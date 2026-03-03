Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nifty Next 50 Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY NEXT 50

Nifty Next 50
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Value Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Capital Markets
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty Core Housing
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty EV & New Age Automotive
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Housing
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Defence
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty India New Age Consumption
  • Nifty India Select 5 Corporate Groups (MAATR)
  • Nifty India Tourism
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IPO
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index
  • Nifty MidSmall Financial Services
  • Nifty MidSmall Healthcare
  • Nifty MidSmall India Consumption
  • Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Mobility
  • Nifty Next 50
  • Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • NIFTY Quality Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Rural
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50
  • Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
  • Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight
  • Nifty Total Market
  • NIFTY Transportation & Logistics
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • NIFTY100 Alpha 30
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Alpha 30
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty200 Value 30
  • Nifty500 Equal Weight
  • Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted
  • Nifty500 Low Volatility 50
  • Nifty500 Momentum 50
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
  • Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20
  • Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50
  • Nifty500 Quality 50
  • Nifty500 Value 50 Index
Add to Watchlist
68650.25 Closed
-1.52-1060.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-1.6
1M
-0.3
3M
0.4
6M
1.8
1Y
19.1
5Y
92.2
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Solar Industries India		13989.00485.003.593,77,410
Hindustan Zinc		617.6513.852.291,09,78,219
Siemens Energy India		2972.7041.801.437,06,747
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.6038.400.9832,63,290
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4369.2035.900.832,31,767
Vedanta		723.354.950.691,32,68,756
Shree Cements		26125.0050.000.1928,282
Divi's Laboratories		6403.50-5.00-0.083,00,339
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-6.00-0.323,68,735
Jindal Steel		1237.80-6.40-0.5115,89,722
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.80-15.10-0.6814,48,602
Britannia Industries		5959.00-43.50-0.721,85,417
Hyundai Motor India		2148.00-17.40-0.804,07,134
Life Insurance Corporation of India		841.95-7.45-0.8813,33,185
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10695.00-109.00-1.0135,739
United Spirits		1366.60-14.20-1.039,57,355
Avenue Supermarts		3802.50-45.10-1.173,78,340
LTIMindtree		4404.40-57.60-1.291,71,388
JSW Energy		481.30-6.45-1.3225,07,740
Varun Beverages		445.30-6.10-1.3551,83,683
TVS Motor Company		3813.10-56.60-1.4610,02,069
ABB India		5983.00-90.00-1.482,75,442
Adani Power		137.97-2.14-1.532,66,99,798
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1703.70-27.10-1.579,85,503
Zydus Lifesciences		906.90-14.80-1.615,18,652
Pidilite Industries		1465.50-26.50-1.786,99,279
Power Finance Corporation		406.20-7.60-1.8463,88,337
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.85-13.35-1.8425,79,526
Ambuja Cements		490.75-9.65-1.9328,20,015
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.28-1.76-2.0292,21,737
Bank of Baroda		315.20-6.75-2.1098,23,313
Lodha Developers		966.20-22.05-2.2320,83,185
Siemens		3341.60-77.00-2.255,98,519
DLF		590.20-13.65-2.2642,42,819
Indian Hotels Company		651.00-16.05-2.4118,94,582
Canara Bank		153.56-3.81-2.422,82,09,294
Tata Power Company		368.35-9.20-2.4456,45,823
Punjab National Bank		126.05-3.39-2.622,29,15,402
GAIL (India)		165.07-4.46-2.631,72,68,287
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.80-10.60-2.751,49,39,455
Bosch		35370.00-1,055.00-2.9020,579
Info Edge (India)		998.50-31.10-3.0226,65,892
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.088,61,596
REC		338.95-10.85-3.1059,51,923
Godrej Consumer Products		1176.00-41.50-3.4111,73,402
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.69-3.522,45,41,706
Adani Energy Solutions		972.30-39.25-3.8813,62,542
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.34-4.21-4.072,77,30,177
Indian Oil Corporation		179.11-8.36-4.463,14,64,579
Adani Green Energy		903.55-43.80-4.6234,82,707
Mar 2, 2026, 3:58 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse