Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|KEI Industries
|5206.00
|125.60
|2.47
|15,82,606
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|28,282
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|24,08,197
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|4,25,763
|Polycab India
|8548.50
|-62.00
|-0.72
|6,53,618
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|9,00,872
|JK Cement
|5608.00
|-48.00
|-0.85
|48,844
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|1,83,333
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1377.30
|-15.70
|-1.13
|8,63,734
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|2,37,506
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|7,82,909
|Dalmia Bharat
|1959.50
|-33.50
|-1.68
|3,88,419
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|18,93,193
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|39,67,184
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|17,33,321
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|5,68,619
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|28,20,015
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|2,68,981
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.28
|-1.76
|-2.02
|92,21,737
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|4,42,316
|Brigade Enterprises
|678.60
|-15.45
|-2.23
|5,42,766
|Lodha Developers
|966.20
|-22.05
|-2.23
|20,83,185
|Kajaria Ceramics
|935.60
|-21.50
|-2.25
|4,97,305
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|42,42,819
|ACC
|1553.20
|-39.20
|-2.46
|2,12,450
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|1,11,788
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|25,28,308
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|8,61,596
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|4,99,942
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|14,19,196