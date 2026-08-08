Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Siemens Energy India
|3648.80
|396.60
|12.19
|79,73,925
|Bosch
|42950.00
|950.00
|2.26
|28,216
|Hitachi Energy India
|32600.00
|700.00
|2.19
|91,167
|Britannia Industries
|5510.00
|106.00
|1.96
|13,42,849
|Cohance Lifesciences
|445.75
|6.85
|1.56
|19,85,052
|Vedanta
|278.85
|3.85
|1.40
|1,02,87,563
|Crisil
|4607.00
|56.40
|1.24
|87,549
|SKF India
|1534.30
|15.10
|0.99
|62,437
|Hindustan Unilever
|2096.00
|16.50
|0.79
|10,54,665
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11805.00
|70.00
|0.60
|1,86,998
|Cummins India
|5426.00
|24.00
|0.44
|2,62,771
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|5.00
|0.33
|15,20,661
|Timken India
|3351.00
|7.90
|0.24
|30,969
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|8497.00
|13.00
|0.15
|8,475
|3M India
|36035.00
|35.00
|0.10
|3,976
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2030.00
|1.60
|0.08
|2,22,982
|Ashok Leyland
|177.50
|0
|0
|1,12,82,040
|Escorts Kubota
|3080.00
|-1.00
|-0.03
|65,250
|Schaeffler India
|4035.20
|-1.10
|-0.03
|30,264
|Abbott India
|27835.00
|-20.00
|-0.07
|7,629
|Gland Pharma
|2601.00
|-7.30
|-0.28
|3,17,731
|Siemens
|3940.10
|-11.90
|-0.30
|2,21,514
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2737.90
|-9.90
|-0.36
|19,683
|Hyundai Motor India
|2200.50
|-11.50
|-0.52
|2,79,115
|Linde India
|7112.50
|-40.00
|-0.56
|20,724
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|20,26,621
|United Spirits
|1512.40
|-12.60
|-0.83
|3,24,797
|United Breweries
|1400.30
|-15.00
|-1.06
|99,991
|Castrol India
|192.08
|-2.09
|-1.08
|31,22,432
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-135.00
|-1.75
|1,79,322
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1176.00
|-24.00
|-2.00
|6,88,856