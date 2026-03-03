Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|3,77,410
|Bharat Electronics
|453.95
|9.25
|2.08
|3,50,34,174
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4369.20
|35.90
|0.83
|2,31,767
|JSW Steel
|1267.30
|2.60
|0.21
|16,08,917
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|28,282
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|3,00,339
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|1,17,85,758
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|1,69,28,683
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|5,33,503
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|1,52,36,666
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|3,05,23,310
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|14,48,602
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|34,67,885
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|9,00,872
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|3,83,78,924
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10695.00
|-109.00
|-1.01
|35,739
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|27,41,633
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|2,37,506
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|7,33,88,956
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|10,02,069
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|9,85,503
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|84,93,269
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|25,79,526
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|29,97,529
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|4,94,148
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|18,94,582
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|15,95,247
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|20,579
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|6,03,744
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36
|34,65,274