,360
Elgi Equipments		520.10-14.65-2.745,14,278
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.80-10.60-2.751,49,39,455
General Insurance Corporation of India		372.45-10.60-2.773,45,893
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1309.50-37.30-2.772,76,841
Shipping Corporation of India		256.15-7.32-2.7840,82,508
eClerx Services		3083.70-88.70-2.801,63,144
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		474.45-13.70-2.811,30,899
Jubilant Ingrevia		568.90-16.50-2.822,17,902
Vodafone Idea		10.29-0.30-2.8349,87,23,631
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		448.15-13.10-2.849,26,613
Inox India		1129.70-33.30-2.8631,990
Timken India		3373.10-99.80-2.8760,330
Cochin Shipyard		1448.90-42.80-2.8711,64,505
L&T Finance		275.80-8.15-2.8780,61,770
Advent Hotels International		188.24-5.59-2.8861,781
Bosch		35370.00-1,055.00-2.9020,579
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.9121,570
NHPC		73.14-2.19-2.912,57,23,090
Asian Paints		2307.10-69.10-2.9125,28,308
Chalet Hotels		784.50-23.60-2.925,79,942
NLC India		252.45-7.60-2.9212,39,022
HBL Engineering		664.70-20.05-2.9316,30,290
AIA Engineering		3738.90-112.70-2.9347,310
Signatureglobal (India)		960.70-29.10-2.943,09,231
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.9570,12,943
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1644.20-50.00-2.9541,838
CESC		153.49-4.66-2.9520,33,533
Sonata Software		260.25-7.95-2.965,86,936
Pfizer		4911.50-150.70-2.9811,139
Nippon Life India Asset Management		903.45-27.75-2.985,99,821
Sundram Fasteners		846.95-26.20-3.0071,612
Apollo Tyres		440.40-13.65-3.0114,03,297
Info Edge (India)		998.50-31.10-3.0226,65,892
Jyothy Labs		245.80-7.66-3.024,42,165
Kirloskar Brothers		1534.10-48.70-3.0853,321
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.50-38.40-3.084,78,751
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.088,61,596
DOMS Industries		2259.60-72.40-3.1022,300
REC		338.95-10.85-3.1059,51,923
Latent View Analytics		326.75-10.45-3.106,59,491
Kaynes Technology India		3736.60-119.90-3.1111,83,553
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		14693.00-471.00-3.1110,824
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1437.80-46.50-3.1342,024
Godrej Industries		961.85-31.20-3.141,03,755
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.45-17.95-3.1519,75,553
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.60-12.05-3.151,18,04,909
NAVA		576.75-18.85-3.163,45,875
Maruti Suzuki India		14388.00-469.00-3.166,03,744
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		317.75-10.40-3.171,17,418
Aarti Industries		432.95-14.20-3.1810,46,432
Inox Wind		89.19-2.94-3.191,20,82,239
Gravita India		1561.20-51.80-3.212,20,872
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		517.25-17.25-3.2315,57,182
The New India Assurance Company		142.52-4.78-3.256,71,394
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.50-14.25-3.251,22,50,296
Natco Pharma		956.25-32.25-3.2610,73,411
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.2866,17,593
Indegene		479.95-16.35-3.292,48,545
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.321,99,684
Happiest Minds Technologies		347.85-11.95-3.325,93,466
Central Bank of India		38.74-1.33-3.321,69,35,521
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.30-50.70-3.3342,07,514
KPR Mill		867.85-29.95-3.342,22,477
Karur Vysya Bank		315.30-10.90-3.3428,72,633
SKF India (Industrial)		2476.70-85.80-3.358,095
Container Corporation of India		479.00-16.65-3.3616,56,198
Honasa Consumer		292.75-10.25-3.385,46,930
Godrej Consumer Products		1176.00-41.50-3.4111,73,402
Balkrishna Industries		2302.60-81.30-3.411,46,832
Sun TV Network		625.55-22.10-3.412,77,438
Alok Industries		13.81-0.49-3.4353,45,505
Indian Overseas Bank		35.20-1.25-3.431,01,15,441
Godfrey Phillips India		2042.90-72.50-3.435,99,899
Escorts Kubota		3397.40-121.20-3.4469,860
Exide Industries		322.80-11.50-3.4416,51,619
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.4531,50,540
UCO Bank		28.59-1.03-3.4894,92,430
KEC International		564.90-20.40-3.498,50,354
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.69-3.522,45,41,706
Aavas Financiers		1240.10-45.50-3.542,42,679
One97 Communications		1059.40-38.90-3.5449,95,351
Swan Corp		368.80-13.60-3.5612,09,534
NBCC (India)		89.36-3.31-3.571,32,60,337
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.584,99,942
Poonawalla Fincorp		438.45-16.35-3.5911,91,394
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.6011,39,992
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		718.15-26.90-3.613,26,843
ITI		260.50-9.80-3.633,79,240
Godawari Power & Ispat		256.30-9.72-3.6527,08,865
Jupiter Wagons		257.45-9.75-3.6514,56,689
Campus Activewear		250.05-9.50-3.664,13,277
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.20-33.25-3.671,35,178
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.78-3.723,89,23,899
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.19-3.26-3.7367,69,406
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.747,54,603
Choice International		709.25-27.60-3.753,21,956
Jindal Saw		178.40-6.97-3.7620,67,962
Sapphire Foods India		196.61-7.68-3.761,42,276
Sundaram Finance		5301.00-208.50-3.7888,451
Wockhardt		1310.00-51.90-3.813,50,376
SJVN		70.24-2.79-3.8246,72,987
KSB		740.70-29.55-3.843,84,069
Devyani International		122.55-4.89-3.849,79,408
Adani Energy Solutions		972.30-39.25-3.8813,62,542
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.8827,15,604
Anant Raj		509.10-20.70-3.9121,43,411
Force Motors		23380.00-961.00-3.9594,543
RHI Magnesita India		417.40-17.25-3.971,43,257
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.9814,19,196
Suzlon Energy		40.95-1.72-4.0311,60,13,965
Vedant Fashions		374.20-15.75-4.045,65,371
Netweb Technologies India		3705.00-156.40-4.0543,95,880
UNO Minda		1140.40-48.10-4.0512,12,211
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.34-4.21-4.072,77,30,177
TBO Tek		1175.60-50.20-4.102,16,391
GMR Airports		96.49-4.14-4.111,19,96,476
Newgen Software Technologies		487.80-20.95-4.1226,10,138
Reliance Power		22.98-0.99-4.136,26,41,973
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.87-1.72-4.1422,86,684
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		188.51-8.14-4.1465,43,818
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		121.51-5.27-4.1610,56,596
Engineers India		212.47-9.28-4.1853,42,025
Titagarh Rail Systems		671.35-29.60-4.226,52,594
Swiggy		289.00-12.75-4.231,21,54,400
Praj Industries		304.50-13.45-4.2316,52,633
IRB Infrastructure Developers		39.94-1.77-4.241,05,24,779
CreditAccess Grameen		1210.90-54.30-4.293,62,947
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.3211,64,222
Apar Industries		10694.00-486.50-4.351,72,973
JBM Auto		527.30-24.05-4.363,59,112
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		710.75-32.70-4.401,09,081
Trident		24.44-1.14-4.4688,42,192
Indian Oil Corporation		179.11-8.36-4.463,14,64,579
Ola Electric Mobility		24.08-1.14-4.526,34,09,137
Triveni Turbine		467.00-22.20-4.542,52,614
Petronet LNG		308.65-14.75-4.5645,85,224
Adani Green Energy		903.55-43.80-4.6234,82,707
PCBL Chemical		295.05-14.35-4.6413,97,257
AWL Agri Business		180.29-8.81-4.6627,99,429
JK Tyre & Industries		477.75-23.35-4.6627,69,943
Rites		203.92-9.99-4.678,29,776
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3316.80-166.50-4.7841,055
3M India		35675.00-1,830.00-4.885,084
Valor Estate		108.16-5.62-4.9419,43,747
Larsen & Toubro		4066.70-211.60-4.9565,42,141
Syrma SGS Technology		781.35-40.90-4.9714,93,348
Reliance Infrastructure		85.87-4.51-4.9912,46,918
Godrej Agrovet		607.90-32.35-5.052,84,432
Aegis Vopak Terminals		216.53-11.54-5.065,54,672
Kalpataru Projects International		1177.00-63.10-5.094,68,286
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		384.65-20.65-5.095,23,712
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		14.47-0.78-5.114,13,43,237
Ircon International		136.21-7.40-5.1538,62,229
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		115.93-6.32-5.171,25,95,759
MMTC		58.54-3.28-5.3125,22,429
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.45-16.90-5.3495,78,303
LT Foods		380.20-22.10-5.4913,24,217
Asahi India Glass		850.85-49.85-5.531,52,110
Olectra Greentech		941.30-55.80-5.607,43,295
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.45-27.40-5.6517,92,331
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		454.35-27.50-5.712,72,434
IFCI		56.34-3.64-6.071,84,31,968
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.282,40,08,717
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.3634,65,274
RailTel Corporation of India		293.55-20.10-6.4118,78,268
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
