Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|Grasim Industries
|3323.00
|103.00
|3.20
|10,71,215
|Bosch
|42950.00
|950.00
|2.26
|28,216
|Britannia Industries
|5510.00
|106.00
|1.96
|13,42,849
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|TVS Motor Company
|4440.90
|65.90
|1.51
|8,40,158
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|12.20
|1.12
|2,94,10,622
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Federal Bank
|356.25
|2.70
|0.76
|49,24,276
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Eicher Motors
|8020.00
|52.50
|0.66
|3,39,416
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|5.00
|0.33
|15,20,661
|UltraTech Cement
|12105.00
|30.00
|0.25
|1,71,352
|Marico
|862.00
|2.00
|0.23
|11,51,946
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|2.80
|0.17
|60,89,110
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|1.00
|0.09
|10,72,438
|ITC
|286.10
|0.20
|0.07
|61,28,841
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|659.00
|-1.00
|-0.15
|14,53,309
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1945.00
|-6.00
|-0.31
|24,25,268
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1855.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,90,231
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8945.00
|-29.50
|-0.33
|2,73,543
|Page Industries
|39900.00
|-150.00
|-0.37
|10,770
|HDFC Bank
|731.00
|-3.30
|-0.45
|1,93,82,042
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|540.00
|-2.50
|-0.46
|14,13,369
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4924.00
|-32.00
|-0.65
|3,94,462
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.30
|-7.70
|-0.71
|8,79,013
|Asian Paints
|2735.00
|-20.00
|-0.73
|10,67,986
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|390.75
|-3.25
|-0.82
|73,15,232
|United Spirits
|1512.40
|-12.60
|-0.83
|3,24,797
|Divi's Laboratories
|8275.00
|-74.00
|-0.89
|2,56,657
|Lupin
|2363.50
|-21.50
|-0.90
|20,46,981
|Shree Cements
|26010.00
|-235.00
|-0.90
|10,742
|Titan Company
|4941.00
|-57.00
|-1.14
|11,66,858
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1639.00
|-19.00
|-1.15
|3,95,441
|Max Financial Services
|1497.40
|-21.40
|-1.41
|3,59,409
|Pidilite Industries
|1660.00
|-26.00
|-1.54
|9,17,427
|ICICI Bank
|1421.00
|-36.50
|-2.50
|1,43,95,789
|Bajaj Finserv
|2008.90
|-77.10
|-3.70
|24,16,624
|Bajaj Finance
|1078.00
|-66.80
|-5.84
|1,56,14,001