Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,450.05
|30.80
|1.27
|67,63,257
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,729.5
|53.80
|3.21
|10,29,664
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|473.25
|13.40
|2.91
|1,11,50,793
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|167.1
|8.65
|5.46
|2,30,17,465
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|319.7
|1.55
|0.49
|2,81,050
Jindal Stainless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|463.65
|9.05
|1.99
|5,00,993
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|701.1
|16.60
|2.43
|38,21,043
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|806.4
|26.75
|3.43
|35,13,354
MOIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|242.6
|4.05
|1.70
|14,90,115
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|98.35
|4.20
|4.46
|1,89,69,412
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|130.5
|7.45
|6.05
|3,93,61,792
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,593.7
|-48.60
|-1.84
|19,134
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|96.95
|6.25
|6.89
|5,23,21,194
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|127.05
|4.15
|3.38
|7,64,31,742
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.85
|1.66
|62,06,382
Welspun Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|338.6
|11.25
|3.44
|22,71,240