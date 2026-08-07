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56016.95 Closed
0.28+157.9 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
3.3
1M
5
3M
5.3
6M
10.3
1Y
9.5
5Y
95.9
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Fortis Healthcare		955.1535.153.8235,51,821
PG Electroplast		630.6520.903.431,10,60,038
Mahindra & Mahindra		3502.0096.002.8232,99,237
Wockhardt		2021.0046.002.335,47,985
Bosch		42950.00950.002.2628,216
Hitachi Energy India		32600.00700.002.1991,167
TVS Motor Company		4440.9065.901.518,40,158
Redington		354.854.101.1731,15,310
Solar Industries India		18650.00154.000.8349,218
Laurus Labs		1844.3014.300.7815,53,067
Manappuram Finance		366.752.750.7625,88,647
Kaynes Technology India		3856.3026.300.698,06,763
Eicher Motors		8020.0052.500.663,39,416
KFIN Technologies		936.006.000.652,95,773
BSE		3457.1022.100.6437,22,055
Bharti Airtel		1959.9011.900.6130,19,876
Bharat Electronics		401.001.800.451,07,98,068
Reliance Power		24.340.100.415,05,52,570
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2279.109.100.404,37,610
PB Fintech		1604.505.500.347,33,424
Persistent Systems		5475.0015.500.285,07,690
HDFC Asset Management Company		2545.006.900.273,10,098
InterGlobe Aviation		5333.0014.500.274,32,283
Coforge		1776.003.200.1826,66,057
Amber Enterprises India		7435.0010.000.132,10,061
UPL		573.000.250.048,82,844
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1885.100.100.012,33,480
Dixon Technologies (India)		14200.00001,92,713
One97 Communications		1441.60-0.40-0.0330,55,929
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2638.00-2.00-0.0814,44,759
Muthoot Finance		2890.00-4.20-0.158,13,420
Godfrey Phillips India		2286.00-4.00-0.172,32,091
Max Healthcare Institute		1070.00-2.40-0.2211,89,799
Central Depository Services (India)		1328.00-3.00-0.235,71,095
Maruti Suzuki India		14037.00-43.00-0.313,24,104
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-5.00-0.388,72,088
Eternal		315.00-1.25-0.401,27,63,812
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.00-4.00-0.468,91,154
HDFC Life Insurance Company		540.00-2.50-0.4614,13,369
RBL Bank		389.80-2.20-0.5616,93,465
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2514.90-15.10-0.6010,78,657
Coromandel International		2069.30-13.80-0.661,15,784
Indian Hotels Company		731.00-5.00-0.6816,06,078
Divi's Laboratories		8275.00-74.00-0.892,56,657
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11263.00-124.00-1.0925,976
Max Financial Services		1497.40-21.40-1.413,59,409
GE Vernova T&D India		4299.00-67.70-1.557,58,827
L&T Finance		308.00-8.65-2.7348,14,207
Aditya Birla Capital		408.05-13.45-3.1948,40,967
Bajaj Finance		1078.00-66.80-5.841,56,14,001
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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