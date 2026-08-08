Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1658.00
|69.10
|4.35
|20,01,257
|Fortis Healthcare
|955.15
|35.15
|3.82
|35,51,821
|Hero MotoCorp
|5725.00
|174.50
|3.14
|19,14,675
|Jubilant Foodworks
|486.50
|13.50
|2.85
|41,47,385
|Bharat Forge
|2265.20
|55.20
|2.50
|11,52,060
|Mphasis
|2475.00
|53.10
|2.19
|6,08,641
|Waaree Energies
|2717.00
|56.10
|2.11
|7,77,123
|Mankind Pharma
|2456.00
|35.70
|1.48
|1,67,663
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1970.00
|25.00
|1.29
|4,04,634
|Laurus Labs
|1844.30
|14.30
|0.78
|15,53,067
|Federal Bank
|356.25
|2.70
|0.76
|49,24,276
|Indus Towers
|386.00
|2.70
|0.70
|34,42,481
|Tube Investments of India
|2772.00
|18.20
|0.66
|1,42,399
|BSE
|3457.10
|22.10
|0.64
|37,22,055
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11805.00
|70.00
|0.60
|1,86,998
|IndusInd Bank
|1022.00
|5.80
|0.57
|17,27,371
|GMR Airports
|107.20
|0.61
|0.57
|71,14,277
|Cummins India
|5426.00
|24.00
|0.44
|2,62,771
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1584.80
|6.80
|0.43
|4,75,170
|Alkem Laboratories
|5620.00
|22.50
|0.40
|76,165
|PB Fintech
|1604.50
|5.50
|0.34
|7,33,424
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|15.50
|0.28
|5,07,690
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2545.00
|6.90
|0.27
|3,10,098
|Marico
|862.00
|2.00
|0.23
|11,51,946
|Havells India
|1288.00
|2.50
|0.19
|15,06,943
|Coforge
|1776.00
|3.20
|0.18
|26,66,057
|Suzlon Energy
|48.15
|0.05
|0.10
|5,23,62,545
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2030.00
|1.60
|0.08
|2,22,982
|UPL
|573.00
|0.25
|0.04
|8,82,844
|YES Bank
|22.69
|0.01
|0.04
|2,55,21,116
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|332.00
|0.05
|0.02
|45,98,346
|Ashok Leyland
|177.50
|0
|0
|1,12,82,040
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0
|1,92,713
|One97 Communications
|1441.60
|-0.40
|-0.03
|30,55,929
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2638.00
|-2.00
|-0.08
|14,44,759
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.95
|-0.50
|-0.10
|9,94,282
|Oberoi Realty
|1775.00
|-2.00
|-0.11
|1,71,271
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|659.00
|-1.00
|-0.15
|14,53,309
|Muthoot Finance
|2890.00
|-4.20
|-0.15
|8,13,420
|Oil India
|442.80
|-1.20
|-0.27
|42,32,298
|Dabur India
|410.00
|-1.30
|-0.32
|17,49,544
|Page Industries
|39900.00
|-150.00
|-0.37
|10,770
|SRF
|2615.00
|-9.90
|-0.38
|2,62,181
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-1.95
|-0.49
|50,95,295
|Godrej Properties
|2070.00
|-11.90
|-0.57
|4,86,095
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|405.20
|-2.95
|-0.72
|97,54,089
|NHPC
|76.92
|-0.58
|-0.75
|70,65,480
|PI Industries
|2774.60
|-21.40
|-0.77
|85,234
|IDFC First Bank
|84.62
|-0.73
|-0.86
|95,39,702
|Lupin
|2363.50
|-21.50
|-0.90
|20,46,981
|Phoenix Mills
|1895.50
|-17.50
|-0.91
|2,91,623
|Supreme Industries
|3442.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|1,77,284
|Polycab India
|9218.00
|-97.00
|-1.04
|1,97,996
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1639.00
|-19.00
|-1.15
|3,95,441
|Info Edge (India)
|1225.30
|-14.70
|-1.19
|7,47,939
|Max Financial Services
|1497.40
|-21.40
|-1.41
|3,59,409
|NMDC
|84.92
|-1.28
|-1.48
|93,54,641
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1067.00
|-20.60
|-1.89
|7,52,130
|Swiggy
|280.75
|-7.90
|-2.74
|2,63,03,196