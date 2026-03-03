Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|2,21,94,311
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|27,90,621
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|1,17,85,758
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|1,85,417
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|22,73,224
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|11,61,869
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|9,57,355
|Avenue Supermarts
|3802.50
|-45.10
|-1.17
|3,78,340
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|7,52,861
|Trent
|3848.50
|-51.00
|-1.31
|8,01,446
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|7,70,589
|Varun Beverages
|445.30
|-6.10
|-1.35
|51,83,683
|Tata Consumer Products
|1125.20
|-15.80
|-1.38
|13,68,110
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|7,33,88,956
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|39,67,184
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|2,26,434
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|21,07,282
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.10
|-6.38
|-2.40
|33,96,945
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|18,94,582
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.65
|-14.25
|-2.74
|14,97,360
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|25,28,308
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|21,570
|Info Edge (India)
|998.50
|-31.10
|-3.02
|26,65,892
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|8,61,596
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|1,99,684
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1176.00
|-41.50
|-3.41
|11,73,402
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|4,99,942
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|14,19,196
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|1,21,54,400
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36
|34,65,274