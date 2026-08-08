Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Siemens Energy India
|3648.80
|396.60
|12.19
|79,73,925
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.50
|13.50
|8.71
|11,55,82,755
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1658.00
|69.10
|4.35
|20,01,257
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|818.05
|26.05
|3.29
|37,53,214
|Hindalco Industries
|1059.60
|32.60
|3.17
|92,84,747
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3502.00
|96.00
|2.82
|32,99,237
|Bharat Forge
|2265.20
|55.20
|2.50
|11,52,060
|Bosch
|42950.00
|950.00
|2.26
|28,216
|Hindustan Zinc
|603.00
|13.00
|2.20
|63,62,181
|Cochin Shipyard
|1519.70
|29.70
|1.99
|22,74,374
|TVS Motor Company
|4440.90
|65.90
|1.51
|8,40,158
|Mankind Pharma
|2456.00
|35.70
|1.48
|1,67,663
|Vedanta
|278.85
|3.85
|1.40
|1,02,87,563
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1970.00
|25.00
|1.29
|4,04,634
|Solar Industries India
|18650.00
|154.00
|0.83
|49,218
|Voltas
|1285.00
|10.00
|0.78
|8,11,972
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Kaynes Technology India
|3856.30
|26.30
|0.69
|8,06,763
|Tube Investments of India
|2772.00
|18.20
|0.66
|1,42,399
|Eicher Motors
|8020.00
|52.50
|0.66
|3,39,416
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1114.20
|6.20
|0.56
|6,66,151
|UNO Minda
|1285.00
|7.00
|0.55
|5,57,760
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.38
|0.72
|0.50
|51,73,696
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|347.00
|1.65
|0.48
|42,74,035
|Bharat Electronics
|401.00
|1.80
|0.45
|1,07,98,068
|Cummins India
|5426.00
|24.00
|0.44
|2,62,771
|Alkem Laboratories
|5620.00
|22.50
|0.40
|76,165
|Bajaj Auto
|11662.00
|42.00
|0.36
|2,08,968
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|879.00
|3.00
|0.34
|15,23,373
|Havells India
|1288.00
|2.50
|0.19
|15,06,943
|MRF
|134190.00
|260.00
|0.19
|2,090
|Jindal Steel
|1103.00
|2.00
|0.18
|3,92,474
|Astral
|1444.00
|2.00
|0.14
|1,18,762
|Suzlon Energy
|48.15
|0.05
|0.10
|5,23,62,545
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|1.00
|0.09
|10,72,438
|KEI Industries
|5600.00
|5.00
|0.09
|2,73,169
|UPL
|573.00
|0.25
|0.04
|8,82,844
|Balkrishna Industries
|2466.30
|0.60
|0.02
|1,16,753
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0
|1,92,713
|Ashok Leyland
|177.50
|0
|0
|1,12,82,040
|Escorts Kubota
|3080.00
|-1.00
|-0.03
|65,250
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-10.00
|-0.20
|10,83,102
|Siemens
|3940.10
|-11.90
|-0.30
|2,21,514
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1945.00
|-6.00
|-0.31
|24,25,268
|Page Industries
|39900.00
|-150.00
|-0.37
|10,770
|SRF
|2615.00
|-9.90
|-0.38
|2,62,181
|AIA Engineering
|4776.00
|-19.40
|-0.40
|46,225
|Hyundai Motor India
|2200.50
|-11.50
|-0.52
|2,79,115
|Linde India
|7112.50
|-40.00
|-0.56
|20,724
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1382.80
|-8.00
|-0.58
|2,65,738
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2514.90
|-15.10
|-0.60
|10,78,657
|JSW Steel
|1299.50
|-8.40
|-0.64
|7,20,726
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4924.00
|-32.00
|-0.65
|3,94,462
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4518.10
|-29.90
|-0.66
|1,33,639
|Coromandel International
|2069.30
|-13.80
|-0.66
|1,15,784
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|405.20
|-2.95
|-0.72
|97,54,089
|PI Industries
|2774.60
|-21.40
|-0.77
|85,234
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-2.70
|-0.83
|54,31,740
|KPR Mill
|1076.70
|-9.30
|-0.86
|1,46,720
|Cipla
|1463.80
|-13.20
|-0.89
|7,65,193
|Divi's Laboratories
|8275.00
|-74.00
|-0.89
|2,56,657
|Lupin
|2363.50
|-21.50
|-0.90
|20,46,981
|Tata Steel
|187.55
|-1.75
|-0.92
|99,24,021
|Supreme Industries
|3442.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|1,77,284
|Polycab India
|9218.00
|-97.00
|-1.04
|1,97,996
|Honeywell Automation India
|37900.00
|-415.00
|-1.08
|2,131
|Castrol India
|192.08
|-2.09
|-1.08
|31,22,432
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|752.65
|-8.35
|-1.10
|43,27,549
|Pidilite Industries
|1660.00
|-26.00
|-1.54
|9,17,427
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-135.00
|-1.75
|1,79,322
|Blue Star
|1514.00
|-57.00
|-3.63
|23,92,270
|Navin Fluorine International
|8271.00
|-379.00
|-4.38
|5,90,351
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.95
|-20.05
|-7.43
|2,26,16,837