Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|991.15
|17.65
|1.81
|1,09,45,847
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,320.6
|157.60
|2.20
|6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,514.5
|25.60
|1.72
|9,04,434
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,128.85
|7.00
|0.62
|8,81,841
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,431.25
|-92.95
|-3.68
|12,40,727
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,574.7
|3.25
|0.21
|2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|641.35
|-3.40
|-0.53
|12,71,038
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:59 PM | IST
|2,724.3
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|968.7
|9.95
|1.04
|1,62,63,873
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,341.35
|27.65
|2.10
|6,39,869
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|561.8
|-2.10
|-0.37
|11,07,302
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,771.1
|12.35
|0.70
|26,95,034
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|299.15
|1.50
|0.50
|22,93,396
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,261.25
|0.90
|0.07
|4,84,545
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,078.25
|24.95
|2.37
|15,60,816
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.80
|-1.08
|2,55,07,147
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|238.8
|0.15
|0.06
|1,42,19,408
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,320.55
|28.00
|2.17
|7,60,898
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,912.05
|-16.25
|-0.84
|7,51,204
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.55
|8.20
|1.46
|1,81,20,203