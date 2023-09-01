Follow Us

NSE
BSE
NIFTY SERVICE SECTOR

₹24,977.20 Closed
1.08+268 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

28
4
1W
0.9
1M
-1.4
3M
3.6
6M
7.8
1Y
3.9
5Y
60.8
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
824.912.951.59
12,03,748
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
949.120.452.20
40,96,522
799.57.300.92
1,18,99,448
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
633.85-1.95-0.31
9,86,779
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,840.3526.250.55
2,06,097
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,761.0540.651.09
3,60,830
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
991.1517.651.81
1,09,45,847
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,320.6157.602.20
6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,514.525.601.72
9,04,434
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
235.15.502.40
81,55,271
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
865.959.551.12
44,27,840
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
121.356.355.52
3,19,76,838
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,185.813.651.16
16,69,568
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,574.73.250.21
2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
641.35-3.40-0.53
12,71,038
2,724.300
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
968.79.951.04
1,62,63,873
1,341.3527.652.10
6,39,869
561.8-2.10-0.37
11,07,302
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,416.5538.402.79
27,91,800
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,372.3540.850.94
1,15,232
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,443.858.400.59
35,81,501
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,771.112.350.70
26,95,034
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,303.35109.952.12
4,35,259
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
230.710.404.72
2,98,48,356
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
252.27.653.13
98,39,049
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,320.5528.002.17
7,60,898
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,912.05-16.25-0.84
7,51,204
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.558.201.46
1,81,20,203
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,379.222.400.67
12,77,457
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
255.3510.254.18
2,80,34,735
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,228.0526.102.17
16,85,531
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
416.357.951.95
42,36,503

