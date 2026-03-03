Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nifty Housing Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY HOUSING

Nifty Housing
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Value Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Capital Markets
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty Core Housing
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty EV & New Age Automotive
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Housing
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Defence
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty India New Age Consumption
  • Nifty India Select 5 Corporate Groups (MAATR)
  • Nifty India Tourism
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IPO
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index
  • Nifty MidSmall Financial Services
  • Nifty MidSmall Healthcare
  • Nifty MidSmall India Consumption
  • Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Mobility
  • Nifty Next 50
  • Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • NIFTY Quality Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Rural
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50
  • Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
  • Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight
  • Nifty Total Market
  • NIFTY Transportation & Logistics
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • NIFTY100 Alpha 30
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Alpha 30
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty200 Value 30
  • Nifty500 Equal Weight
  • Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted
  • Nifty500 Low Volatility 50
  • Nifty500 Momentum 50
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
  • Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20
  • Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50
  • Nifty500 Quality 50
  • Nifty500 Value 50 Index
Add to Watchlist
11825.30 Closed
-1.67-200.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2.2
1M
0.6
3M
1.4
6M
3.4
1Y
18.5
5Y
1.1
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
JSW Steel		1267.302.600.2116,08,917
Shree Cements		26125.0050.000.1928,282
Godrej Properties		1733.502.500.1424,08,197
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.59-0.12-0.072,18,48,406
ICICI Bank		1374.00-4.90-0.361,69,28,683
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.10-2.10-0.511,52,36,666
Jindal Steel		1237.80-6.40-0.5115,89,722
Tata Steel		211.01-1.32-0.623,05,23,310
Torrent Power		1554.90-11.50-0.738,54,154
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.809,00,872
Whirlpool of India		914.35-7.50-0.814,00,316
Axis Bank		1372.30-11.60-0.8451,32,511
JK Cement		5608.00-48.00-0.8548,844
HDFC Bank		879.40-8.35-0.943,83,78,924
State Bank of India		1189.90-11.80-0.981,62,70,835
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.023,33,797
NTPC		377.55-4.35-1.141,47,32,253
UltraTech Cement		12521.00-156.00-1.232,37,506
IndusInd Bank		942.50-14.25-1.4915,68,186
Federal Bank		294.95-4.90-1.6362,75,477
Dalmia Bharat		1959.50-33.50-1.683,88,419
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.7139,67,184
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.8217,33,321
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.915,68,619
Ambuja Cements		490.75-9.65-1.9328,20,015
City Union Bank		277.35-5.70-2.0117,72,131
RBL Bank		313.15-6.60-2.0652,96,391
Bank of Baroda		315.20-6.75-2.1098,23,313
Oberoi Realty		1490.70-32.10-2.114,42,316
Kajaria Ceramics		935.60-21.50-2.254,97,305
DLF		590.20-13.65-2.2642,42,819
IDFC First Bank		71.78-1.70-2.316,05,16,758
Bandhan Bank		177.66-4.32-2.3783,91,506
Indraprastha Gas		166.79-4.07-2.3816,05,081
Tata Power Company		368.35-9.20-2.4456,45,823
ACC		1553.20-39.20-2.462,12,450
YES Bank		20.18-0.54-2.6114,10,54,900
Punjab National Bank		126.05-3.39-2.622,29,15,402
Sammaan Capital		145.96-3.95-2.6383,17,301
The Ramco Cements		1099.90-29.90-2.651,11,788
Asian Paints		2307.10-69.10-2.9125,28,308
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.088,61,596
Kansai Nerolac Paints		196.31-7.20-3.543,75,246
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.584,99,942
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.747,54,603
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.9814,19,196
Petronet LNG		308.65-14.75-4.5645,85,224
Adani Green Energy		903.55-43.80-4.6234,82,707
Larsen & Toubro		4066.70-211.60-4.9565,42,141
Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse