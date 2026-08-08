Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Hindalco Industries
|1059.60
|32.60
|3.17
|92,84,747
|Hindustan Zinc
|603.00
|13.00
|2.20
|63,62,181
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2101.20
|42.20
|2.05
|6,09,118
|Vedanta
|278.85
|3.85
|1.40
|1,02,87,563
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1970.00
|25.00
|1.29
|4,04,634
|Welspun Corp
|1839.80
|20.20
|1.11
|7,18,142
|Jindal Stainless
|734.65
|2.15
|0.29
|1,39,854
|Jindal Steel
|1103.00
|2.00
|0.18
|3,92,474
|National Aluminium Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|44,23,953
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.58
|-0.16
|-0.09
|95,69,899
|Adani Enterprises
|3020.00
|-6.00
|-0.20
|7,88,881
|JSW Steel
|1299.50
|-8.40
|-0.64
|7,20,726
|Tata Steel
|187.55
|-1.75
|-0.92
|99,24,021
|NMDC
|84.92
|-1.28
|-1.48
|93,54,641
|Hindustan Copper
|536.10
|-9.85
|-1.80
|94,31,736