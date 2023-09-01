Follow Us

NIFTY INFRASTRUCTURE

₹6,016.05 Closed
1.16+69.05 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

25
7
1W
1.3
1M
-1
3M
10.5
6M
19.1
1Y
18.2
5Y
83.7
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,011.255.500.27
5,11,766
799.57.300.92
1,18,99,448
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
433.95.501.28
38,41,543
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,840.3526.250.55
2,06,097
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
184.20.350.19
1,37,67,168
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,361.838.651.66
1,00,941
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
344.23.651.07
49,88,982
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
865.959.551.12
44,27,840
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
68714.602.17
9,71,365
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
503.25-0.85-0.17
30,43,665
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
121.356.355.52
3,19,76,838
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,643.65-2.15-0.13
3,28,721
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,811.520.551.15
4,20,224
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
250.252.150.87
57,24,966
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
424.253.350.80
35,51,798
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
89.05-0.05-0.06
1,47,18,374
688.3516.352.43
41,43,248
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
181.76.503.71
1,32,45,785
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,438.93.900.16
5,62,986
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,702.1-0.60-0.02
12,63,307
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,07,984.15-702.10-0.65
6,573
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
230.710.404.72
2,98,48,356
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
181.757.604.36
2,24,58,984
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
219.554.251.97
42,63,216
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
252.27.653.13
98,39,049
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,412.655.650.23
90,52,418
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
24,139.35338.201.42
27,413
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,887.05-35.05-0.89
2,67,311
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
255.3510.254.18
2,80,34,735
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
888.320.602.37
3,86,957
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
8,262.4-35.05-0.42
2,15,567

