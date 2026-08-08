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24834.25 Closed
0.28+69.3
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
1.5
1M
3.2
3M
3.3
6M
4.1
1Y
3.2
5Y
47.8
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		818.0526.053.2937,53,214
Hero MotoCorp		5725.00174.503.1419,14,675
Apar Industries		16631.00505.003.131,77,454
Hindustan Zinc		603.0013.002.2063,62,181
Mphasis		2475.0053.102.196,08,641
Tata Elxsi		3781.0066.001.784,49,437
Petronet LNG		280.603.651.328,33,605
APL Apollo Tubes		1970.0025.001.294,04,634
Crisil		4607.0056.401.2487,549
L&T Technology Services		3598.7043.301.2279,998
KPIT Technologies		629.906.901.1125,44,167
Syngene International		403.703.950.9922,60,564
Emami		412.553.550.879,94,119
Solar Industries India		18650.00154.000.8349,218
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2599.7020.200.7834,991
Tube Investments of India		2772.0018.200.661,42,399
Oracle Financial Services Software		11805.0070.000.601,86,998
Ajanta Pharma		3489.2018.800.5434,852
Cummins India		5426.0024.000.442,62,771
Alkem Laboratories		5620.0022.500.4076,165
Persistent Systems		5475.0015.500.285,07,690
HDFC Asset Management Company		2545.006.900.273,10,098
Marico		862.002.000.2311,51,946
Coforge		1776.003.200.1826,66,057
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		8497.0013.000.158,475
Bank of Maharashtra		78.280.110.1492,48,212
Astral		1444.002.000.141,18,762
3M India		36035.0035.000.103,976
KEI Industries		5600.005.000.092,73,169
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2030.001.600.082,22,982
Balkrishna Industries		2466.300.600.021,16,753
Dixon Technologies (India)		14200.00001,92,713
Schaeffler India		4035.20-1.10-0.0330,264
Abbott India		27835.00-20.00-0.077,629
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.95-0.50-0.109,94,282
Muthoot Finance		2890.00-4.20-0.158,13,420
Godfrey Phillips India		2286.00-4.00-0.172,32,091
Page Industries		39900.00-150.00-0.3710,770
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-5.00-0.388,72,088
AIA Engineering		4776.00-19.40-0.4046,225
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.00-4.00-0.468,91,154
Sun TV Network		486.65-2.55-0.521,37,019
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2514.90-15.10-0.6010,78,657
Coromandel International		2069.30-13.80-0.661,15,784
PI Industries		2774.60-21.40-0.7785,234
KPR Mill		1076.70-9.30-0.861,46,720
Supreme Industries		3442.00-35.00-1.011,77,284
Polycab India		9218.00-97.00-1.041,97,996
Honeywell Automation India		37900.00-415.00-1.082,131
Berger Paints (India)		530.55-7.05-1.312,86,606
NMDC		84.92-1.28-1.4893,54,641
360 One Wam		1168.10-17.90-1.5117,07,560
Indraprastha Gas		151.94-2.39-1.557,58,514
Nippon Life India Asset Management		1176.00-24.00-2.006,88,856
Gujarat Energy		265.30-10.30-3.749,72,767
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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