Nifty IPO Index

NSE
BSE
NIFTY IPO

Nifty IPO
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  Nifty IPO
1913.70 Closed
-1.75-34.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-1.1
1M
-3.1
3M
-6.9
6M
-12.3
1Y
11.8
5Y
-16.1
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Ganesh Consumer Products		185.709.625.468,08,814
Aditya Infotech		1742.5053.503.178,33,861
Anlon Healthcare		111.563.042.802,98,181
Ventive Hospitality		711.4016.702.403,82,956
KSH International		379.855.901.582,60,265
Mangal Electrical Industries		238.723.621.541,00,861
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		443.255.801.335,35,969
Ivalue Infosolutions		226.671.570.7062,516
Indiqube Spaces		173.510.990.5732,998
Gem Aromatics		199.210.990.502,08,589
Jain Resource Recycling		396.501.000.2516,75,276
LG Electronics India		1592.403.400.215,73,457
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		143.440.300.218,98,601
Senores Pharmaceuticals		766.001.100.142,02,315
Arkade Developers		112.700.060.053,23,984
Belrise Industries		187.70-0.03-0.0290,58,805
Crizac		231.49-0.06-0.032,99,587
Sai Life Science		996.35-1.90-0.199,80,255
Indo Farm Equipment		132.49-0.53-0.403,15,470
Corona Remedies		1580.00-7.20-0.4514,035
Vishal Mega Mart		117.23-0.55-0.471,99,10,506
Seshaasai Technologies		241.34-1.41-0.5874,508
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3090.10-22.00-0.713,08,669
HDB Financial Services		700.15-5.10-0.725,74,929
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		448.20-3.50-0.771,30,339
Hyundai Motor India		2148.00-17.40-0.804,07,134
Ather Energy		705.00-5.90-0.8319,50,250
Rubicon Research		773.40-6.95-0.893,31,860
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		439.50-4.20-0.9579,708
Orkla India		580.70-5.95-1.011,10,446
Aequs		139.94-1.57-1.115,93,573
Ajax Engineering		478.90-6.10-1.261,64,686
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		226.27-2.98-1.301,09,793
International Gemmological Institute (India)		325.70-4.30-1.309,79,181
Park Medi World		190.53-2.54-1.329,27,216
Brainbees Solutions		214.50-2.90-1.3313,93,706
Hexaware Technologies		466.60-6.90-1.4614,41,958
Wakefit Innovations		184.07-2.76-1.481,68,769
Tata Capital		328.65-4.95-1.4822,94,908
Northern Arc Capital		248.30-3.75-1.493,35,180
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		161.04-2.45-1.502,61,67,950
JSW Cement		123.14-1.94-1.5521,12,866
ACME Solar Holdings		232.28-3.72-1.587,38,881
Fabtech Technologies		147.63-2.41-1.611,62,354
Euro Pratik Sales		246.05-4.12-1.651,85,306
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		73.80-1.29-1.7216,99,261
Suraksha Diagnostic		266.75-4.70-1.7316,055
BlackBuck		572.60-10.10-1.734,45,201
Sanathan Textiles		402.25-7.15-1.7526,286
Standard Engineering Technology		122.50-2.25-1.803,22,275
M & B Engineering		292.05-5.35-1.802,64,505
Sagility		38.84-0.71-1.803,05,32,447
Kross		193.58-3.57-1.813,83,570
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		860.65-15.90-1.8169,389
Nephrocare Health Services		582.85-10.95-1.8494,331
Studds Accessories		510.15-9.90-1.9032,649
Brigade Hotel Ventures		59.59-1.16-1.911,19,826
Anthem Biosciences		687.40-13.85-1.986,19,120
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.28-1.76-2.0292,21,737
Shreeji Shipping Global		390.30-8.35-2.099,43,921
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1346.50-29.30-2.131,57,668
Regaal Resources		71.28-1.56-2.1422,09,075
Lenskart Solutions		525.85-11.55-2.1522,72,973
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		124.99-2.82-2.2121,93,682
Saraswati Saree Depot		59.93-1.42-2.3132,241
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		400.20-9.85-2.4041,795
Waaree Energies		2643.30-66.00-2.4414,71,208
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company		26.76-0.67-2.443,45,937
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		442.45-11.10-2.453,39,353
Premier Energies		712.85-18.15-2.4811,54,965
NTPC Green Energy		87.73-2.41-2.6746,64,271
Afcons Infrastructure		284.30-7.85-2.693,52,853
Sambhv Steel Tubes		97.18-2.71-2.719,71,891
Manba Finance		117.60-3.33-2.7540,052
Carraro India		506.50-14.60-2.8079,759
Meesho		155.51-4.48-2.8019,30,538
Interarch Building Solutions		1824.40-54.10-2.8880,972
Vikran Engineering		66.46-2.00-2.9220,99,946
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality		110.40-3.33-2.933,58,692
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers		491.35-15.30-3.023,18,957
Tolins Tyres		107.64-3.45-3.111,47,993
Garuda Construction and Engineering		171.93-5.69-3.207,52,640
Kalpataru		314.00-10.70-3.3050,071
Saatvik Green Energy		354.75-12.20-3.3290,449
WeWork India Management		479.75-16.55-3.331,32,692
Patel Retail		172.34-5.98-3.351,13,441
Gala Precision Engineering		724.70-25.25-3.3722,332
Vidya Wires		51.63-1.80-3.3719,29,641
Pace Digitek		165.68-5.82-3.394,45,003
Quadrant Future Tek		283.40-9.95-3.392,10,460
Oswal Pumps		304.95-10.70-3.396,56,646
Shanti Gold International		200.92-7.06-3.392,86,087
Mamata Machinery		422.80-14.95-3.421,25,729
Enviro Infra Engineers		152.59-5.46-3.457,97,492
Unicommerce eSolutions		103.95-3.81-3.544,56,810
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		241.35-8.95-3.581,62,165
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		242.65-9.05-3.606,46,361
EPack Prefab Technologies		172.62-6.59-3.683,85,717
Laxmi Dental		185.45-7.12-3.701,64,103
All Time Plastics		226.47-8.82-3.7552,041
Orient Technologies		285.80-11.20-3.773,32,317
Concord Enviro Systems		288.25-11.30-3.7792,876
Urban Company		103.03-4.07-3.8065,89,978
Scoda Tubes		131.01-5.21-3.8279,728
Arisinfra Solutions		107.43-4.31-3.8618,11,411
Tenneco Clean Air India		558.85-22.45-3.865,17,293
Advance Agrolife		117.10-4.73-3.882,51,707
Vikram Solar		167.10-6.79-3.9026,03,085
Atlanta Electricals		898.85-37.50-4.001,19,558
Baazar Style Retail		292.95-12.20-4.002,19,911
Laxmi India Finance		90.41-3.84-4.073,67,641
Glottis		46.20-1.96-4.073,44,601
Solarworld Energy Solutions		186.92-8.14-4.171,42,492
Indogulf Cropsciences		63.18-2.78-4.2163,571
Swiggy		289.00-12.75-4.231,21,54,400
DAM Capital Advisors		143.91-6.36-4.234,59,758
P N Gadgil Jewellers		528.60-23.40-4.242,33,119
Prostarm Info Systems		140.05-6.28-4.294,73,991
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		829.25-38.15-4.4011,23,622
Deepak Builders & Engineers India		72.63-3.50-4.6094,429
Western Carriers (India)		109.18-5.28-4.611,28,414
Pine Labs		181.44-8.77-4.6110,03,984
Highway Infrastructure		52.66-2.56-4.642,57,281
Travel Food Services		1176.50-57.70-4.681,06,404
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		186.01-9.18-4.7027,31,988
One Mobikwik Systems		187.08-9.38-4.7713,08,181
Globe Civil Projects		48.10-2.48-4.901,07,863
Transrail Lighting		537.20-27.80-4.926,69,130
GNG Electronics		366.50-19.25-4.991,96,701
GK Energy		105.78-5.56-4.996,73,692
VMS TMT		43.90-2.32-5.021,91,660
Aegis Vopak Terminals		216.53-11.54-5.065,54,672
Diffusion Engineers		250.35-13.69-5.1899,084
Godavari Biorefineries		278.70-15.95-5.414,06,817
BMW Ventures		58.53-3.38-5.462,13,800
Midwest		1221.40-71.10-5.5064,800
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		132.58-8.68-6.149,74,907
TruAlt Bioenergy		376.70-24.70-6.151,39,413
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		143.09-9.48-6.214,96,042
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		219.01-15.16-6.4710,62,171
Physicswallah		80.81-5.76-6.651,07,30,877
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		918.55-79.50-7.9722,41,865
Mar 2, 2026, 4:05 PM IST
