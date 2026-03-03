Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index

NSE
BSE
NIFTY NON CYCLICAL CONSUMER

Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
14648.85 Closed
-1.67-248.2
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-3.2
1M
-2.9
3M
-9.3
6M
-12.3
1Y
3.2
5Y
-10.6
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
ITC		314.901.300.412,21,94,311
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.1127,90,621
Bharti Airtel		1873.20-6.10-0.321,17,85,758
Britannia Industries		5959.00-43.50-0.721,85,417
Hindustan Unilever		2320.60-17.50-0.7522,73,224
Nestle India		1279.70-12.00-0.9311,61,869
United Spirits		1366.60-14.20-1.039,57,355
Avenue Supermarts		3802.50-45.10-1.173,78,340
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.207,52,861
Trent		3848.50-51.00-1.318,01,446
Titan Company		4270.30-57.20-1.327,70,589
Varun Beverages		445.30-6.10-1.3551,83,683
Tata Consumer Products		1125.20-15.80-1.3813,68,110
Eternal		242.87-3.43-1.397,33,88,956
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.7139,67,184
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.762,26,434
Dabur India		507.60-10.90-2.1021,07,282
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.10-6.38-2.4033,96,945
Indian Hotels Company		651.00-16.05-2.4118,94,582
Jubilant Foodworks		505.65-14.25-2.7414,97,360
Asian Paints		2307.10-69.10-2.9125,28,308
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.9121,570
Info Edge (India)		998.50-31.10-3.0226,65,892
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.088,61,596
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.321,99,684
Godrej Consumer Products		1176.00-41.50-3.4111,73,402
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.584,99,942
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.9814,19,196
Swiggy		289.00-12.75-4.231,21,54,400
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.3634,65,274
Mar 2, 2026, 4:05 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
