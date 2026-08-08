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NIFTY INDIA MANUFACTURING

Nifty India Manufacturing
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16662.45 Closed
0.45+74.85
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
2
1M
4.1
3M
3.4
6M
6.7
1Y
17.9
5Y
125.3
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Siemens Energy India		3648.80396.6012.1979,73,925
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.5013.508.7111,55,82,755
Aurobindo Pharma		1658.0069.104.3520,01,257
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		818.0526.053.2937,53,214
Hindalco Industries		1059.6032.603.1792,84,747
Mahindra & Mahindra		3502.0096.002.8232,99,237
Bharat Forge		2265.2055.202.5011,52,060
Bosch		42950.00950.002.2628,216
Hindustan Zinc		603.0013.002.2063,62,181
Cochin Shipyard		1519.7029.701.9922,74,374
TVS Motor Company		4440.9065.901.518,40,158
Mankind Pharma		2456.0035.701.481,67,663
Vedanta		278.853.851.401,02,87,563
APL Apollo Tubes		1970.0025.001.294,04,634
Solar Industries India		18650.00154.000.8349,218
Voltas		1285.0010.000.788,11,972
Reliance Industries		1334.809.800.7498,85,638
Kaynes Technology India		3856.3026.300.698,06,763
Tube Investments of India		2772.0018.200.661,42,399
Eicher Motors		8020.0052.500.663,39,416
Zydus Lifesciences		1114.206.200.566,66,151
UNO Minda		1285.007.000.555,57,760
Indian Oil Corporation		143.380.720.5051,73,696
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		347.001.650.4842,74,035
Bharat Electronics		401.001.800.451,07,98,068
Cummins India		5426.0024.000.442,62,771
Alkem Laboratories		5620.0022.500.4076,165
Bajaj Auto		11662.0042.000.362,08,968
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		879.003.000.3415,23,373
Havells India		1288.002.500.1915,06,943
MRF		134190.00260.000.192,090
Jindal Steel		1103.002.000.183,92,474
Astral		1444.002.000.141,18,762
Suzlon Energy		48.150.050.105,23,62,545
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1172.001.000.0910,72,438
KEI Industries		5600.005.000.092,73,169
UPL		573.000.250.048,82,844
Balkrishna Industries		2466.300.600.021,16,753
Dixon Technologies (India)		14200.00001,92,713
Ashok Leyland		177.50001,12,82,040
Escorts Kubota		3080.00-1.00-0.0365,250
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-10.00-0.2010,83,102
Siemens		3940.10-11.90-0.302,21,514
Maruti Suzuki India		14037.00-43.00-0.313,24,104
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1945.00-6.00-0.3124,25,268
Page Industries		39900.00-150.00-0.3710,770
SRF		2615.00-9.90-0.382,62,181
AIA Engineering		4776.00-19.40-0.4046,225
Hyundai Motor India		2200.50-11.50-0.522,79,115
Linde India		7112.50-40.00-0.5620,724
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1382.80-8.00-0.582,65,738
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2514.90-15.10-0.6010,78,657
JSW Steel		1299.50-8.40-0.647,20,726
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4924.00-32.00-0.653,94,462
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4518.10-29.90-0.661,33,639
Coromandel International		2069.30-13.80-0.661,15,784
Bharat Heavy Electricals		405.20-2.95-0.7297,54,089
PI Industries		2774.60-21.40-0.7785,234
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		321.00-2.70-0.8354,31,740
KPR Mill		1076.70-9.30-0.861,46,720
Cipla		1463.80-13.20-0.897,65,193
Divi's Laboratories		8275.00-74.00-0.892,56,657
Lupin		2363.50-21.50-0.9020,46,981
Tata Steel		187.55-1.75-0.9299,24,021
Supreme Industries		3442.00-35.00-1.011,77,284
Polycab India		9218.00-97.00-1.041,97,996
Honeywell Automation India		37900.00-415.00-1.082,131
Castrol India		192.08-2.09-1.0831,22,432
Himadri Speciality Chemical		752.65-8.35-1.1043,27,549
Pidilite Industries		1660.00-26.00-1.549,17,427
ABB India		7600.00-135.00-1.751,79,322
Blue Star		1514.00-57.00-3.6323,92,270
Navin Fluorine International		8271.00-379.00-4.385,90,351
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		249.95-20.05-7.432,26,16,837
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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