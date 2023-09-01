Follow Us

₹12,386.45 Closed
1.17+142.8 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

77
45
1W
4.4
1M
5.1
3M
20.6
6M
33.5
1Y
28.6
5Y
61.9
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
368.45-1.45-0.39
2,70,452
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
990.75-35.40-3.45
2,65,169
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
273.4-1.25-0.46
99,773
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
19.90.050.25
12,87,14,088
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
625.55-2.80-0.45
4,79,279
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,972.272.452.50
5,05,049
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,915.2545.402.43
10,74,994
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,005.150.200.02
72,595
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
384.75-3.65-0.94
25,99,947
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,177.616.401.41
1,00,821
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,226.8-21.20-0.94
1,25,263
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
395.55.451.40
15,96,172
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
38.35-0.35-0.90
3,04,16,029
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,143.517.101.52
10,41,608
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
487.05-11.15-2.24
6,43,594
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,171.121.751.89
99,668
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
528.3518.653.66
32,47,796
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
444.255.951.36
3,61,393
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5952.200.37
84,273
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
16.15-0.85-5.00
24,73,281
BSE Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,126.1563.405.97
1,00,32,831
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
303.751.950.65
5,38,484
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
7608.651.15
5,95,837
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,136.350.100.01
1,76,867
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,730.7-18.00-1.03
95,513
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
34.950.100.29
1,34,29,768
1,141.453.000.26
8,92,072
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,072.0543.554.23
2,92,146
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
86.453.253.91
1,25,16,777
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
278.953.751.36
14,76,375
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
528.558.701.67
1,78,373
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
125.62.201.78
43,99,862
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
908.52.800.31
36,79,579
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,356.1-19.35-0.81
49,410
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,409.2-6.35-0.45
1,38,366
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,709.7572.404.42
11,88,615
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,034.55102.4510.99
20,12,949
603.75-3.10-0.51
6,38,403
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
182.71.700.94
26,72,760
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
40.8-0.75-1.81
2,24,37,674
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
477.1-0.75-0.16
2,86,182
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
493.42.750.56
2,89,055
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
265.75-1.05-0.39
17,33,153
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,817.422.150.46
22,410
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
167.84.602.82
1,26,88,844
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
757.05-9.80-1.28
6,01,966
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
706.75-2.70-0.38
1,19,041
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,670.392.055.83
12,59,305
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
302.34.701.58
8,08,836
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
476.552.650.56
8,49,736
623.413.902.28
17,95,864
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
74.85-1.35-1.77
2,68,10,319
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
167.18.655.46
2,30,17,465
76.41.502.00
90,05,184
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
60.050.250.42
59,78,462
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
123.51.751.44
1,87,80,327
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
595.2-11.50-1.90
1,65,749
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
197.1-1.20-0.61
3,95,78,033
India Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
260.9524.6010.41
1,67,70,829
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,111.8550.801.66
1,33,370
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
131.755.554.40
2,49,65,669
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
30.1-0.50-1.63
1,73,85,359
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,583.212.900.82
52,277
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
733.05-1.95-0.27
4,53,107
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
30.42.107.42
5,36,09,978
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,796.1527.651.00
63,526
Jindal Stainless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
463.659.051.99
5,00,993
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
667.35-6.70-0.99
4,13,230
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
518.052.950.57
2,55,138
Just Dial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
765.653.050.40
1,49,904
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
121.750.200.16
22,78,082
KEC International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
669.95-1.50-0.22
1,83,162
KEI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,681.4-26.10-0.96
1,87,842
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,200.724.802.11
13,69,788
KRBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
401.45-1.15-0.29
1,80,184
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
455.1529.156.84
48,98,163
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
297.850.300.10
13,30,997
Lux Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,467.45-6.25-0.42
27,540
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,030.36.300.62
2,61,243
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
151.8-2.80-1.81
1,49,10,623
96.351.101.15
1,32,38,540
Mastek Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,365.5-9.15-0.39
1,06,038
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,887.0538.102.06
20,66,453
Medplus Health Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
833.121.702.67
11,89,433
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,053.255.300.51
52,575
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,362.921.751.62
1,73,291
MMTC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
43.751.653.92
81,54,483
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,824135.758.04
20,70,199
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
98.354.204.46
1,89,69,412
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
52.751.302.53
2,33,87,181
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
69.150.801.17
98,55,481
NLC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
136.856.454.95
48,88,410
Piramal Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
103.951.451.41
54,01,053
Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,223.356.900.57
2,43,480
Praj Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
494.92.350.48
10,75,918
PVR INOX Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,779-11.95-0.67
3,91,559
Quess Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
426.45-0.45-0.11
1,10,435
Radico Khaitan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,257.5-4.20-0.33
1,66,612
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
138.37.255.53
7,28,17,787
Rain Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
164.21.801.11
15,24,027
Raymond Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,025.326.001.30
3,28,972
RBL Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
238.05-0.70-0.29
1,03,30,741
Redington Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
156.2-0.65-0.41
11,15,494
Rites Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
510.19.301.86
44,17,336
Route Mobile Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,553.65-16.85-1.07
2,57,911
Sapphire Foods India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,408.4-16.95-1.19
1,21,653
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
47.10.501.07
1,19,85,214
Sobha Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
610.2-0.15-0.02
1,71,297
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
168.4-3.15-1.84
35,25,029
Sunteck Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
362.851.750.48
95,556
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
250.451.83
20,88,99,570
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
967.25-8.50-0.87
4,01,371
Tejas Networks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
854.9-16.20-1.86
7,82,609
467.23.550.77
8,71,937
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
315.20.900.29
8,26,403
TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
49.051.002.08
3,38,42,083
UCO Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
31.20.050.16
1,66,68,565
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
746.9-1.30-0.17
51,046
Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
391.7-1.55-0.39
1,94,964
VIP Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
660.35-5.30-0.80
6,34,734
Welspun India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
123.45-1.40-1.12
16,80,851
Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
533.96.951.32
26,87,235

