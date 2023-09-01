Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|31,151.35
|-2.20
|-0.01
|2,485
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|22,704.65
|-404.90
|-1.75
|18,018
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,703.8
|8.65
|0.23
|56,865
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,718.35
|-9.05
|-0.52
|74,253
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|770.5
|-6.20
|-0.80
|46,719
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,489.9
|-7.50
|-0.30
|30,548
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,729.5
|53.80
|3.21
|10,29,664
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,911.1
|-42.95
|-2.20
|7,79,883
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,354.35
|20.25
|0.28
|33,162
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|725.65
|2.10
|0.29
|15,23,987
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,361.8
|38.65
|1.66
|1,00,941
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,790.45
|-22.25
|-0.46
|18,182
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|137.85
|4.65
|3.49
|2,34,08,133
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,451.9
|-14.55
|-0.27
|3,64,127
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,111
|20.05
|1.84
|3,88,421
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,929.05
|-41.60
|-1.05
|28,574
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|303.05
|3.00
|1.00
|13,72,760
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,226.05
|6.05
|0.27
|3,25,643
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,201.25
|25.35
|1.17
|1,11,389
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|535.6
|11.05
|2.11
|14,66,515
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|265.75
|-1.05
|-0.39
|17,33,153
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,817.4
|22.15
|0.46
|22,410
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,438.3
|8.80
|0.62
|1,14,832
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,251.05
|-25.05
|-1.10
|13,967
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|458
|8.65
|1.93
|32,21,658
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|277.35
|1.20
|0.43
|7,79,061
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,941.75
|41.45
|1.06
|8,88,659
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|319.7
|1.55
|0.49
|2,81,050
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,397.6
|-246.10
|-0.62
|4,092
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|624.7
|-0.15
|-0.02
|1,14,434
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.55
|4.40
|2,49,65,669
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|467.05
|-0.65
|-0.14
|9,64,692
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|866.8
|-6.65
|-0.76
|2,88,106
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,459
|-11.75
|-0.80
|1,01,730
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|340
|7.35
|2.21
|6,36,128
KPR Mill Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|761.6
|4.05
|0.53
|2,74,781
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|396.45
|-3.15
|-0.79
|11,02,383
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,450.7
|46.45
|1.05
|97,334
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|151.8
|-2.80
|-1.81
|1,49,10,623
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,433.2
|4.40
|0.18
|3,19,336
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,599.15
|-5.70
|-0.12
|95,140
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|317.25
|5.35
|1.72
|13,13,604
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,136.25
|26.95
|0.66
|68,905
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,822
|-331.20
|-0.82
|12,243
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,543.3
|172.60
|3.21
|6,48,043
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|219.55
|4.25
|1.97
|42,63,216
Pfizer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,815.55
|-3.00
|-0.08
|15,040
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,208.25
|85.20
|1.66
|4,48,433
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|924.3
|-20.60
|-2.18
|1,37,481
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,115.9
|11.00
|0.15
|7,551
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,157.6
|105.30
|3.45
|2,31,451
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,141.05
|-71.00
|-1.36
|20,247
Solar Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,753.35
|-84.95
|-1.76
|81,030
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|620.8
|3.80
|0.62
|9,64,982
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,395.75
|-61.95
|-1.39
|3,84,188
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,284.1
|37.00
|0.51
|98,072
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,988.15
|87.65
|3.02
|4,57,597
Vinati Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,855.85
|0.75
|0.04
|39,212
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|870.05
|0.15
|0.02
|8,70,393
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,631.55
|-2.15
|-0.13
|91,608