Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|595
|2.20
|0.37
|84,273
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|503.25
|-0.85
|-0.17
|30,43,665
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,643.65
|-2.15
|-0.13
|3,28,721
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|81.15
|1.20
|1.50
|1,90,23,221
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|680.75
|10.40
|1.55
|9,41,095
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|568.25
|0.75
|0.13
|2,41,848
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,127.9
|7.05
|0.63
|7,86,230
Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,849.65
|49.80
|2.77
|1,89,497
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|668.45
|24.30
|3.77
|12,31,815
Sobha Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|610.2
|-0.15
|-0.02
|1,71,297
Sunteck Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|362.85
|1.75
|0.48
|95,556