Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|368.45
|-1.45
|-0.39
|2,70,452
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|990.75
|-35.40
|-3.45
|2,65,169
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|273.4
|-1.25
|-0.46
|99,773
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|19.9
|0.05
|0.25
|12,87,14,088
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|625.55
|-2.80
|-0.45
|4,79,279
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,972.2
|72.45
|2.50
|5,05,049
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,915.25
|45.40
|2.43
|10,74,994
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,005.15
|0.20
|0.02
|72,595
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|384.75
|-3.65
|-0.94
|25,99,947
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,177.6
|16.40
|1.41
|1,00,821
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,226.8
|-21.20
|-0.94
|1,25,263
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|395.5
|5.45
|1.40
|15,96,172
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|38.35
|-0.35
|-0.90
|3,04,16,029
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,143.5
|17.10
|1.52
|10,41,608
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|487.05
|-11.15
|-2.24
|6,43,594
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,171.1
|21.75
|1.89
|99,668
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|528.35
|18.65
|3.66
|32,47,796
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|444.25
|5.95
|1.36
|3,61,393
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|595
|2.20
|0.37
|84,273
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|16.15
|-0.85
|-5.00
|24,73,281
BSE Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,126.15
|63.40
|5.97
|1,00,32,831
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|303.75
|1.95
|0.65
|5,38,484
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|760
|8.65
|1.15
|5,95,837
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,136.35
|0.10
|0.01
|1,76,867
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,730.7
|-18.00
|-1.03
|95,513
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|34.95
|0.10
|0.29
|1,34,29,768
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,141.45
|3.00
|0.26
|8,92,072
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,072.05
|43.55
|4.23
|2,92,146
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|86.45
|3.25
|3.91
|1,25,16,777
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|278.95
|3.75
|1.36
|14,76,375
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|528.55
|8.70
|1.67
|1,78,373
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|125.6
|2.20
|1.78
|43,99,862
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|908.5
|2.80
|0.31
|36,79,579
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,356.1
|-19.35
|-0.81
|49,410
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,409.2
|-6.35
|-0.45
|1,38,366
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,709.75
|72.40
|4.42
|11,88,615
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,034.55
|102.45
|10.99
|20,12,949
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|603.75
|-3.10
|-0.51
|6,38,403
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|182.7
|1.70
|0.94
|26,72,760
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|40.8
|-0.75
|-1.81
|2,24,37,674
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|477.1
|-0.75
|-0.16
|2,86,182
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|493.4
|2.75
|0.56
|2,89,055
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|265.75
|-1.05
|-0.39
|17,33,153
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,817.4
|22.15
|0.46
|22,410
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|167.8
|4.60
|2.82
|1,26,88,844
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|757.05
|-9.80
|-1.28
|6,01,966
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|706.75
|-2.70
|-0.38
|1,19,041
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,670.3
|92.05
|5.83
|12,59,305
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|302.3
|4.70
|1.58
|8,08,836
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|476.55
|2.65
|0.56
|8,49,736
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|623.4
|13.90
|2.28
|17,95,864
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|74.85
|-1.35
|-1.77
|2,68,10,319
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|167.1
|8.65
|5.46
|2,30,17,465
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|76.4
|1.50
|2.00
|90,05,184
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|60.05
|0.25
|0.42
|59,78,462
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|123.5
|1.75
|1.44
|1,87,80,327
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|595.2
|-11.50
|-1.90
|1,65,749
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|197.1
|-1.20
|-0.61
|3,95,78,033
India Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.95
|24.60
|10.41
|1,67,70,829
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,111.85
|50.80
|1.66
|1,33,370
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.55
|4.40
|2,49,65,669
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|30.1
|-0.50
|-1.63
|1,73,85,359
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,583.2
|12.90
|0.82
|52,277
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|733.05
|-1.95
|-0.27
|4,53,107
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|30.4
|2.10
|7.42
|5,36,09,978
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,796.15
|27.65
|1.00
|63,526
Jindal Stainless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|463.65
|9.05
|1.99
|5,00,993
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|667.35
|-6.70
|-0.99
|4,13,230
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|518.05
|2.95
|0.57
|2,55,138
Just Dial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|765.65
|3.05
|0.40
|1,49,904
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.75
|0.20
|0.16
|22,78,082
KEC International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|669.95
|-1.50
|-0.22
|1,83,162
KEI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,681.4
|-26.10
|-0.96
|1,87,842
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,200.7
|24.80
|2.11
|13,69,788
KRBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|401.45
|-1.15
|-0.29
|1,80,184
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|455.15
|29.15
|6.84
|48,98,163
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|297.85
|0.30
|0.10
|13,30,997
Lux Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,467.45
|-6.25
|-0.42
|27,540
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,030.3
|6.30
|0.62
|2,61,243
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|151.8
|-2.80
|-1.81
|1,49,10,623
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|96.35
|1.10
|1.15
|1,32,38,540
Mastek Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,365.5
|-9.15
|-0.39
|1,06,038
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,887.05
|38.10
|2.06
|20,66,453
Medplus Health Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|833.1
|21.70
|2.67
|11,89,433
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,053.25
|5.30
|0.51
|52,575
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,362.9
|21.75
|1.62
|1,73,291
MMTC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|43.75
|1.65
|3.92
|81,54,483
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,824
|135.75
|8.04
|20,70,199
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|98.35
|4.20
|4.46
|1,89,69,412
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|52.75
|1.30
|2.53
|2,33,87,181
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|69.15
|0.80
|1.17
|98,55,481
NLC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|136.85
|6.45
|4.95
|48,88,410
Piramal Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|103.95
|1.45
|1.41
|54,01,053
Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,223.35
|6.90
|0.57
|2,43,480
Praj Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|494.9
|2.35
|0.48
|10,75,918
PVR INOX Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,779
|-11.95
|-0.67
|3,91,559
Quess Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|426.45
|-0.45
|-0.11
|1,10,435
Radico Khaitan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,257.5
|-4.20
|-0.33
|1,66,612
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|138.3
|7.25
|5.53
|7,28,17,787
Rain Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|164.2
|1.80
|1.11
|15,24,027
Raymond Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,025.3
|26.00
|1.30
|3,28,972
RBL Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|238.05
|-0.70
|-0.29
|1,03,30,741
Redington Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|156.2
|-0.65
|-0.41
|11,15,494
Rites Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|510.1
|9.30
|1.86
|44,17,336
Route Mobile Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,553.65
|-16.85
|-1.07
|2,57,911
Sapphire Foods India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,408.4
|-16.95
|-1.19
|1,21,653
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|47.1
|0.50
|1.07
|1,19,85,214
Sobha Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|610.2
|-0.15
|-0.02
|1,71,297
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|168.4
|-3.15
|-1.84
|35,25,029
Sunteck Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|362.85
|1.75
|0.48
|95,556
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|25
|0.45
|1.83
|20,88,99,570
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|967.25
|-8.50
|-0.87
|4,01,371
Tejas Networks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|854.9
|-16.20
|-1.86
|7,82,609
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|467.2
|3.55
|0.77
|8,71,937
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|315.2
|0.90
|0.29
|8,26,403
TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|49.05
|1.00
|2.08
|3,38,42,083
UCO Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|31.2
|0.05
|0.16
|1,66,68,565
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|746.9
|-1.30
|-0.17
|51,046
Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|391.7
|-1.55
|-0.39
|1,94,964
VIP Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|660.35
|-5.30
|-0.80
|6,34,734
Welspun India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|123.45
|-1.40
|-1.12
|16,80,851
Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|533.9
|6.95
|1.32
|26,87,235