Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Hero MotoCorp
|5725.00
|174.50
|3.14
|19,14,675
|Indus Towers
|386.00
|2.70
|0.70
|34,42,481
|BSE
|3457.10
|22.10
|0.64
|37,22,055
|IndusInd Bank
|1022.00
|5.80
|0.57
|17,27,371
|Cummins India
|5426.00
|24.00
|0.44
|2,62,771
|PB Fintech
|1604.50
|5.50
|0.34
|7,33,424
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|15.50
|0.28
|5,07,690
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2545.00
|6.90
|0.27
|3,10,098
|Coforge
|1776.00
|3.20
|0.18
|26,66,057
|Suzlon Energy
|48.15
|0.05
|0.10
|5,23,62,545
|YES Bank
|22.69
|0.01
|0.04
|2,55,21,116
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0
|1,92,713
|Godrej Properties
|2070.00
|-11.90
|-0.57
|4,86,095
|IDFC First Bank
|84.62
|-0.73
|-0.86
|95,39,702
|Lupin
|2363.50
|-21.50
|-0.90
|20,46,981