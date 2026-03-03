Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|12,68,987
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|2,21,94,311
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|28,282
|Astral
|1669.80
|1.90
|0.11
|8,13,157
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|27,90,621
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|653.55
|-0.95
|-0.15
|3,46,748
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|10,09,225
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|1,17,85,758
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|4,13,785
|Supreme Industries
|3954.20
|-21.00
|-0.53
|5,13,269
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|3,14,065
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|1,85,417
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|8,54,154
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|22,73,224
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|9,00,872
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|4,07,134
|Emami
|458.70
|-3.90
|-0.84
|4,50,197
|JK Cement
|5608.00
|-48.00
|-0.85
|48,844
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|841.95
|-7.45
|-0.88
|13,33,185
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|11,61,869
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|1,62,70,835
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|1,77,27,577
|Patanjali Foods
|502.80
|-5.20
|-1.02
|18,01,918
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|27,41,633
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|1,47,32,253
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|7,52,861
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|2,37,506
|JSW Energy
|481.30
|-6.45
|-1.32
|25,07,740
|Tata Consumer Products
|1125.20
|-15.80
|-1.38
|13,68,110
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|7,82,909
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|14,34,807
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|10,02,069
|Adani Power
|137.97
|-2.14
|-1.53
|2,66,99,798
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|9,85,503
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|4,99,980
|Dalmia Bharat
|1959.50
|-33.50
|-1.68
|3,88,419
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|39,67,184
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|2,26,434
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|84,93,269
|Coromandel International
|2179.80
|-40.20
|-1.81
|2,64,968
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|17,33,321
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|29,97,529
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|5,68,619
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|28,20,015
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|3,30,330
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|2,68,981
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|4,32,301
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|98,23,313
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|21,07,282
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.75
|-2.13
|1,11,69,455
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.00
|-8.30
|-2.22
|12,26,291
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|24,04,381
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|4,94,148
|Bandhan Bank
|177.66
|-4.32
|-2.37
|83,91,506
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|56,45,823
|ACC
|1553.20
|-39.20
|-2.46
|2,12,450
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|67,17,872
|Punjab National Bank
|126.05
|-3.39
|-2.62
|2,29,15,402
|Elgi Equipments
|520.10
|-14.65
|-2.74
|5,14,278
|Vodafone Idea
|10.29
|-0.30
|-2.83
|49,87,23,631
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|2,57,23,090
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|25,28,308
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|8,61,596
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|1,18,04,909
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|6,03,744
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|1,99,684
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1176.00
|-41.50
|-3.41
|11,73,402
|Escorts Kubota
|3397.40
|-121.20
|-3.44
|69,860
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|4,99,942
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|438.45
|-16.35
|-3.59
|11,91,394
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|11,39,992
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.19
|-3.26
|-3.73
|67,69,406
|Sundaram Finance
|5301.00
|-208.50
|-3.78
|88,451
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|14,19,196
|Adani Green Energy
|903.55
|-43.80
|-4.62
|34,82,707