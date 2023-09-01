Follow Us

NIFTY MIDCAP 150

₹14,810.15 Closed
0.79+116.3 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

100
64
1W
2.6
1M
4.7
3M
17.1
6M
28
1Y
24.5
5Y
111.2
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
31,151.35-2.20-0.01
2,485
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
491.05-0.75-0.15
17,87,693
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,627.25-5.15-0.32
2,09,616
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,291.45-90.10-2.06
1,64,849
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
22,704.65-404.90-1.75
18,018
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
330.258.952.79
2,48,23,820
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
352.25-7.25-2.02
34,15,697
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
184.12.951.63
63,03,257
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
218.35-1.20-0.55
17,08,244
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,077.85-0.40-0.04
2,03,028
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,703.88.650.23
56,865
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,718.35-9.05-0.52
74,253
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
770.5-6.20-0.80
46,719
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,614.75-28.10-0.77
2,47,511
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,489.9-7.50-0.30
30,548
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,729.553.803.21
10,29,664
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
384.75-3.65-0.94
25,99,947
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
184.20.350.19
1,37,67,168
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,911.1-42.95-2.20
7,79,883
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,354.3520.250.28
33,162
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
825.55-4.45-0.54
10,63,175
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
725.652.100.29
15,23,987
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,361.838.651.66
1,00,941
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
235.15.502.40
81,55,271
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
882.202.56
1,04,01,831
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,684.2-4.00-0.24
1,88,964
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,790.45-22.25-0.46
18,182
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,078.88.450.79
8,89,551
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
136.1514.9012.29
19,21,97,197
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
260.81.450.56
20,12,916
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
6,282.250.350.01
31,715
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
328.48.002.50
72,22,796
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
423.95-5.40-1.26
21,90,708
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,412.15-5.60-0.39
78,809
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,451.9-14.55-0.27
3,64,127
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
68714.602.17
9,71,365
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,11120.051.84
3,88,421
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
3,929.05-41.60-1.05
28,574
303.053.001.00
13,72,760
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,706-1.75-0.10
8,80,316
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,123.5538.501.85
2,99,159
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,226.056.050.27
3,25,643
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
438.150.650.15
7,13,688
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
197.051.400.72
13,93,496
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,057.2553.401.07
5,77,646
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,201.2525.351.17
1,11,389
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
535.611.052.11
14,66,515
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,659.6-0.75-0.05
1,49,059
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,133.9-25.35-0.80
6,26,982
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
143.8-0.15-0.10
1,36,78,350
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,817.422.150.46
22,410
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
324.4-7.25-2.19
8,42,103
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
219.551.950.90
4,87,625
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,768.126.651.53
12,67,986
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,438.38.800.62
1,14,832
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
62.951.201.94
2,76,32,024
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
536.95-0.65-0.12
2,94,403
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,643.65-2.15-0.13
3,28,721
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,251.05-25.05-1.10
13,967
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,073.5526.950.88
1,35,065
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4588.651.93
32,21,658
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
277.351.200.43
7,79,061
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
924.7-3.55-0.38
2,78,009
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,180.85-18.65-1.55
33,526
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
250.252.150.87
57,24,966
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
319.71.550.49
2,81,050
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,397.6-246.10-0.62
4,092
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
624.7-0.15-0.02
1,14,434
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
93.40.050.05
8,87,98,587
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,111.8550.801.66
1,33,370
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
377.1-1.55-0.41
8,43,946
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
131.755.554.40
2,49,65,669
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
424.253.350.80
35,51,798
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
55.755.5511.06
23,59,76,530
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
467.05-0.65-0.14
9,64,692
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
866.8-6.65-0.76
2,88,106
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
701.116.602.43
38,21,043
JK Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,34145.301.37
1,70,901
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
354.253.300.94
21,81,267
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
506.05-6.00-1.17
14,93,112
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,459-11.75-0.80
1,01,730
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3407.352.21
6,36,128
KPR Mill Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
761.64.050.53
2,74,781
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
396.45-3.15-0.79
11,02,383
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
433.29.852.33
65,70,864
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
6,549.35281.104.48
1,45,985
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
126.451.601.28
47,24,899
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,450.746.451.05
97,334
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,093.85-4.00-0.36
3,83,627
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
680.7510.401.55
9,41,095
299.151.500.50
22,93,396
Mankind Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,716.55-86.35-4.79
4,72,280
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
937.253.550.38
6,51,702
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
574.95-14.60-2.48
12,43,819
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,053.255.300.51
52,575
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
65.953.856.20
1,86,60,884
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,433.24.400.18
3,19,336
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,07,984.15-702.10-0.65
6,573
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
902.6-11.05-1.21
4,62,264
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
98.354.204.46
1,89,69,412
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,599.15-5.70-0.12
95,140
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
50.250.050.10
1,55,69,745
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
317.255.351.72
13,13,604
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
130.57.456.05
3,93,61,792
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,127.97.050.63
7,86,230
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
273.05-0.05-0.02
19,78,347
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
857.43.500.41
28,57,133
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,136.2526.950.66
68,905
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,822-331.20-0.82
12,243
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,247.220.151.64
3,36,584
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
769.9-4.75-0.61
3,04,845
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,543.3172.603.21
6,48,043
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
219.554.251.97
42,63,216
Pfizer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,815.55-3.00-0.08
15,040
Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,849.6549.802.77
1,89,497
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,078.2524.952.37
15,60,816
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,208.2585.201.66
4,48,433
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
409.8-7.05-1.69
15,11,164
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
257.4-2.80-1.08
2,55,07,147
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
668.4524.303.77
12,31,815
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
65.42.403.81
12,02,62,031
Rajesh Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
500.051.000.20
5,64,868
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
238.80.150.06
1,42,19,408
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
924.3-20.60-2.18
1,37,481
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,115.911.000.15
7,551
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,157.6105.303.45
2,31,451
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,912.05-16.25-0.84
7,51,204
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,141.05-71.00-1.36
20,247
Solar Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,753.35-84.95-1.76
81,030
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
592.25-3.35-0.56
8,30,884
636.40.450.07
3,90,864
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
96.956.256.89
5,23,21,194
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
438.95-1.55-0.35
2,81,005
Sundaram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,594.2-1.85-0.07
14,405
Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,274.21.600.13
38,984
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
620.83.800.62
9,64,982
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,395.75-61.95-1.39
3,84,188
Syngene International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
778.554.500.58
6,39,988
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,071.159.700.91
5,91,125
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,852.463.303.54
16,81,983
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,284.137.000.51
98,072
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
91.63.854.39
1,51,22,110
The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
129.950.800.62
3,46,078
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
888.320.602.37
3,86,957
Thermax Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,800.15-8.75-0.31
24,474
Timken India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,197.85-53.40-1.64
54,538
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
665.28.301.26
4,11,135
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,063.114.500.71
7,85,499
Trident Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39.63.058.34
9,29,06,264
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,988.1587.653.02
4,57,597
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,454.134.202.41
18,01,867
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
86.10.200.23
2,39,15,445
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,546.4529.851.97
1,68,387
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
609.557.351.22
3,77,641
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
910.4510.951.22
9,72,600
Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,258.4-2.05-0.16
67,773
Vinati Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,855.850.750.04
39,212
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
100.9510.50
72,21,82,068
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
870.050.150.02
8,70,393
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,631.55-2.15-0.13
91,608
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
17.350.553.27
39,20,89,215
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
262.550.350.13
54,86,433
14,807.9987.707.15
44,280
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
613.95-11.90-1.90
10,07,690

About Nifty Midcap 150

Nifty Midcap 150 is a stock market index in India that tracks the performance of 150 mid-sized companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The index is part of the broader Nifty index family, which also includes the Nifty 50 and the Nifty 500. The mid-cap segment of the stock market is generally considered to be the sweet spot between large-cap and small-cap stocks. Mid-cap companies are typically well-established but still have room for growth, which can make them attractive investment opportunities for investors seeking higher returns.

The Nifty Midcap 150 index is calculated using a free-float market capitalization-weighted methodology, which means that the weightage of each company in the index is based on the number of shares that are available for trading in the market. This ensures that the index reflects the actual market capitalization of the companies rather than their total outstanding shares. The index is rebalanced on a semi-annual basis to ensure that it remains representative of the mid-cap segment of the market. The companies that are included in the index are reviewed periodically based on their market capitalization and other eligibility criteria.

Investing in the Nifty Midcap 150 can be a good way for investors to gain exposure to the mid-cap segment of the Indian stock market. However, like all market investments, it carries a certain risk, and investors should do their own research and analysis before investing. The performance of the Nifty Midcap 150 is closely watched by investors and market analysts, as it can provide insights into the overall health of the Indian economy. A strong performance by the index is often seen as a sign of economic growth and investor confidence.

Securities are included in the index if the rank based on full market capitalisation is among the top 225 and the full market capitalisation is at least 1.5 times the full market capitalization of the smallest index constituent (based on full market capitalization) in Nifty Midcap 150 and excluded if constituents are excluded from Nifty 500 or the rank based on full market capitalisation falls below 275.

What are the eligibility criteria for the selection of constituent stocks under Nifty Midcap 150?

  1. The companies must form part of the Nifty 500 if they want to be considered for the inclusion in Nifty Midcap 150 index.
  2. Securities are included if rank based on full market capitalisation is among the top 225
  3. Securities are included if full market capitalisation is 1.50 times of the last constituent in Nifty Midcap 150
  4. Securities are excluded if rank based on full market capitalisation falls below 275 or if constituents get excluded from Nifty 500
  5. Eligibility criteria for newly listed security is checked based on the data for a three-month period instead of a six-month period
