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19867.80 Closed
-0.05-10.45
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
2.7
1M
3.4
3M
6.3
6M
14.3
1Y
12.3
5Y
92.2
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tata Technologies		872.8071.258.891,60,58,460
Devyani International		134.7310.878.782,66,17,033
Neuland Laboratories		22855.001,312.006.093,13,887
Physicswallah		131.596.104.861,26,78,121
BEML		1787.8062.703.6312,53,510
PG Electroplast		630.6520.903.431,10,60,038
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		818.0526.053.2937,53,214
Aster DM Quality Care		869.7025.252.9910,37,107
Meesho		191.355.182.781,18,48,696
Netweb Technologies India		4939.20123.202.5612,96,942
Wockhardt		2021.0046.002.335,47,985
Jindal Saw		271.406.152.3216,13,077
Delhivery		473.309.702.0964,05,412
Ather Energy		1481.5028.301.9546,46,531
Kalpataru Projects International		1317.2023.101.791,20,583
Brigade Enterprises		581.9510.001.754,49,734
City Union Bank		212.003.611.7334,40,800
Newgen Software Technologies		551.008.601.5910,70,093
Cohance Lifesciences		445.756.851.5619,85,052
Tata Chemicals		673.5510.251.5535,67,616
Anand Rathi Wealth		2101.5030.001.452,02,601
Mahanagar Gas		1139.6015.901.415,31,620
NCC		145.591.861.2966,02,913
JSW Cement		134.291.671.2615,43,467
Redington		354.854.101.1731,15,310
Trident		25.180.281.121,57,59,138
Welspun Corp		1839.8020.201.117,18,142
Syngene International		403.703.950.9922,60,564
CESC		163.941.460.9012,98,919
Go Digit General Insurance		272.252.150.803,55,396
Laurus Labs		1844.3014.300.7815,53,067
Bandhan Bank		176.021.360.781,07,29,624
Manappuram Finance		366.752.750.7625,88,647
Urban Company		143.741.070.7527,52,964
Kaynes Technology India		3856.3026.300.698,06,763
KFIN Technologies		936.006.000.652,95,773
Radico Khaitan		4499.0029.000.652,99,219
Piramal Pharma		209.551.310.6346,11,692
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		931.704.250.464,98,855
Natco Pharma		916.654.150.451,68,655
Reliance Power		24.340.100.415,05,52,570
IIFL Finance		611.752.400.3910,48,214
Cyient		857.502.600.303,55,030
KEC International		478.851.150.245,85,339
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1931.603.600.191,58,460
Aarti Industries		502.100.900.1814,22,279
Brainbees Solutions		214.200.310.144,41,705
BLS International Services		254.330.350.1412,26,171
Amber Enterprises India		7435.0010.000.132,10,061
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1885.100.100.012,33,480
Piramal Finance		2109.70001,68,834
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2599.00-0.40-0.023,56,679
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		260.65-0.15-0.066,66,160
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2638.00-2.00-0.0814,44,759
Gillette India		7683.50-10.50-0.148,855
Sagility		43.67-0.09-0.211,09,47,994
Central Depository Services (India)		1328.00-3.00-0.235,71,095
Anant Raj		615.90-1.50-0.2410,39,127
Inox Wind		78.00-0.20-0.2699,63,031
Data Patterns (India)		4380.70-11.90-0.273,35,411
Gland Pharma		2601.00-7.30-0.283,17,731
Atul		6774.00-22.50-0.331,30,066
Zensar Technologies		499.00-1.65-0.337,07,360
The Ramco Cements		933.80-3.30-0.352,21,192
IDBI Bank		84.22-0.32-0.3823,47,275
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		167.01-0.77-0.4621,84,338
RBL Bank		389.80-2.20-0.5616,93,465
Karur Vysya Bank		335.55-1.95-0.588,16,142
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1382.80-8.00-0.582,65,738
PNB Housing Finance		1143.00-7.00-0.6114,76,731
Ircon International		131.25-0.86-0.659,42,876
Sarda Energy & Minerals		497.60-3.30-0.663,76,213
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		569.85-3.80-0.661,98,994
Kajaria Ceramics		1167.30-8.10-0.692,04,282
Zen Technologies		1721.10-13.50-0.781,94,337
Jupiter Wagons		260.00-2.10-0.804,33,724
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1341.80-11.10-0.827,77,727
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1006.90-8.60-0.857,17,867
PCBL Chemical		321.90-2.90-0.895,55,082
Ola Electric Mobility		41.07-0.37-0.892,68,92,667
Swan Corp		308.05-2.85-0.924,90,454
Nuvama Wealth Management		1642.70-15.60-0.942,08,483
NBCC (India)		95.33-0.92-0.9647,42,088
Force Motors		18500.00-190.00-1.0246,841
Pine Labs		154.44-1.60-1.031,28,06,006
Castrol India		192.08-2.09-1.0831,22,432
Himadri Speciality Chemical		752.65-8.35-1.1043,27,549
Aegis Vopak Terminals		285.30-3.40-1.188,13,122
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1628.00-20.00-1.211,64,486
HBL Engineering		727.10-9.05-1.235,48,362
IFCI		73.98-0.93-1.2459,29,569
International Gemological Institute		355.80-4.55-1.265,89,264
Indian Energy Exchange		127.10-1.73-1.3424,75,559
JBM Auto		648.65-8.90-1.351,61,028
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		1537.80-21.20-1.361,97,325
Tenneco Clean Air India		562.80-7.75-1.3610,34,341
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1737.70-25.40-1.443,07,437
Computer Age Management Services		787.50-11.95-1.4910,11,683
CreditAccess Grameen		1523.60-23.40-1.512,24,874
Triveni Turbine		636.45-9.90-1.534,99,505
Indraprastha Gas		151.94-2.39-1.557,58,514
Signatureglobal (India)		802.30-12.70-1.562,86,812
Afcons Infrastructure		274.25-4.50-1.6111,90,862
Aadhar Housing Finance		506.40-8.50-1.652,71,851
ITI		282.40-4.85-1.692,18,021
Tejas Networks		513.45-8.85-1.696,82,905
Godawari Power & Ispat		240.61-4.15-1.7017,47,484
Angel One		292.00-5.10-1.7240,94,497
JM Financial		127.46-2.32-1.7942,42,745
Hindustan Copper		536.10-9.85-1.8094,31,736
Five-Star Business Finance		543.25-10.00-1.812,69,177
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		450.70-9.05-1.973,00,321
Aegis Logistics		1371.00-29.00-2.0716,73,750
Whirlpool of India		813.15-17.30-2.083,94,483
Poonawalla Fincorp		480.05-10.80-2.2018,95,576
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		582.80-13.95-2.349,80,159
Affle 3I		1645.60-43.10-2.553,10,792
Sai Life Science		1365.20-48.30-3.429,31,312
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2408.90-97.10-3.8747,79,224
Navin Fluorine International		8271.00-379.00-4.385,90,351
Capri Global Capital		230.25-10.82-4.4927,84,996
Firstsource Solutions		279.85-14.10-4.8091,87,334
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		249.95-20.05-7.432,26,16,837
Jyoti CNC Automation		784.30-80.75-9.3369,50,507
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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