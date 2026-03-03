Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|113.97
|0.30
|0.26
|40,77,749
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|24,08,197
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|27,90,621
|EIH
|312.55
|-1.00
|-0.32
|2,85,224
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|1,17,85,758
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.23
|-0.55
|-0.47
|1,99,10,506
|V-Guard Industries
|311.60
|-1.60
|-0.51
|2,53,370
|PVR INOX
|1016.40
|-5.80
|-0.57
|2,41,669
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|4,25,763
|Bharti Hexacom
|1595.30
|-11.60
|-0.72
|75,547
|Welspun Living
|124.37
|-0.96
|-0.77
|22,46,105
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|4,07,134
|Whirlpool of India
|914.35
|-7.50
|-0.81
|4,00,316
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|90,010
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|18,45,136
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|717.50
|-7.65
|-1.05
|6,61,761
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|1,83,333
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1377.30
|-15.70
|-1.13
|8,63,734
|Avenue Supermarts
|3802.50
|-45.10
|-1.17
|3,78,340
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|100.81
|-1.27
|-1.24
|69,29,041
|Saregama India
|328.80
|-4.20
|-1.26
|1,83,130
|Trent
|3848.50
|-51.00
|-1.31
|8,01,446
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|7,70,589
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.50
|-2.90
|-1.33
|13,93,706
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|7,33,88,956
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|10,02,069
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|65.94
|-0.99
|-1.48
|34,83,705
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|18,93,193
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|39,67,184
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|8,16,022
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|29,97,529
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|876.40
|-17.20
|-1.92
|3,84,495
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|3,30,330
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|2,68,981
|ITC Hotels
|172.52
|-3.54
|-2.01
|24,96,516
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|401.75
|-8.35
|-2.04
|48,03,685
|UTI Asset Management Company
|967.00
|-20.30
|-2.06
|67,855
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|4,32,301
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|4,42,316
|Lodha Developers
|966.20
|-22.05
|-2.23
|20,83,185
|Brigade Enterprises
|678.60
|-15.45
|-2.23
|5,42,766
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|42,42,819
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|4,94,148
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.10
|-6.38
|-2.40
|33,96,945
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|18,94,582
|Bata India
|769.50
|-19.50
|-2.47
|1,20,445
|Sobha
|1359.60
|-35.50
|-2.54
|1,03,862
|360 One Wam
|1074.70
|-28.90
|-2.62
|18,37,718
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.65
|-14.25
|-2.74
|14,97,360
|Vodafone Idea
|10.29
|-0.30
|-2.83
|49,87,23,631
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|21,570
|Chalet Hotels
|784.50
|-23.60
|-2.92
|5,79,942
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|70,12,943
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|903.45
|-27.75
|-2.98
|5,99,821
|Info Edge (India)
|998.50
|-31.10
|-3.02
|26,65,892
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|8,61,596
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1206.50
|-38.40
|-3.08
|4,78,751
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|1,18,04,909
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|6,03,744
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|1,99,684
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-29.95
|-3.34
|2,22,477
|Sun TV Network
|625.55
|-22.10
|-3.41
|2,77,438
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|49,95,351
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|4,99,942
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.19
|-3.26
|-3.73
|67,69,406
|Sapphire Foods India
|196.61
|-7.68
|-3.76
|1,42,276
|Devyani International
|122.55
|-4.89
|-3.84
|9,79,408
|Anant Raj
|509.10
|-20.70
|-3.91
|21,43,411
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|14,19,196
|Vedant Fashions
|374.20
|-15.75
|-4.04
|5,65,371
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|1,21,54,400
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|11,64,222
|Ola Electric Mobility
|24.08
|-1.14
|-4.52
|6,34,09,137
|Olectra Greentech
|941.30
|-55.80
|-5.60
|7,43,295
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36
|34,65,274