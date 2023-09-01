Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,011.25
|5.50
|0.27
|5,11,766
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|799.5
|7.30
|0.92
|1,18,99,448
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|433.9
|5.50
|1.28
|38,41,543
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,840.35
|26.25
|0.55
|2,06,097
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|184.2
|0.35
|0.19
|1,37,67,168
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,361.8
|38.65
|1.66
|1,00,941
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|344.2
|3.65
|1.07
|49,88,982
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|865.95
|9.55
|1.12
|44,27,840
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|687
|14.60
|2.17
|9,71,365
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|503.25
|-0.85
|-0.17
|30,43,665
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.35
|5.52
|3,19,76,838
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,643.65
|-2.15
|-0.13
|3,28,721
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,811.5
|20.55
|1.15
|4,20,224
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|250.25
|2.15
|0.87
|57,24,966
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.35
|0.80
|35,51,798
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|89.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|1,47,18,374
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|688.35
|16.35
|2.43
|41,43,248
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.7
|6.50
|3.71
|1,32,45,785
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,438.9
|3.90
|0.16
|5,62,986
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,702.1
|-0.60
|-0.02
|12,63,307
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,07,984.15
|-702.10
|-0.65
|6,573
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|230.7
|10.40
|4.72
|2,98,48,356
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.75
|7.60
|4.36
|2,24,58,984
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|219.55
|4.25
|1.97
|42,63,216
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|252.2
|7.65
|3.13
|98,39,049
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,412.65
|5.65
|0.23
|90,52,418
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|24,139.35
|338.20
|1.42
|27,413
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,887.05
|-35.05
|-0.89
|2,67,311
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|255.35
|10.25
|4.18
|2,80,34,735
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|888.3
|20.60
|2.37
|3,86,957
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|8,262.4
|-35.05
|-0.42
|2,15,567