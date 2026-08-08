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16952.90 Closed
0.03+4.25
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.9
1M
1.6
3M
2
6M
1
1Y
6.3
5Y
87.3
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Siemens Energy India		3648.80396.6012.1979,73,925
Tata Technologies		872.8071.258.891,60,58,460
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.5013.508.7111,55,82,755
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.4519.655.0548,74,880
Aurobindo Pharma		1658.0069.104.3520,01,257
Tata Investment Corporation		693.6526.553.9836,73,235
Fortis Healthcare		955.1535.153.8235,51,821
Tata Consultancy Services		2452.7079.703.3645,47,979
Exide Industries		490.0015.753.3278,53,639
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		818.0526.053.2937,53,214
Grasim Industries		3323.00103.003.2010,71,215
Hindalco Industries		1059.6032.603.1792,84,747
Hero MotoCorp		5725.00174.503.1419,14,675
Apar Industries		16631.00505.003.131,77,454
LTM		4658.10130.102.876,43,855
Jubilant Foodworks		486.5013.502.8541,47,385
Mahindra & Mahindra		3502.0096.002.8232,99,237
Deepak Nitrite		1796.5046.102.6316,28,102
JSW Infrastructure		335.758.252.5223,88,341
Bharat Forge		2265.2055.202.5011,52,060
Bosch		42950.00950.002.2628,216
Hindustan Zinc		603.0013.002.2063,62,181
Mphasis		2475.0053.102.196,08,641
Hitachi Energy India		32600.00700.002.1991,167
Waaree Energies		2717.0056.102.117,77,123
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2101.2042.202.056,09,118
Cochin Shipyard		1519.7029.701.9922,74,374
Britannia Industries		5510.00106.001.9613,42,849
Torrent Power		1350.8025.601.933,79,616
Anthem Biosciences		841.0015.351.864,72,590
Tata Elxsi		3781.0066.001.784,49,437
Thermax		4059.9068.901.731,01,867
Life Insurance Corporation of India		394.006.451.663,63,90,176
Bank of India		145.002.341.6485,69,425
HCL Technologies		1356.6021.601.6217,25,616
Bharti Hexacom		1538.8024.301.601,46,539
Hexaware Technologies		564.608.601.553,19,559
REC		367.005.501.5240,61,190
TVS Motor Company		4440.9065.901.518,40,158
Mankind Pharma		2456.0035.701.481,67,663
Vedanta		278.853.851.401,02,87,563
Kalyan Jewellers India		606.308.301.393,32,55,299
Indian Bank		889.5011.601.3240,24,185
Petronet LNG		280.603.651.328,33,605
APL Apollo Tubes		1970.0025.001.294,04,634
Crisil		4607.0056.401.2487,549
L&T Technology Services		3598.7043.301.2279,998
Tata Communications		1755.2019.701.141,56,599
State Bank of India		1097.2012.201.122,94,10,622
KPIT Technologies		629.906.901.1125,44,167
Syngene International		403.703.950.9922,60,564
Endurance Technologies		2904.5026.800.9380,764
Infosys		1175.1010.100.8775,81,410
Solar Industries India		18650.00154.000.8349,218
Lenskart Solutions		569.704.700.8339,49,084
Vodafone Idea		12.730.100.7920,58,55,564
Hindustan Unilever		2096.0016.500.7910,54,665
Laurus Labs		1844.3014.300.7815,53,067
Voltas		1285.0010.000.788,11,972
Global Health		1455.6011.300.785,50,910
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2599.7020.200.7834,991
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		190.501.460.771,54,00,597
Federal Bank		356.252.700.7649,24,276
Wipro		187.531.410.7678,23,102
Reliance Industries		1334.809.800.7498,85,638
Indus Towers		386.002.700.7034,42,481
Patanjali Foods		357.502.500.7027,96,734
Tube Investments of India		2772.0018.200.661,42,399
Eicher Motors		8020.0052.500.663,39,416
Radico Khaitan		4499.0029.000.652,99,219
BSE		3457.1022.100.6437,22,055
Adani Energy Solutions		1630.1010.100.6213,91,604
Bharti Airtel		1959.9011.900.6130,19,876
Union Bank of India		183.601.100.602,21,86,841
Oracle Financial Services Software		11805.0070.000.601,86,998
IndusInd Bank		1022.005.800.5717,27,371
GMR Airports		107.200.610.5771,14,277
Zydus Lifesciences		1114.206.200.566,66,151
UNO Minda		1285.007.000.555,57,760
Ajanta Pharma		3489.2018.800.5434,852
Premier Energies		1047.205.500.5325,79,738
LG Electronics India		1586.508.200.521,38,372
JSW Energy		564.402.900.5215,52,610
Tata Power Company		380.551.950.5226,14,409
Godrej Industries		1311.506.700.5148,600
Indian Oil Corporation		143.380.720.5051,73,696
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		347.001.650.4842,74,035
Power Finance Corporation		420.002.000.4844,22,078
Bharat Electronics		401.001.800.451,07,98,068
Punjab National Bank		114.810.510.451,12,02,537
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		238.851.050.441,00,78,070
Cummins India		5426.0024.000.442,62,771
Prestige Estates Projects		1584.806.800.434,75,170
Adani Power		209.000.880.421,43,72,119
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2279.109.100.404,37,610
Alkem Laboratories		5620.0022.500.4076,165
Lodha Developers		1218.704.700.398,90,480
Bajaj Auto		11662.0042.000.362,08,968
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		879.003.000.3415,23,373
PB Fintech		1604.505.500.347,33,424
Nestle India		1540.005.000.3315,20,661
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.600.850.3177,95,199
Jindal Stainless		734.652.150.291,39,854
Persistent Systems		5475.0015.500.285,07,690
HDFC Asset Management Company		2545.006.900.273,10,098
Dalmia Bharat		1827.404.900.271,03,018
InterGlobe Aviation		5333.0014.500.274,32,283
UltraTech Cement		12105.0030.000.251,71,352
Marico		862.002.000.2311,51,946
Canara Bank		131.950.250.192,25,76,580
Havells India		1288.002.500.1915,06,943
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.170.1919,41,963
MRF		134190.00260.000.192,090
Coforge		1776.003.200.1826,66,057
Jindal Steel		1103.002.000.183,92,474
Tech Mahindra		1635.002.800.1760,89,110
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		8497.0013.000.158,475
Astral		1444.002.000.141,18,762
Bank of Maharashtra		78.280.110.1492,48,212
NLC India		304.400.400.1315,30,784
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.860.040.111,47,94,987
Suzlon Energy		48.150.050.105,23,62,545
3M India		36035.0035.000.103,976
Ipca Laboratories		1735.801.600.0979,829
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1172.001.000.0910,72,438
KEI Industries		5600.005.000.092,73,169
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2030.001.600.082,22,982
Adani Green Energy		1372.400.900.0712,73,380
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		596.600.400.0710,70,113
ITC		286.100.200.0761,28,841
AWL Agri Business		197.500.120.0631,67,471
YES Bank		22.690.010.042,55,21,116
UPL		573.000.250.048,82,844
Balkrishna Industries		2466.300.600.021,16,753
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		332.000.050.0245,98,346
National Aluminium Company		381.000044,23,953
DLF		642.000024,66,390
Dixon Technologies (India)		14200.00001,92,713
Ashok Leyland		177.50001,12,82,040
Escorts Kubota		3080.00-1.00-0.0365,250
One97 Communications		1441.60-0.40-0.0330,55,929
Schaeffler India		4035.20-1.10-0.0330,264
Abbott India		27835.00-20.00-0.077,629
Coal India		415.25-0.35-0.0834,93,763
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2638.00-2.00-0.0814,44,759
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.58-0.16-0.0995,69,899
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1693.50-1.50-0.0923,87,389
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.95-0.50-0.109,94,282
Oberoi Realty		1775.00-2.00-0.111,71,271
Bank of Baroda		250.70-0.30-0.1274,79,873
Larsen & Toubro		4056.00-5.80-0.149,01,290
Muthoot Finance		2890.00-4.20-0.158,13,420
LIC Housing Finance		504.25-0.75-0.1516,04,722
SBI Cards and Payment Services		659.00-1.00-0.1514,53,309
Godfrey Phillips India		2286.00-4.00-0.172,32,091
Adani Enterprises		3020.00-6.00-0.207,88,881
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-10.00-0.2010,83,102
Max Healthcare Institute		1070.00-2.40-0.2211,89,799
ITC Hotels		170.65-0.43-0.2529,44,172
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3072.80-7.60-0.251,39,482
Oil India		442.80-1.20-0.2742,32,298
Siemens		3940.10-11.90-0.302,21,514
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1945.00-6.00-0.3124,25,268
Maruti Suzuki India		14037.00-43.00-0.313,24,104
SBI Life Insurance Company		1855.50-6.00-0.323,90,231
Dabur India		410.00-1.30-0.3217,49,544
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8945.00-29.50-0.332,73,543
Page Industries		39900.00-150.00-0.3710,770
SRF		2615.00-9.90-0.382,62,181
IDBI Bank		84.22-0.32-0.3823,47,275
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-5.00-0.388,72,088
Eternal		315.00-1.25-0.401,27,63,812
AIA Engineering		4776.00-19.40-0.4046,225
Adani Total Gas		657.55-2.70-0.414,27,282
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		839.40-3.70-0.4430,873
Varun Beverages		442.00-2.00-0.4524,72,286
HDFC Bank		731.00-3.30-0.451,93,82,042
HDFC Life Insurance Company		540.00-2.50-0.4614,13,369
General Insurance Corporation of India		357.20-1.65-0.463,01,498
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.00-4.00-0.468,91,154
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-1.95-0.4950,95,295
Hyundai Motor India		2200.50-11.50-0.522,79,115
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.04-1.07-0.5312,24,833
Linde India		7112.50-40.00-0.5620,724
Godrej Properties		2070.00-11.90-0.574,86,095
Ambuja Cements		434.00-2.50-0.5720,26,621
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.75-0.54-0.6057,32,015
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2514.90-15.10-0.6010,78,657
JSW Steel		1299.50-8.40-0.647,20,726
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4924.00-32.00-0.653,94,462
Coromandel International		2069.30-13.80-0.661,15,784
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4518.10-29.90-0.661,33,639
Indian Hotels Company		731.00-5.00-0.6816,06,078
SJVN		67.96-0.47-0.6917,63,773
Rail Vikas Nigam		233.38-1.62-0.6946,91,820
Tata Consumer Products		1082.30-7.70-0.718,79,013
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.79-0.62-0.7221,73,109
Bharat Heavy Electricals		405.20-2.95-0.7297,54,089
NTPC		342.50-2.50-0.7270,12,048
Asian Paints		2735.00-20.00-0.7310,67,986
Vishal Mega Mart		108.72-0.80-0.7374,31,528
NHPC		76.92-0.58-0.7570,65,480
JK Cement		5379.50-41.50-0.7723,148
PI Industries		2774.60-21.40-0.7785,234
Avenue Supermarts		3900.00-31.20-0.793,74,241
Kotak Mahindra Bank		390.75-3.25-0.8273,15,232
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		321.00-2.70-0.8354,31,740
United Spirits		1512.40-12.60-0.833,24,797
KPR Mill		1076.70-9.30-0.861,46,720
IDFC First Bank		84.62-0.73-0.8695,39,702
Divi's Laboratories		8275.00-74.00-0.892,56,657
Cipla		1463.80-13.20-0.897,65,193
UCO Bank		26.40-0.24-0.9028,82,482
Shree Cements		26010.00-235.00-0.9010,742
Lupin		2363.50-21.50-0.9020,46,981
Phoenix Mills		1895.50-17.50-0.912,91,623
Tata Steel		187.55-1.75-0.9299,24,021
Sundaram Finance		4604.20-43.20-0.9322,448
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		119.80-1.22-1.0149,69,707
Supreme Industries		3442.00-35.00-1.011,77,284
The New India Assurance Company		177.11-1.82-1.026,78,003
Polycab India		9218.00-97.00-1.041,97,996
Apollo Tyres		445.00-4.70-1.0519,67,067
United Breweries		1400.30-15.00-1.0699,991
Honeywell Automation India		37900.00-415.00-1.082,131
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11263.00-124.00-1.0925,976
ACC		1362.80-15.60-1.131,60,343
Titan Company		4941.00-57.00-1.1411,66,858
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1639.00-19.00-1.153,95,441
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		501.05-5.95-1.179,74,283
Info Edge (India)		1225.30-14.70-1.197,47,939
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.68-0.25-1.2571,72,175
Berger Paints (India)		530.55-7.05-1.312,86,606
Container Corporation of India		505.20-6.80-1.338,92,002
HDB Financial Services		665.65-9.25-1.377,07,215
Max Financial Services		1497.40-21.40-1.413,59,409
Tata Motors		453.10-6.55-1.4268,70,933
Axis Bank		1238.00-18.00-1.4336,28,823
NMDC		84.92-1.28-1.4893,54,641
360 One Wam		1168.10-17.90-1.5117,07,560
Pidilite Industries		1660.00-26.00-1.549,17,427
Indraprastha Gas		151.94-2.39-1.557,58,514
GE Vernova T&D India		4299.00-67.70-1.557,58,827
Indian Overseas Bank		34.26-0.54-1.5522,85,872
GAIL (India)		173.63-2.77-1.5770,05,144
ABB India		7600.00-135.00-1.751,79,322
Au Small Finance Bank		1067.00-20.60-1.897,52,130
Nippon Life India Asset Management		1176.00-24.00-2.006,88,856
Shriram Finance		1115.00-26.00-2.2832,39,689
Biocon		426.35-10.25-2.3552,65,823
Jio Financial Services		256.80-6.30-2.391,08,58,220
ICICI Bank		1421.00-36.50-2.501,43,95,789
Godrej Consumer Products		1050.00-27.30-2.5326,59,684
L&T Finance		308.00-8.65-2.7348,14,207
Swiggy		280.75-7.90-2.742,63,03,196
Aditya Birla Capital		408.05-13.45-3.1948,40,967
Tata Capital		370.30-12.40-3.2437,10,557
Trent		2997.00-110.10-3.5424,69,173
Blue Star		1514.00-57.00-3.6323,92,270
Bajaj Finserv		2008.90-77.10-3.7024,16,624
Gujarat Energy		265.30-10.30-3.749,72,767
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1866.20-73.80-3.8016,17,860
Bajaj Finance		1078.00-66.80-5.841,56,14,001
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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