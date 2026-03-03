Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap Index

NSE
BSE
NIFTY TATA GROUP 25% CAP

Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
  Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
14797.35 Closed
-1.5-225.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-0.9
1M
-2.7
3M
-0.1
6M
-2.5
1Y
4.8
5Y
90.6
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tata Steel		211.01-1.32-0.623,05,23,310
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.50-23.90-0.9133,74,385
Trent		3848.50-51.00-1.318,01,446
Titan Company		4270.30-57.20-1.327,70,589
Tata Consumer Products		1125.20-15.80-1.3813,68,110
Indian Hotels Company		651.00-16.05-2.4118,94,582
Tata Power Company		368.35-9.20-2.4456,45,823
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.60-12.05-3.151,18,04,909
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.321,99,684
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.9814,19,196
Mar 2, 2026, 4:05 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
