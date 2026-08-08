Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|818.05
|26.05
|3.29
|37,53,214
|Hero MotoCorp
|5725.00
|174.50
|3.14
|19,14,675
|Apar Industries
|16631.00
|505.00
|3.13
|1,77,454
|Hindustan Zinc
|603.00
|13.00
|2.20
|63,62,181
|Mphasis
|2475.00
|53.10
|2.19
|6,08,641
|Tata Elxsi
|3781.00
|66.00
|1.78
|4,49,437
|Petronet LNG
|280.60
|3.65
|1.32
|8,33,605
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1970.00
|25.00
|1.29
|4,04,634
|Crisil
|4607.00
|56.40
|1.24
|87,549
|L&T Technology Services
|3598.70
|43.30
|1.22
|79,998
|KPIT Technologies
|629.90
|6.90
|1.11
|25,44,167
|Syngene International
|403.70
|3.95
|0.99
|22,60,564
|Emami
|412.55
|3.55
|0.87
|9,94,119
|Solar Industries India
|18650.00
|154.00
|0.83
|49,218
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2599.70
|20.20
|0.78
|34,991
|Tube Investments of India
|2772.00
|18.20
|0.66
|1,42,399
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11805.00
|70.00
|0.60
|1,86,998
|Ajanta Pharma
|3489.20
|18.80
|0.54
|34,852
|Cummins India
|5426.00
|24.00
|0.44
|2,62,771
|Alkem Laboratories
|5620.00
|22.50
|0.40
|76,165
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|15.50
|0.28
|5,07,690
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2545.00
|6.90
|0.27
|3,10,098
|Marico
|862.00
|2.00
|0.23
|11,51,946
|Coforge
|1776.00
|3.20
|0.18
|26,66,057
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|8497.00
|13.00
|0.15
|8,475
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.28
|0.11
|0.14
|92,48,212
|Astral
|1444.00
|2.00
|0.14
|1,18,762
|3M India
|36035.00
|35.00
|0.10
|3,976
|KEI Industries
|5600.00
|5.00
|0.09
|2,73,169
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2030.00
|1.60
|0.08
|2,22,982
|Balkrishna Industries
|2466.30
|0.60
|0.02
|1,16,753
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0
|1,92,713
|Schaeffler India
|4035.20
|-1.10
|-0.03
|30,264
|Abbott India
|27835.00
|-20.00
|-0.07
|7,629
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.95
|-0.50
|-0.10
|9,94,282
|Muthoot Finance
|2890.00
|-4.20
|-0.15
|8,13,420
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2286.00
|-4.00
|-0.17
|2,32,091
|Page Industries
|39900.00
|-150.00
|-0.37
|10,770
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-5.00
|-0.38
|8,72,088
|AIA Engineering
|4776.00
|-19.40
|-0.40
|46,225
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|-4.00
|-0.46
|8,91,154
|Sun TV Network
|486.65
|-2.55
|-0.52
|1,37,019
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2514.90
|-15.10
|-0.60
|10,78,657
|Coromandel International
|2069.30
|-13.80
|-0.66
|1,15,784
|PI Industries
|2774.60
|-21.40
|-0.77
|85,234
|KPR Mill
|1076.70
|-9.30
|-0.86
|1,46,720
|Supreme Industries
|3442.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|1,77,284
|Polycab India
|9218.00
|-97.00
|-1.04
|1,97,996
|Honeywell Automation India
|37900.00
|-415.00
|-1.08
|2,131
|Berger Paints (India)
|530.55
|-7.05
|-1.31
|2,86,606
|NMDC
|84.92
|-1.28
|-1.48
|93,54,641
|360 One Wam
|1168.10
|-17.90
|-1.51
|17,07,560
|Indraprastha Gas
|151.94
|-2.39
|-1.55
|7,58,514
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1176.00
|-24.00
|-2.00
|6,88,856
|Gujarat Energy
|265.30
|-10.30
|-3.74
|9,72,767