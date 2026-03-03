Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|185.70
|9.62
|5.46
|8,08,814
|Aditya Infotech
|1742.50
|53.50
|3.17
|8,33,861
|Anlon Healthcare
|111.56
|3.04
|2.80
|2,98,181
|Ventive Hospitality
|711.40
|16.70
|2.40
|3,82,956
|KSH International
|379.85
|5.90
|1.58
|2,60,265
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|238.72
|3.62
|1.54
|1,00,861
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|443.25
|5.80
|1.33
|5,35,969
|Ivalue Infosolutions
|226.67
|1.57
|0.70
|62,516
|Indiqube Spaces
|173.51
|0.99
|0.57
|32,998
|Gem Aromatics
|199.21
|0.99
|0.50
|2,08,589
|Jain Resource Recycling
|396.50
|1.00
|0.25
|16,75,276
|LG Electronics India
|1592.40
|3.40
|0.21
|5,73,457
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|143.44
|0.30
|0.21
|8,98,601
|Senores Pharmaceuticals
|766.00
|1.10
|0.14
|2,02,315
|Arkade Developers
|112.70
|0.06
|0.05
|3,23,984
|Belrise Industries
|187.70
|-0.03
|-0.02
|90,58,805
|Crizac
|231.49
|-0.06
|-0.03
|2,99,587
|Sai Life Science
|996.35
|-1.90
|-0.19
|9,80,255
|Indo Farm Equipment
|132.49
|-0.53
|-0.40
|3,15,470
|Corona Remedies
|1580.00
|-7.20
|-0.45
|14,035
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.23
|-0.55
|-0.47
|1,99,10,506
|Seshaasai Technologies
|241.34
|-1.41
|-0.58
|74,508
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3090.10
|-22.00
|-0.71
|3,08,669
|HDB Financial Services
|700.15
|-5.10
|-0.72
|5,74,929
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|448.20
|-3.50
|-0.77
|1,30,339
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|4,07,134
|Ather Energy
|705.00
|-5.90
|-0.83
|19,50,250
|Rubicon Research
|773.40
|-6.95
|-0.89
|3,31,860
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|439.50
|-4.20
|-0.95
|79,708
|Orkla India
|580.70
|-5.95
|-1.01
|1,10,446
|Aequs
|139.94
|-1.57
|-1.11
|5,93,573
|Ajax Engineering
|478.90
|-6.10
|-1.26
|1,64,686
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|226.27
|-2.98
|-1.30
|1,09,793
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|325.70
|-4.30
|-1.30
|9,79,181
|Park Medi World
|190.53
|-2.54
|-1.32
|9,27,216
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.50
|-2.90
|-1.33
|13,93,706
|Hexaware Technologies
|466.60
|-6.90
|-1.46
|14,41,958
|Wakefit Innovations
|184.07
|-2.76
|-1.48
|1,68,769
|Tata Capital
|328.65
|-4.95
|-1.48
|22,94,908
|Northern Arc Capital
|248.30
|-3.75
|-1.49
|3,35,180
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|161.04
|-2.45
|-1.50
|2,61,67,950
|JSW Cement
|123.14
|-1.94
|-1.55
|21,12,866
|ACME Solar Holdings
|232.28
|-3.72
|-1.58
|7,38,881
|Fabtech Technologies
|147.63
|-2.41
|-1.61
|1,62,354
|Euro Pratik Sales
|246.05
|-4.12
|-1.65
|1,85,306
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|73.80
|-1.29
|-1.72
|16,99,261
|Suraksha Diagnostic
|266.75
|-4.70
|-1.73
|16,055
|BlackBuck
|572.60
|-10.10
|-1.73
|4,45,201
|Sanathan Textiles
|402.25
|-7.15
|-1.75
|26,286
|Standard Engineering Technology
|122.50
|-2.25
|-1.80
|3,22,275
|M & B Engineering
|292.05
|-5.35
|-1.80
|2,64,505
|Sagility
|38.84
|-0.71
|-1.80
|3,05,32,447
|Kross
|193.58
|-3.57
|-1.81
|3,83,570
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|860.65
|-15.90
|-1.81
|69,389
|Nephrocare Health Services
|582.85
|-10.95
|-1.84
|94,331
|Studds Accessories
|510.15
|-9.90
|-1.90
|32,649
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|59.59
|-1.16
|-1.91
|1,19,826
|Anthem Biosciences
|687.40
|-13.85
|-1.98
|6,19,120
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.28
|-1.76
|-2.02
|92,21,737
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|390.30
|-8.35
|-2.09
|9,43,921
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1346.50
|-29.30
|-2.13
|1,57,668
|Regaal Resources
|71.28
|-1.56
|-2.14
|22,09,075
|Lenskart Solutions
|525.85
|-11.55
|-2.15
|22,72,973
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|124.99
|-2.82
|-2.21
|21,93,682
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|59.93
|-1.42
|-2.31
|32,241
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|400.20
|-9.85
|-2.40
|41,795
|Waaree Energies
|2643.30
|-66.00
|-2.44
|14,71,208
|Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company
|26.76
|-0.67
|-2.44
|3,45,937
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|442.45
|-11.10
|-2.45
|3,39,353
|Premier Energies
|712.85
|-18.15
|-2.48
|11,54,965
|NTPC Green Energy
|87.73
|-2.41
|-2.67
|46,64,271
|Afcons Infrastructure
|284.30
|-7.85
|-2.69
|3,52,853
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|97.18
|-2.71
|-2.71
|9,71,891
|Manba Finance
|117.60
|-3.33
|-2.75
|40,052
|Carraro India
|506.50
|-14.60
|-2.80
|79,759
|Meesho
|155.51
|-4.48
|-2.80
|19,30,538
|Interarch Building Solutions
|1824.40
|-54.10
|-2.88
|80,972
|Vikran Engineering
|66.46
|-2.00
|-2.92
|20,99,946
|Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality
|110.40
|-3.33
|-2.93
|3,58,692
|Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers
|491.35
|-15.30
|-3.02
|3,18,957
|Tolins Tyres
|107.64
|-3.45
|-3.11
|1,47,993
|Garuda Construction and Engineering
|171.93
|-5.69
|-3.20
|7,52,640
|Kalpataru
|314.00
|-10.70
|-3.30
|50,071
|Saatvik Green Energy
|354.75
|-12.20
|-3.32
|90,449
|WeWork India Management
|479.75
|-16.55
|-3.33
|1,32,692
|Patel Retail
|172.34
|-5.98
|-3.35
|1,13,441
|Gala Precision Engineering
|724.70
|-25.25
|-3.37
|22,332
|Vidya Wires
|51.63
|-1.80
|-3.37
|19,29,641
|Pace Digitek
|165.68
|-5.82
|-3.39
|4,45,003
|Quadrant Future Tek
|283.40
|-9.95
|-3.39
|2,10,460
|Oswal Pumps
|304.95
|-10.70
|-3.39
|6,56,646
|Shanti Gold International
|200.92
|-7.06
|-3.39
|2,86,087
|Mamata Machinery
|422.80
|-14.95
|-3.42
|1,25,729
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|152.59
|-5.46
|-3.45
|7,97,492
|Unicommerce eSolutions
|103.95
|-3.81
|-3.54
|4,56,810
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|241.35
|-8.95
|-3.58
|1,62,165
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|242.65
|-9.05
|-3.60
|6,46,361
|EPack Prefab Technologies
|172.62
|-6.59
|-3.68
|3,85,717
|Laxmi Dental
|185.45
|-7.12
|-3.70
|1,64,103
|All Time Plastics
|226.47
|-8.82
|-3.75
|52,041
|Orient Technologies
|285.80
|-11.20
|-3.77
|3,32,317
|Concord Enviro Systems
|288.25
|-11.30
|-3.77
|92,876
|Urban Company
|103.03
|-4.07
|-3.80
|65,89,978
|Scoda Tubes
|131.01
|-5.21
|-3.82
|79,728
|Arisinfra Solutions
|107.43
|-4.31
|-3.86
|18,11,411
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|558.85
|-22.45
|-3.86
|5,17,293
|Advance Agrolife
|117.10
|-4.73
|-3.88
|2,51,707
|Vikram Solar
|167.10
|-6.79
|-3.90
|26,03,085
|Atlanta Electricals
|898.85
|-37.50
|-4.00
|1,19,558
|Baazar Style Retail
|292.95
|-12.20
|-4.00
|2,19,911
|Laxmi India Finance
|90.41
|-3.84
|-4.07
|3,67,641
|Glottis
|46.20
|-1.96
|-4.07
|3,44,601
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|186.92
|-8.14
|-4.17
|1,42,492
|Indogulf Cropsciences
|63.18
|-2.78
|-4.21
|63,571
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|1,21,54,400
|DAM Capital Advisors
|143.91
|-6.36
|-4.23
|4,59,758
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|528.60
|-23.40
|-4.24
|2,33,119
|Prostarm Info Systems
|140.05
|-6.28
|-4.29
|4,73,991
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|829.25
|-38.15
|-4.40
|11,23,622
|Deepak Builders & Engineers India
|72.63
|-3.50
|-4.60
|94,429
|Western Carriers (India)
|109.18
|-5.28
|-4.61
|1,28,414
|Pine Labs
|181.44
|-8.77
|-4.61
|10,03,984
|Highway Infrastructure
|52.66
|-2.56
|-4.64
|2,57,281
|Travel Food Services
|1176.50
|-57.70
|-4.68
|1,06,404
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|186.01
|-9.18
|-4.70
|27,31,988
|One Mobikwik Systems
|187.08
|-9.38
|-4.77
|13,08,181
|Globe Civil Projects
|48.10
|-2.48
|-4.90
|1,07,863
|Transrail Lighting
|537.20
|-27.80
|-4.92
|6,69,130
|GNG Electronics
|366.50
|-19.25
|-4.99
|1,96,701
|GK Energy
|105.78
|-5.56
|-4.99
|6,73,692
|VMS TMT
|43.90
|-2.32
|-5.02
|1,91,660
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|216.53
|-11.54
|-5.06
|5,54,672
|Diffusion Engineers
|250.35
|-13.69
|-5.18
|99,084
|Godavari Biorefineries
|278.70
|-15.95
|-5.41
|4,06,817
|BMW Ventures
|58.53
|-3.38
|-5.46
|2,13,800
|Midwest
|1221.40
|-71.10
|-5.50
|64,800
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|132.58
|-8.68
|-6.14
|9,74,907
|TruAlt Bioenergy
|376.70
|-24.70
|-6.15
|1,39,413
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|143.09
|-9.48
|-6.21
|4,96,042
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|219.01
|-15.16
|-6.47
|10,62,171
|Physicswallah
|80.81
|-5.76
|-6.65
|1,07,30,877
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|918.55
|-79.50
|-7.97
|22,41,865