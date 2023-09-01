Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|824.9
|12.95
|1.59
|12,03,748
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|949.1
|20.45
|2.20
|40,96,522
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|799.5
|7.30
|0.92
|1,18,99,448
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|633.85
|-1.95
|-0.31
|9,86,779
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,840.35
|26.25
|0.55
|2,06,097
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,761.05
|40.65
|1.09
|3,60,830
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|991.15
|17.65
|1.81
|1,09,45,847
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,320.6
|157.60
|2.20
|6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,514.5
|25.60
|1.72
|9,04,434
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.1
|5.50
|2.40
|81,55,271
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|865.95
|9.55
|1.12
|44,27,840
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.35
|5.52
|3,19,76,838
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,185.8
|13.65
|1.16
|16,69,568
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,574.7
|3.25
|0.21
|2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|641.35
|-3.40
|-0.53
|12,71,038
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:59 PM | IST
|2,724.3
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|968.7
|9.95
|1.04
|1,62,63,873
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,341.35
|27.65
|2.10
|6,39,869
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|561.8
|-2.10
|-0.37
|11,07,302
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,416.55
|38.40
|2.79
|27,91,800
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,372.35
|40.85
|0.94
|1,15,232
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,443.85
|8.40
|0.59
|35,81,501
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,771.1
|12.35
|0.70
|26,95,034
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,303.35
|109.95
|2.12
|4,35,259
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|230.7
|10.40
|4.72
|2,98,48,356
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|252.2
|7.65
|3.13
|98,39,049
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,320.55
|28.00
|2.17
|7,60,898
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,912.05
|-16.25
|-0.84
|7,51,204
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.55
|8.20
|1.46
|1,81,20,203
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.40
|0.67
|12,77,457
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|255.35
|10.25
|4.18
|2,80,34,735
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,228.05
|26.10
|2.17
|16,85,531
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|416.35
|7.95
|1.95
|42,36,503