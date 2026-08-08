Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3502.00
|96.00
|2.82
|32,99,237
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Hindustan Unilever
|2096.00
|16.50
|0.79
|10,54,665
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76
|78,23,102
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|347.00
|1.65
|0.48
|42,74,035
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|5.00
|0.33
|15,20,661
|ITC
|286.10
|0.20
|0.07
|61,28,841
|Ashok Leyland
|177.50
|0
|0
|1,12,82,040
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1945.00
|-6.00
|-0.31
|24,25,268
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.30
|-7.70
|-0.71
|8,79,013
|Cipla
|1463.80
|-13.20
|-0.89
|7,65,193
|Titan Company
|4941.00
|-57.00
|-1.14
|11,66,858