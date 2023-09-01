Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|22,704.65
|-404.90
|-1.75
|18,018
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,614.75
|-28.10
|-0.77
|2,47,511
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,840.35
|26.25
|0.55
|2,06,097
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|825.55
|-4.45
|-0.54
|10,63,175
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.8
|1.45
|0.56
|20,12,916
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,245.4
|-12.20
|-0.97
|11,66,856
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,589.3
|-2.80
|-0.08
|5,86,277
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,201.25
|25.35
|1.17
|1,11,389
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,578.55
|-29.30
|-0.52
|2,20,961
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,768.1
|26.65
|1.53
|12,67,986
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|757.05
|-9.80
|-1.28
|6,01,966
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|302.3
|4.70
|1.58
|8,08,836
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|866.8
|-6.65
|-0.76
|2,88,106
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|396.45
|-3.15
|-0.79
|11,02,383
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,093.85
|-4.00
|-0.36
|3,83,627
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|574.95
|-14.60
|-2.48
|12,43,819
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,362.9
|21.75
|1.62
|1,73,291
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,109
|-2.60
|-0.23
|27,15,092
Syngene International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|778.55
|4.50
|0.58
|6,39,988
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,785.8
|-56.70
|-3.08
|24,29,758
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|613.95
|-11.90
|-1.90
|10,07,690