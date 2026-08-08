Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|LTM
|4658.10
|130.10
|2.87
|6,43,855
|Mphasis
|2475.00
|53.10
|2.19
|6,08,641
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76
|78,23,102
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11805.00
|70.00
|0.60
|1,86,998
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|15.50
|0.28
|5,07,690
|Coforge
|1776.00
|3.20
|0.18
|26,66,057
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|2.80
|0.17
|60,89,110