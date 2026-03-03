Facebook Pixel Code
NIFTY Transportation & Logistics Index

NSE
BSE
NIFTY TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Nifty Transportation & Logistics
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  NIFTY Transportation & Logistics
24579.60 Closed
-2.45-617.9
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2.7
1M
-2.7
3M
-5.2
6M
-1.4
1Y
26
5Y
6.3
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tube Investments of India		2837.6084.203.0620,01,875
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.1127,90,621
Endurance Technologies		2654.10-7.60-0.2982,913
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.80-15.10-0.6814,48,602
Hyundai Motor India		2148.00-17.40-0.804,07,134
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.935,10,841
Ashok Leyland		209.01-2.09-0.991,77,27,577
Schaeffler India		4305.70-51.50-1.181,32,427
Delhivery		427.90-5.50-1.2717,60,668
TVS Motor Company		3813.10-56.60-1.4610,02,069
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.536,735
Bharat Forge		1879.30-31.90-1.6714,90,881
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.30-63.10-1.8629,97,529
Bajaj Auto		9776.00-196.50-1.973,30,330
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.084,32,301
Eicher Motors		7826.00-184.50-2.304,94,148
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.433,82,737
Bosch		35370.00-1,055.00-2.9020,579
AIA Engineering		3738.90-112.70-2.9347,310
Apollo Tyres		440.40-13.65-3.0114,03,297
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.60-12.05-3.151,18,04,909
Maruti Suzuki India		14388.00-469.00-3.166,03,744
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.30-50.70-3.3342,07,514
Container Corporation of India		479.00-16.65-3.3616,56,198
Balkrishna Industries		2302.60-81.30-3.411,46,832
Exide Industries		322.80-11.50-3.4416,51,619
UNO Minda		1140.40-48.10-4.0512,12,211
GMR Airports		96.49-4.14-4.111,19,96,476
Swiggy		289.00-12.75-4.231,21,54,400
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.3634,65,274
Mar 2, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
