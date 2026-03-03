Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|3,77,410
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.65
|13.85
|2.29
|1,09,78,219
|Siemens Energy India
|2972.70
|41.80
|1.43
|7,06,747
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.60
|38.40
|0.98
|32,63,290
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4369.20
|35.90
|0.83
|2,31,767
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|1,32,68,756
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|28,282
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|3,00,339
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,68,735
|Jindal Steel
|1237.80
|-6.40
|-0.51
|15,89,722
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|14,48,602
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|1,85,417
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|4,07,134
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|841.95
|-7.45
|-0.88
|13,33,185
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10695.00
|-109.00
|-1.01
|35,739
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|9,57,355
|Avenue Supermarts
|3802.50
|-45.10
|-1.17
|3,78,340
|LTIMindtree
|4404.40
|-57.60
|-1.29
|1,71,388
|JSW Energy
|481.30
|-6.45
|-1.32
|25,07,740
|Varun Beverages
|445.30
|-6.10
|-1.35
|51,83,683
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|10,02,069
|ABB India
|5983.00
|-90.00
|-1.48
|2,75,442
|Adani Power
|137.97
|-2.14
|-1.53
|2,66,99,798
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|9,85,503
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.90
|-14.80
|-1.61
|5,18,652
|Pidilite Industries
|1465.50
|-26.50
|-1.78
|6,99,279
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|63,88,337
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|25,79,526
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|28,20,015
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.28
|-1.76
|-2.02
|92,21,737
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|98,23,313
|Lodha Developers
|966.20
|-22.05
|-2.23
|20,83,185
|Siemens
|3341.60
|-77.00
|-2.25
|5,98,519
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|42,42,819
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|18,94,582
|Canara Bank
|153.56
|-3.81
|-2.42
|2,82,09,294
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|56,45,823
|Punjab National Bank
|126.05
|-3.39
|-2.62
|2,29,15,402
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|1,72,68,287
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|1,49,39,455
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|20,579
|Info Edge (India)
|998.50
|-31.10
|-3.02
|26,65,892
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|8,61,596
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|59,51,923
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1176.00
|-41.50
|-3.41
|11,73,402
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|2,45,41,706
|Adani Energy Solutions
|972.30
|-39.25
|-3.88
|13,62,542
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.34
|-4.21
|-4.07
|2,77,30,177
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|3,14,64,579
|Adani Green Energy
|903.55
|-43.80
|-4.62
|34,82,707