Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.50
|13.50
|8.71
|11,55,82,755
|Grasim Industries
|3323.00
|103.00
|3.20
|10,71,215
|Bharat Forge
|2265.20
|55.20
|2.50
|11,52,060
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Indus Towers
|386.00
|2.70
|0.70
|34,42,481
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|Tata Power Company
|380.55
|1.95
|0.52
|26,14,409
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.38
|0.72
|0.50
|51,73,696
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Cummins India
|5426.00
|24.00
|0.44
|2,62,771
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|879.00
|3.00
|0.34
|15,23,373
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5333.00
|14.50
|0.27
|4,32,283
|UltraTech Cement
|12105.00
|30.00
|0.25
|1,71,352
|Suzlon Energy
|48.15
|0.05
|0.10
|5,23,62,545
|Adani Green Energy
|1372.40
|0.90
|0.07
|12,73,380
|DLF
|642.00
|0
|0
|24,66,390
|Ashok Leyland
|177.50
|0
|0
|1,12,82,040
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1693.50
|-1.50
|-0.09
|23,87,389
|Larsen & Toubro
|4056.00
|-5.80
|-0.14
|9,01,290
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1070.00
|-2.40
|-0.22
|11,89,799
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8945.00
|-29.50
|-0.33
|2,73,543
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-1.95
|-0.49
|50,95,295
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|20,26,621
|Godrej Properties
|2070.00
|-11.90
|-0.57
|4,86,095
|Indian Hotels Company
|731.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|16,06,078
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-2.70
|-0.83
|54,31,740
|Shree Cements
|26010.00
|-235.00
|-0.90
|10,742
|GAIL (India)
|173.63
|-2.77
|-1.57
|70,05,144