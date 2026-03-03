Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|55,73,300
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|6,58,43,426
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|1,32,68,756
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.59
|-0.12
|-0.07
|2,18,48,406
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|2,29,82,057
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|3,05,23,310
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|1,56,90,227
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|9,00,872
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|1,62,70,835
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|74,98,197
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|1,47,32,253
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|14,34,807
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|15,68,186
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|62,75,477
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|17,33,321
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|63,88,337
|Union Bank of India
|198.13
|-4.14
|-2.05
|2,22,56,833
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|98,23,313
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.75
|-2.13
|1,11,69,455
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|24,04,381
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|16,05,081
|Canara Bank
|153.56
|-3.81
|-2.42
|2,82,09,294
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|67,17,872
|Punjab National Bank
|126.05
|-3.39
|-2.62
|2,29,15,402
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|1,72,68,287
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|1,49,39,455
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|59,51,923
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|1,22,50,296
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|3,14,64,579
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|45,85,224