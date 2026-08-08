Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Technologies
|872.80
|71.25
|8.89
|1,60,58,460
|Devyani International
|134.73
|10.87
|8.78
|2,66,17,033
|Neuland Laboratories
|22855.00
|1,312.00
|6.09
|3,13,887
|Physicswallah
|131.59
|6.10
|4.86
|1,26,78,121
|BEML
|1787.80
|62.70
|3.63
|12,53,510
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|20.90
|3.43
|1,10,60,038
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|818.05
|26.05
|3.29
|37,53,214
|Aster DM Quality Care
|869.70
|25.25
|2.99
|10,37,107
|Meesho
|191.35
|5.18
|2.78
|1,18,48,696
|Netweb Technologies India
|4939.20
|123.20
|2.56
|12,96,942
|Wockhardt
|2021.00
|46.00
|2.33
|5,47,985
|Jindal Saw
|271.40
|6.15
|2.32
|16,13,077
|Delhivery
|473.30
|9.70
|2.09
|64,05,412
|Ather Energy
|1481.50
|28.30
|1.95
|46,46,531
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1317.20
|23.10
|1.79
|1,20,583
|Brigade Enterprises
|581.95
|10.00
|1.75
|4,49,734
|City Union Bank
|212.00
|3.61
|1.73
|34,40,800
|Newgen Software Technologies
|551.00
|8.60
|1.59
|10,70,093
|Cohance Lifesciences
|445.75
|6.85
|1.56
|19,85,052
|Tata Chemicals
|673.55
|10.25
|1.55
|35,67,616
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2101.50
|30.00
|1.45
|2,02,601
|Mahanagar Gas
|1139.60
|15.90
|1.41
|5,31,620
|NCC
|145.59
|1.86
|1.29
|66,02,913
|JSW Cement
|134.29
|1.67
|1.26
|15,43,467
|Redington
|354.85
|4.10
|1.17
|31,15,310
|Trident
|25.18
|0.28
|1.12
|1,57,59,138
|Welspun Corp
|1839.80
|20.20
|1.11
|7,18,142
|Syngene International
|403.70
|3.95
|0.99
|22,60,564
|CESC
|163.94
|1.46
|0.90
|12,98,919
|Go Digit General Insurance
|272.25
|2.15
|0.80
|3,55,396
|Laurus Labs
|1844.30
|14.30
|0.78
|15,53,067
|Bandhan Bank
|176.02
|1.36
|0.78
|1,07,29,624
|Manappuram Finance
|366.75
|2.75
|0.76
|25,88,647
|Urban Company
|143.74
|1.07
|0.75
|27,52,964
|Kaynes Technology India
|3856.30
|26.30
|0.69
|8,06,763
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|6.00
|0.65
|2,95,773
|Radico Khaitan
|4499.00
|29.00
|0.65
|2,99,219
|Piramal Pharma
|209.55
|1.31
|0.63
|46,11,692
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|931.70
|4.25
|0.46
|4,98,855
|Natco Pharma
|916.65
|4.15
|0.45
|1,68,655
|Reliance Power
|24.34
|0.10
|0.41
|5,05,52,570
|IIFL Finance
|611.75
|2.40
|0.39
|10,48,214
|Cyient
|857.50
|2.60
|0.30
|3,55,030
|KEC International
|478.85
|1.15
|0.24
|5,85,339
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1931.60
|3.60
|0.19
|1,58,460
|Aarti Industries
|502.10
|0.90
|0.18
|14,22,279
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.20
|0.31
|0.14
|4,41,705
|BLS International Services
|254.33
|0.35
|0.14
|12,26,171
|Amber Enterprises India
|7435.00
|10.00
|0.13
|2,10,061
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1885.10
|0.10
|0.01
|2,33,480
|Piramal Finance
|2109.70
|0
|0
|1,68,834
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2599.00
|-0.40
|-0.02
|3,56,679
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|260.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|6,66,160
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2638.00
|-2.00
|-0.08
|14,44,759
|Gillette India
|7683.50
|-10.50
|-0.14
|8,855
|Sagility
|43.67
|-0.09
|-0.21
|1,09,47,994
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1328.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|5,71,095
|Anant Raj
|615.90
|-1.50
|-0.24
|10,39,127
|Inox Wind
|78.00
|-0.20
|-0.26
|99,63,031
|Data Patterns (India)
|4380.70
|-11.90
|-0.27
|3,35,411
|Gland Pharma
|2601.00
|-7.30
|-0.28
|3,17,731
|Atul
|6774.00
|-22.50
|-0.33
|1,30,066
|Zensar Technologies
|499.00
|-1.65
|-0.33
|7,07,360
|The Ramco Cements
|933.80
|-3.30
|-0.35
|2,21,192
|IDBI Bank
|84.22
|-0.32
|-0.38
|23,47,275
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|167.01
|-0.77
|-0.46
|21,84,338
|RBL Bank
|389.80
|-2.20
|-0.56
|16,93,465
|Karur Vysya Bank
|335.55
|-1.95
|-0.58
|8,16,142
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1382.80
|-8.00
|-0.58
|2,65,738
|PNB Housing Finance
|1143.00
|-7.00
|-0.61
|14,76,731
|Ircon International
|131.25
|-0.86
|-0.65
|9,42,876
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|497.60
|-3.30
|-0.66
|3,76,213
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|569.85
|-3.80
|-0.66
|1,98,994
|Kajaria Ceramics
|1167.30
|-8.10
|-0.69
|2,04,282
|Zen Technologies
|1721.10
|-13.50
|-0.78
|1,94,337
|Jupiter Wagons
|260.00
|-2.10
|-0.80
|4,33,724
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1341.80
|-11.10
|-0.82
|7,77,727
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1006.90
|-8.60
|-0.85
|7,17,867
|PCBL Chemical
|321.90
|-2.90
|-0.89
|5,55,082
|Ola Electric Mobility
|41.07
|-0.37
|-0.89
|2,68,92,667
|Swan Corp
|308.05
|-2.85
|-0.92
|4,90,454
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1642.70
|-15.60
|-0.94
|2,08,483
|NBCC (India)
|95.33
|-0.92
|-0.96
|47,42,088
|Force Motors
|18500.00
|-190.00
|-1.02
|46,841
|Pine Labs
|154.44
|-1.60
|-1.03
|1,28,06,006
|Castrol India
|192.08
|-2.09
|-1.08
|31,22,432
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|752.65
|-8.35
|-1.10
|43,27,549
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|285.30
|-3.40
|-1.18
|8,13,122
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1628.00
|-20.00
|-1.21
|1,64,486
|HBL Engineering
|727.10
|-9.05
|-1.23
|5,48,362
|IFCI
|73.98
|-0.93
|-1.24
|59,29,569
|International Gemological Institute
|355.80
|-4.55
|-1.26
|5,89,264
|Indian Energy Exchange
|127.10
|-1.73
|-1.34
|24,75,559
|JBM Auto
|648.65
|-8.90
|-1.35
|1,61,028
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|1537.80
|-21.20
|-1.36
|1,97,325
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|562.80
|-7.75
|-1.36
|10,34,341
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1737.70
|-25.40
|-1.44
|3,07,437
|Computer Age Management Services
|787.50
|-11.95
|-1.49
|10,11,683
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1523.60
|-23.40
|-1.51
|2,24,874
|Triveni Turbine
|636.45
|-9.90
|-1.53
|4,99,505
|Indraprastha Gas
|151.94
|-2.39
|-1.55
|7,58,514
|Signatureglobal (India)
|802.30
|-12.70
|-1.56
|2,86,812
|Afcons Infrastructure
|274.25
|-4.50
|-1.61
|11,90,862
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|506.40
|-8.50
|-1.65
|2,71,851
|ITI
|282.40
|-4.85
|-1.69
|2,18,021
|Tejas Networks
|513.45
|-8.85
|-1.69
|6,82,905
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|240.61
|-4.15
|-1.70
|17,47,484
|Angel One
|292.00
|-5.10
|-1.72
|40,94,497
|JM Financial
|127.46
|-2.32
|-1.79
|42,42,745
|Hindustan Copper
|536.10
|-9.85
|-1.80
|94,31,736
|Five-Star Business Finance
|543.25
|-10.00
|-1.81
|2,69,177
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|450.70
|-9.05
|-1.97
|3,00,321
|Aegis Logistics
|1371.00
|-29.00
|-2.07
|16,73,750
|Whirlpool of India
|813.15
|-17.30
|-2.08
|3,94,483
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|480.05
|-10.80
|-2.20
|18,95,576
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|582.80
|-13.95
|-2.34
|9,80,159
|Affle 3I
|1645.60
|-43.10
|-2.55
|3,10,792
|Sai Life Science
|1365.20
|-48.30
|-3.42
|9,31,312
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2408.90
|-97.10
|-3.87
|47,79,224
|Navin Fluorine International
|8271.00
|-379.00
|-4.38
|5,90,351
|Capri Global Capital
|230.25
|-10.82
|-4.49
|27,84,996
|Firstsource Solutions
|279.85
|-14.10
|-4.80
|91,87,334
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.95
|-20.05
|-7.43
|2,26,16,837
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|784.30
|-80.75
|-9.33
|69,50,507