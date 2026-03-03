Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|3,05,23,310
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|33,74,385
|Trent
|3848.50
|-51.00
|-1.31
|8,01,446
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|7,70,589
|Tata Consumer Products
|1125.20
|-15.80
|-1.38
|13,68,110
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|18,94,582
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|56,45,823
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|1,18,04,909
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|1,99,684
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|14,19,196