Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Technologies
|872.80
|71.25
|8.89
|1,60,58,460
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|LTM
|4658.10
|130.10
|2.87
|6,43,855
|Mphasis
|2475.00
|53.10
|2.19
|6,08,641
|Tata Elxsi
|3781.00
|66.00
|1.78
|4,49,437
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|Bharti Hexacom
|1538.80
|24.30
|1.60
|1,46,539
|L&T Technology Services
|3598.70
|43.30
|1.22
|79,998
|Tata Communications
|1755.20
|19.70
|1.14
|1,56,599
|KPIT Technologies
|629.90
|6.90
|1.11
|25,44,167
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Vodafone Idea
|12.73
|0.10
|0.79
|20,58,55,564
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76
|78,23,102
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11805.00
|70.00
|0.60
|1,86,998
|PB Fintech
|1604.50
|5.50
|0.34
|7,33,424
|Cyient
|857.50
|2.60
|0.30
|3,55,030
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|15.50
|0.28
|5,07,690
|Coforge
|1776.00
|3.20
|0.18
|26,66,057
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|2.80
|0.17
|60,89,110
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|332.00
|0.05
|0.02
|45,98,346
|One97 Communications
|1441.60
|-0.40
|-0.03
|30,55,929
|Intellect Design Arena
|721.35
|-0.30
|-0.04
|2,65,077
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.95
|-0.50
|-0.10
|9,94,282
|Eternal
|315.00
|-1.25
|-0.40
|1,27,63,812
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|1755.00
|-8.50
|-0.48
|1,29,819
|Info Edge (India)
|1225.30
|-14.70
|-1.19
|7,47,939
|Affle 3I
|1645.60
|-43.10
|-2.55
|3,10,792
|Swiggy
|280.75
|-7.90
|-2.74
|2,63,03,196
|Sonata Software
|318.05
|-13.90
|-4.19
|17,40,657