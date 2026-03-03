Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|JSW Steel
|1267.30
|2.60
|0.21
|16,08,917
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|28,282
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|24,08,197
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.59
|-0.12
|-0.07
|2,18,48,406
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|1,69,28,683
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|1,52,36,666
|Jindal Steel
|1237.80
|-6.40
|-0.51
|15,89,722
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|3,05,23,310
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|8,54,154
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|9,00,872
|Whirlpool of India
|914.35
|-7.50
|-0.81
|4,00,316
|Axis Bank
|1372.30
|-11.60
|-0.84
|51,32,511
|JK Cement
|5608.00
|-48.00
|-0.85
|48,844
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|3,83,78,924
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|1,62,70,835
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|3,33,797
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|1,47,32,253
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|2,37,506
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|15,68,186
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|62,75,477
|Dalmia Bharat
|1959.50
|-33.50
|-1.68
|3,88,419
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|39,67,184
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|17,33,321
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|5,68,619
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|28,20,015
|City Union Bank
|277.35
|-5.70
|-2.01
|17,72,131
|RBL Bank
|313.15
|-6.60
|-2.06
|52,96,391
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|98,23,313
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|4,42,316
|Kajaria Ceramics
|935.60
|-21.50
|-2.25
|4,97,305
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|42,42,819
|IDFC First Bank
|71.78
|-1.70
|-2.31
|6,05,16,758
|Bandhan Bank
|177.66
|-4.32
|-2.37
|83,91,506
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|16,05,081
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|56,45,823
|ACC
|1553.20
|-39.20
|-2.46
|2,12,450
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.54
|-2.61
|14,10,54,900
|Punjab National Bank
|126.05
|-3.39
|-2.62
|2,29,15,402
|Sammaan Capital
|145.96
|-3.95
|-2.63
|83,17,301
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|1,11,788
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|25,28,308
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|8,61,596
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|196.31
|-7.20
|-3.54
|3,75,246
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|4,99,942
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|7,54,603
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|14,19,196
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|45,85,224
|Adani Green Energy
|903.55
|-43.80
|-4.62
|34,82,707
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.70
|-211.60
|-4.95
|65,42,141