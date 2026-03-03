Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty Core Housing Index

NSE
BSE
NIFTY CORE HOUSING

Nifty Core Housing
14843.15 Closed
-1.6-241.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2.6
1M
-0.7
3M
-4.9
6M
-9.2
1Y
6.1
5Y
-14.2
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
KEI Industries		5206.00125.602.4715,82,606
Shree Cements		26125.0050.000.1928,282
Godrej Properties		1733.502.500.1424,08,197
Phoenix Mills		1648.60-10.00-0.604,25,763
Polycab India		8548.50-62.00-0.726,53,618
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.809,00,872
JK Cement		5608.00-48.00-0.8548,844
Amber Enterprises India		7884.50-89.50-1.121,83,333
Prestige Estates Projects		1377.30-15.70-1.138,63,734
UltraTech Cement		12521.00-156.00-1.232,37,506
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.397,82,909
Dalmia Bharat		1959.50-33.50-1.683,88,419
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.6918,93,193
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.7139,67,184
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.8217,33,321
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.915,68,619
Ambuja Cements		490.75-9.65-1.9328,20,015
Blue Star		1902.50-38.70-1.992,68,981
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.28-1.76-2.0292,21,737
Oberoi Realty		1490.70-32.10-2.114,42,316
Brigade Enterprises		678.60-15.45-2.235,42,766
Lodha Developers		966.20-22.05-2.2320,83,185
Kajaria Ceramics		935.60-21.50-2.254,97,305
DLF		590.20-13.65-2.2642,42,819
ACC		1553.20-39.20-2.462,12,450
The Ramco Cements		1099.90-29.90-2.651,11,788
Asian Paints		2307.10-69.10-2.9125,28,308
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.088,61,596
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.584,99,942
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.9814,19,196
Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
