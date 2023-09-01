Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,291.45
|-90.10
|-2.06
|1,64,849
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|22,704.65
|-404.90
|-1.75
|18,018
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|184.1
|2.95
|1.63
|63,03,257
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,614.75
|-28.10
|-0.77
|2,47,511
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|184.2
|0.35
|0.19
|1,37,67,168
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,911.1
|-42.95
|-2.20
|7,79,883
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|825.55
|-4.45
|-0.54
|10,63,175
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|725.65
|2.10
|0.29
|15,23,987
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,361.8
|38.65
|1.66
|1,00,941
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.1
|5.50
|2.40
|81,55,271
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,684.2
|-4.00
|-0.24
|1,88,964
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,078.8
|8.45
|0.79
|8,89,551
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.8
|1.45
|0.56
|20,12,916
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|328.4
|8.00
|2.50
|72,22,796
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,451.9
|-14.55
|-0.27
|3,64,127
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|687
|14.60
|2.17
|9,71,365
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,706
|-1.75
|-0.10
|8,80,316
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,133.9
|-25.35
|-0.80
|6,26,982
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.15
|-0.10
|1,36,78,350
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,643.65
|-2.15
|-0.13
|3,28,721
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|458
|8.65
|1.93
|32,21,658
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|250.25
|2.15
|0.87
|57,24,966
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,397.6
|-246.10
|-0.62
|4,092
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|93.4
|0.05
|0.05
|8,87,98,587
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.35
|0.80
|35,51,798
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|701.1
|16.60
|2.43
|38,21,043
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|506.05
|-6.00
|-1.17
|14,93,112
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|433.2
|9.85
|2.33
|65,70,864
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,450.7
|46.45
|1.05
|97,334
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,093.85
|-4.00
|-0.36
|3,83,627
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|299.15
|1.50
|0.50
|22,93,396
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|937.25
|3.55
|0.38
|6,51,702
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,433.2
|4.40
|0.18
|3,19,336
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,07,984.15
|-702.10
|-0.65
|6,573
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|130.5
|7.45
|6.05
|3,93,61,792
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,127.9
|7.05
|0.63
|7,86,230
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,136.25
|26.95
|0.66
|68,905
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,822
|-331.20
|-0.82
|12,243
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,543.3
|172.60
|3.21
|6,48,043
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|219.55
|4.25
|1.97
|42,63,216
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,208.25
|85.20
|1.66
|4,48,433
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.80
|-1.08
|2,55,07,147
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|65.4
|2.40
|3.81
|12,02,62,031
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|238.8
|0.15
|0.06
|1,42,19,408
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,912.05
|-16.25
|-0.84
|7,51,204
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|96.95
|6.25
|6.89
|5,23,21,194
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,852.4
|63.30
|3.54
|16,81,983
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|665.2
|8.30
|1.26
|4,11,135
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,063.1
|14.50
|0.71
|7,85,499
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,454.1
|34.20
|2.41
|18,01,867
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,546.45
|29.85
|1.97
|1,68,387
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|10
|0.95
|10.50
|72,21,82,068
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|870.05
|0.15
|0.02
|8,70,393
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|262.55
|0.35
|0.13
|54,86,433
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|613.95
|-11.90
|-1.90
|10,07,690