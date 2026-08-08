Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|12.20
|1.12
|2,94,10,622
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76
|78,23,102
|BSE
|3457.10
|22.10
|0.64
|37,22,055
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|IndusInd Bank
|1022.00
|5.80
|0.57
|17,27,371
|Tata Power Company
|380.55
|1.95
|0.52
|26,14,409
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5333.00
|14.50
|0.27
|4,32,283
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|2.80
|0.17
|60,89,110
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1693.50
|-1.50
|-0.09
|23,87,389
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1070.00
|-2.40
|-0.22
|11,89,799
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1855.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,90,231
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8945.00
|-29.50
|-0.33
|2,73,543
|Eternal
|315.00
|-1.25
|-0.40
|1,27,63,812
|HDFC Bank
|731.00
|-3.30
|-0.45
|1,93,82,042
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|540.00
|-2.50
|-0.46
|14,13,369
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|Avenue Supermarts
|3900.00
|-31.20
|-0.79
|3,74,241
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|390.75
|-3.25
|-0.82
|73,15,232
|Info Edge (India)
|1225.30
|-14.70
|-1.19
|7,47,939
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-18.00
|-1.43
|36,28,823
|GAIL (India)
|173.63
|-2.77
|-1.57
|70,05,144
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-26.00
|-2.28
|32,39,689
|Jio Financial Services
|256.80
|-6.30
|-2.39
|1,08,58,220
|ICICI Bank
|1421.00
|-36.50
|-2.50
|1,43,95,789
|Bajaj Finserv
|2008.90
|-77.10
|-3.70
|24,16,624
|Bajaj Finance
|1078.00
|-66.80
|-5.84
|1,56,14,001