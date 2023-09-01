Follow Us

Nifty India Manufacturing Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY INDIA MANUFACTURING

Nifty India Manufacturing
Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Total Market
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
₹9,801.65 Closed
0.95+92 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

50
32
1W
2.3
1M
1.2
3M
12.7
6M
21.8
1Y
16.8
5Y
62.3
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,291.45-90.10-2.06
1,64,849
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,703.88.650.23
56,865
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
19.90.050.25
12,87,14,088
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
625.55-2.80-0.45
4,79,279
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,729.553.803.21
10,29,664
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
184.20.350.19
1,37,67,168
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,911.1-42.95-2.20
7,79,883
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,354.3520.250.28
33,162
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
825.55-4.45-0.54
10,63,175
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,668.4554.651.18
4,56,014
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,361.838.651.66
1,00,941
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,684.2-4.00-0.24
1,88,964
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
137.854.653.49
2,34,08,133
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,078.88.450.79
8,89,551
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
344.23.651.07
49,88,982
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
260.81.450.56
20,12,916
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
18,986.8412.952.22
24,430
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
423.95-5.40-1.26
21,90,708
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
278.953.751.36
14,76,375
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,245.4-12.20-0.97
11,66,856
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,11120.051.84
3,88,421
303.053.001.00
13,72,760
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,706-1.75-0.10
8,80,316
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,226.056.050.27
3,25,643
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,589.3-2.80-0.08
5,86,277
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,057.2553.401.07
5,77,646
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,578.55-29.30-0.52
2,20,961
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,400.463.801.91
6,91,310
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,133.9-25.35-0.80
6,26,982
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,768.126.651.53
12,67,986
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
476.552.650.56
8,49,736
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,251.05-25.05-1.10
13,967
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,073.5526.950.88
1,35,065
623.413.902.28
17,95,864
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,377.75-6.80-0.49
8,48,217
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,927.411.450.39
3,31,806
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
473.2513.402.91
1,11,50,793
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,941.7541.451.06
8,88,659
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
167.18.655.46
2,30,17,465
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
319.71.550.49
2,81,050
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,397.6-246.10-0.62
4,092
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
89.05-0.05-0.06
1,47,18,374
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
806.426.753.43
35,13,354
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,459-11.75-0.80
1,01,730
KPR Mill Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
761.64.050.53
2,74,781
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
396.45-3.15-0.79
11,02,383
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
6,549.35281.104.48
1,45,985
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,093.85-4.00-0.36
3,83,627
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,591.9516.551.05
21,47,005
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
10,331.25327.453.27
11,93,009
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,887.0538.102.06
20,66,453
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
65.953.856.20
1,86,60,884
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,07,984.15-702.10-0.65
6,573
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,599.15-5.70-0.12
95,140
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,822-331.20-0.82
12,243
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,498.25-16.75-0.67
4,68,588
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,621.1-7.20-0.20
2,40,015
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,208.2585.201.66
4,48,433
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
924.3-20.60-2.18
1,37,481
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,412.655.650.23
90,52,418
97.82.002.09
83,27,770
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,157.6105.303.45
2,31,451
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,887.05-35.05-0.89
2,67,311
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,141.05-71.00-1.36
20,247
Solar Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,753.35-84.95-1.76
81,030
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
592.25-3.35-0.56
8,30,884
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,384.0527.551.17
5,10,246
Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,274.21.600.13
38,984
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,109-2.60-0.23
27,15,092
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,395.75-61.95-1.39
3,84,188
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,071.159.700.91
5,91,125
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
611.210.201.70
1,02,94,129
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
127.054.153.38
7,64,31,742
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,785.8-56.70-3.08
24,29,758
Trident Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39.63.058.34
9,29,06,264
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,988.1587.653.02
4,57,597
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
609.557.351.22
3,77,641
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
60311.852.00
24,64,253
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.153.851.66
62,06,382
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
870.050.150.02
8,70,393
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,631.55-2.15-0.13
91,608

Market Data