Nifty Rural Index

NSE
BSE
NIFTY RURAL

Nifty Rural
15789.50 Closed
-1.43-229.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2.7
1M
0.5
3M
-1
6M
3.6
1Y
21.2
5Y
8.2
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.5312,68,987
ITC		314.901.300.412,21,94,311
Shree Cements		26125.0050.000.1928,282
Astral		1669.801.900.118,13,157
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.1127,90,621
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		653.55-0.95-0.153,46,748
SBI Life Insurance Company		2032.20-5.00-0.2510,09,225
Bharti Airtel		1873.20-6.10-0.321,17,85,758
Max Financial Services		1806.80-6.60-0.364,13,785
Supreme Industries		3954.20-21.00-0.535,13,269
PI Industries		3099.40-17.90-0.573,14,065
Britannia Industries		5959.00-43.50-0.721,85,417
Torrent Power		1554.90-11.50-0.738,54,154
Hindustan Unilever		2320.60-17.50-0.7522,73,224
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.809,00,872
Hyundai Motor India		2148.00-17.40-0.804,07,134
Emami		458.70-3.90-0.844,50,197
JK Cement		5608.00-48.00-0.8548,844
Life Insurance Corporation of India		841.95-7.45-0.8813,33,185
Nestle India		1279.70-12.00-0.9311,61,869
State Bank of India		1189.90-11.80-0.981,62,70,835
Ashok Leyland		209.01-2.09-0.991,77,27,577
Patanjali Foods		502.80-5.20-1.0218,01,918
HDFC Life Insurance Company		707.30-8.00-1.1227,41,633
NTPC		377.55-4.35-1.141,47,32,253
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.207,52,861
UltraTech Cement		12521.00-156.00-1.232,37,506
JSW Energy		481.30-6.45-1.3225,07,740
Tata Consumer Products		1125.20-15.80-1.3813,68,110
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.397,82,909
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.4014,34,807
TVS Motor Company		3813.10-56.60-1.4610,02,069
Adani Power		137.97-2.14-1.532,66,99,798
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1703.70-27.10-1.579,85,503
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.664,99,980
Dalmia Bharat		1959.50-33.50-1.683,88,419
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.7139,67,184
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.762,26,434
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.7784,93,269
Coromandel International		2179.80-40.20-1.812,64,968
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.8217,33,321
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.30-63.10-1.8629,97,529
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.915,68,619
Ambuja Cements		490.75-9.65-1.9328,20,015
Bajaj Auto		9776.00-196.50-1.973,30,330
Blue Star		1902.50-38.70-1.992,68,981
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.084,32,301
Bank of Baroda		315.20-6.75-2.1098,23,313
Dabur India		507.60-10.90-2.1021,07,282
Bank of India		172.30-3.75-2.131,11,69,455
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.00-8.30-2.2212,26,291
UPL		622.85-14.55-2.2824,04,381
Eicher Motors		7826.00-184.50-2.304,94,148
Bandhan Bank		177.66-4.32-2.3783,91,506
Tata Power Company		368.35-9.20-2.4456,45,823
ACC		1553.20-39.20-2.462,12,450
Shriram Finance		1052.50-26.90-2.4967,17,872
Punjab National Bank		126.05-3.39-2.622,29,15,402
Elgi Equipments		520.10-14.65-2.745,14,278
Vodafone Idea		10.29-0.30-2.8349,87,23,631
NHPC		73.14-2.19-2.912,57,23,090
Asian Paints		2307.10-69.10-2.9125,28,308
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.088,61,596
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.60-12.05-3.151,18,04,909
Maruti Suzuki India		14388.00-469.00-3.166,03,744
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.321,99,684
Godrej Consumer Products		1176.00-41.50-3.4111,73,402
Escorts Kubota		3397.40-121.20-3.4469,860
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.584,99,942
Poonawalla Fincorp		438.45-16.35-3.5911,91,394
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.6011,39,992
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.19-3.26-3.7367,69,406
Sundaram Finance		5301.00-208.50-3.7888,451
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.9814,19,196
Adani Green Energy		903.55-43.80-4.6234,82,707
Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Market News

