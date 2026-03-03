Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100 Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY SMALLCAP250 MOMENTUM QUALITY 100

Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
41060.60 Closed
-1.66-692.6
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2.3
1M
-3.3
3M
-7.1
6M
-9.4
1Y
7.1
5Y
94.9
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Poly Medicure		1314.0057.904.614,98,148
BASF India		3589.40137.303.9861,511
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2057.902.3753,90,946
Anand Rathi Wealth		3148.5072.602.362,65,646
Neuland Laboratories		13096.00271.002.1139,145
Hindustan Copper		576.009.701.711,82,72,860
Home First Finance Company India		1096.8013.701.2612,44,080
IIFL Finance		499.503.300.6714,66,472
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.659,94,343
EID Parry (India)		870.505.300.611,58,430
Usha Martin		420.952.550.615,49,553
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1405.906.000.435,04,704
Eris Lifesciences		1360.402.100.151,44,679
Triveni Engineering & Industries		395.400.500.133,30,339
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.4470,99,198
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8801.00-48.00-0.547,555
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.5820,91,159
Century Plyboards (India)		729.75-5.30-0.7257,964
Welspun Living		124.37-0.96-0.7722,46,105
Sumitomo Chemical India		397.80-3.35-0.842,11,833
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.80-18.20-0.8590,010
Welspun Corp		817.65-7.60-0.924,89,483
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.935,10,841
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.023,33,797
Zen Technologies		1345.40-14.50-1.079,99,557
Amber Enterprises India		7884.50-89.50-1.121,83,333
Sarda Energy & Minerals		544.70-6.90-1.2510,29,893
Saregama India		328.80-4.20-1.261,83,130
Firstsource Solutions		210.41-2.74-1.2928,89,833
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.397,82,909
Birlasoft		384.60-5.50-1.4113,12,979
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.413,28,446
HFCL		67.50-1.01-1.472,02,90,476
Aegis Logistics		677.85-10.60-1.542,11,000
Maharashtra Seamless		553.15-8.85-1.572,55,093
Caplin Point Laboratories		1672.90-27.20-1.6090,268
Mastek		1558.80-25.80-1.6360,971
Cyient		899.50-15.20-1.661,81,048
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.6918,93,193
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.7139,67,184
BEML		1650.20-30.80-1.832,63,949
Action Construction Equipment		867.00-17.70-2.002,15,723
Intellect Design Arena		683.50-14.10-2.023,53,822
Ceat		3459.60-71.80-2.031,53,595
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1149.20-24.00-2.052,58,953
UTI Asset Management Company		967.00-20.30-2.0667,855
NCC		149.37-3.27-2.1431,83,959
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.1516,151
Cohance Lifesciences		303.20-6.75-2.187,08,358
Metropolis Healthcare		1858.80-45.00-2.3623,080
Elecon Engineering Company		406.00-9.85-2.373,36,982
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.401,99,676
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.433,82,737
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.70-24.25-2.5215,16,891
Bayer Cropscience		4554.10-118.30-2.5310,483
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2370.70-63.40-2.6012,81,767
Can Fin Homes		821.40-22.00-2.611,71,930
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.19-4.68-2.6513,27,410
Finolex Industries		180.35-4.90-2.655,33,255
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1255.90-34.30-2.661,89,848
eClerx Services		3083.70-88.70-2.801,63,144
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		448.15-13.10-2.849,26,613
HBL Engineering		664.70-20.05-2.9316,30,290
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.9570,12,943
Sonata Software		260.25-7.95-2.965,86,936
Tanla Platforms		441.55-13.45-2.963,94,685
Pfizer		4911.50-150.70-2.9811,139
Jyothy Labs		245.80-7.66-3.024,42,165
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		441.10-13.80-3.032,05,543
Kirloskar Brothers		1534.10-48.70-3.0853,321
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.45-17.95-3.1519,75,553
NAVA		576.75-18.85-3.163,45,875
Gravita India		1561.20-51.80-3.212,20,872
Natco Pharma		956.25-32.25-3.2610,73,411
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.2866,17,593
Godfrey Phillips India		2042.90-72.50-3.435,99,899
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.4531,50,540
Aavas Financiers		1240.10-45.50-3.542,42,679
NBCC (India)		89.36-3.31-3.571,32,60,337
Jupiter Wagons		257.45-9.75-3.6514,56,689
Godawari Power & Ispat		256.30-9.72-3.6527,08,865
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.20-33.25-3.671,35,178
Jindal Saw		178.40-6.97-3.7620,67,962
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.8827,15,604
Anant Raj		509.10-20.70-3.9121,43,411
Newgen Software Technologies		487.80-20.95-4.1226,10,138
Engineers India		212.47-9.28-4.1853,42,025
Titagarh Rail Systems		671.35-29.60-4.226,52,594
Praj Industries		304.50-13.45-4.2316,52,633
CreditAccess Grameen		1210.90-54.30-4.293,62,947
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.3211,64,222
Triveni Turbine		467.00-22.20-4.542,52,614
PCBL Chemical		295.05-14.35-4.6413,97,257
Rites		203.92-9.99-4.678,29,776
Godrej Agrovet		607.90-32.35-5.052,84,432
Ircon International		136.21-7.40-5.1538,62,229
LT Foods		380.20-22.10-5.4913,24,217
Olectra Greentech		941.30-55.80-5.607,43,295
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.45-27.40-5.6517,92,331
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.282,40,08,717
Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
