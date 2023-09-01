Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|31,151.35
|-2.20
|-0.01
|2,485
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|491.05
|-0.75
|-0.15
|17,87,693
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,627.25
|-5.15
|-0.32
|2,09,616
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,291.45
|-90.10
|-2.06
|1,64,849
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|22,704.65
|-404.90
|-1.75
|18,018
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|330.25
|8.95
|2.79
|2,48,23,820
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|352.25
|-7.25
|-2.02
|34,15,697
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|184.1
|2.95
|1.63
|63,03,257
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|218.35
|-1.20
|-0.55
|17,08,244
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,077.85
|-0.40
|-0.04
|2,03,028
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,703.8
|8.65
|0.23
|56,865
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,718.35
|-9.05
|-0.52
|74,253
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|770.5
|-6.20
|-0.80
|46,719
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,614.75
|-28.10
|-0.77
|2,47,511
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,489.9
|-7.50
|-0.30
|30,548
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,729.5
|53.80
|3.21
|10,29,664
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|384.75
|-3.65
|-0.94
|25,99,947
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|184.2
|0.35
|0.19
|1,37,67,168
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,911.1
|-42.95
|-2.20
|7,79,883
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,354.35
|20.25
|0.28
|33,162
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|825.55
|-4.45
|-0.54
|10,63,175
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|725.65
|2.10
|0.29
|15,23,987
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,361.8
|38.65
|1.66
|1,00,941
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.1
|5.50
|2.40
|81,55,271
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|88
|2.20
|2.56
|1,04,01,831
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,684.2
|-4.00
|-0.24
|1,88,964
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,790.45
|-22.25
|-0.46
|18,182
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,078.8
|8.45
|0.79
|8,89,551
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|136.15
|14.90
|12.29
|19,21,97,197
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.8
|1.45
|0.56
|20,12,916
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|6,282.25
|0.35
|0.01
|31,715
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|328.4
|8.00
|2.50
|72,22,796
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|423.95
|-5.40
|-1.26
|21,90,708
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,412.15
|-5.60
|-0.39
|78,809
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,451.9
|-14.55
|-0.27
|3,64,127
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|687
|14.60
|2.17
|9,71,365
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,111
|20.05
|1.84
|3,88,421
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,929.05
|-41.60
|-1.05
|28,574
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|303.05
|3.00
|1.00
|13,72,760
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,706
|-1.75
|-0.10
|8,80,316
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,123.55
|38.50
|1.85
|2,99,159
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,226.05
|6.05
|0.27
|3,25,643
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|438.15
|0.65
|0.15
|7,13,688
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|197.05
|1.40
|0.72
|13,93,496
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,057.25
|53.40
|1.07
|5,77,646
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,201.25
|25.35
|1.17
|1,11,389
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|535.6
|11.05
|2.11
|14,66,515
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,659.6
|-0.75
|-0.05
|1,49,059
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,133.9
|-25.35
|-0.80
|6,26,982
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.15
|-0.10
|1,36,78,350
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,817.4
|22.15
|0.46
|22,410
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|324.4
|-7.25
|-2.19
|8,42,103
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|219.55
|1.95
|0.90
|4,87,625
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,768.1
|26.65
|1.53
|12,67,986
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,438.3
|8.80
|0.62
|1,14,832
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|62.95
|1.20
|1.94
|2,76,32,024
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|536.95
|-0.65
|-0.12
|2,94,403
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,643.65
|-2.15
|-0.13
|3,28,721
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,251.05
|-25.05
|-1.10
|13,967
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,073.55
|26.95
|0.88
|1,35,065
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|458
|8.65
|1.93
|32,21,658
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|277.35
|1.20
|0.43
|7,79,061
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|924.7
|-3.55
|-0.38
|2,78,009
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,180.85
|-18.65
|-1.55
|33,526
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|250.25
|2.15
|0.87
|57,24,966
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|319.7
|1.55
|0.49
|2,81,050
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,397.6
|-246.10
|-0.62
|4,092
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|624.7
|-0.15
|-0.02
|1,14,434
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|93.4
|0.05
|0.05
|8,87,98,587
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,111.85
|50.80
|1.66
|1,33,370
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|377.1
|-1.55
|-0.41
|8,43,946
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.55
|4.40
|2,49,65,669
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.35
|0.80
|35,51,798
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|55.75
|5.55
|11.06
|23,59,76,530
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|467.05
|-0.65
|-0.14
|9,64,692
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|866.8
|-6.65
|-0.76
|2,88,106
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|701.1
|16.60
|2.43
|38,21,043
JK Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,341
|45.30
|1.37
|1,70,901
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|354.25
|3.30
|0.94
|21,81,267
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|506.05
|-6.00
|-1.17
|14,93,112
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,459
|-11.75
|-0.80
|1,01,730
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|340
|7.35
|2.21
|6,36,128
KPR Mill Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|761.6
|4.05
|0.53
|2,74,781
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|396.45
|-3.15
|-0.79
|11,02,383
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|433.2
|9.85
|2.33
|65,70,864
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|6,549.35
|281.10
|4.48
|1,45,985
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|126.45
|1.60
|1.28
|47,24,899
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,450.7
|46.45
|1.05
|97,334
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,093.85
|-4.00
|-0.36
|3,83,627
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|680.75
|10.40
|1.55
|9,41,095
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|299.15
|1.50
|0.50
|22,93,396
Mankind Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,716.55
|-86.35
|-4.79
|4,72,280
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|937.25
|3.55
|0.38
|6,51,702
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|574.95
|-14.60
|-2.48
|12,43,819
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,053.25
|5.30
|0.51
|52,575
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|65.95
|3.85
|6.20
|1,86,60,884
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,433.2
|4.40
|0.18
|3,19,336
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,07,984.15
|-702.10
|-0.65
|6,573
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|902.6
|-11.05
|-1.21
|4,62,264
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|98.35
|4.20
|4.46
|1,89,69,412
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,599.15
|-5.70
|-0.12
|95,140
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|50.25
|0.05
|0.10
|1,55,69,745
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|317.25
|5.35
|1.72
|13,13,604
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|130.5
|7.45
|6.05
|3,93,61,792
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,127.9
|7.05
|0.63
|7,86,230
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|273.05
|-0.05
|-0.02
|19,78,347
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|857.4
|3.50
|0.41
|28,57,133
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,136.25
|26.95
|0.66
|68,905
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,822
|-331.20
|-0.82
|12,243
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,247.2
|20.15
|1.64
|3,36,584
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|769.9
|-4.75
|-0.61
|3,04,845
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,543.3
|172.60
|3.21
|6,48,043
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|219.55
|4.25
|1.97
|42,63,216
Pfizer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,815.55
|-3.00
|-0.08
|15,040
Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,849.65
|49.80
|2.77
|1,89,497
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,078.25
|24.95
|2.37
|15,60,816
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,208.25
|85.20
|1.66
|4,48,433
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|409.8
|-7.05
|-1.69
|15,11,164
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.80
|-1.08
|2,55,07,147
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|668.45
|24.30
|3.77
|12,31,815
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|65.4
|2.40
|3.81
|12,02,62,031
Rajesh Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|500.05
|1.00
|0.20
|5,64,868
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|238.8
|0.15
|0.06
|1,42,19,408
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|924.3
|-20.60
|-2.18
|1,37,481
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,115.9
|11.00
|0.15
|7,551
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,157.6
|105.30
|3.45
|2,31,451
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,912.05
|-16.25
|-0.84
|7,51,204
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,141.05
|-71.00
|-1.36
|20,247
Solar Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,753.35
|-84.95
|-1.76
|81,030
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|592.25
|-3.35
|-0.56
|8,30,884
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|636.4
|0.45
|0.07
|3,90,864
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|96.95
|6.25
|6.89
|5,23,21,194
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|438.95
|-1.55
|-0.35
|2,81,005
Sundaram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,594.2
|-1.85
|-0.07
|14,405
Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,274.2
|1.60
|0.13
|38,984
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|620.8
|3.80
|0.62
|9,64,982
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,395.75
|-61.95
|-1.39
|3,84,188
Syngene International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|778.55
|4.50
|0.58
|6,39,988
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,071.15
|9.70
|0.91
|5,91,125
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,852.4
|63.30
|3.54
|16,81,983
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,284.1
|37.00
|0.51
|98,072
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|91.6
|3.85
|4.39
|1,51,22,110
The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|129.95
|0.80
|0.62
|3,46,078
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|888.3
|20.60
|2.37
|3,86,957
Thermax Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,800.15
|-8.75
|-0.31
|24,474
Timken India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,197.85
|-53.40
|-1.64
|54,538
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|665.2
|8.30
|1.26
|4,11,135
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,063.1
|14.50
|0.71
|7,85,499
Trident Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39.6
|3.05
|8.34
|9,29,06,264
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,988.15
|87.65
|3.02
|4,57,597
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,454.1
|34.20
|2.41
|18,01,867
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|86.1
|0.20
|0.23
|2,39,15,445
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,546.45
|29.85
|1.97
|1,68,387
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|609.55
|7.35
|1.22
|3,77,641
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|910.45
|10.95
|1.22
|9,72,600
Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,258.4
|-2.05
|-0.16
|67,773
Vinati Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,855.85
|0.75
|0.04
|39,212
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|10
|0.95
|10.50
|72,21,82,068
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|870.05
|0.15
|0.02
|8,70,393
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,631.55
|-2.15
|-0.13
|91,608
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|17.35
|0.55
|3.27
|39,20,89,215
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|262.55
|0.35
|0.13
|54,86,433
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|14,807.9
|987.70
|7.15
|44,280
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|613.95
|-11.90
|-1.90
|10,07,690
Nifty Midcap 150 is a stock market index in India that tracks the performance of 150 mid-sized companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The index is part of the broader Nifty index family, which also includes the Nifty 50 and the Nifty 500. The mid-cap segment of the stock market is generally considered to be the sweet spot between large-cap and small-cap stocks. Mid-cap companies are typically well-established but still have room for growth, which can make them attractive investment opportunities for investors seeking higher returns.
The Nifty Midcap 150 index is calculated using a free-float market capitalization-weighted methodology, which means that the weightage of each company in the index is based on the number of shares that are available for trading in the market. This ensures that the index reflects the actual market capitalization of the companies rather than their total outstanding shares. The index is rebalanced on a semi-annual basis to ensure that it remains representative of the mid-cap segment of the market. The companies that are included in the index are reviewed periodically based on their market capitalization and other eligibility criteria.
Investing in the Nifty Midcap 150 can be a good way for investors to gain exposure to the mid-cap segment of the Indian stock market. However, like all market investments, it carries a certain risk, and investors should do their own research and analysis before investing. The performance of the Nifty Midcap 150 is closely watched by investors and market analysts, as it can provide insights into the overall health of the Indian economy. A strong performance by the index is often seen as a sign of economic growth and investor confidence.
Securities are included in the index if the rank based on full market capitalisation is among the top 225 and the full market capitalisation is at least 1.5 times the full market capitalization of the smallest index constituent (based on full market capitalization) in Nifty Midcap 150 and excluded if constituents are excluded from Nifty 500 or the rank based on full market capitalisation falls below 275.