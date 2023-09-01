Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,915.25
|45.40
|2.43
|10,74,994
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|7,340.8
|-96.90
|-1.30
|16,812
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|137.85
|4.65
|3.49
|2,34,08,133
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|344.2
|3.65
|1.07
|49,88,982
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
BSE Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,126.15
|63.40
|5.97
|1,00,32,831
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|86.45
|3.25
|3.91
|1,25,16,777
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|278.95
|3.75
|1.36
|14,76,375
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.9
|6.85
|2.98
|1,48,66,065
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,939.4
|-2.65
|-0.14
|6,61,781
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,706
|-1.75
|-0.10
|8,80,316
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,709.75
|72.40
|4.42
|11,88,615
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.35
|5.52
|3,19,76,838
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,185.8
|13.65
|1.16
|16,69,568
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,927.4
|11.45
|0.39
|3,31,806
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,941.75
|41.45
|1.06
|8,88,659
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|250.25
|2.15
|0.87
|57,24,966
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,504.8
|-0.25
|-0.01
|8,13,220
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|319.7
|1.55
|0.49
|2,81,050
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|624.7
|-0.15
|-0.02
|1,14,434
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|197.1
|-1.20
|-0.61
|3,95,78,033
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|89.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|1,47,18,374
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.7
|6.50
|3.71
|1,32,45,785
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,443.85
|8.40
|0.59
|35,81,501
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31
|1,14,27,294
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,702.1
|-0.60
|-0.02
|12,63,307
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,030.3
|6.30
|0.62
|2,61,243
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,433.2
|4.40
|0.18
|3,19,336
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,824
|135.75
|8.04
|20,70,199
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,261.25
|0.90
|0.07
|4,84,545
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|98.35
|4.20
|4.46
|1,89,69,412
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|21,915.55
|-70.85
|-0.32
|35,848
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|317.25
|5.35
|1.72
|13,13,604
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|230.7
|10.40
|4.72
|2,98,48,356
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.75
|7.60
|4.36
|2,24,58,984
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|273.05
|-0.05
|-0.02
|19,78,347
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,136.25
|26.95
|0.66
|68,905
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|219.55
|4.25
|1.97
|42,63,216
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.80
|-1.08
|2,55,07,147
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|252.2
|7.65
|3.13
|98,39,049
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|238.8
|0.15
|0.06
|1,42,19,408
Redington Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|156.2
|-0.65
|-0.41
|11,15,494
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|96.95
|6.25
|6.89
|5,23,21,194
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|620.8
|3.80
|0.62
|9,64,982
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.40
|0.67
|12,77,457
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|127.05
|4.15
|3.38
|7,64,31,742
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,228.05
|26.10
|2.17
|16,85,531
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|665.2
|8.30
|1.26
|4,11,135
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.85
|1.66
|62,06,382