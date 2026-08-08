Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Mahanagar Gas
|1139.60
|15.90
|1.41
|5,31,620
|Petronet LNG
|280.60
|3.65
|1.32
|8,33,605
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.38
|0.72
|0.50
|51,73,696
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Oil India
|442.80
|-1.20
|-0.27
|42,32,298
|Adani Total Gas
|657.55
|-2.70
|-0.41
|4,27,282
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-1.95
|-0.49
|50,95,295
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-2.70
|-0.83
|54,31,740
|Castrol India
|192.08
|-2.09
|-1.08
|31,22,432
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|285.30
|-3.40
|-1.18
|8,13,122
|Indraprastha Gas
|151.94
|-2.39
|-1.55
|7,58,514
|GAIL (India)
|173.63
|-2.77
|-1.57
|70,05,144
|Aegis Logistics
|1371.00
|-29.00
|-2.07
|16,73,750
|Gujarat Energy
|265.30
|-10.30
|-3.74
|9,72,767
|Gujarat State Petronet
|268.35
|-20.60
|-7.13
|80,24,578