Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|184.2
|0.35
|0.19
|1,37,67,168
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|825.55
|-4.45
|-0.54
|10,63,175
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|725.65
|2.10
|0.29
|15,23,987
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.1
|5.50
|2.40
|81,55,271
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,078.8
|8.45
|0.79
|8,89,551
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|687
|14.60
|2.17
|9,71,365
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,706
|-1.75
|-0.10
|8,80,316
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.15
|-0.10
|1,36,78,350
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,643.65
|-2.15
|-0.13
|3,28,721
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.35
|0.80
|35,51,798
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|701.1
|16.60
|2.43
|38,21,043
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|506.05
|-6.00
|-1.17
|14,93,112
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,543.3
|172.60
|3.21
|6,48,043
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,912.05
|-16.25
|-0.84
|7,51,204
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,454.1
|34.20
|2.41
|18,01,867
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|870.05
|0.15
|0.02
|8,70,393
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|262.55
|0.35
|0.13
|54,86,433