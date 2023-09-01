Follow Us

Nifty Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE
NIFTY REALTY

Nifty Realty
₹563.65 Closed
0.94+5.25 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

8
3
1W
5.8
1M
1.2
3M
16.5
6M
41.7
1Y
20.4
5Y
106.4
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5952.200.37
84,273
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
503.25-0.85-0.17
30,43,665
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,643.65-2.15-0.13
3,28,721
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
81.151.201.50
1,90,23,221
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
680.7510.401.55
9,41,095
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
568.250.750.13
2,41,848
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,127.97.050.63
7,86,230
Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,849.6549.802.77
1,89,497
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
668.4524.303.77
12,31,815
Sobha Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
610.2-0.15-0.02
1,71,297
Sunteck Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
362.851.750.48
95,556

