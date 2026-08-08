Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Brigade Enterprises
|581.95
|10.00
|1.75
|4,49,734
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1584.80
|6.80
|0.43
|4,75,170
|Lodha Developers
|1218.70
|4.70
|0.39
|8,90,480
|DLF
|642.00
|0
|0
|24,66,390
|Oberoi Realty
|1775.00
|-2.00
|-0.11
|1,71,271
|Anant Raj
|615.90
|-1.50
|-0.24
|10,39,127
|Godrej Properties
|2070.00
|-11.90
|-0.57
|4,86,095
|Phoenix Mills
|1895.50
|-17.50
|-0.91
|2,91,623
|Sobha
|1339.00
|-16.90
|-1.25
|1,06,424
|Signatureglobal (India)
|802.30
|-12.70
|-1.56
|2,86,812