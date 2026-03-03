Facebook Pixel Code
NIFTY Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30 Index

NSE
BSE
NIFTY ALPHA QUALITY LOW VOLATILITY 30

NIFTY Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
22478.15 Closed
-1.17-266.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-1.5
1M
0.4
3M
-1.8
6M
-0.6
1Y
13.8
5Y
-4.9
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Bharat Electronics		453.959.252.083,50,34,174
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.5015.500.8939,19,270
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4369.2035.900.832,31,767
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.408.100.6310,52,234
ITC		314.901.300.412,21,94,311
Shree Cements		26125.0050.000.1928,282
Divi's Laboratories		6403.50-5.00-0.083,00,339
ICICI Bank		1374.00-4.90-0.361,69,28,683
Britannia Industries		5959.00-43.50-0.721,85,417
Hindustan Unilever		2320.60-17.50-0.7522,73,224
Infosys		1288.90-11.20-0.8697,00,361
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.50-23.90-0.9133,74,385
Nestle India		1279.70-12.00-0.9311,61,869
Coal India		426.25-4.40-1.0274,98,197
United Spirits		1366.60-14.20-1.039,57,355
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.207,52,861
Oracle Financial Services Software		6848.00-84.00-1.211,06,501
HCL Technologies		1371.00-18.10-1.3020,88,938
Zydus Lifesciences		906.90-14.80-1.615,18,652
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.664,99,980
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.762,26,434
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.7784,93,269
Pidilite Industries		1465.50-26.50-1.786,99,279
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.818,16,022
Bajaj Auto		9776.00-196.50-1.973,30,330
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.084,32,301
Dabur India		507.60-10.90-2.1021,07,282
Eicher Motors		7826.00-184.50-2.304,94,148
Bosch		35370.00-1,055.00-2.9020,579
Asian Paints		2307.10-69.10-2.9125,28,308
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.9121,570
Maruti Suzuki India		14388.00-469.00-3.166,03,744
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.6011,39,992
Mar 2, 2026, 4:05 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
