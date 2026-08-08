Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|20.90
|3.43
|1,10,60,038
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|606.30
|8.30
|1.39
|3,32,55,299
|Voltas
|1285.00
|10.00
|0.78
|8,11,972
|Havells India
|1288.00
|2.50
|0.19
|15,06,943
|Amber Enterprises India
|7435.00
|10.00
|0.13
|2,10,061
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0
|1,92,713
|Century Plyboards (India)
|781.95
|-1.80
|-0.23
|36,025
|Kajaria Ceramics
|1167.30
|-8.10
|-0.69
|2,04,282
|V-Guard Industries
|319.65
|-2.60
|-0.81
|12,04,577
|Bata India
|720.50
|-7.60
|-1.04
|1,27,012
|Titan Company
|4941.00
|-57.00
|-1.14
|11,66,858
|Whirlpool of India
|813.15
|-17.30
|-2.08
|3,94,483
|Blue Star
|1514.00
|-57.00
|-3.63
|23,92,270
|Cera Sanitaryware
|6062.00
|-262.50
|-4.15
|59,295
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.95
|-20.05
|-7.43
|2,26,16,837