Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Index

23603.15 Closed
-2.19-528.9
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2.9
1M
-4.5
3M
-8.6
6M
-12.1
1Y
6.1
5Y
-24.5
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Poly Medicure		1314.0057.904.614,98,148
Finolex Cables		946.4532.753.5826,25,254
Anand Rathi Wealth		3148.5072.602.362,65,646
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2077.4023.901.162,59,750
Clean Science & Technology		742.257.100.972,66,248
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.659,94,343
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1405.906.000.435,04,704
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.4470,99,198
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8801.00-48.00-0.547,555
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.5820,91,159
Emami		458.70-3.90-0.844,50,197
Sumitomo Chemical India		397.80-3.35-0.842,11,833
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.80-18.20-0.8590,010
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.023,33,797
Birlasoft		384.60-5.50-1.4113,12,979
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.413,28,446
Akzo Nobel India		2892.90-42.40-1.4431,299
Maharashtra Seamless		553.15-8.85-1.572,55,093
Caplin Point Laboratories		1672.90-27.20-1.6090,268
Mastek		1558.80-25.80-1.6360,971
Cyient		899.50-15.20-1.661,81,048
Gujarat State Petronet		299.15-5.60-1.842,04,293
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		876.40-17.20-1.923,84,495
Action Construction Equipment		867.00-17.70-2.002,15,723
UTI Asset Management Company		967.00-20.30-2.0667,855
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.1516,151
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.25-0.95-2.2071,08,750
Kajaria Ceramics		935.60-21.50-2.254,97,305
C.E. Info Systems		1010.00-24.10-2.3382,544
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		238.29-5.71-2.348,28,229
Metropolis Healthcare		1858.80-45.00-2.3623,080
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.433,82,737
Bayer Cropscience		4554.10-118.30-2.5310,483
Can Fin Homes		821.40-22.00-2.611,71,930
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.19-4.68-2.6513,27,410
Elgi Equipments		520.10-14.65-2.745,14,278
eClerx Services		3083.70-88.70-2.801,63,144
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		448.15-13.10-2.849,26,613
Timken India		3373.10-99.80-2.8760,330
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.9570,12,943
Sonata Software		260.25-7.95-2.965,86,936
Pfizer		4911.50-150.70-2.9811,139
Jyothy Labs		245.80-7.66-3.024,42,165
Kirloskar Brothers		1534.10-48.70-3.0853,321
Gravita India		1561.20-51.80-3.212,20,872
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.2866,17,593
Happiest Minds Technologies		347.85-11.95-3.325,93,466
KNR Constructions		128.31-4.42-3.3312,55,790
Karur Vysya Bank		315.30-10.90-3.3428,72,633
Sun TV Network		625.55-22.10-3.412,77,438
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.4531,50,540
Godawari Power & Ispat		256.30-9.72-3.6527,08,865
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.8827,15,604
Engineers India		212.47-9.28-4.1853,42,025
Praj Industries		304.50-13.45-4.2316,52,633
CreditAccess Grameen		1210.90-54.30-4.293,62,947
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.3211,64,222
Triveni Turbine		467.00-22.20-4.542,52,614
Rites		203.92-9.99-4.678,29,776
LT Foods		380.20-22.10-5.4913,24,217
RailTel Corporation of India		293.55-20.10-6.4118,78,268
Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
