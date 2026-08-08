Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Siemens Energy India
|3648.80
|396.60
|12.19
|79,73,925
|Hitachi Energy India
|32600.00
|700.00
|2.19
|91,167
|Torrent Power
|1350.80
|25.60
|1.93
|3,79,616
|Thermax
|4059.90
|68.90
|1.73
|1,01,867
|Mahanagar Gas
|1139.60
|15.90
|1.41
|5,31,620
|Petronet LNG
|280.60
|3.65
|1.32
|8,33,605
|CESC
|163.94
|1.46
|0.90
|12,98,919
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1630.10
|10.10
|0.62
|13,91,604
|JSW Energy
|564.40
|2.90
|0.52
|15,52,610
|Tata Power Company
|380.55
|1.95
|0.52
|26,14,409
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.38
|0.72
|0.50
|51,73,696
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Adani Power
|209.00
|0.88
|0.42
|1,43,72,119
|Reliance Power
|24.34
|0.10
|0.41
|5,05,52,570
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|879.00
|3.00
|0.34
|15,23,373
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|NLC India
|304.40
|0.40
|0.13
|15,30,784
|Suzlon Energy
|48.15
|0.05
|0.10
|5,23,62,545
|Adani Green Energy
|1372.40
|0.90
|0.07
|12,73,380
|Coal India
|415.25
|-0.35
|-0.08
|34,93,763
|Inox Wind
|78.00
|-0.20
|-0.26
|99,63,031
|Oil India
|442.80
|-1.20
|-0.27
|42,32,298
|Siemens
|3940.10
|-11.90
|-0.30
|2,21,514
|Adani Total Gas
|657.55
|-2.70
|-0.41
|4,27,282
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-1.95
|-0.49
|50,95,295
|SJVN
|67.96
|-0.47
|-0.69
|17,63,773
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|405.20
|-2.95
|-0.72
|97,54,089
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|NHPC
|76.92
|-0.58
|-0.75
|70,65,480
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-2.70
|-0.83
|54,31,740
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.94
|-0.16
|-0.88
|4,04,57,176
|Castrol India
|192.08
|-2.09
|-1.08
|31,22,432
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4299.00
|-67.70
|-1.55
|7,58,827
|Indraprastha Gas
|151.94
|-2.39
|-1.55
|7,58,514
|GAIL (India)
|173.63
|-2.77
|-1.57
|70,05,144
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-135.00
|-1.75
|1,79,322
|Aegis Logistics
|1371.00
|-29.00
|-2.07
|16,73,750
|NAVA
|581.85
|-12.35
|-2.08
|2,09,948
|Gujarat Energy
|265.30
|-10.30
|-3.74
|9,72,767
|Gujarat State Petronet
|268.35
|-20.60
|-7.13
|80,24,578