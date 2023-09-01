The Nifty IT index is a stock market index that measures the performance of the Information Technology (IT) sector in India. It is a subset of the Nifty 50 index, representing the top 50 companies listed on India's National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Nifty IT index comprises the top 10 IT companies listed on the NSE, based on their market capitalisation. These companies are among the largest IT services and software providers in India, and some of them are also global players in their respective domains.

The Nifty IT index is a market capitalization-weighted index, which means that the weightage of each company in the index is proportional to its market capitalization. This implies that the performance of larger companies has a greater impact on the index than smaller companies. The Nifty IT index is an important benchmark for investors interested in investing in the IT sector in India. It provides a broad view of the performance of the IT industry, which is a key sector of the Indian economy. The index is also a reference point for index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the IT sector in India.

The performance of the Nifty IT index is influenced by various factors, including the global trends in the IT industry, the demand for IT services and software, and the performance of individual companies. The index tends to be volatile, as it is sensitive to news and developments in the IT sector. For instance, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 had a significant impact on the IT industry, as many companies had to switch to remote work and adapt to new ways of working. As a result, the Nifty IT index experienced significant fluctuations during the pandemic.

What are the eligibility criteria for the selection of constituent stocks under Nifty IT?