Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.50
|15.50
|0.89
|39,19,270
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|10,52,234
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|2,21,94,311
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|18,99,674
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|27,90,621
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|1,69,28,683
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|1,52,36,666
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|3,14,065
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|1,85,417
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|22,73,224
|Infosys
|1288.90
|-11.20
|-0.86
|97,00,361
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|33,74,385
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|11,61,869
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|3,83,78,924
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|74,98,197
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|9,57,355
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|7,52,861
|LTIMindtree
|4404.40
|-57.60
|-1.29
|1,71,388
|HCL Technologies
|1371.00
|-18.10
|-1.30
|20,88,938
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|2,26,434
|Pidilite Industries
|1465.50
|-26.50
|-1.78
|6,99,279
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|3,30,330
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|4,32,301
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|21,07,282
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|4,94,148
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|20,579
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|21,570
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|25,28,308
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|8,61,596
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|6,03,744
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|11,39,992