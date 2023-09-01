Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|31,151.35
|-2.20
|-0.01
|2,485
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|491.05
|-0.75
|-0.15
|17,87,693
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,627.25
|-5.15
|-0.32
|2,09,616
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,291.45
|-90.10
|-2.06
|1,64,849
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|22,704.65
|-404.90
|-1.75
|18,018
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,011.25
|5.50
|0.27
|5,11,766
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|824.9
|12.95
|1.59
|12,03,748
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,450.05
|30.80
|1.27
|67,63,257
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|949.1
|20.45
|2.20
|40,96,522
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|799.5
|7.30
|0.92
|1,18,99,448
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|330.25
|8.95
|2.79
|2,48,23,820
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|633.85
|-1.95
|-0.31
|9,86,779
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|352.25
|-7.25
|-2.02
|34,15,697
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|184.1
|2.95
|1.63
|63,03,257
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|218.35
|-1.20
|-0.55
|17,08,244
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,077.85
|-0.40
|-0.04
|2,03,028
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,703.8
|8.65
|0.23
|56,865
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,718.35
|-9.05
|-0.52
|74,253
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|770.5
|-6.20
|-0.80
|46,719
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,614.75
|-28.10
|-0.77
|2,47,511
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,489.9
|-7.50
|-0.30
|30,548
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|433.9
|5.50
|1.28
|38,41,543
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,729.5
|53.80
|3.21
|10,29,664
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,840.35
|26.25
|0.55
|2,06,097
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|384.75
|-3.65
|-0.94
|25,99,947
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|184.2
|0.35
|0.19
|1,37,67,168
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,259.55
|3.45
|0.11
|6,50,108
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,911.1
|-42.95
|-2.20
|7,79,883
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,354.35
|20.25
|0.28
|33,162
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|825.55
|-4.45
|-0.54
|10,63,175
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|725.65
|2.10
|0.29
|15,23,987
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,761.05
|40.65
|1.09
|3,60,830
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|991.15
|17.65
|1.81
|1,09,45,847
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,320.6
|157.60
|2.20
|6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,514.5
|25.60
|1.72
|9,04,434
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|7,340.8
|-96.90
|-1.30
|16,812
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,361.8
|38.65
|1.66
|1,00,941
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.1
|5.50
|2.40
|81,55,271
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|190.6
|3.45
|1.84
|1,58,32,807
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|88
|2.20
|2.56
|1,04,01,831
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,684.2
|-4.00
|-0.24
|1,88,964
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,790.45
|-22.25
|-0.46
|18,182
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|719.85
|1.25
|0.17
|6,14,792
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|137.85
|4.65
|3.49
|2,34,08,133
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,078.8
|8.45
|0.79
|8,89,551
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|136.15
|14.90
|12.29
|19,21,97,197
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|344.2
|3.65
|1.07
|49,88,982
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|865.95
|9.55
|1.12
|44,27,840
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.8
|1.45
|0.56
|20,12,916
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|6,282.25
|0.35
|0.01
|31,715
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|18,986.8
|412.95
|2.22
|24,430
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|328.4
|8.00
|2.50
|72,22,796
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|423.95
|-5.40
|-1.26
|21,90,708
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,128.85
|7.00
|0.62
|8,81,841
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,245.4
|-12.20
|-0.97
|11,66,856
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,412.15
|-5.60
|-0.39
|78,809
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.9
|6.85
|2.98
|1,48,66,065
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,451.9
|-14.55
|-0.27
|3,64,127
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,939.4
|-2.65
|-0.14
|6,61,781
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|687
|14.60
|2.17
|9,71,365
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,111
|20.05
|1.84
|3,88,421
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,929.05
|-41.60
|-1.05
|28,574
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|303.05
|3.00
|1.00
|13,72,760
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,706
|-1.75
|-0.10
|8,80,316
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|553.35
|0.25
|0.05
|9,24,053
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,123.55
|38.50
|1.85
|2,99,159
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,226.05
|6.05
|0.27
|3,25,643
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|438.15
|0.65
|0.15
|7,13,688
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|197.05
|1.40
|0.72
|13,93,496
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,589.3
|-2.80
|-0.08
|5,86,277
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,057.25
|53.40
|1.07
|5,77,646
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|503.25
|-0.85
|-0.17
|30,43,665
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,201.25
|25.35
|1.17
|1,11,389
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,578.55
|-29.30
|-0.52
|2,20,961
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,400.4
|63.80
|1.91
|6,91,310
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|535.6
|11.05
|2.11
|14,66,515
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,659.6
|-0.75
|-0.05
|1,49,059
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,133.9
|-25.35
|-0.80
|6,26,982
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.15
|-0.10
|1,36,78,350
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,817.4
|22.15
|0.46
|22,410
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|324.4
|-7.25
|-2.19
|8,42,103
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|135.45
|1.90
|1.42
|63,73,621
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.35
|5.52
|3,19,76,838
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|219.55
|1.95
|0.90
|4,87,625
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,768.1
|26.65
|1.53
|12,67,986
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,438.3
|8.80
|0.62
|1,14,832
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|62.95
|1.20
|1.94
|2,76,32,024
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,005.35
|0.20
|0.02
|3,10,505
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|536.95
|-0.65
|-0.12
|2,94,403
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,643.65
|-2.15
|-0.13
|3,28,721
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,811.5
|20.55
|1.15
|4,20,224
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,251.05
|-25.05
|-1.10
|13,967
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,073.55
|26.95
|0.88
|1,35,065
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|458
|8.65
|1.93
|32,21,658
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|277.35
|1.20
|0.43
|7,79,061
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|924.7
|-3.55
|-0.38
|2,78,009
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,180.85
|-18.65
|-1.55
|33,526
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,377.75
|-6.80
|-0.49
|8,48,217
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,185.8
|13.65
|1.16
|16,69,568
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,431.25
|-92.95
|-3.68
|12,40,727
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,574.7
|3.25
|0.21
|2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|641.35
|-3.40
|-0.53
|12,71,038
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,927.4
|11.45
|0.39
|3,31,806
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|473.25
|13.40
|2.91
|1,11,50,793
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,941.75
|41.45
|1.06
|8,88,659
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|250.25
|2.15
|0.87
|57,24,966
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,504.8
|-0.25
|-0.01
|8,13,220
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|319.7
|1.55
|0.49
|2,81,050
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,397.6
|-246.10
|-0.62
|4,092
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:59 PM | IST
|2,724.3
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|968.7
|9.95
|1.04
|1,62,63,873
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,341.35
|27.65
|2.10
|6,39,869
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|561.8
|-2.10
|-0.37
|11,07,302
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|624.7
|-0.15
|-0.02
|1,14,434
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|93.4
|0.05
|0.05
|8,87,98,587
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,111.85
|50.80
|1.66
|1,33,370
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|377.1
|-1.55
|-0.41
|8,43,946
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.55
|4.40
|2,49,65,669
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.35
|0.80
|35,51,798
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|89.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|1,47,18,374
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|688.35
|16.35
|2.43
|41,43,248
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|55.75
|5.55
|11.06
|23,59,76,530
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|467.05
|-0.65
|-0.14
|9,64,692
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,416.55
|38.40
|2.79
|27,91,800
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.7
|6.50
|3.71
|1,32,45,785
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,372.35
|40.85
|0.94
|1,15,232
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,443.85
|8.40
|0.59
|35,81,501
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,438.9
|3.90
|0.16
|5,62,986
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|866.8
|-6.65
|-0.76
|2,88,106
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31
|1,14,27,294
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|701.1
|16.60
|2.43
|38,21,043
JK Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,341
|45.30
|1.37
|1,70,901
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|354.25
|3.30
|0.94
|21,81,267
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|806.4
|26.75
|3.43
|35,13,354
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|506.05
|-6.00
|-1.17
|14,93,112
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,459
|-11.75
|-0.80
|1,01,730
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|340
|7.35
|2.21
|6,36,128
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,771.1
|12.35
|0.70
|26,95,034
KPR Mill Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|761.6
|4.05
|0.53
|2,74,781
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,702.1
|-0.60
|-0.02
|12,63,307
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|396.45
|-3.15
|-0.79
|11,02,383
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|433.2
|9.85
|2.33
|65,70,864
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|645.75
|0.45
|0.07
|7,87,475
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|6,549.35
|281.10
|4.48
|1,45,985
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|126.45
|1.60
|1.28
|47,24,899
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,303.35
|109.95
|2.12
|4,35,259
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,450.7
|46.45
|1.05
|97,334
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,093.85
|-4.00
|-0.36
|3,83,627
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|680.75
|10.40
|1.55
|9,41,095
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|299.15
|1.50
|0.50
|22,93,396
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,591.95
|16.55
|1.05
|21,47,005
Mankind Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,716.55
|-86.35
|-4.79
|4,72,280
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.35
|-0.70
|-0.12
|31,96,293
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|10,331.25
|327.45
|3.27
|11,93,009
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|937.25
|3.55
|0.38
|6,51,702
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|574.95
|-14.60
|-2.48
|12,43,819
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,053.25
|5.30
|0.51
|52,575
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|65.95
|3.85
|6.20
|1,86,60,884
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,433.2
|4.40
|0.18
|3,19,336
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,07,984.15
|-702.10
|-0.65
|6,573
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,261.25
|0.90
|0.07
|4,84,545
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|902.6
|-11.05
|-1.21
|4,62,264
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|98.35
|4.20
|4.46
|1,89,69,412
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,599.15
|-5.70
|-0.12
|95,140
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|21,915.55
|-70.85
|-0.32
|35,848
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|50.25
|0.05
|0.10
|1,55,69,745
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|317.25
|5.35
|1.72
|13,13,604
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|130.5
|7.45
|6.05
|3,93,61,792
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|230.7
|10.40
|4.72
|2,98,48,356
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,127.9
|7.05
|0.63
|7,86,230
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.75
|7.60
|4.36
|2,24,58,984
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|273.05
|-0.05
|-0.02
|19,78,347
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|857.4
|3.50
|0.41
|28,57,133
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,136.25
|26.95
|0.66
|68,905
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,822
|-331.20
|-0.82
|12,243
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,247.2
|20.15
|1.64
|3,36,584
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|769.9
|-4.75
|-0.61
|3,04,845
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,543.3
|172.60
|3.21
|6,48,043
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|219.55
|4.25
|1.97
|42,63,216
Pfizer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,815.55
|-3.00
|-0.08
|15,040
Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,849.65
|49.80
|2.77
|1,89,497
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,498.25
|-16.75
|-0.67
|4,68,588
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,621.1
|-7.20
|-0.20
|2,40,015
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,078.25
|24.95
|2.37
|15,60,816
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,208.25
|85.20
|1.66
|4,48,433
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|409.8
|-7.05
|-1.69
|15,11,164
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.80
|-1.08
|2,55,07,147
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|252.2
|7.65
|3.13
|98,39,049
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|668.45
|24.30
|3.77
|12,31,815
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|16,119.25
|162.50
|1.02
|3,879
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|65.4
|2.40
|3.81
|12,02,62,031
Rajesh Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|500.05
|1.00
|0.20
|5,64,868
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|238.8
|0.15
|0.06
|1,42,19,408
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|924.3
|-20.60
|-2.18
|1,37,481
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,412.65
|5.65
|0.23
|90,52,418
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|97.8
|2.00
|2.09
|83,27,770
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,115.9
|11.00
|0.15
|7,551
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|840.3
|23.75
|2.91
|22,74,667
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,320.55
|28.00
|2.17
|7,60,898
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,157.6
|105.30
|3.45
|2,31,451
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|24,139.35
|338.20
|1.42
|27,413
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,912.05
|-16.25
|-0.84
|7,51,204
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,887.05
|-35.05
|-0.89
|2,67,311
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,141.05
|-71.00
|-1.36
|20,247
Solar Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,753.35
|-84.95
|-1.76
|81,030
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|592.25
|-3.35
|-0.56
|8,30,884
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,384.05
|27.55
|1.17
|5,10,246
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|636.4
|0.45
|0.07
|3,90,864
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.55
|8.20
|1.46
|1,81,20,203
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|96.95
|6.25
|6.89
|5,23,21,194
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|438.95
|-1.55
|-0.35
|2,81,005
Sundaram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,594.2
|-1.85
|-0.07
|14,405
Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,274.2
|1.60
|0.13
|38,984
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,109
|-2.60
|-0.23
|27,15,092
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|620.8
|3.80
|0.62
|9,64,982
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,395.75
|-61.95
|-1.39
|3,84,188
Syngene International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|778.55
|4.50
|0.58
|6,39,988
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,071.15
|9.70
|0.91
|5,91,125
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,852.4
|63.30
|3.54
|16,81,983
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.40
|0.67
|12,77,457
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|844.15
|9.80
|1.17
|6,61,491
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,284.1
|37.00
|0.51
|98,072
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.20
|1.70
|1,02,94,129
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|255.35
|10.25
|4.18
|2,80,34,735
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|127.05
|4.15
|3.38
|7,64,31,742
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|91.6
|3.85
|4.39
|1,51,22,110
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,228.05
|26.10
|2.17
|16,85,531
The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|129.95
|0.80
|0.62
|3,46,078
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|888.3
|20.60
|2.37
|3,86,957
Thermax Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,800.15
|-8.75
|-0.31
|24,474
Timken India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,197.85
|-53.40
|-1.64
|54,538
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,116.8
|12.35
|0.40
|4,23,678
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,785.8
|-56.70
|-3.08
|24,29,758
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|665.2
|8.30
|1.26
|4,11,135
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,063.1
|14.50
|0.71
|7,85,499
Trident Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39.6
|3.05
|8.34
|9,29,06,264
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,988.15
|87.65
|3.02
|4,57,597
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,454.1
|34.20
|2.41
|18,01,867
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|8,262.4
|-35.05
|-0.42
|2,15,567
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|86.1
|0.20
|0.23
|2,39,15,445
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,546.45
|29.85
|1.97
|1,68,387
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,012.45
|4.90
|0.49
|4,66,526
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|609.55
|7.35
|1.22
|3,77,641
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|603
|11.85
|2.00
|24,64,253
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|910.45
|10.95
|1.22
|9,72,600
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.85
|1.66
|62,06,382
Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,258.4
|-2.05
|-0.16
|67,773
Vinati Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,855.85
|0.75
|0.04
|39,212
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|10
|0.95
|10.50