Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nifty Midcap 50 Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY MIDCAP 50

Nifty Midcap 50
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Value Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Capital Markets
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty Core Housing
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty EV & New Age Automotive
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Housing
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Defence
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty India New Age Consumption
  • Nifty India Select 5 Corporate Groups (MAATR)
  • Nifty India Tourism
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IPO
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index
  • Nifty MidSmall Financial Services
  • Nifty MidSmall Healthcare
  • Nifty MidSmall India Consumption
  • Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Mobility
  • Nifty Next 50
  • Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • NIFTY Quality Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Rural
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50
  • Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
  • Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight
  • Nifty Total Market
  • NIFTY Transportation & Logistics
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • NIFTY100 Alpha 30
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Alpha 30
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty200 Value 30
  • Nifty500 Equal Weight
  • Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted
  • Nifty500 Low Volatility 50
  • Nifty500 Momentum 50
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
  • Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20
  • Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50
  • Nifty500 Quality 50
  • Nifty500 Value 50 Index
Add to Watchlist
18172.60 Closed
0.26+47.35
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.4
1M
1.7
3M
3.2
6M
5.4
1Y
13.3
5Y
139.6
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Aurobindo Pharma		1658.0069.104.3520,01,257
Fortis Healthcare		955.1535.153.8235,51,821
Hero MotoCorp		5725.00174.503.1419,14,675
Jubilant Foodworks		486.5013.502.8541,47,385
Bharat Forge		2265.2055.202.5011,52,060
Mphasis		2475.0053.102.196,08,641
Waaree Energies		2717.0056.102.117,77,123
Mankind Pharma		2456.0035.701.481,67,663
APL Apollo Tubes		1970.0025.001.294,04,634
Laurus Labs		1844.3014.300.7815,53,067
Federal Bank		356.252.700.7649,24,276
Indus Towers		386.002.700.7034,42,481
Tube Investments of India		2772.0018.200.661,42,399
BSE		3457.1022.100.6437,22,055
Oracle Financial Services Software		11805.0070.000.601,86,998
IndusInd Bank		1022.005.800.5717,27,371
GMR Airports		107.200.610.5771,14,277
Cummins India		5426.0024.000.442,62,771
Prestige Estates Projects		1584.806.800.434,75,170
Alkem Laboratories		5620.0022.500.4076,165
PB Fintech		1604.505.500.347,33,424
Persistent Systems		5475.0015.500.285,07,690
HDFC Asset Management Company		2545.006.900.273,10,098
Marico		862.002.000.2311,51,946
Havells India		1288.002.500.1915,06,943
Coforge		1776.003.200.1826,66,057
Suzlon Energy		48.150.050.105,23,62,545
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2030.001.600.082,22,982
UPL		573.000.250.048,82,844
YES Bank		22.690.010.042,55,21,116
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		332.000.050.0245,98,346
Ashok Leyland		177.50001,12,82,040
Dixon Technologies (India)		14200.00001,92,713
One97 Communications		1441.60-0.40-0.0330,55,929
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2638.00-2.00-0.0814,44,759
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.95-0.50-0.109,94,282
Oberoi Realty		1775.00-2.00-0.111,71,271
SBI Cards and Payment Services		659.00-1.00-0.1514,53,309
Muthoot Finance		2890.00-4.20-0.158,13,420
Oil India		442.80-1.20-0.2742,32,298
Dabur India		410.00-1.30-0.3217,49,544
Page Industries		39900.00-150.00-0.3710,770
SRF		2615.00-9.90-0.382,62,181
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-1.95-0.4950,95,295
Godrej Properties		2070.00-11.90-0.574,86,095
Bharat Heavy Electricals		405.20-2.95-0.7297,54,089
NHPC		76.92-0.58-0.7570,65,480
PI Industries		2774.60-21.40-0.7785,234
IDFC First Bank		84.62-0.73-0.8695,39,702
Lupin		2363.50-21.50-0.9020,46,981
Phoenix Mills		1895.50-17.50-0.912,91,623
Supreme Industries		3442.00-35.00-1.011,77,284
Polycab India		9218.00-97.00-1.041,97,996
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1639.00-19.00-1.153,95,441
Info Edge (India)		1225.30-14.70-1.197,47,939
Max Financial Services		1497.40-21.40-1.413,59,409
NMDC		84.92-1.28-1.4893,54,641
Au Small Finance Bank		1067.00-20.60-1.897,52,130
Swiggy		280.75-7.90-2.742,63,03,196
Aug 07, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
view more

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse