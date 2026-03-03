Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Poly Medicure
|1314.00
|57.90
|4.61
|4,98,148
|Finolex Cables
|946.45
|32.75
|3.58
|26,25,254
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3148.50
|72.60
|2.36
|2,65,646
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2077.40
|23.90
|1.16
|2,59,750
|Clean Science & Technology
|742.25
|7.10
|0.97
|2,66,248
|Zensar Technologies
|568.40
|3.65
|0.65
|9,94,343
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|5,04,704
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|70,99,198
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8801.00
|-48.00
|-0.54
|7,555
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|20,91,159
|Emami
|458.70
|-3.90
|-0.84
|4,50,197
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|397.80
|-3.35
|-0.84
|2,11,833
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|90,010
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|3,33,797
|Birlasoft
|384.60
|-5.50
|-1.41
|13,12,979
|Affle 3I
|1357.80
|-19.40
|-1.41
|3,28,446
|Akzo Nobel India
|2892.90
|-42.40
|-1.44
|31,299
|Maharashtra Seamless
|553.15
|-8.85
|-1.57
|2,55,093
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1672.90
|-27.20
|-1.60
|90,268
|Mastek
|1558.80
|-25.80
|-1.63
|60,971
|Cyient
|899.50
|-15.20
|-1.66
|1,81,048
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.15
|-5.60
|-1.84
|2,04,293
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|876.40
|-17.20
|-1.92
|3,84,495
|Action Construction Equipment
|867.00
|-17.70
|-2.00
|2,15,723
|UTI Asset Management Company
|967.00
|-20.30
|-2.06
|67,855
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|16,151
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.25
|-0.95
|-2.20
|71,08,750
|Kajaria Ceramics
|935.60
|-21.50
|-2.25
|4,97,305
|C.E. Info Systems
|1010.00
|-24.10
|-2.33
|82,544
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|238.29
|-5.71
|-2.34
|8,28,229
|Metropolis Healthcare
|1858.80
|-45.00
|-2.36
|23,080
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|3,82,737
|Bayer Cropscience
|4554.10
|-118.30
|-2.53
|10,483
|Can Fin Homes
|821.40
|-22.00
|-2.61
|1,71,930
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|172.19
|-4.68
|-2.65
|13,27,410
|Elgi Equipments
|520.10
|-14.65
|-2.74
|5,14,278
|eClerx Services
|3083.70
|-88.70
|-2.80
|1,63,144
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|448.15
|-13.10
|-2.84
|9,26,613
|Timken India
|3373.10
|-99.80
|-2.87
|60,330
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|70,12,943
|Sonata Software
|260.25
|-7.95
|-2.96
|5,86,936
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-150.70
|-2.98
|11,139
|Jyothy Labs
|245.80
|-7.66
|-3.02
|4,42,165
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1534.10
|-48.70
|-3.08
|53,321
|Gravita India
|1561.20
|-51.80
|-3.21
|2,20,872
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|66,17,593
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|347.85
|-11.95
|-3.32
|5,93,466
|KNR Constructions
|128.31
|-4.42
|-3.33
|12,55,790
|Karur Vysya Bank
|315.30
|-10.90
|-3.34
|28,72,633
|Sun TV Network
|625.55
|-22.10
|-3.41
|2,77,438
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|31,50,540
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|256.30
|-9.72
|-3.65
|27,08,865
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|27,15,604
|Engineers India
|212.47
|-9.28
|-4.18
|53,42,025
|Praj Industries
|304.50
|-13.45
|-4.23
|16,52,633
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1210.90
|-54.30
|-4.29
|3,62,947
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|11,64,222
|Triveni Turbine
|467.00
|-22.20
|-4.54
|2,52,614
|Rites
|203.92
|-9.99
|-4.67
|8,29,776
|LT Foods
|380.20
|-22.10
|-5.49
|13,24,217
|RailTel Corporation of India
|293.55
|-20.10
|-6.41
|18,78,268