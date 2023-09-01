Follow Us

NSE
BSE
NIFTY SMALLCAP 250

₹12,017.15 Closed
0.72+85.95 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

151
127
1W
4.1
1M
5.6
3M
20.2
6M
33
1Y
29
5Y
95.3
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
477.6-9.75-2.00
9,69,858
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.6-2.80-0.49
1,68,503
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
389.5-0.75-0.19
54,614
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
368.45-1.45-0.39
2,70,452
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
990.75-35.40-3.45
2,65,169
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
770.5-6.20-0.80
46,719
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
273.4-1.25-0.46
99,773
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
19.90.050.25
12,87,14,088
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
625.55-2.80-0.45
4,79,279
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,972.272.452.50
5,05,049
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,915.2545.402.43
10,74,994
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,005.150.200.02
72,595
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,957.4-51.05-1.02
1,06,198
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
384.75-3.65-0.94
25,99,947
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
268.4-0.55-0.20
2,20,164
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
664.3-6.15-0.92
2,13,520
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
587.55-6.10-1.03
74,586
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
329.95-1.75-0.53
2,61,222
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,323.864.501.51
11,217
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
438.153.950.91
5,48,416
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,177.616.401.41
1,00,821
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,226.8-21.20-0.94
1,25,263
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
395.55.451.40
15,96,172
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
38.35-0.35-0.90
3,04,16,029
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,628.55-3.60-0.14
9,237
BEML Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,495.228.451.15
8,17,585
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,143.517.101.52
10,41,608
Bharat Rasayan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
9,435.6530.700.33
808
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
487.05-11.15-2.24
6,43,594
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,171.121.751.89
99,668
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
528.3518.653.66
32,47,796
BLS International Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
285.75-1.75-0.61
11,86,400
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
745.254.800.65
68,616
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
979.5-18.35-1.84
49,280
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
444.255.951.36
3,61,393
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5952.200.37
84,273
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
16.15-0.85-5.00
24,73,281
BSE Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,126.1563.405.97
1,00,32,831
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
303.751.950.65
5,38,484
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
7608.651.15
5,95,837
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,096.339.703.76
2,15,560
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
806.256.550.82
1,43,290
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,136.350.100.01
1,76,867
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
142.95-1.80-1.24
11,08,983
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
604.25-1.75-0.29
2,49,272
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,256.052.950.13
54,821
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,730.7-18.00-1.03
95,513
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
34.950.100.29
1,34,29,768
1,141.453.000.26
8,92,072
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
691.46.450.94
2,22,355
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,072.0543.554.23
2,92,146
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
9,546.339.100.41
23,174
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
86.453.253.91
1,25,16,777
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
540.75-10.45-1.90
1,33,632
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
278.953.751.36
14,76,375
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
528.558.701.67
1,78,373
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
963.85-20.25-2.06
1,16,214
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
519.45-3.25-0.62
4,78,726
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
125.62.201.78
43,99,862
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
908.52.800.31
36,79,579
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,356.1-19.35-0.81
49,410
Craftsman Automation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,895.25-22.85-0.46
12,424
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,409.2-6.35-0.45
1,38,366
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
327.25-3.05-0.92
1,45,453
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,709.7572.404.42
11,88,615
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,469.897.604.11
5,51,435
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,034.55102.4510.99
20,12,949
603.75-3.10-0.51
6,38,403
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
182.71.700.94
26,72,760
Dhani Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
47.2-1.40-2.88
16,29,543
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
321.8-6.75-2.05
16,45,130
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
40.8-0.75-1.81
2,24,37,674
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,624.750.650.04
40,969
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
54.35-0.10-0.18
22,02,396
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
477.1-0.75-0.16
2,86,182
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
272.2523.409.40
90,06,615
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
493.42.750.56
2,89,055
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
157.753.452.24
36,83,025
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
195.9-0.50-0.25
3,06,535
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
88.8-1.70-1.88
52,50,590
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
812.352.350.29
48,239
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
265.75-1.05-0.39
17,33,153
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
380.4-0.15-0.04
91,772
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,817.422.150.46
22,410
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,093.4-6.30-0.57
3,97,221
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
248.058.503.55
25,91,748
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
167.84.602.82
1,26,88,844
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
728.25-37.40-4.88
52,72,815
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,669.4-15.10-0.56
6,910
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,187.25-7.50-0.23
4,732
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
757.05-9.80-1.28
6,01,966
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
706.75-2.70-0.38
1,19,041
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,670.392.055.83
12,59,305
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,132.35-18.90-0.88
53,365
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
480.650.950.20
66,449
Go Fashion (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,352.57.500.56
35,368
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
302.34.701.58
8,08,836
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
476.552.650.56
8,49,736
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
768.23.700.48
1,98,276
Greenpanel Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
381.53.450.91
5,90,857
G R Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,275.17.300.58
19,121
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
731.9534.204.90
10,14,503
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
260.65-2.25-0.86
2,97,679
623.413.902.28
17,95,864
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
129.950.050.04
13,45,166
177.62.301.31
28,88,685
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
277.351.200.43
7,79,061
HEG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,745.25-6.30-0.36
1,45,704
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
74.85-1.35-1.77
2,68,10,319
Hikal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
308.4512.454.21
10,02,879
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,005.65-1.95-0.19
19,959
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
167.18.655.46
2,30,17,465
Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,380.9-20.05-0.46
12,003
HLE Glasscoat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
583.850.800.14
45,681
Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
863.329.053.48
1,50,360
76.41.502.00
90,05,184
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
60.050.250.42
59,78,462
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
123.51.751.44
1,87,80,327
IFB Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
960.3514.551.54
57,520
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
595.2-11.50-1.90
1,65,749
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
197.1-1.20-0.61
3,95,78,033
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
81.151.201.50
1,90,23,221
India Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
260.9524.6010.41
1,67,70,829
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,111.8550.801.66
1,33,370
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
131.755.554.40
2,49,65,669
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
30.1-0.50-1.63
1,73,85,359
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,583.212.900.82
52,277
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
311.85-5.40-1.70
3,26,093
Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
14.750.151.03
1,80,94,437
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,187.75-31.60-0.98
7,385
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
733.05-1.95-0.27
4,53,107
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
30.42.107.42
5,36,09,978
ITI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
120.40.550.46
11,58,427
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
121.652.301.93
49,38,766
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,796.1527.651.00
63,526
JBM Auto Ltd.
Aug 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,530.500
0
Jindal Stainless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
463.659.051.99
5,00,993
Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
388.7-3.05-0.78
61,729
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
667.35-6.70-0.99
4,13,230
JK Paper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
367.72.950.81
15,97,493
JM Financial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
86.17.9010.10
2,57,20,980
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
518.052.950.57
2,55,138
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
469.851.300.28
4,10,558
Just Dial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
765.653.050.40
1,49,904
Jyothy Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
365.5517.204.94
28,24,357
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
656.1-4.35-0.66
79,272
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
245.5-6.30-2.50
64,44,562
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
121.750.200.16
22,78,082
KEC International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
669.95-1.50-0.22
1,83,162
KEI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,681.4-26.10-0.96
1,87,842
Kennametal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,822.5-1.60-0.06
3,163
Keystone Realtors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
606.23.000.50
23,825
KNR Constructions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
274.35-1.25-0.45
8,89,204
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,200.724.802.11
13,69,788
KRBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
401.45-1.15-0.29
1,80,184
1,933.55-64.75-3.24
51,217
KSB Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,742.9-49.00-1.76
42,454
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
15,132.35-198.30-1.29
12,537
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
455.1529.156.84
48,98,163
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
297.850.300.10
13,30,997
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
108.05-1.20-1.10
48,85,491
Lux Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,467.45-6.25-0.42
27,540
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,030.36.300.62
2,61,243
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
397.55-2.05-0.51
5,20,218
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
568.250.750.13
2,41,848
Mahindra Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
393.84.351.12
4,87,489
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
151.8-2.80-1.81
1,49,10,623
96.351.101.15
1,32,38,540
Mastek Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,365.5-9.15-0.39
1,06,038
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,887.0538.102.06
20,66,453
Medplus Health Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
833.121.702.67
11,89,433
Meghmani Finechem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,003.85-2.10-0.21
78,483
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,053.255.300.51
52,575
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,362.921.751.62
1,73,291
MMTC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
43.751.653.92
81,54,483
MOIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
242.64.051.70
14,90,115
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
908.7-11.25-1.22
1,08,631
MTAR Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,723.95261.4510.62
53,67,404
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,824135.758.04
20,70,199
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,024.25-15.25-1.47
1,95,608
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
902.6-11.05-1.21
4,62,264
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
98.354.204.46
1,89,69,412
Nazara Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
759.55-17.40-2.24
20,49,125
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
52.751.302.53
2,33,87,181
NCC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
170.951.350.80
1,57,98,859
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
69.150.801.17
98,55,481
NIIT Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
82.551.702.10
6,34,851
NLC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
136.856.454.95
48,88,410
NOCIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
220-4.45-1.98
14,28,053
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
344.87.302.16
3,29,650
Olectra Greentech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,240.1-8.85-0.71
8,27,458
Orient Electric Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
235.7-3.20-1.34
2,40,142
PCBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
171.45-2.90-1.66
20,49,064
Piramal Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
103.951.451.41
54,01,053
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
651.651.200.18
4,29,868
PNC Infratech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
331.05-0.95-0.29
1,70,227
Poly Medicure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,394.35-70.25-4.80
1,73,768
Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,223.356.900.57
2,43,480
Praj Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
494.92.350.48
10,75,918
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
727.410.951.53
3,25,243
Prism Johnson Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
130.751.100.85
3,76,328
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,175.323.202.01
24,170
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,838.15-36.85-0.76
5,387
PVR INOX Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,779-11.95-0.67
3,91,559
Quess Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
426.45-0.45-0.11
1,10,435
Radico Khaitan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,257.5-4.20-0.33
1,66,612
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
138.37.255.53
7,28,17,787
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,054.85-4.60-0.43
1,07,241
Rain Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
164.21.801.11
15,24,027
Rallis India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
235.25-0.20-0.08
3,37,873
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
121.80.250.21
46,80,268
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,593.7-48.60-1.84
19,134
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
61.15-0.50-0.81
45,51,080
Raymond Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,025.326.001.30
3,28,972
RBL Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
238.05-0.70-0.29
1,03,30,741
Redington Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
156.2-0.65-0.41
11,15,494
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
123.75-3.15-2.48
14,24,593
RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
711.8-9.15-1.27
2,37,424
Rites Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
510.19.301.86
44,17,336
Rossari Biotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
855.95-9.45-1.09
2,09,601
Route Mobile Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,553.65-16.85-1.07
2,57,911
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,115.911.000.15
7,551
Sapphire Foods India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,408.4-16.95-1.19
1,21,653
Saregama India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
392.3-4.45-1.12
1,52,453
Sharda Cropchem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
449.7-1.50-0.33
79,547
Sheela Foam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,129.48.050.72
89,481
Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
370.50.400.11
2,43,176
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
129.3-1.00-0.77
24,91,221
Shoppers Stop Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
724.6-4.20-0.58
2,65,371
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
47.10.501.07
1,19,85,214
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
48114.303.06
20,32,263
SIS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
465.25-8.90-1.88
32,786
SJVN Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
63.250.600.96
2,36,33,871
Sobha Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
610.2-0.15-0.02
1,71,297
Sonata Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,042.65-2.90-0.28
3,10,843
378-0.30-0.08
1,77,423
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
168.4-3.15-1.84
35,25,029
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
508.750.650.13
1,66,154
250.35-6.35-2.47
12,77,154
Sunteck Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
362.851.750.48
95,556
Suprajit Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
426.53.400.80
2,14,682
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
514.51.850.36
1,25,046
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
250.451.83
20,88,99,570
Swan Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
306.21.700.56
11,13,584
Symphony Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
884.651.450.16
23,401
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
546.90.250.05
2,07,898
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
967.25-8.50-0.87
4,01,371
Tata Coffee Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
251.255.552.26
14,00,419
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,450.5513.050.54
38,946
TCI Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,409.14.300.31
1,47,976
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
369.7-8.80-2.32
11,74,998
TeamLease Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,453.4533.451.38