Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Siemens Energy India
|3648.80
|396.60
|12.19
|79,73,925
|Tata Technologies
|872.80
|71.25
|8.89
|1,60,58,460
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.50
|13.50
|8.71
|11,55,82,755
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.45
|19.65
|5.05
|48,74,880
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1658.00
|69.10
|4.35
|20,01,257
|Tata Investment Corporation
|693.65
|26.55
|3.98
|36,73,235
|Fortis Healthcare
|955.15
|35.15
|3.82
|35,51,821
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|Exide Industries
|490.00
|15.75
|3.32
|78,53,639
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|818.05
|26.05
|3.29
|37,53,214
|Grasim Industries
|3323.00
|103.00
|3.20
|10,71,215
|Hindalco Industries
|1059.60
|32.60
|3.17
|92,84,747
|Hero MotoCorp
|5725.00
|174.50
|3.14
|19,14,675
|Apar Industries
|16631.00
|505.00
|3.13
|1,77,454
|LTM
|4658.10
|130.10
|2.87
|6,43,855
|Jubilant Foodworks
|486.50
|13.50
|2.85
|41,47,385
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3502.00
|96.00
|2.82
|32,99,237
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.50
|46.10
|2.63
|16,28,102
|JSW Infrastructure
|335.75
|8.25
|2.52
|23,88,341
|Bharat Forge
|2265.20
|55.20
|2.50
|11,52,060
|Bosch
|42950.00
|950.00
|2.26
|28,216
|Hindustan Zinc
|603.00
|13.00
|2.20
|63,62,181
|Mphasis
|2475.00
|53.10
|2.19
|6,08,641
|Hitachi Energy India
|32600.00
|700.00
|2.19
|91,167
|Waaree Energies
|2717.00
|56.10
|2.11
|7,77,123
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2101.20
|42.20
|2.05
|6,09,118
|Cochin Shipyard
|1519.70
|29.70
|1.99
|22,74,374
|Britannia Industries
|5510.00
|106.00
|1.96
|13,42,849
|Torrent Power
|1350.80
|25.60
|1.93
|3,79,616
|Anthem Biosciences
|841.00
|15.35
|1.86
|4,72,590
|Tata Elxsi
|3781.00
|66.00
|1.78
|4,49,437
|Thermax
|4059.90
|68.90
|1.73
|1,01,867
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|394.00
|6.45
|1.66
|3,63,90,176
|Bank of India
|145.00
|2.34
|1.64
|85,69,425
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|Bharti Hexacom
|1538.80
|24.30
|1.60
|1,46,539
|Hexaware Technologies
|564.60
|8.60
|1.55
|3,19,559
|REC
|367.00
|5.50
|1.52
|40,61,190
|TVS Motor Company
|4440.90
|65.90
|1.51
|8,40,158
|Mankind Pharma
|2456.00
|35.70
|1.48
|1,67,663
|Vedanta
|278.85
|3.85
|1.40
|1,02,87,563
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|606.30
|8.30
|1.39
|3,32,55,299
|Indian Bank
|889.50
|11.60
|1.32
|40,24,185
|Petronet LNG
|280.60
|3.65
|1.32
|8,33,605
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1970.00
|25.00
|1.29
|4,04,634
|Crisil
|4607.00
|56.40
|1.24
|87,549
|L&T Technology Services
|3598.70
|43.30
|1.22
|79,998
|Tata Communications
|1755.20
|19.70
|1.14
|1,56,599
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|12.20
|1.12
|2,94,10,622
|KPIT Technologies
|629.90
|6.90
|1.11
|25,44,167
|Syngene International
|403.70
|3.95
|0.99
|22,60,564
|Endurance Technologies
|2904.50
|26.80
|0.93
|80,764
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Solar Industries India
|18650.00
|154.00
|0.83
|49,218
|Lenskart Solutions
|569.70
|4.70
|0.83
|39,49,084
|Vodafone Idea
|12.73
|0.10
|0.79
|20,58,55,564
|Hindustan Unilever
|2096.00
|16.50
|0.79
|10,54,665
|Laurus Labs
|1844.30
|14.30
|0.78
|15,53,067
|Voltas
|1285.00
|10.00
|0.78
|8,11,972
|Global Health
|1455.60
|11.30
|0.78
|5,50,910
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2599.70
|20.20
|0.78
|34,991
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|190.50
|1.46
|0.77
|1,54,00,597
|Federal Bank
|356.25
|2.70
|0.76
|49,24,276
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76
|78,23,102
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Indus Towers
|386.00
|2.70
|0.70
|34,42,481
|Patanjali Foods
|357.50
|2.50
|0.70
|27,96,734
|Tube Investments of India
|2772.00
|18.20
|0.66
|1,42,399
|Eicher Motors
|8020.00
|52.50
|0.66
|3,39,416
|Radico Khaitan
|4499.00
|29.00
|0.65
|2,99,219
|BSE
|3457.10
|22.10
|0.64
|37,22,055
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1630.10
|10.10
|0.62
|13,91,604
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|Union Bank of India
|183.60
|1.10
|0.60
|2,21,86,841
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11805.00
|70.00
|0.60
|1,86,998
|IndusInd Bank
|1022.00
|5.80
|0.57
|17,27,371
|GMR Airports
|107.20
|0.61
|0.57
|71,14,277
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1114.20
|6.20
|0.56
|6,66,151
|UNO Minda
|1285.00
|7.00
|0.55
|5,57,760
|Ajanta Pharma
|3489.20
|18.80
|0.54
|34,852
|Premier Energies
|1047.20
|5.50
|0.53
|25,79,738
|LG Electronics India
|1586.50
|8.20
|0.52
|1,38,372
|JSW Energy
|564.40
|2.90
|0.52
|15,52,610
|Tata Power Company
|380.55
|1.95
|0.52
|26,14,409
|Godrej Industries
|1311.50
|6.70
|0.51
|48,600
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.38
|0.72
|0.50
|51,73,696
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|347.00
|1.65
|0.48
|42,74,035
|Power Finance Corporation
|420.00
|2.00
|0.48
|44,22,078
|Bharat Electronics
|401.00
|1.80
|0.45
|1,07,98,068
|Punjab National Bank
|114.81
|0.51
|0.45
|1,12,02,537
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Cummins India
|5426.00
|24.00
|0.44
|2,62,771
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1584.80
|6.80
|0.43
|4,75,170
|Adani Power
|209.00
|0.88
|0.42
|1,43,72,119
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2279.10
|9.10
|0.40
|4,37,610
|Alkem Laboratories
|5620.00
|22.50
|0.40
|76,165
|Lodha Developers
|1218.70
|4.70
|0.39
|8,90,480
|Bajaj Auto
|11662.00
|42.00
|0.36
|2,08,968
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|879.00
|3.00
|0.34
|15,23,373
|PB Fintech
|1604.50
|5.50
|0.34
|7,33,424
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|5.00
|0.33
|15,20,661
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|Jindal Stainless
|734.65
|2.15
|0.29
|1,39,854
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|15.50
|0.28
|5,07,690
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2545.00
|6.90
|0.27
|3,10,098
|Dalmia Bharat
|1827.40
|4.90
|0.27
|1,03,018
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5333.00
|14.50
|0.27
|4,32,283
|UltraTech Cement
|12105.00
|30.00
|0.25
|1,71,352
|Marico
|862.00
|2.00
|0.23
|11,51,946
|Canara Bank
|131.95
|0.25
|0.19
|2,25,76,580
|Havells India
|1288.00
|2.50
|0.19
|15,06,943
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|0.17
|0.19
|19,41,963
|MRF
|134190.00
|260.00
|0.19
|2,090
|Coforge
|1776.00
|3.20
|0.18
|26,66,057
|Jindal Steel
|1103.00
|2.00
|0.18
|3,92,474
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|2.80
|0.17
|60,89,110
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|8497.00
|13.00
|0.15
|8,475
|Astral
|1444.00
|2.00
|0.14
|1,18,762
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.28
|0.11
|0.14
|92,48,212
|NLC India
|304.40
|0.40
|0.13
|15,30,784
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.86
|0.04
|0.11
|1,47,94,987
|Suzlon Energy
|48.15
|0.05
|0.10
|5,23,62,545
|3M India
|36035.00
|35.00
|0.10
|3,976
|Ipca Laboratories
|1735.80
|1.60
|0.09
|79,829
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|1.00
|0.09
|10,72,438
|KEI Industries
|5600.00
|5.00
|0.09
|2,73,169
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2030.00
|1.60
|0.08
|2,22,982
|Adani Green Energy
|1372.40
|0.90
|0.07
|12,73,380
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|596.60
|0.40
|0.07
|10,70,113
|ITC
|286.10
|0.20
|0.07
|61,28,841
|AWL Agri Business
|197.50
|0.12
|0.06
|31,67,471
|YES Bank
|22.69
|0.01
|0.04
|2,55,21,116
|UPL
|573.00
|0.25
|0.04
|8,82,844
|Balkrishna Industries
|2466.30
|0.60
|0.02
|1,16,753
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|332.00
|0.05
|0.02
|45,98,346
|National Aluminium Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|44,23,953
|DLF
|642.00
|0
|0
|24,66,390
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0
|1,92,713
|Ashok Leyland
|177.50
|0
|0
|1,12,82,040
|Escorts Kubota
|3080.00
|-1.00
|-0.03
|65,250
|One97 Communications
|1441.60
|-0.40
|-0.03
|30,55,929
|Schaeffler India
|4035.20
|-1.10
|-0.03
|30,264
|Abbott India
|27835.00
|-20.00
|-0.07
|7,629
|Coal India
|415.25
|-0.35
|-0.08
|34,93,763
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2638.00
|-2.00
|-0.08
|14,44,759
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.58
|-0.16
|-0.09
|95,69,899
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1693.50
|-1.50
|-0.09
|23,87,389
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.95
|-0.50
|-0.10
|9,94,282
|Oberoi Realty
|1775.00
|-2.00
|-0.11
|1,71,271
|Bank of Baroda
|250.70
|-0.30
|-0.12
|74,79,873
|Larsen & Toubro
|4056.00
|-5.80
|-0.14
|9,01,290
|Muthoot Finance
|2890.00
|-4.20
|-0.15
|8,13,420
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.25
|-0.75
|-0.15
|16,04,722
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|659.00
|-1.00
|-0.15
|14,53,309
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2286.00
|-4.00
|-0.17
|2,32,091
|Adani Enterprises
|3020.00
|-6.00
|-0.20
|7,88,881
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-10.00
|-0.20
|10,83,102
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1070.00
|-2.40
|-0.22
|11,89,799
|ITC Hotels
|170.65
|-0.43
|-0.25
|29,44,172
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3072.80
|-7.60
|-0.25
|1,39,482
|Oil India
|442.80
|-1.20
|-0.27
|42,32,298
|Siemens
|3940.10
|-11.90
|-0.30
|2,21,514
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1945.00
|-6.00
|-0.31
|24,25,268
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1855.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,90,231
|Dabur India
|410.00
|-1.30
|-0.32
|17,49,544
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8945.00
|-29.50
|-0.33
|2,73,543
|Page Industries
|39900.00
|-150.00
|-0.37
|10,770
|SRF
|2615.00
|-9.90
|-0.38
|2,62,181
|IDBI Bank
|84.22
|-0.32
|-0.38
|23,47,275
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-5.00
|-0.38
|8,72,088
|Eternal
|315.00
|-1.25
|-0.40
|1,27,63,812
|AIA Engineering
|4776.00
|-19.40
|-0.40
|46,225
|Adani Total Gas
|657.55
|-2.70
|-0.41
|4,27,282
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|839.40
|-3.70
|-0.44
|30,873
|Varun Beverages
|442.00
|-2.00
|-0.45
|24,72,286
|HDFC Bank
|731.00
|-3.30
|-0.45
|1,93,82,042
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|540.00
|-2.50
|-0.46
|14,13,369
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|357.20
|-1.65
|-0.46
|3,01,498
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|-4.00
|-0.46
|8,91,154
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-1.95
|-0.49
|50,95,295
|Hyundai Motor India
|2200.50
|-11.50
|-0.52
|2,79,115
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.04
|-1.07
|-0.53
|12,24,833
|Linde India
|7112.50
|-40.00
|-0.56
|20,724
|Godrej Properties
|2070.00
|-11.90
|-0.57
|4,86,095
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|20,26,621
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.75
|-0.54
|-0.60
|57,32,015
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2514.90
|-15.10
|-0.60
|10,78,657
|JSW Steel
|1299.50
|-8.40
|-0.64
|7,20,726
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4924.00
|-32.00
|-0.65
|3,94,462
|Coromandel International
|2069.30
|-13.80
|-0.66
|1,15,784
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4518.10
|-29.90
|-0.66
|1,33,639
|Indian Hotels Company
|731.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|16,06,078
|SJVN
|67.96
|-0.47
|-0.69
|17,63,773
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|233.38
|-1.62
|-0.69
|46,91,820
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.30
|-7.70
|-0.71
|8,79,013
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.79
|-0.62
|-0.72
|21,73,109
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|405.20
|-2.95
|-0.72
|97,54,089
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|Asian Paints
|2735.00
|-20.00
|-0.73
|10,67,986
|Vishal Mega Mart
|108.72
|-0.80
|-0.73
|74,31,528
|NHPC
|76.92
|-0.58
|-0.75
|70,65,480
|JK Cement
|5379.50
|-41.50
|-0.77
|23,148
|PI Industries
|2774.60
|-21.40
|-0.77
|85,234
|Avenue Supermarts
|3900.00
|-31.20
|-0.79
|3,74,241
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|390.75
|-3.25
|-0.82
|73,15,232
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-2.70
|-0.83
|54,31,740
|United Spirits
|1512.40
|-12.60
|-0.83
|3,24,797
|KPR Mill
|1076.70
|-9.30
|-0.86
|1,46,720
|IDFC First Bank
|84.62
|-0.73
|-0.86
|95,39,702
|Divi's Laboratories
|8275.00
|-74.00
|-0.89
|2,56,657
|Cipla
|1463.80
|-13.20
|-0.89
|7,65,193
|UCO Bank
|26.40
|-0.24
|-0.90
|28,82,482
|Shree Cements
|26010.00
|-235.00
|-0.90
|10,742
|Lupin
|2363.50
|-21.50
|-0.90
|20,46,981
|Phoenix Mills
|1895.50
|-17.50
|-0.91
|2,91,623
|Tata Steel
|187.55
|-1.75
|-0.92
|99,24,021
|Sundaram Finance
|4604.20
|-43.20
|-0.93
|22,448
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|119.80
|-1.22
|-1.01
|49,69,707
|Supreme Industries
|3442.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|1,77,284
|The New India Assurance Company
|177.11
|-1.82
|-1.02
|6,78,003
|Polycab India
|9218.00
|-97.00
|-1.04
|1,97,996
|Apollo Tyres
|445.00
|-4.70
|-1.05
|19,67,067
|United Breweries
|1400.30
|-15.00
|-1.06
|99,991
|Honeywell Automation India
|37900.00
|-415.00
|-1.08
|2,131
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11263.00
|-124.00
|-1.09
|25,976
|ACC
|1362.80
|-15.60
|-1.13
|1,60,343
|Titan Company
|4941.00
|-57.00
|-1.14
|11,66,858
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1639.00
|-19.00
|-1.15
|3,95,441
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|501.05
|-5.95
|-1.17
|9,74,283
|Info Edge (India)
|1225.30
|-14.70
|-1.19
|7,47,939
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|19.68
|-0.25
|-1.25
|71,72,175
|Berger Paints (India)
|530.55
|-7.05
|-1.31
|2,86,606
|Container Corporation of India
|505.20
|-6.80
|-1.33
|8,92,002
|HDB Financial Services
|665.65
|-9.25
|-1.37
|7,07,215
|Max Financial Services
|1497.40
|-21.40
|-1.41
|3,59,409
|Tata Motors
|453.10
|-6.55
|-1.42
|68,70,933
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-18.00
|-1.43
|36,28,823
|NMDC
|84.92
|-1.28
|-1.48
|93,54,641
|360 One Wam
|1168.10
|-17.90
|-1.51
|17,07,560
|Pidilite Industries
|1660.00
|-26.00
|-1.54
|9,17,427
|Indraprastha Gas
|151.94
|-2.39
|-1.55
|7,58,514
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4299.00
|-67.70
|-1.55
|7,58,827
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.26
|-0.54
|-1.55
|22,85,872
|GAIL (India)
|173.63
|-2.77
|-1.57
|70,05,144
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-135.00
|-1.75
|1,79,322
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1067.00
|-20.60
|-1.89
|7,52,130
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1176.00
|-24.00
|-2.00
|6,88,856
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-26.00
|-2.28
|32,39,689
|Biocon
|426.35
|-10.25
|-2.35
|52,65,823
|Jio Financial Services
|256.80
|-6.30
|-2.39
|1,08,58,220
|ICICI Bank
|1421.00
|-36.50
|-2.50
|1,43,95,789
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1050.00
|-27.30
|-2.53
|26,59,684
|L&T Finance
|308.00
|-8.65
|-2.73
|48,14,207
|Swiggy
|280.75
|-7.90
|-2.74
|2,63,03,196
|Aditya Birla Capital
|408.05
|-13.45
|-3.19
|48,40,967
|Tata Capital
|370.30
|-12.40
|-3.24
|37,10,557
|Trent
|2997.00
|-110.10
|-3.54
|24,69,173
|Blue Star
|1514.00
|-57.00
|-3.63
|23,92,270
|Bajaj Finserv
|2008.90
|-77.10
|-3.70
|24,16,624
|Gujarat Energy
|265.30
|-10.30
|-3.74
|9,72,767
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1866.20
|-73.80
|-3.80
|16,17,860
|Bajaj Finance
|1078.00
|-66.80
|-5.84
|1,56,14,001