Nifty200 Value 30 Index

NSE
BSE
NIFTY200 VALUE 30

Nifty200 Value 30
15885.60 Closed
-1.43-231.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-0.8
1M
3.9
3M
13.9
6M
23.9
1Y
42.9
5Y
19.1
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Hindalco Industries		940.0015.301.6555,73,300
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.202.500.896,58,43,426
Vedanta		723.354.950.691,32,68,756
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.59-0.12-0.072,18,48,406
NMDC		81.26-0.48-0.592,29,82,057
Tata Steel		211.01-1.32-0.623,05,23,310
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.80-1.85-0.621,56,90,227
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.809,00,872
State Bank of India		1189.90-11.80-0.981,62,70,835
Coal India		426.25-4.40-1.0274,98,197
NTPC		377.55-4.35-1.141,47,32,253
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.4014,34,807
IndusInd Bank		942.50-14.25-1.4915,68,186
Federal Bank		294.95-4.90-1.6362,75,477
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.8217,33,321
Power Finance Corporation		406.20-7.60-1.8463,88,337
Union Bank of India		198.13-4.14-2.052,22,56,833
Bank of Baroda		315.20-6.75-2.1098,23,313
Bank of India		172.30-3.75-2.131,11,69,455
UPL		622.85-14.55-2.2824,04,381
Indraprastha Gas		166.79-4.07-2.3816,05,081
Canara Bank		153.56-3.81-2.422,82,09,294
Shriram Finance		1052.50-26.90-2.4967,17,872
Punjab National Bank		126.05-3.39-2.622,29,15,402
GAIL (India)		165.07-4.46-2.631,72,68,287
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.80-10.60-2.751,49,39,455
REC		338.95-10.85-3.1059,51,923
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.50-14.25-3.251,22,50,296
Indian Oil Corporation		179.11-8.36-4.463,14,64,579
Petronet LNG		308.65-14.75-4.5645,85,224
Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
