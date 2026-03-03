Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Poly Medicure
|1314.00
|57.90
|4.61
|4,98,148
|BASF India
|3589.40
|137.30
|3.98
|61,511
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.20
|57.90
|2.37
|53,90,946
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3148.50
|72.60
|2.36
|2,65,646
|Neuland Laboratories
|13096.00
|271.00
|2.11
|39,145
|Hindustan Copper
|576.00
|9.70
|1.71
|1,82,72,860
|Home First Finance Company India
|1096.80
|13.70
|1.26
|12,44,080
|IIFL Finance
|499.50
|3.30
|0.67
|14,66,472
|Zensar Technologies
|568.40
|3.65
|0.65
|9,94,343
|EID Parry (India)
|870.50
|5.30
|0.61
|1,58,430
|Usha Martin
|420.95
|2.55
|0.61
|5,49,553
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|5,04,704
|Eris Lifesciences
|1360.40
|2.10
|0.15
|1,44,679
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|395.40
|0.50
|0.13
|3,30,339
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|70,99,198
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8801.00
|-48.00
|-0.54
|7,555
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|20,91,159
|Century Plyboards (India)
|729.75
|-5.30
|-0.72
|57,964
|Welspun Living
|124.37
|-0.96
|-0.77
|22,46,105
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|397.80
|-3.35
|-0.84
|2,11,833
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|90,010
|Welspun Corp
|817.65
|-7.60
|-0.92
|4,89,483
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|5,10,841
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|3,33,797
|Zen Technologies
|1345.40
|-14.50
|-1.07
|9,99,557
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|1,83,333
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|544.70
|-6.90
|-1.25
|10,29,893
|Saregama India
|328.80
|-4.20
|-1.26
|1,83,130
|Firstsource Solutions
|210.41
|-2.74
|-1.29
|28,89,833
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|7,82,909
|Birlasoft
|384.60
|-5.50
|-1.41
|13,12,979
|Affle 3I
|1357.80
|-19.40
|-1.41
|3,28,446
|HFCL
|67.50
|-1.01
|-1.47
|2,02,90,476
|Aegis Logistics
|677.85
|-10.60
|-1.54
|2,11,000
|Maharashtra Seamless
|553.15
|-8.85
|-1.57
|2,55,093
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1672.90
|-27.20
|-1.60
|90,268
|Mastek
|1558.80
|-25.80
|-1.63
|60,971
|Cyient
|899.50
|-15.20
|-1.66
|1,81,048
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|18,93,193
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|39,67,184
|BEML
|1650.20
|-30.80
|-1.83
|2,63,949
|Action Construction Equipment
|867.00
|-17.70
|-2.00
|2,15,723
|Intellect Design Arena
|683.50
|-14.10
|-2.02
|3,53,822
|Ceat
|3459.60
|-71.80
|-2.03
|1,53,595
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1149.20
|-24.00
|-2.05
|2,58,953
|UTI Asset Management Company
|967.00
|-20.30
|-2.06
|67,855
|NCC
|149.37
|-3.27
|-2.14
|31,83,959
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|16,151
|Cohance Lifesciences
|303.20
|-6.75
|-2.18
|7,08,358
|Metropolis Healthcare
|1858.80
|-45.00
|-2.36
|23,080
|Elecon Engineering Company
|406.00
|-9.85
|-2.37
|3,36,982
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|1,99,676
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|3,82,737
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.70
|-24.25
|-2.52
|15,16,891
|Bayer Cropscience
|4554.10
|-118.30
|-2.53
|10,483
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2370.70
|-63.40
|-2.60
|12,81,767
|Can Fin Homes
|821.40
|-22.00
|-2.61
|1,71,930
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|172.19
|-4.68
|-2.65
|13,27,410
|Finolex Industries
|180.35
|-4.90
|-2.65
|5,33,255
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1255.90
|-34.30
|-2.66
|1,89,848
|eClerx Services
|3083.70
|-88.70
|-2.80
|1,63,144
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|448.15
|-13.10
|-2.84
|9,26,613
|HBL Engineering
|664.70
|-20.05
|-2.93
|16,30,290
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|70,12,943
|Sonata Software
|260.25
|-7.95
|-2.96
|5,86,936
|Tanla Platforms
|441.55
|-13.45
|-2.96
|3,94,685
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-150.70
|-2.98
|11,139
|Jyothy Labs
|245.80
|-7.66
|-3.02
|4,42,165
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|441.10
|-13.80
|-3.03
|2,05,543
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1534.10
|-48.70
|-3.08
|53,321
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|551.45
|-17.95
|-3.15
|19,75,553
|NAVA
|576.75
|-18.85
|-3.16
|3,45,875
|Gravita India
|1561.20
|-51.80
|-3.21
|2,20,872
|Natco Pharma
|956.25
|-32.25
|-3.26
|10,73,411
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|66,17,593
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2042.90
|-72.50
|-3.43
|5,99,899
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|31,50,540
|Aavas Financiers
|1240.10
|-45.50
|-3.54
|2,42,679
|NBCC (India)
|89.36
|-3.31
|-3.57
|1,32,60,337
|Jupiter Wagons
|257.45
|-9.75
|-3.65
|14,56,689
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|256.30
|-9.72
|-3.65
|27,08,865
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|873.20
|-33.25
|-3.67
|1,35,178
|Jindal Saw
|178.40
|-6.97
|-3.76
|20,67,962
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|27,15,604
|Anant Raj
|509.10
|-20.70
|-3.91
|21,43,411
|Newgen Software Technologies
|487.80
|-20.95
|-4.12
|26,10,138
|Engineers India
|212.47
|-9.28
|-4.18
|53,42,025
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|671.35
|-29.60
|-4.22
|6,52,594
|Praj Industries
|304.50
|-13.45
|-4.23
|16,52,633
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1210.90
|-54.30
|-4.29
|3,62,947
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|11,64,222
|Triveni Turbine
|467.00
|-22.20
|-4.54
|2,52,614
|PCBL Chemical
|295.05
|-14.35
|-4.64
|13,97,257
|Rites
|203.92
|-9.99
|-4.67
|8,29,776
|Godrej Agrovet
|607.90
|-32.35
|-5.05
|2,84,432
|Ircon International
|136.21
|-7.40
|-5.15
|38,62,229
|LT Foods
|380.20
|-22.10
|-5.49
|13,24,217
|Olectra Greentech
|941.30
|-55.80
|-5.60
|7,43,295
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.45
|-27.40
|-5.65
|17,92,331
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28
|2,40,08,717