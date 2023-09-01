Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,291.45
|-90.10
|-2.06
|1,64,849
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,703.8
|8.65
|0.23
|56,865
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|19.9
|0.05
|0.25
|12,87,14,088
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|625.55
|-2.80
|-0.45
|4,79,279
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,729.5
|53.80
|3.21
|10,29,664
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|184.2
|0.35
|0.19
|1,37,67,168
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,911.1
|-42.95
|-2.20
|7,79,883
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,354.35
|20.25
|0.28
|33,162
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|825.55
|-4.45
|-0.54
|10,63,175
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,361.8
|38.65
|1.66
|1,00,941
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,684.2
|-4.00
|-0.24
|1,88,964
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|137.85
|4.65
|3.49
|2,34,08,133
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,078.8
|8.45
|0.79
|8,89,551
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|344.2
|3.65
|1.07
|49,88,982
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.8
|1.45
|0.56
|20,12,916
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|18,986.8
|412.95
|2.22
|24,430
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|423.95
|-5.40
|-1.26
|21,90,708
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|278.95
|3.75
|1.36
|14,76,375
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,245.4
|-12.20
|-0.97
|11,66,856
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,111
|20.05
|1.84
|3,88,421
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|303.05
|3.00
|1.00
|13,72,760
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,706
|-1.75
|-0.10
|8,80,316
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,226.05
|6.05
|0.27
|3,25,643
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,589.3
|-2.80
|-0.08
|5,86,277
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,057.25
|53.40
|1.07
|5,77,646
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,578.55
|-29.30
|-0.52
|2,20,961
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,400.4
|63.80
|1.91
|6,91,310
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,133.9
|-25.35
|-0.80
|6,26,982
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,768.1
|26.65
|1.53
|12,67,986
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|476.55
|2.65
|0.56
|8,49,736
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,251.05
|-25.05
|-1.10
|13,967
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,073.55
|26.95
|0.88
|1,35,065
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|623.4
|13.90
|2.28
|17,95,864
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,377.75
|-6.80
|-0.49
|8,48,217
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,927.4
|11.45
|0.39
|3,31,806
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|473.25
|13.40
|2.91
|1,11,50,793
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,941.75
|41.45
|1.06
|8,88,659
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|167.1
|8.65
|5.46
|2,30,17,465
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|319.7
|1.55
|0.49
|2,81,050
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,397.6
|-246.10
|-0.62
|4,092
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|89.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|1,47,18,374
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|806.4
|26.75
|3.43
|35,13,354
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,459
|-11.75
|-0.80
|1,01,730
KPR Mill Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|761.6
|4.05
|0.53
|2,74,781
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|396.45
|-3.15
|-0.79
|11,02,383
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|6,549.35
|281.10
|4.48
|1,45,985
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,093.85
|-4.00
|-0.36
|3,83,627
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,591.95
|16.55
|1.05
|21,47,005
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|10,331.25
|327.45
|3.27
|11,93,009
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,887.05
|38.10
|2.06
|20,66,453
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|65.95
|3.85
|6.20
|1,86,60,884
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,07,984.15
|-702.10
|-0.65
|6,573
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,599.15
|-5.70
|-0.12
|95,140
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,822
|-331.20
|-0.82
|12,243
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,498.25
|-16.75
|-0.67
|4,68,588
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,621.1
|-7.20
|-0.20
|2,40,015
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,208.25
|85.20
|1.66
|4,48,433
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|924.3
|-20.60
|-2.18
|1,37,481
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,412.65
|5.65
|0.23
|90,52,418
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|97.8
|2.00
|2.09
|83,27,770
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,157.6
|105.30
|3.45
|2,31,451
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,887.05
|-35.05
|-0.89
|2,67,311
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,141.05
|-71.00
|-1.36
|20,247
Solar Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,753.35
|-84.95
|-1.76
|81,030
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|592.25
|-3.35
|-0.56
|8,30,884
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,384.05
|27.55
|1.17
|5,10,246
Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,274.2
|1.60
|0.13
|38,984
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,109
|-2.60
|-0.23
|27,15,092
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,395.75
|-61.95
|-1.39
|3,84,188
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,071.15
|9.70
|0.91
|5,91,125
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.20
|1.70
|1,02,94,129
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|127.05
|4.15
|3.38
|7,64,31,742
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,785.8
|-56.70
|-3.08
|24,29,758
Trident Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39.6
|3.05
|8.34
|9,29,06,264
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,988.15
|87.65
|3.02
|4,57,597
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|609.55
|7.35
|1.22
|3,77,641
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|603
|11.85
|2.00
|24,64,253
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.85
|1.66
|62,06,382
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|870.05
|0.15
|0.02
|8,70,393
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,631.55
|-2.15
|-0.13
|91,608