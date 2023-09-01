Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nifty M150 Q50 Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY M150 Q50

Nifty M150 Q50
Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Total Market
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
Add to Watchlist
₹18,931.00 Closed
0.47+88.8 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

34
26
1W
2.1
1M
3.8
3M
12.5
6M
19.2
1Y
11
5Y
72.5
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
31,151.35-2.20-0.01
2,485
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
22,704.65-404.90-1.75
18,018
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,703.88.650.23
56,865
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,718.35-9.05-0.52
74,253
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
770.5-6.20-0.80
46,719
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,489.9-7.50-0.30
30,548
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,729.553.803.21
10,29,664
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,911.1-42.95-2.20
7,79,883
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,354.3520.250.28
33,162
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
725.652.100.29
15,23,987
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,361.838.651.66
1,00,941
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,790.45-22.25-0.46
18,182
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
137.854.653.49
2,34,08,133
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,451.9-14.55-0.27
3,64,127
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,11120.051.84
3,88,421
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
3,929.05-41.60-1.05
28,574
303.053.001.00
13,72,760
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,226.056.050.27
3,25,643
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,201.2525.351.17
1,11,389
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
535.611.052.11
14,66,515
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
265.75-1.05-0.39
17,33,153
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,817.422.150.46
22,410
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,438.38.800.62
1,14,832
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,251.05-25.05-1.10
13,967
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4588.651.93
32,21,658
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
277.351.200.43
7,79,061
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,941.7541.451.06
8,88,659
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
319.71.550.49
2,81,050
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,397.6-246.10-0.62
4,092
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
624.7-0.15-0.02
1,14,434
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
131.755.554.40
2,49,65,669
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
467.05-0.65-0.14
9,64,692
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
866.8-6.65-0.76
2,88,106
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,459-11.75-0.80
1,01,730
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3407.352.21
6,36,128
KPR Mill Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
761.64.050.53
2,74,781
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
396.45-3.15-0.79
11,02,383
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,450.746.451.05
97,334
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
151.8-2.80-1.81
1,49,10,623
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,433.24.400.18
3,19,336
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,599.15-5.70-0.12
95,140
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
317.255.351.72
13,13,604
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,136.2526.950.66
68,905
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,822-331.20-0.82
12,243
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,543.3172.603.21
6,48,043
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
219.554.251.97
42,63,216
Pfizer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,815.55-3.00-0.08
15,040
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,208.2585.201.66
4,48,433
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
924.3-20.60-2.18
1,37,481
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,115.911.000.15
7,551
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,157.6105.303.45
2,31,451
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,141.05-71.00-1.36
20,247
Solar Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,753.35-84.95-1.76
81,030
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
620.83.800.62
9,64,982
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,395.75-61.95-1.39
3,84,188
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,284.137.000.51
98,072
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,988.1587.653.02
4,57,597
Vinati Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,855.850.750.04
39,212
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
870.050.150.02
8,70,393
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,631.55-2.15-0.13
91,608

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data