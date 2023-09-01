Follow Us

Nifty Alpha 50 Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY ALPHA 50

Nifty Alpha 50
₹35,082.65 Closed
1.03+358.8 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

68
31
1W
3.5
1M
3.7
3M
19.5
6M
35.7
1Y
15.1
5Y
137
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,291.45-90.10-2.06
1,64,849
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
824.912.951.59
12,03,748
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,450.0530.801.27
67,63,257
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
949.120.452.20
40,96,522
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
330.258.952.79
2,48,23,820
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
633.85-1.95-0.31
9,86,779
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
184.12.951.63
63,03,257
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
218.35-1.20-0.55
17,08,244
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
433.95.501.28
38,41,543
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,915.2545.402.43
10,74,994
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,729.553.803.21
10,29,664
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,840.3526.250.55
2,06,097
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
384.75-3.65-0.94
25,99,947
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
7,340.8-96.90-1.30
16,812
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
190.63.451.84
1,58,32,807
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
882.202.56
1,04,01,831
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
137.854.653.49
2,34,08,133
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
136.1514.9012.29
19,21,97,197
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
528.3518.653.66
32,47,796
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,484.3516.600.37
3,83,094
BSE Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,126.1563.405.97
1,00,32,831
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
328.48.002.50
72,22,796
1,141.453.000.26
8,92,072
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
423.95-5.40-1.26
21,90,708
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
278.953.751.36
14,76,375
1,128.857.000.62
8,81,841
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.96.852.98
1,48,66,065
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,451.9-14.55-0.27
3,64,127
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,706-1.75-0.10
8,80,316
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,709.7572.404.42
11,88,615
603.75-3.10-0.51
6,38,403
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,226.056.050.27
3,25,643
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
493.42.750.56
2,89,055
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
88.8-1.70-1.88
52,50,590
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,133.9-25.35-0.80
6,26,982
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
143.8-0.15-0.10
1,36,78,350
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,817.422.150.46
22,410
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,093.4-6.30-0.57
3,97,221
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,073.5526.950.88
1,35,065
623.413.902.28
17,95,864
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
74.85-1.35-1.77
2,68,10,319
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,941.7541.451.06
8,88,659
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
93.40.050.05
8,87,98,587
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
123.51.751.44
1,87,80,327
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
595.2-11.50-1.90
1,65,749
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
377.1-1.55-0.41
8,43,946
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
131.755.554.40
2,49,65,669
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
424.253.350.80
35,51,798
688.3516.352.43
41,43,248
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
441.051.350.31
1,14,27,294
Jindal Stainless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
463.659.051.99
5,00,993
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
701.116.602.43
38,21,043
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
121.750.200.16
22,78,082
KEI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,681.4-26.10-0.96
1,87,842
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,200.724.802.11
13,69,788
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
396.45-3.15-0.79
11,02,383
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
6,549.35281.104.48
1,45,985
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
126.451.601.28
47,24,899
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,450.746.451.05
97,334
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
680.7510.401.55
9,41,095
299.151.500.50
22,93,396
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,591.9516.551.05
21,47,005
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
574.95-14.60-2.48
12,43,819
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,433.24.400.18
3,19,336
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,07,984.15-702.10-0.65
6,573
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
98.354.204.46
1,89,69,412
NCC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
170.951.350.80
1,57,98,859
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
50.250.050.10
1,55,69,745
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
273.05-0.05-0.02
19,78,347
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,822-331.20-0.82
12,243
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,543.3172.603.21
6,48,043
Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,849.6549.802.77
1,89,497
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,208.2585.201.66
4,48,433
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
409.8-7.05-1.69
15,11,164
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
257.4-2.80-1.08
2,55,07,147
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
668.4524.303.77
12,31,815
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
65.42.403.81
12,02,62,031
Radico Khaitan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,257.5-4.20-0.33
1,66,612
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,157.6105.303.45
2,31,451
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,887.05-35.05-0.89
2,67,311
Sonata Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,042.65-2.90-0.28
3,10,843
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,384.0527.551.17
5,10,246
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
250.451.83
20,88,99,570
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
967.25-8.50-0.87
4,01,371
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,284.137.000.51
98,072
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
255.3510.254.18
2,80,34,735
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
91.63.854.39
1,51,22,110
Timken India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,197.85-53.40-1.64
54,538
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,116.812.350.40
4,23,678
Trident Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39.63.058.34
9,29,06,264
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,988.1587.653.02
4,57,597
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,454.134.202.41
18,01,867
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
86.10.200.23
2,39,15,445
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
609.557.351.22
3,77,641
Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
391.7-1.55-0.39
1,94,964
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
910.4510.951.22
9,72,600
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.153.851.66
62,06,382
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
17.350.553.27
39,20,89,215
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
613.95-11.90-1.90
10,07,690

