Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,840.35
|26.25
|0.55
|2,06,097
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,245.4
|-12.20
|-0.97
|11,66,856
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|553.35
|0.25
|0.05
|9,24,053
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,589.3
|-2.80
|-0.08
|5,86,277
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,578.55
|-29.30
|-0.52
|2,20,961
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,400.4
|63.80
|1.91
|6,91,310
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,504.8
|-0.25
|-0.01
|8,13,220
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31
|1,14,27,294
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|396.45
|-3.15
|-0.79
|11,02,383
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,591.95
|16.55
|1.05
|21,47,005
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|10,331.25
|327.45
|3.27
|11,93,009
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|21,915.55
|-70.85
|-0.32
|35,848
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,109
|-2.60
|-0.23
|27,15,092
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|844.15
|9.80
|1.17
|6,61,491