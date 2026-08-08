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18356.55 Closed
-0.01-2.1
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
2.4
1M
2.2
3M
5.4
6M
12.8
1Y
9.6
5Y
105.1
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Sapphire Foods India		224.2224.4812.261,82,24,172
Tata Technologies		872.8071.258.891,60,58,460
Devyani International		134.7310.878.782,66,17,033
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1066.2574.007.469,07,092
Travel Food Services		1428.6091.406.8412,77,146
Neuland Laboratories		22855.001,312.006.093,13,887
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		697.4534.905.276,37,075
Valor Estate		117.325.584.997,18,225
Reliance Infrastructure		76.563.604.9315,23,751
Physicswallah		131.596.104.861,26,78,121
PTC Industries		19076.00855.004.6991,324
Granules India		873.8535.204.2011,46,571
Ramkrishna Forgings		726.5526.053.7217,50,097
BEML		1787.8062.703.6312,53,510
PG Electroplast		630.6520.903.431,10,60,038
Vedant Fashions		516.9016.553.3126,29,328
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		818.0526.053.2937,53,214
Clean Science & Technology		795.1523.503.059,84,867
Welspun Living		164.094.843.0459,04,913
Aster DM Quality Care		869.7025.252.9910,37,107
Meesho		191.355.182.781,18,48,696
Tega Industries		1625.7042.402.681,47,676
Deepak Nitrite		1796.5046.102.6316,28,102
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		546.2513.952.621,58,709
Carborundum Universal		1097.0027.902.615,21,265
Honasa Consumer		477.6011.952.579,82,060
Netweb Technologies India		4939.20123.202.5612,96,942
Campus Activewear		224.375.372.458,51,537
Wockhardt		2021.0046.002.335,47,985
Jindal Saw		271.406.152.3216,13,077
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		2637.2056.902.211,03,315
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1978.4041.702.151,45,070
HFCL		207.984.312.121,94,89,977
Delhivery		473.309.702.0964,05,412
Ather Energy		1481.5028.301.9546,46,531
LT Foods		427.558.151.946,43,817
Kalpataru Projects International		1317.2023.101.791,20,583
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		94.191.621.752,11,79,751
Brigade Enterprises		581.9510.001.754,49,734
City Union Bank		212.003.611.7334,40,800
Praj Industries		325.055.401.6913,41,676
Newgen Software Technologies		551.008.601.5910,70,093
Cohance Lifesciences		445.756.851.5619,85,052
Tata Chemicals		673.5510.251.5535,67,616
Sumitomo Chemical India		532.957.751.486,11,836
Belrise Industries		248.213.601.4761,71,893
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		1354.8019.601.471,79,521
Anand Rathi Wealth		2101.5030.001.452,02,601
Aditya Infotech		3708.7052.501.4486,067
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8191.00115.501.432,409
Mahanagar Gas		1139.6015.901.415,31,620
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		518.007.001.374,95,564
India Cements		398.155.101.301,81,089
NCC		145.591.861.2966,02,913
JSW Cement		134.291.671.2615,43,467
Rites		234.242.861.2415,36,756
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1576.0018.901.211,51,582
Triveni Engineering & Industries		233.222.691.174,96,516
Redington		354.854.101.1731,15,310
Acutaas Chemicals		3297.9037.301.141,87,550
Trident		25.180.281.121,57,59,138
Welspun Corp		1839.8020.201.117,18,142
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		152.191.641.099,16,319
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		593.906.001.025,17,530
Maharashtra Seamless		589.705.901.011,37,498
Syngene International		403.703.950.9922,60,564
SKF India		1534.3015.100.9962,437
Choice International		841.157.950.956,94,855
CESC		163.941.460.9012,98,919
Paradeep Phosphates		149.451.320.8961,78,811
Emami		412.553.550.879,94,119
Go Digit General Insurance		272.252.150.803,55,396
Bandhan Bank		176.021.360.781,07,29,624
Laurus Labs		1844.3014.300.7815,53,067
Indegene		554.454.250.779,63,198
Gravita India		1732.1013.000.761,27,988
Manappuram Finance		366.752.750.7625,88,647
Vardhman Textiles		606.754.550.762,25,767
Urban Company		143.741.070.7527,52,964
Kaynes Technology India		3856.3026.300.698,06,763
Minda Corporation		721.654.750.662,28,207
Balrampur Chini Mills		633.454.150.663,94,390
KFIN Technologies		936.006.000.652,95,773
Radico Khaitan		4499.0029.000.652,99,219
Piramal Pharma		209.551.310.6346,11,692
DCM Shriram		1016.806.400.6372,865
Jubilant Pharmova		932.005.750.621,68,059
Advent Hotels International		147.670.870.591,67,529
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		297.801.650.5610,45,223
Sundram Fasteners		1090.555.300.493,93,173
PVR INOX		1156.005.600.491,37,511
Syrma SGS Technology		1424.706.700.475,09,551
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		931.704.250.464,98,855
Natco Pharma		916.654.150.451,68,655
Zydus Wellness		533.852.350.442,27,185
DOMS Industries		2260.609.400.4257,559
Reliance Power		24.340.100.415,05,52,570
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1504.106.100.4142,820
RHI Magnesita India		412.801.650.402,87,199
IIFL Finance		611.752.400.3910,48,214
Happiest Minds Technologies		407.701.550.389,59,591
Can Fin Homes		811.303.050.381,14,033
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		41.160.150.371,38,10,912
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		811.102.500.3118,02,315
Cyient		857.502.600.303,55,030
Jyothy Labs		206.470.600.294,28,075
Timken India		3351.007.900.2430,969
KEC International		478.851.150.245,85,339
Home First Finance Company India		1193.802.700.231,74,676
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1931.603.600.191,58,460
Aarti Industries		502.100.900.1814,22,279
CarTrade Tech		2793.004.600.162,19,164
BLS International Services		254.330.350.1412,26,171
Brainbees Solutions		214.200.310.144,41,705
Anupam Rasayan India		1214.601.600.133,15,118
Amber Enterprises India		7435.0010.000.132,10,061
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		1025.301.200.121,98,652
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.330.070.1165,82,044
Birlasoft		318.500.250.087,98,934
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		596.600.400.0710,70,113
CIE Automotive India		410.500.200.053,25,465
Inox India		1954.700.300.021,25,150
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1885.100.100.012,33,480
Maharashtra Scooters		13818.001.000.012,629
Piramal Finance		2109.70001,68,834
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2599.00-0.40-0.023,56,679
Eris Lifesciences		1382.40-0.50-0.0440,491
Intellect Design Arena		721.35-0.30-0.042,65,077
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		260.65-0.15-0.066,66,160
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2638.00-2.00-0.0814,44,759
Alok Industries		11.97-0.01-0.0816,50,176
MMTC		63.98-0.07-0.1110,09,089
CCL Products India		1130.00-1.20-0.1193,640
Usha Martin		515.05-0.60-0.122,05,861
Bikaji Foods International		623.50-0.75-0.121,24,458
Gillette India		7683.50-10.50-0.148,855
Elgi Equipments		588.45-0.80-0.141,23,552
Supreme Petrochem		701.45-1.20-0.1735,263
R R Kabel		2759.50-4.90-0.182,87,031
Latent View Analytics		297.20-0.60-0.203,86,047
Sagility		43.67-0.09-0.211,09,47,994
Central Depository Services (India)		1328.00-3.00-0.235,71,095
Century Plyboards (India)		781.95-1.80-0.2336,025
Anant Raj		615.90-1.50-0.2410,39,127
Metropolis Healthcare		563.20-1.40-0.251,32,288
Inox Wind		78.00-0.20-0.2699,63,031
Data Patterns (India)		4380.70-11.90-0.273,35,411
Gland Pharma		2601.00-7.30-0.283,17,731
Atul		6774.00-22.50-0.331,30,066
Zensar Technologies		499.00-1.65-0.337,07,360
Aavas Financiers		1371.50-4.80-0.3564,072
The Ramco Cements		933.80-3.30-0.352,21,192
SKF India (Industrial)		2737.90-9.90-0.3619,683
IDBI Bank		84.22-0.32-0.3823,47,275
Chalet Hotels		859.70-3.40-0.3951,018
Pfizer		4880.60-19.40-0.405,857
UTI Asset Management Company		896.65-3.65-0.4154,661
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		839.40-3.70-0.4430,873
Caplin Point Laboratories		2574.10-11.70-0.4544,432
Blue Dart Express		5089.50-23.00-0.4528,915
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		167.01-0.77-0.4621,84,338
Central Bank of India		31.36-0.15-0.4835,74,624
IndiaMART InterMESH		1755.00-8.50-0.481,29,819
KSB		784.25-3.80-0.482,02,263
Godrej Agrovet		542.85-2.70-0.491,01,213
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.37-0.20-0.517,90,881
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		830.10-4.35-0.521,56,108
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		159.24-0.84-0.5222,38,919
Sun TV Network		486.65-2.55-0.521,37,019
RBL Bank		389.80-2.20-0.5616,93,465
Karur Vysya Bank		335.55-1.95-0.588,16,142
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1382.80-8.00-0.582,65,738
EID Parry (India)		805.10-4.75-0.591,34,546
PNB Housing Finance		1143.00-7.00-0.6114,76,731
Ircon International		131.25-0.86-0.659,42,876
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		569.85-3.80-0.661,98,994
Sarda Energy & Minerals		497.60-3.30-0.663,76,213
Craftsman Automation		10483.00-72.00-0.6837,554
Kajaria Ceramics		1167.30-8.10-0.692,04,282
Concord Biotech		1365.00-9.70-0.7168,791
Engineers India		240.60-1.79-0.7412,41,537
TBO Tek		1610.90-12.20-0.751,14,311
Zen Technologies		1721.10-13.50-0.781,94,337
RailTel Corporation of India		288.55-2.30-0.793,49,699
Jupiter Wagons		260.00-2.10-0.804,33,724
V-Guard Industries		319.65-2.60-0.8112,04,577
BASF India		4091.00-34.00-0.8266,610
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1341.80-11.10-0.827,77,727
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1006.90-8.60-0.857,17,867
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		93.86-0.80-0.853,87,410
Ceat		3723.10-32.30-0.8654,517
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		126.92-1.13-0.884,97,174
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		17.94-0.16-0.884,04,57,176
Bayer Cropscience		4177.20-37.70-0.8920,370
Ola Electric Mobility		41.07-0.37-0.892,68,92,667
PCBL Chemical		321.90-2.90-0.895,55,082
UCO Bank		26.40-0.24-0.9028,82,482
Poly Medicure		1693.80-15.50-0.912,25,240
Swan Corp		308.05-2.85-0.924,90,454
Nuvama Wealth Management		1642.70-15.60-0.942,08,483
Allied Blenders & Distillers		599.25-5.75-0.955,51,365
NBCC (India)		95.33-0.92-0.9647,42,088
Finolex Cables		1024.65-10.10-0.981,82,159
Force Motors		18500.00-190.00-1.0246,841
Pine Labs		154.44-1.60-1.031,28,06,006
Olectra Greentech		1385.00-14.40-1.031,74,516
Bata India		720.50-7.60-1.041,27,012
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1556.70-16.50-1.0579,910
Castrol India		192.08-2.09-1.0831,22,432
SBFC Finance		94.25-1.04-1.097,88,137
Himadri Speciality Chemical		752.65-8.35-1.1043,27,549
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		86.19-0.99-1.148,81,200
Aegis Vopak Terminals		285.30-3.40-1.188,13,122
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1628.00-20.00-1.211,64,486
HBL Engineering		727.10-9.05-1.235,48,362
IFCI		73.98-0.93-1.2459,29,569
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.68-0.25-1.2571,72,175
Sobha		1339.00-16.90-1.251,06,424
Shipping Corporation of India		304.75-3.85-1.251,38,10,526
International Gemological Institute		355.80-4.55-1.265,89,264
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1275.40-16.90-1.3114,68,654
Indian Energy Exchange		127.10-1.73-1.3424,75,559
JBM Auto		648.65-8.90-1.351,61,028
Tenneco Clean Air India		562.80-7.75-1.3610,34,341
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		1537.80-21.20-1.361,97,325
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		1351.10-18.70-1.375,76,167
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1737.70-25.40-1.443,07,437
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1893.90-28.00-1.4661,537
Prime Focus		287.60-4.30-1.4711,01,666
Computer Age Management Services		787.50-11.95-1.4910,11,683
CreditAccess Grameen		1523.60-23.40-1.512,24,874
Triveni Turbine		636.45-9.90-1.534,99,505
Indraprastha Gas		151.94-2.39-1.557,58,514
Indian Overseas Bank		34.26-0.54-1.5522,85,872
Signatureglobal (India)		802.30-12.70-1.562,86,812
Lemon Tree Hotels		111.01-1.78-1.5828,64,596
Gallantt Ispat		605.50-9.85-1.6047,899
Afcons Infrastructure		274.25-4.50-1.6111,90,862
HEG		674.00-11.10-1.625,97,260
Titagarh Rail Systems		847.45-14.20-1.652,50,764
Aadhar Housing Finance		506.40-8.50-1.652,71,851
Saregama India		519.20-8.80-1.674,73,141
Asahi India Glass		898.70-15.25-1.6785,283
Graphite India		709.95-12.10-1.685,83,486
Tejas Networks		513.45-8.85-1.696,82,905
ITI		282.40-4.85-1.692,18,021
Godawari Power & Ispat		240.61-4.15-1.7017,47,484
Angel One		292.00-5.10-1.7240,94,497
Action Construction Equipment		1094.30-19.40-1.742,34,548
JM Financial		127.46-2.32-1.7942,42,745
Hindustan Copper		536.10-9.85-1.8094,31,736
Five-Star Business Finance		543.25-10.00-1.812,69,177
ACME Solar Holdings		368.60-6.85-1.8212,78,670
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		450.70-9.05-1.973,00,321
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		345.80-7.05-2.003,52,219
Aegis Logistics		1371.00-29.00-2.0716,73,750
NAVA		581.85-12.35-2.082,09,948
Whirlpool of India		813.15-17.30-2.083,94,483
Gabriel India		1499.80-32.00-2.093,71,373
Ventive Hospitality		599.90-12.90-2.1133,822
JSW Dulux		3011.70-65.30-2.1217,154
NMDC Steel		43.84-0.97-2.1638,01,144
Poonawalla Fincorp		480.05-10.80-2.2018,95,576
Jain Resource Recycling		308.40-6.95-2.2015,50,493
Jubilant Ingrevia		740.25-16.75-2.215,50,401
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		582.80-13.95-2.349,80,159
Sammaan Capital		163.17-4.05-2.4261,94,885
Affle 3I		1645.60-43.10-2.553,10,792
Elecon Engineering Company		437.85-12.60-2.803,70,664
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		318.90-9.25-2.8215,78,665
Kirloskar Brothers		1901.70-57.70-2.9456,825
Cemindia Projects		1208.10-37.70-3.038,38,985
Sai Life Science		1365.20-48.30-3.429,31,312
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2408.90-97.10-3.8747,79,224
Kirloskar Oil Engines		2161.70-87.20-3.8814,20,885
Finolex Industries		164.43-6.88-4.0212,32,652
Cera Sanitaryware		6062.00-262.50-4.1559,295
Sonata Software		318.05-13.90-4.1917,40,657
Navin Fluorine International		8271.00-379.00-4.385,90,351
JK Tyre & Industries		394.90-18.35-4.4430,62,591
Capri Global Capital		230.25-10.82-4.4927,84,996
Firstsource Solutions		279.85-14.10-4.8091,87,334
C.E. Info Systems		1014.30-56.40-5.272,78,174
eClerx Services		1769.10-103.30-5.523,78,424
EIH		306.55-19.10-5.8713,91,523
Gujarat State Petronet		268.35-20.60-7.1380,24,578
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		249.95-20.05-7.432,26,16,837
Jyoti CNC Automation		784.30-80.75-9.3369,50,507
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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