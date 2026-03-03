Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Abbott India
|26805.00
|275.00
|1.04
|12,530
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|5,04,704
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|24,08,197
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|27,90,621
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.23
|-0.55
|-0.47
|1,99,10,506
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|4,25,763
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|8,54,154
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|90,010
|United Breweries
|1589.90
|-15.10
|-0.94
|40,176
|Fortis Healthcare
|932.50
|-10.15
|-1.08
|11,77,977
|Alkem Laboratories
|5566.00
|-73.50
|-1.30
|54,260
|Trent
|3848.50
|-51.00
|-1.31
|8,01,446
|Varun Beverages
|445.30
|-6.10
|-1.35
|51,83,683
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|10,02,069
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.90
|-14.80
|-1.61
|5,18,652
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|39,67,184
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|401.75
|-8.35
|-2.04
|48,03,685
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|4,32,301
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|21,07,282
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|4,42,316
|Lodha Developers
|966.20
|-22.05
|-2.23
|20,83,185
|Brigade Enterprises
|678.60
|-15.45
|-2.23
|5,42,766
|Bata India
|769.50
|-19.50
|-2.47
|1,20,445
|Vodafone Idea
|10.29
|-0.30
|-2.83
|49,87,23,631
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|21,570
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-150.70
|-2.98
|11,139
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|4,99,942
|Rajesh Exports
|138.62
|-5.19
|-3.61
|4,64,528
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|14,19,196
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|1,21,54,400
|Relaxo Footwears
|330.05
|-18.05
|-5.19
|2,25,707