Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|477.6
|-9.75
|-2.00
|9,69,858
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.6
|-2.80
|-0.49
|1,68,503
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|389.5
|-0.75
|-0.19
|54,614
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|368.45
|-1.45
|-0.39
|2,70,452
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|990.75
|-35.40
|-3.45
|2,65,169
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|770.5
|-6.20
|-0.80
|46,719
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|273.4
|-1.25
|-0.46
|99,773
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|19.9
|0.05
|0.25
|12,87,14,088
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|625.55
|-2.80
|-0.45
|4,79,279
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,972.2
|72.45
|2.50
|5,05,049
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,915.25
|45.40
|2.43
|10,74,994
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,005.15
|0.20
|0.02
|72,595
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,957.4
|-51.05
|-1.02
|1,06,198
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|384.75
|-3.65
|-0.94
|25,99,947
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|268.4
|-0.55
|-0.20
|2,20,164
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|664.3
|-6.15
|-0.92
|2,13,520
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|587.55
|-6.10
|-1.03
|74,586
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|329.95
|-1.75
|-0.53
|2,61,222
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,323.8
|64.50
|1.51
|11,217
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|438.15
|3.95
|0.91
|5,48,416
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,177.6
|16.40
|1.41
|1,00,821
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,226.8
|-21.20
|-0.94
|1,25,263
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|395.5
|5.45
|1.40
|15,96,172
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|38.35
|-0.35
|-0.90
|3,04,16,029
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,628.55
|-3.60
|-0.14
|9,237
BEML Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,495.2
|28.45
|1.15
|8,17,585
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,143.5
|17.10
|1.52
|10,41,608
Bharat Rasayan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|9,435.65
|30.70
|0.33
|808
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|487.05
|-11.15
|-2.24
|6,43,594
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,171.1
|21.75
|1.89
|99,668
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|528.35
|18.65
|3.66
|32,47,796
BLS International Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|285.75
|-1.75
|-0.61
|11,86,400
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|745.25
|4.80
|0.65
|68,616
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|979.5
|-18.35
|-1.84
|49,280
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|444.25
|5.95
|1.36
|3,61,393
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|595
|2.20
|0.37
|84,273
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|16.15
|-0.85
|-5.00
|24,73,281
BSE Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,126.15
|63.40
|5.97
|1,00,32,831
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|303.75
|1.95
|0.65
|5,38,484
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|760
|8.65
|1.15
|5,95,837
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,096.3
|39.70
|3.76
|2,15,560
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|806.25
|6.55
|0.82
|1,43,290
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,136.35
|0.10
|0.01
|1,76,867
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|142.95
|-1.80
|-1.24
|11,08,983
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|604.25
|-1.75
|-0.29
|2,49,272
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,256.05
|2.95
|0.13
|54,821
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,730.7
|-18.00
|-1.03
|95,513
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|34.95
|0.10
|0.29
|1,34,29,768
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,141.45
|3.00
|0.26
|8,92,072
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|691.4
|6.45
|0.94
|2,22,355
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,072.05
|43.55
|4.23
|2,92,146
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|9,546.3
|39.10
|0.41
|23,174
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|86.45
|3.25
|3.91
|1,25,16,777
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|540.75
|-10.45
|-1.90
|1,33,632
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|278.95
|3.75
|1.36
|14,76,375
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|528.55
|8.70
|1.67
|1,78,373
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|963.85
|-20.25
|-2.06
|1,16,214
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|519.45
|-3.25
|-0.62
|4,78,726
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|125.6
|2.20
|1.78
|43,99,862
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|908.5
|2.80
|0.31
|36,79,579
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,356.1
|-19.35
|-0.81
|49,410
Craftsman Automation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,895.25
|-22.85
|-0.46
|12,424
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,409.2
|-6.35
|-0.45
|1,38,366
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|327.25
|-3.05
|-0.92
|1,45,453
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,709.75
|72.40
|4.42
|11,88,615
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,469.8
|97.60
|4.11
|5,51,435
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,034.55
|102.45
|10.99
|20,12,949
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|603.75
|-3.10
|-0.51
|6,38,403
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|182.7
|1.70
|0.94
|26,72,760
Dhani Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|47.2
|-1.40
|-2.88
|16,29,543
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|321.8
|-6.75
|-2.05
|16,45,130
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|40.8
|-0.75
|-1.81
|2,24,37,674
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,624.75
|0.65
|0.04
|40,969
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|54.35
|-0.10
|-0.18
|22,02,396
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|477.1
|-0.75
|-0.16
|2,86,182
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|272.25
|23.40
|9.40
|90,06,615
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|493.4
|2.75
|0.56
|2,89,055
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|157.75
|3.45
|2.24
|36,83,025
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|195.9
|-0.50
|-0.25
|3,06,535
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|88.8
|-1.70
|-1.88
|52,50,590
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|812.35
|2.35
|0.29
|48,239
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|265.75
|-1.05
|-0.39
|17,33,153
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|380.4
|-0.15
|-0.04
|91,772
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,817.4
|22.15
|0.46
|22,410
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,093.4
|-6.30
|-0.57
|3,97,221
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|248.05
|8.50
|3.55
|25,91,748
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|167.8
|4.60
|2.82
|1,26,88,844
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|728.25
|-37.40
|-4.88
|52,72,815
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,669.4
|-15.10
|-0.56
|6,910
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,187.25
|-7.50
|-0.23
|4,732
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|757.05
|-9.80
|-1.28
|6,01,966
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|706.75
|-2.70
|-0.38
|1,19,041
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,670.3
|92.05
|5.83
|12,59,305
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,132.35
|-18.90
|-0.88
|53,365
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|480.65
|0.95
|0.20
|66,449
Go Fashion (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,352.5
|7.50
|0.56
|35,368
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|302.3
|4.70
|1.58
|8,08,836
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|476.55
|2.65
|0.56
|8,49,736
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|768.2
|3.70
|0.48
|1,98,276
Greenpanel Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|381.5
|3.45
|0.91
|5,90,857
G R Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,275.1
|7.30
|0.58
|19,121
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|731.95
|34.20
|4.90
|10,14,503
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.65
|-2.25
|-0.86
|2,97,679
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|623.4
|13.90
|2.28
|17,95,864
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|129.95
|0.05
|0.04
|13,45,166
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|177.6
|2.30
|1.31
|28,88,685
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|277.35
|1.20
|0.43
|7,79,061
HEG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,745.25
|-6.30
|-0.36
|1,45,704
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|74.85
|-1.35
|-1.77
|2,68,10,319
Hikal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|308.45
|12.45
|4.21
|10,02,879
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,005.65
|-1.95
|-0.19
|19,959
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|167.1
|8.65
|5.46
|2,30,17,465
Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,380.9
|-20.05
|-0.46
|12,003
HLE Glasscoat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|583.85
|0.80
|0.14
|45,681
Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|863.3
|29.05
|3.48
|1,50,360
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|76.4
|1.50
|2.00
|90,05,184
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|60.05
|0.25
|0.42
|59,78,462
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|123.5
|1.75
|1.44
|1,87,80,327
IFB Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|960.35
|14.55
|1.54
|57,520
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|595.2
|-11.50
|-1.90
|1,65,749
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|197.1
|-1.20
|-0.61
|3,95,78,033
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|81.15
|1.20
|1.50
|1,90,23,221
India Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.95
|24.60
|10.41
|1,67,70,829
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,111.85
|50.80
|1.66
|1,33,370
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.55
|4.40
|2,49,65,669
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|30.1
|-0.50
|-1.63
|1,73,85,359
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,583.2
|12.90
|0.82
|52,277
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|311.85
|-5.40
|-1.70
|3,26,093
Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|14.75
|0.15
|1.03
|1,80,94,437
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,187.75
|-31.60
|-0.98
|7,385
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|733.05
|-1.95
|-0.27
|4,53,107
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|30.4
|2.10
|7.42
|5,36,09,978
ITI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|120.4
|0.55
|0.46
|11,58,427
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.65
|2.30
|1.93
|49,38,766
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,796.15
|27.65
|1.00
|63,526
JBM Auto Ltd.
Aug 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,530.5
|0
|0
|0
Jindal Stainless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|463.65
|9.05
|1.99
|5,00,993
Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|388.7
|-3.05
|-0.78
|61,729
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|667.35
|-6.70
|-0.99
|4,13,230
JK Paper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|367.7
|2.95
|0.81
|15,97,493
JM Financial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|86.1
|7.90
|10.10
|2,57,20,980
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|518.05
|2.95
|0.57
|2,55,138
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|469.85
|1.30
|0.28
|4,10,558
Just Dial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|765.65
|3.05
|0.40
|1,49,904
Jyothy Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|365.55
|17.20
|4.94
|28,24,357
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|656.1
|-4.35
|-0.66
|79,272
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|245.5
|-6.30
|-2.50
|64,44,562
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.75
|0.20
|0.16
|22,78,082
KEC International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|669.95
|-1.50
|-0.22
|1,83,162
KEI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,681.4
|-26.10
|-0.96
|1,87,842
Kennametal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,822.5
|-1.60
|-0.06
|3,163
Keystone Realtors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|606.2
|3.00
|0.50
|23,825
KNR Constructions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|274.35
|-1.25
|-0.45
|8,89,204
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,200.7
|24.80
|2.11
|13,69,788
KRBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|401.45
|-1.15
|-0.29
|1,80,184
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,933.55
|-64.75
|-3.24
|51,217
KSB Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,742.9
|-49.00
|-1.76
|42,454
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|15,132.35
|-198.30
|-1.29
|12,537
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|455.15
|29.15
|6.84
|48,98,163
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|297.85
|0.30
|0.10
|13,30,997
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|108.05
|-1.20
|-1.10
|48,85,491
Lux Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,467.45
|-6.25
|-0.42
|27,540
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,030.3
|6.30
|0.62
|2,61,243
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|397.55
|-2.05
|-0.51
|5,20,218
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|568.25
|0.75
|0.13
|2,41,848
Mahindra Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|393.8
|4.35
|1.12
|4,87,489
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|151.8
|-2.80
|-1.81
|1,49,10,623
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|96.35
|1.10
|1.15
|1,32,38,540
Mastek Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,365.5
|-9.15
|-0.39
|1,06,038
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,887.05
|38.10
|2.06
|20,66,453
Medplus Health Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|833.1
|21.70
|2.67
|11,89,433
Meghmani Finechem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,003.85
|-2.10
|-0.21
|78,483
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,053.25
|5.30
|0.51
|52,575
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,362.9
|21.75
|1.62
|1,73,291
MMTC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|43.75
|1.65
|3.92
|81,54,483
MOIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|242.6
|4.05
|1.70
|14,90,115
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|908.7
|-11.25
|-1.22
|1,08,631
MTAR Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,723.95
|261.45
|10.62
|53,67,404
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,824
|135.75
|8.04
|20,70,199
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,024.25
|-15.25
|-1.47
|1,95,608
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|902.6
|-11.05
|-1.21
|4,62,264
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|98.35
|4.20
|4.46
|1,89,69,412
Nazara Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|759.55
|-17.40
|-2.24
|20,49,125
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|52.75
|1.30
|2.53
|2,33,87,181
NCC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|170.95
|1.35
|0.80
|1,57,98,859
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|69.15
|0.80
|1.17
|98,55,481
NIIT Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|82.55
|1.70
|2.10
|6,34,851
NLC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|136.85
|6.45
|4.95
|48,88,410
NOCIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|220
|-4.45
|-1.98
|14,28,053
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|344.8
|7.30
|2.16
|3,29,650
Olectra Greentech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,240.1
|-8.85
|-0.71
|8,27,458
Orient Electric Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.7
|-3.20
|-1.34
|2,40,142
PCBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|171.45
|-2.90
|-1.66
|20,49,064
Piramal Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|103.95
|1.45
|1.41
|54,01,053
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|651.65
|1.20
|0.18
|4,29,868
PNC Infratech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|331.05
|-0.95
|-0.29
|1,70,227
Poly Medicure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,394.35
|-70.25
|-4.80
|1,73,768
Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,223.35
|6.90
|0.57
|2,43,480
Praj Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|494.9
|2.35
|0.48
|10,75,918
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|727.4
|10.95
|1.53
|3,25,243
Prism Johnson Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|130.75
|1.10
|0.85
|3,76,328
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,175.3
|23.20
|2.01
|24,170
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,838.15
|-36.85
|-0.76
|5,387
PVR INOX Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,779
|-11.95
|-0.67
|3,91,559
Quess Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|426.45
|-0.45
|-0.11
|1,10,435
Radico Khaitan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,257.5
|-4.20
|-0.33
|1,66,612
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|138.3
|7.25
|5.53
|7,28,17,787
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,054.85
|-4.60
|-0.43
|1,07,241
Rain Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|164.2
|1.80
|1.11
|15,24,027
Rallis India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.25
|-0.20
|-0.08
|3,37,873
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.8
|0.25
|0.21
|46,80,268
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,593.7
|-48.60
|-1.84
|19,134
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|61.15
|-0.50
|-0.81
|45,51,080
Raymond Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,025.3
|26.00
|1.30
|3,28,972
RBL Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|238.05
|-0.70
|-0.29
|1,03,30,741
Redington Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|156.2
|-0.65
|-0.41
|11,15,494
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|123.75
|-3.15
|-2.48
|14,24,593
RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|711.8
|-9.15
|-1.27
|2,37,424
Rites Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|510.1
|9.30
|1.86
|44,17,336
Rossari Biotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|855.95
|-9.45
|-1.09
|2,09,601
Route Mobile Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,553.65
|-16.85
|-1.07
|2,57,911
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,115.9
|11.00
|0.15
|7,551
Sapphire Foods India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,408.4
|-16.95
|-1.19
|1,21,653
Saregama India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|392.3
|-4.45
|-1.12
|1,52,453
Sharda Cropchem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|449.7
|-1.50
|-0.33
|79,547
Sheela Foam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,129.4
|8.05
|0.72
|89,481
Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|370.5
|0.40
|0.11
|2,43,176
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|129.3
|-1.00
|-0.77
|24,91,221
Shoppers Stop Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|724.6
|-4.20
|-0.58
|2,65,371
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|47.1
|0.50
|1.07
|1,19,85,214
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|481
|14.30
|3.06
|20,32,263
SIS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|465.25
|-8.90
|-1.88
|32,786
SJVN Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|63.25
|0.60
|0.96
|2,36,33,871
Sobha Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|610.2
|-0.15
|-0.02
|1,71,297
Sonata Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,042.65
|-2.90
|-0.28
|3,10,843
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|378
|-0.30
|-0.08
|1,77,423
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|168.4
|-3.15
|-1.84
|35,25,029
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|508.75
|0.65
|0.13
|1,66,154
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|250.35
|-6.35
|-2.47
|12,77,154
Sunteck Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|362.85
|1.75
|0.48
|95,556
Suprajit Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|426.5
|3.40
|0.80
|2,14,682
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|514.5
|1.85
|0.36
|1,25,046
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|25
|0.45
|1.83
|20,88,99,570
Swan Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|306.2
|1.70
|0.56
|11,13,584
Symphony Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|884.65
|1.45
|0.16
|23,401
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|546.9
|0.25
|0.05
|2,07,898
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|967.25
|-8.50
|-0.87
|4,01,371
Tata Coffee Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|251.25
|5.55
|2.26
|14,00,419
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,450.55
|13.05
|0.54
|38,946
TCI Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,409.1
|4.30
|0.31
|1,47,976
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|369.7
|-8.80
|-2.32
|11,74,998
TeamLease Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,453.45
|33.45
|1.38