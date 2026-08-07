Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Fortis Healthcare
|955.15
|35.15
|3.82
|35,51,821
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|20.90
|3.43
|1,10,60,038
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3502.00
|96.00
|2.82
|32,99,237
|Wockhardt
|2021.00
|46.00
|2.33
|5,47,985
|Bosch
|42950.00
|950.00
|2.26
|28,216
|Hitachi Energy India
|32600.00
|700.00
|2.19
|91,167
|TVS Motor Company
|4440.90
|65.90
|1.51
|8,40,158
|Redington
|354.85
|4.10
|1.17
|31,15,310
|Solar Industries India
|18650.00
|154.00
|0.83
|49,218
|Laurus Labs
|1844.30
|14.30
|0.78
|15,53,067
|Manappuram Finance
|366.75
|2.75
|0.76
|25,88,647
|Kaynes Technology India
|3856.30
|26.30
|0.69
|8,06,763
|Eicher Motors
|8020.00
|52.50
|0.66
|3,39,416
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|6.00
|0.65
|2,95,773
|BSE
|3457.10
|22.10
|0.64
|37,22,055
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|Bharat Electronics
|401.00
|1.80
|0.45
|1,07,98,068
|Reliance Power
|24.34
|0.10
|0.41
|5,05,52,570
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2279.10
|9.10
|0.40
|4,37,610
|PB Fintech
|1604.50
|5.50
|0.34
|7,33,424
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|15.50
|0.28
|5,07,690
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2545.00
|6.90
|0.27
|3,10,098
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5333.00
|14.50
|0.27
|4,32,283
|Coforge
|1776.00
|3.20
|0.18
|26,66,057
|Amber Enterprises India
|7435.00
|10.00
|0.13
|2,10,061
|UPL
|573.00
|0.25
|0.04
|8,82,844
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1885.10
|0.10
|0.01
|2,33,480
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0
|1,92,713
|One97 Communications
|1441.60
|-0.40
|-0.03
|30,55,929
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2638.00
|-2.00
|-0.08
|14,44,759
|Muthoot Finance
|2890.00
|-4.20
|-0.15
|8,13,420
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2286.00
|-4.00
|-0.17
|2,32,091
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1070.00
|-2.40
|-0.22
|11,89,799
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1328.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|5,71,095
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-5.00
|-0.38
|8,72,088
|Eternal
|315.00
|-1.25
|-0.40
|1,27,63,812
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|-4.00
|-0.46
|8,91,154
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|540.00
|-2.50
|-0.46
|14,13,369
|RBL Bank
|389.80
|-2.20
|-0.56
|16,93,465
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2514.90
|-15.10
|-0.60
|10,78,657
|Coromandel International
|2069.30
|-13.80
|-0.66
|1,15,784
|Indian Hotels Company
|731.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|16,06,078
|Divi's Laboratories
|8275.00
|-74.00
|-0.89
|2,56,657
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11263.00
|-124.00
|-1.09
|25,976
|Max Financial Services
|1497.40
|-21.40
|-1.41
|3,59,409
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4299.00
|-67.70
|-1.55
|7,58,827
|L&T Finance
|308.00
|-8.65
|-2.73
|48,14,207
|Aditya Birla Capital
|408.05
|-13.45
|-3.19
|48,40,967
|Bajaj Finance
|1078.00
|-66.80
|-5.84
|1,56,14,001