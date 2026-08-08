Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|Hero MotoCorp
|5725.00
|174.50
|3.14
|19,14,675
|Hindustan Zinc
|603.00
|13.00
|2.20
|63,62,181
|Mphasis
|2475.00
|53.10
|2.19
|6,08,641
|Britannia Industries
|5510.00
|106.00
|1.96
|13,42,849
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|REC
|367.00
|5.50
|1.52
|40,61,190
|Vedanta
|278.85
|3.85
|1.40
|1,02,87,563
|Indian Bank
|889.50
|11.60
|1.32
|40,24,185
|Petronet LNG
|280.60
|3.65
|1.32
|8,33,605
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|12.20
|1.12
|2,94,10,622
|CESC
|163.94
|1.46
|0.90
|12,98,919
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Hindustan Unilever
|2096.00
|16.50
|0.79
|10,54,665
|Manappuram Finance
|366.75
|2.75
|0.76
|25,88,647
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76
|78,23,102
|Union Bank of India
|183.60
|1.10
|0.60
|2,21,86,841
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11805.00
|70.00
|0.60
|1,86,998
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.38
|0.72
|0.50
|51,73,696
|Power Finance Corporation
|420.00
|2.00
|0.48
|44,22,078
|Cummins India
|5426.00
|24.00
|0.44
|2,62,771
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|Cyient
|857.50
|2.60
|0.30
|3,55,030
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2545.00
|6.90
|0.27
|3,10,098
|Canara Bank
|131.95
|0.25
|0.19
|2,25,76,580
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|2.80
|0.17
|60,89,110
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2030.00
|1.60
|0.08
|2,22,982
|ITC
|286.10
|0.20
|0.07
|61,28,841
|National Aluminium Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|44,23,953
|Ashok Leyland
|177.50
|0
|0
|1,12,82,040
|Coal India
|415.25
|-0.35
|-0.08
|34,93,763
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.58
|-0.16
|-0.09
|95,69,899
|Bank of Baroda
|250.70
|-0.30
|-0.12
|74,79,873
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.25
|-0.75
|-0.15
|16,04,722
|Oil India
|442.80
|-1.20
|-0.27
|42,32,298
|Page Industries
|39900.00
|-150.00
|-0.37
|10,770
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|357.20
|-1.65
|-0.46
|3,01,498
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-1.95
|-0.49
|50,95,295
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.04
|-1.07
|-0.53
|12,24,833
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.75
|-0.54
|-0.60
|57,32,015
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|NHPC
|76.92
|-0.58
|-0.75
|70,65,480
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-2.70
|-0.83
|54,31,740
|Castrol India
|192.08
|-2.09
|-1.08
|31,22,432
|Indian Energy Exchange
|127.10
|-1.73
|-1.34
|24,75,559
|NMDC
|84.92
|-1.28
|-1.48
|93,54,641
|Indraprastha Gas
|151.94
|-2.39
|-1.55
|7,58,514
|GAIL (India)
|173.63
|-2.77
|-1.57
|70,05,144
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-26.00
|-2.28
|32,39,689