Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|22,704.65
|-404.90
|-1.75
|18,018
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,614.75
|-28.10
|-0.77
|2,47,511
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|433.9
|5.50
|1.28
|38,41,543
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|991.15
|17.65
|1.81
|1,09,45,847
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|865.95
|9.55
|1.12
|44,27,840
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,245.4
|-12.20
|-0.97
|11,66,856
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,939.4
|-2.65
|-0.14
|6,61,781
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,706
|-1.75
|-0.10
|8,80,316
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|553.35
|0.25
|0.05
|9,24,053
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,005.35
|0.20
|0.02
|3,10,505
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,811.5
|20.55
|1.15
|4,20,224
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,377.75
|-6.80
|-0.49
|8,48,217
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,185.8
|13.65
|1.16
|16,69,568
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,504.8
|-0.25
|-0.01
|8,13,220
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|968.7
|9.95
|1.04
|1,62,63,873
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|89.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|1,47,18,374
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,443.85
|8.40
|0.59
|35,81,501
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31
|1,14,27,294
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,702.1
|-0.60
|-0.02
|12,63,307
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,591.95
|16.55
|1.05
|21,47,005
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.35
|-0.70
|-0.12
|31,96,293
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|10,331.25
|327.45
|3.27
|11,93,009
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|21,915.55
|-70.85
|-0.32
|35,848
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|230.7
|10.40
|4.72
|2,98,48,356
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,822
|-331.20
|-0.82
|12,243
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,498.25
|-16.75
|-0.67
|4,68,588
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.80
|-1.08
|2,55,07,147
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|252.2
|7.65
|3.13
|98,39,049
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,412.65
|5.65
|0.23
|90,52,418
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,320.55
|28.00
|2.17
|7,60,898
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,887.05
|-35.05
|-0.89
|2,67,311
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,384.05
|27.55
|1.17
|5,10,246
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.55
|8.20
|1.46
|1,81,20,203
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,109
|-2.60
|-0.23
|27,15,092
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.40
|0.67
|12,77,457
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|844.15
|9.80
|1.17
|6,61,491
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,116.8
|12.35
|0.40
|4,23,678
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,785.8
|-56.70
|-3.08
|24,29,758
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|8,262.4
|-35.05
|-0.42
|2,15,567
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,012.45
|4.90
|0.49
|4,66,526
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|613.95
|-11.90
|-1.90
|10,07,690