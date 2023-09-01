Follow Us

₹22,038.85 Closed
0.51+112.2 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

17
15
1W
1.2
1M
-1.8
3M
5.8
6M
14.9
1Y
11.6
5Y
49.5
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
31,151.35-2.20-0.01
2,485
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,627.25-5.15-0.32
2,09,616
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,291.45-90.10-2.06
1,64,849
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
22,704.65-404.90-1.75
18,018
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
433.95.501.28
38,41,543
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
184.20.350.19
1,37,67,168
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,684.2-4.00-0.24
1,88,964
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
18,986.8412.952.22
24,430
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,484.3516.600.37
3,83,094
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,939.4-2.65-0.14
6,61,781
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
3,929.05-41.60-1.05
28,574
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,706-1.75-0.10
8,80,316
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,768.126.651.53
12,67,986
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,438.38.800.62
1,14,832
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,251.05-25.05-1.10
13,967
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,504.8-0.25-0.01
8,13,220
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,397.6-246.10-0.62
4,092
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3407.352.21
6,36,128
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
10,331.25327.453.27
11,93,009
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,433.24.400.18
3,19,336
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
21,915.55-70.85-0.32
35,848
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,136.2526.950.66
68,905
Pfizer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,815.55-3.00-0.08
15,040
16,119.25162.501.02
3,879
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,115.911.000.15
7,551
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,157.6105.303.45
2,31,451
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,887.05-35.05-0.89
2,67,311
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,141.05-71.00-1.36
20,247
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,546.4529.851.97
1,68,387
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,012.454.900.49
4,66,526
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.153.851.66
62,06,382
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
100.9510.50
72,21,82,068

