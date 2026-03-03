Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty India New Age Consumption Index

NSE
BSE
NIFTY INDIA NEW AGE CONSUMPTION

Nifty India New Age Consumption
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
10886.50 Closed
-2.22-247.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-3.1
1M
-3.3
3M
-8.9
6M
-10.4
1Y
9.1
5Y
-10.4
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.970.300.2640,77,749
Godrej Properties		1733.502.500.1424,08,197
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.1127,90,621
EIH		312.55-1.00-0.322,85,224
Bharti Airtel		1873.20-6.10-0.321,17,85,758
Vishal Mega Mart		117.23-0.55-0.471,99,10,506
V-Guard Industries		311.60-1.60-0.512,53,370
PVR INOX		1016.40-5.80-0.572,41,669
Phoenix Mills		1648.60-10.00-0.604,25,763
Bharti Hexacom		1595.30-11.60-0.7275,547
Welspun Living		124.37-0.96-0.7722,46,105
Hyundai Motor India		2148.00-17.40-0.804,07,134
Whirlpool of India		914.35-7.50-0.814,00,316
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.80-18.20-0.8590,010
PB Fintech		1468.90-12.70-0.8618,45,136
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		717.50-7.65-1.056,61,761
Amber Enterprises India		7884.50-89.50-1.121,83,333
Prestige Estates Projects		1377.30-15.70-1.138,63,734
Avenue Supermarts		3802.50-45.10-1.173,78,340
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		100.81-1.27-1.2469,29,041
Saregama India		328.80-4.20-1.261,83,130
Trent		3848.50-51.00-1.318,01,446
Titan Company		4270.30-57.20-1.327,70,589
Brainbees Solutions		214.50-2.90-1.3313,93,706
Eternal		242.87-3.43-1.397,33,88,956
TVS Motor Company		3813.10-56.60-1.4610,02,069
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		65.94-0.99-1.4834,83,705
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.6918,93,193
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.7139,67,184
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.818,16,022
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.30-63.10-1.8629,97,529
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		876.40-17.20-1.923,84,495
Bajaj Auto		9776.00-196.50-1.973,30,330
Blue Star		1902.50-38.70-1.992,68,981
ITC Hotels		172.52-3.54-2.0124,96,516
Kalyan Jewellers India		401.75-8.35-2.0448,03,685
UTI Asset Management Company		967.00-20.30-2.0667,855
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.084,32,301
Oberoi Realty		1490.70-32.10-2.114,42,316
Lodha Developers		966.20-22.05-2.2320,83,185
Brigade Enterprises		678.60-15.45-2.235,42,766
DLF		590.20-13.65-2.2642,42,819
Eicher Motors		7826.00-184.50-2.304,94,148
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.10-6.38-2.4033,96,945
Indian Hotels Company		651.00-16.05-2.4118,94,582
Bata India		769.50-19.50-2.471,20,445
Sobha		1359.60-35.50-2.541,03,862
360 One Wam		1074.70-28.90-2.6218,37,718
Jubilant Foodworks		505.65-14.25-2.7414,97,360
Vodafone Idea		10.29-0.30-2.8349,87,23,631
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.9121,570
Chalet Hotels		784.50-23.60-2.925,79,942
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.9570,12,943
Nippon Life India Asset Management		903.45-27.75-2.985,99,821
Info Edge (India)		998.50-31.10-3.0226,65,892
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.088,61,596
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.50-38.40-3.084,78,751
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.60-12.05-3.151,18,04,909
Maruti Suzuki India		14388.00-469.00-3.166,03,744
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.321,99,684
KPR Mill		867.85-29.95-3.342,22,477
Sun TV Network		625.55-22.10-3.412,77,438
One97 Communications		1059.40-38.90-3.5449,95,351
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.584,99,942
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.19-3.26-3.7367,69,406
Sapphire Foods India		196.61-7.68-3.761,42,276
Devyani International		122.55-4.89-3.849,79,408
Anant Raj		509.10-20.70-3.9121,43,411
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.9814,19,196
Vedant Fashions		374.20-15.75-4.045,65,371
Swiggy		289.00-12.75-4.231,21,54,400
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.3211,64,222
Ola Electric Mobility		24.08-1.14-4.526,34,09,137
Olectra Greentech		941.30-55.80-5.607,43,295
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.3634,65,274
Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
