Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

NIFTY100 Alpha 30 Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY100 ALPHA 30

NIFTY100 Alpha 30
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Value Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Capital Markets
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty Core Housing
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty EV & New Age Automotive
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Housing
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Defence
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty India New Age Consumption
  • Nifty India Select 5 Corporate Groups (MAATR)
  • Nifty India Tourism
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IPO
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index
  • Nifty MidSmall Financial Services
  • Nifty MidSmall Healthcare
  • Nifty MidSmall India Consumption
  • Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Mobility
  • Nifty Next 50
  • Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • NIFTY Quality Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Rural
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50
  • Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
  • Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight
  • Nifty Total Market
  • NIFTY Transportation & Logistics
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • NIFTY100 Alpha 30
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Alpha 30
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty200 Value 30
  • Nifty500 Equal Weight
  • Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted
  • Nifty500 Low Volatility 50
  • Nifty500 Momentum 50
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
  • Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20
  • Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50
  • Nifty500 Quality 50
  • Nifty500 Value 50 Index
Add to Watchlist
17891.30 Closed
-1.45-264
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2
1M
-0.2
3M
-1.8
6M
-2.1
1Y
15.8
5Y
-7.9
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Solar Industries India		13989.00485.003.593,77,410
Bharat Electronics		453.959.252.083,50,34,174
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4369.2035.900.832,31,767
JSW Steel		1267.302.600.2116,08,917
Shree Cements		26125.0050.000.1928,282
Divi's Laboratories		6403.50-5.00-0.083,00,339
Bharti Airtel		1873.20-6.10-0.321,17,85,758
ICICI Bank		1374.00-4.90-0.361,69,28,683
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7791.50-30.00-0.385,33,503
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.10-2.10-0.511,52,36,666
Tata Steel		211.01-1.32-0.623,05,23,310
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.80-15.10-0.6814,48,602
Max Healthcare Institute		1083.60-8.35-0.7634,67,885
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.809,00,872
HDFC Bank		879.40-8.35-0.943,83,78,924
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10695.00-109.00-1.0135,739
HDFC Life Insurance Company		707.30-8.00-1.1227,41,633
UltraTech Cement		12521.00-156.00-1.232,37,506
Eternal		242.87-3.43-1.397,33,88,956
TVS Motor Company		3813.10-56.60-1.4610,02,069
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1703.70-27.10-1.579,85,503
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.7784,93,269
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.85-13.35-1.8425,79,526
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.30-63.10-1.8629,97,529
Eicher Motors		7826.00-184.50-2.304,94,148
Indian Hotels Company		651.00-16.05-2.4118,94,582
Bajaj Finserv		1941.90-51.50-2.5815,95,247
Bosch		35370.00-1,055.00-2.9020,579
Maruti Suzuki India		14388.00-469.00-3.166,03,744
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.3634,65,274
Mar 2, 2026, 3:58 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse