Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,291.45
|-90.10
|-2.06
|1,64,849
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|824.9
|12.95
|1.59
|12,03,748
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,450.05
|30.80
|1.27
|67,63,257
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|949.1
|20.45
|2.20
|40,96,522
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|330.25
|8.95
|2.79
|2,48,23,820
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|633.85
|-1.95
|-0.31
|9,86,779
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|184.1
|2.95
|1.63
|63,03,257
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|218.35
|-1.20
|-0.55
|17,08,244
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|433.9
|5.50
|1.28
|38,41,543
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,915.25
|45.40
|2.43
|10,74,994
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,729.5
|53.80
|3.21
|10,29,664
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,840.35
|26.25
|0.55
|2,06,097
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|384.75
|-3.65
|-0.94
|25,99,947
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|7,340.8
|-96.90
|-1.30
|16,812
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|190.6
|3.45
|1.84
|1,58,32,807
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|88
|2.20
|2.56
|1,04,01,831
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|137.85
|4.65
|3.49
|2,34,08,133
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|136.15
|14.90
|12.29
|19,21,97,197
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|528.35
|18.65
|3.66
|32,47,796
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
BSE Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,126.15
|63.40
|5.97
|1,00,32,831
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|328.4
|8.00
|2.50
|72,22,796
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,141.45
|3.00
|0.26
|8,92,072
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|423.95
|-5.40
|-1.26
|21,90,708
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|278.95
|3.75
|1.36
|14,76,375
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,128.85
|7.00
|0.62
|8,81,841
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.9
|6.85
|2.98
|1,48,66,065
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,451.9
|-14.55
|-0.27
|3,64,127
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,706
|-1.75
|-0.10
|8,80,316
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,709.75
|72.40
|4.42
|11,88,615
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|603.75
|-3.10
|-0.51
|6,38,403
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,226.05
|6.05
|0.27
|3,25,643
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|493.4
|2.75
|0.56
|2,89,055
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|88.8
|-1.70
|-1.88
|52,50,590
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,133.9
|-25.35
|-0.80
|6,26,982
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.15
|-0.10
|1,36,78,350
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,817.4
|22.15
|0.46
|22,410
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,093.4
|-6.30
|-0.57
|3,97,221
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,073.55
|26.95
|0.88
|1,35,065
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|623.4
|13.90
|2.28
|17,95,864
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|74.85
|-1.35
|-1.77
|2,68,10,319
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,941.75
|41.45
|1.06
|8,88,659
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|93.4
|0.05
|0.05
|8,87,98,587
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|123.5
|1.75
|1.44
|1,87,80,327
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|595.2
|-11.50
|-1.90
|1,65,749
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|377.1
|-1.55
|-0.41
|8,43,946
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.55
|4.40
|2,49,65,669
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.35
|0.80
|35,51,798
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|688.35
|16.35
|2.43
|41,43,248
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31
|1,14,27,294
Jindal Stainless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|463.65
|9.05
|1.99
|5,00,993
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|701.1
|16.60
|2.43
|38,21,043
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.75
|0.20
|0.16
|22,78,082
KEI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,681.4
|-26.10
|-0.96
|1,87,842
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,200.7
|24.80
|2.11
|13,69,788
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|396.45
|-3.15
|-0.79
|11,02,383
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|6,549.35
|281.10
|4.48
|1,45,985
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|126.45
|1.60
|1.28
|47,24,899
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,450.7
|46.45
|1.05
|97,334
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|680.75
|10.40
|1.55
|9,41,095
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|299.15
|1.50
|0.50
|22,93,396
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,591.95
|16.55
|1.05
|21,47,005
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|574.95
|-14.60
|-2.48
|12,43,819
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,433.2
|4.40
|0.18
|3,19,336
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,07,984.15
|-702.10
|-0.65
|6,573
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|98.35
|4.20
|4.46
|1,89,69,412
NCC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|170.95
|1.35
|0.80
|1,57,98,859
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|50.25
|0.05
|0.10
|1,55,69,745
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|273.05
|-0.05
|-0.02
|19,78,347
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,822
|-331.20
|-0.82
|12,243
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,543.3
|172.60
|3.21
|6,48,043
Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,849.65
|49.80
|2.77
|1,89,497
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,208.25
|85.20
|1.66
|4,48,433
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|409.8
|-7.05
|-1.69
|15,11,164
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.80
|-1.08
|2,55,07,147
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|668.45
|24.30
|3.77
|12,31,815
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|65.4
|2.40
|3.81
|12,02,62,031
Radico Khaitan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,257.5
|-4.20
|-0.33
|1,66,612
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,157.6
|105.30
|3.45
|2,31,451
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,887.05
|-35.05
|-0.89
|2,67,311
Sonata Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,042.65
|-2.90
|-0.28
|3,10,843
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,384.05
|27.55
|1.17
|5,10,246
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|25
|0.45
|1.83
|20,88,99,570
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|967.25
|-8.50
|-0.87
|4,01,371
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,284.1
|37.00
|0.51
|98,072
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|255.35
|10.25
|4.18
|2,80,34,735
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|91.6
|3.85
|4.39
|1,51,22,110
Timken India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,197.85
|-53.40
|-1.64
|54,538
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,116.8
|12.35
|0.40
|4,23,678
Trident Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39.6
|3.05
|8.34
|9,29,06,264
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,988.15
|87.65
|3.02
|4,57,597
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,454.1
|34.20
|2.41
|18,01,867
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|86.1
|0.20
|0.23
|2,39,15,445
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|609.55
|7.35
|1.22
|3,77,641
Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|391.7
|-1.55
|-0.39
|1,94,964
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|910.45
|10.95
|1.22
|9,72,600
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.85
|1.66
|62,06,382
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|17.35
|0.55
|3.27
|39,20,89,215
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|613.95
|-11.90
|-1.90
|10,07,690