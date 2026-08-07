Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Sapphire Foods India
|224.22
|24.48
|12.26
|1,82,24,172
|Siemens Energy India
|3648.80
|396.60
|12.19
|79,73,925
|Tata Technologies
|872.80
|71.25
|8.89
|1,60,58,460
|Devyani International
|134.73
|10.87
|8.78
|2,66,17,033
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.50
|13.50
|8.71
|11,55,82,755
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1066.25
|74.00
|7.46
|9,07,092
|Neuland Laboratories
|22855.00
|1,312.00
|6.09
|3,13,887
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|697.45
|34.90
|5.27
|6,37,075
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.45
|19.65
|5.05
|48,74,880
|Valor Estate
|117.32
|5.58
|4.99
|7,18,225
|Reliance Infrastructure
|76.56
|3.60
|4.93
|15,23,751
|PTC Industries
|19076.00
|855.00
|4.69
|91,324
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1658.00
|69.10
|4.35
|20,01,257
|Granules India
|873.85
|35.20
|4.20
|11,46,571
|Tata Investment Corporation
|693.65
|26.55
|3.98
|36,73,235
|Fortis Healthcare
|955.15
|35.15
|3.82
|35,51,821
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|726.55
|26.05
|3.72
|17,50,097
|BEML
|1787.80
|62.70
|3.63
|12,53,510
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|20.90
|3.43
|1,10,60,038
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|Exide Industries
|490.00
|15.75
|3.32
|78,53,639
|Vedant Fashions
|516.90
|16.55
|3.31
|26,29,328
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|818.05
|26.05
|3.29
|37,53,214
|Grasim Industries
|3323.00
|103.00
|3.20
|10,71,215
|Hindalco Industries
|1059.60
|32.60
|3.17
|92,84,747
|Hero MotoCorp
|5725.00
|174.50
|3.14
|19,14,675
|Apar Industries
|16631.00
|505.00
|3.13
|1,77,454
|Clean Science & Technology
|795.15
|23.50
|3.05
|9,84,867
|Welspun Living
|164.09
|4.84
|3.04
|59,04,913
|Aster DM Quality Care
|869.70
|25.25
|2.99
|10,37,107
|LTM
|4658.10
|130.10
|2.87
|6,43,855
|Jubilant Foodworks
|486.50
|13.50
|2.85
|41,47,385
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3502.00
|96.00
|2.82
|32,99,237
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.50
|46.10
|2.63
|16,28,102
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|546.25
|13.95
|2.62
|1,58,709
|Carborundum Universal
|1097.00
|27.90
|2.61
|5,21,265
|Honasa Consumer
|477.60
|11.95
|2.57
|9,82,060
|Netweb Technologies India
|4939.20
|123.20
|2.56
|12,96,942
|JSW Infrastructure
|335.75
|8.25
|2.52
|23,88,341
|Bharat Forge
|2265.20
|55.20
|2.50
|11,52,060
|Campus Activewear
|224.37
|5.37
|2.45
|8,51,537
|Wockhardt
|2021.00
|46.00
|2.33
|5,47,985
|Jindal Saw
|271.40
|6.15
|2.32
|16,13,077
|Bosch
|42950.00
|950.00
|2.26
|28,216
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|2637.20
|56.90
|2.21
|1,03,315
|Hindustan Zinc
|603.00
|13.00
|2.20
|63,62,181
|Mphasis
|2475.00
|53.10
|2.19
|6,08,641
|Hitachi Energy India
|32600.00
|700.00
|2.19
|91,167
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|1978.40
|41.70
|2.15
|1,45,070
|HFCL
|207.98
|4.31
|2.12
|1,94,89,977
|Waaree Energies
|2717.00
|56.10
|2.11
|7,77,123
|Delhivery
|473.30
|9.70
|2.09
|64,05,412
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2101.20
|42.20
|2.05
|6,09,118
|Cochin Shipyard
|1519.70
|29.70
|1.99
|22,74,374
|Britannia Industries
|5510.00
|106.00
|1.96
|13,42,849
|Ather Energy
|1481.50
|28.30
|1.95
|46,46,531
|LT Foods
|427.55
|8.15
|1.94
|6,43,817
|Torrent Power
|1350.80
|25.60
|1.93
|3,79,616
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1317.20
|23.10
|1.79
|1,20,583
|Tata Elxsi
|3781.00
|66.00
|1.78
|4,49,437
|Brigade Enterprises
|581.95
|10.00
|1.75
|4,49,734
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|94.19
|1.62
|1.75
|2,11,79,751
|Thermax
|4059.90
|68.90
|1.73
|1,01,867
|City Union Bank
|212.00
|3.61
|1.73
|34,40,800
|Praj Industries
|325.05
|5.40
|1.69
|13,41,676
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|394.00
|6.45
|1.66
|3,63,90,176
|Bank of India
|145.00
|2.34
|1.64
|85,69,425
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|Bharti Hexacom
|1538.80
|24.30
|1.60
|1,46,539
|Newgen Software Technologies
|551.00
|8.60
|1.59
|10,70,093
|Cohance Lifesciences
|445.75
|6.85
|1.56
|19,85,052
|Hexaware Technologies
|564.60
|8.60
|1.55
|3,19,559
|Tata Chemicals
|673.55
|10.25
|1.55
|35,67,616
|REC
|367.00
|5.50
|1.52
|40,61,190
|TVS Motor Company
|4440.90
|65.90
|1.51
|8,40,158
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|532.95
|7.75
|1.48
|6,11,836
|Mankind Pharma
|2456.00
|35.70
|1.48
|1,67,663
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|1354.80
|19.60
|1.47
|1,79,521
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2101.50
|30.00
|1.45
|2,02,601
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8191.00
|115.50
|1.43
|2,409
|Mahanagar Gas
|1139.60
|15.90
|1.41
|5,31,620
|Vedanta
|278.85
|3.85
|1.40
|1,02,87,563
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|606.30
|8.30
|1.39
|3,32,55,299
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|518.00
|7.00
|1.37
|4,95,564
|Petronet LNG
|280.60
|3.65
|1.32
|8,33,605
|Indian Bank
|889.50
|11.60
|1.32
|40,24,185
|India Cements
|398.15
|5.10
|1.30
|1,81,089
|NCC
|145.59
|1.86
|1.29
|66,02,913
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1970.00
|25.00
|1.29
|4,04,634
|JSW Cement
|134.29
|1.67
|1.26
|15,43,467
|Crisil
|4607.00
|56.40
|1.24
|87,549
|Rites
|234.24
|2.86
|1.24
|15,36,756
|L&T Technology Services
|3598.70
|43.30
|1.22
|79,998
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|1576.00
|18.90
|1.21
|1,51,582
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|233.22
|2.69
|1.17
|4,96,516
|Redington
|354.85
|4.10
|1.17
|31,15,310
|Tata Communications
|1755.20
|19.70
|1.14
|1,56,599
|Trident
|25.18
|0.28
|1.12
|1,57,59,138
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|12.20
|1.12
|2,94,10,622
|KPIT Technologies
|629.90
|6.90
|1.11
|25,44,167
|Welspun Corp
|1839.80
|20.20
|1.11
|7,18,142
|Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
|593.90
|6.00
|1.02
|5,17,530
|Maharashtra Seamless
|589.70
|5.90
|1.01
|1,37,498
|Syngene International
|403.70
|3.95
|0.99
|22,60,564
|SKF India
|1534.30
|15.10
|0.99
|62,437
|Choice International
|841.15
|7.95
|0.95
|6,94,855
|Endurance Technologies
|2904.50
|26.80
|0.93
|80,764
|CESC
|163.94
|1.46
|0.90
|12,98,919
|Emami
|412.55
|3.55
|0.87
|9,94,119
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Solar Industries India
|18650.00
|154.00
|0.83
|49,218
|Go Digit General Insurance
|272.25
|2.15
|0.80
|3,55,396
|Hindustan Unilever
|2096.00
|16.50
|0.79
|10,54,665
|Vodafone Idea
|12.73
|0.10
|0.79
|20,58,55,564
|Laurus Labs
|1844.30
|14.30
|0.78
|15,53,067
|Bandhan Bank
|176.02
|1.36
|0.78
|1,07,29,624
|Global Health
|1455.60
|11.30
|0.78
|5,50,910
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2599.70
|20.20
|0.78
|34,991
|Voltas
|1285.00
|10.00
|0.78
|8,11,972
|Indegene
|554.45
|4.25
|0.77
|9,63,198
|Gravita India
|1732.10
|13.00
|0.76
|1,27,988
|Vardhman Textiles
|606.75
|4.55
|0.76
|2,25,767
|Manappuram Finance
|366.75
|2.75
|0.76
|25,88,647
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76
|78,23,102
|Federal Bank
|356.25
|2.70
|0.76
|49,24,276
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Patanjali Foods
|357.50
|2.50
|0.70
|27,96,734
|Indus Towers
|386.00
|2.70
|0.70
|34,42,481
|Kaynes Technology India
|3856.30
|26.30
|0.69
|8,06,763
|Tube Investments of India
|2772.00
|18.20
|0.66
|1,42,399
|Eicher Motors
|8020.00
|52.50
|0.66
|3,39,416
|Minda Corporation
|721.65
|4.75
|0.66
|2,28,207
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|633.45
|4.15
|0.66
|3,94,390
|Radico Khaitan
|4499.00
|29.00
|0.65
|2,99,219
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|6.00
|0.65
|2,95,773
|BSE
|3457.10
|22.10
|0.64
|37,22,055
|Piramal Pharma
|209.55
|1.31
|0.63
|46,11,692
|DCM Shriram
|1016.80
|6.40
|0.63
|72,865
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1630.10
|10.10
|0.62
|13,91,604
|Jubilant Pharmova
|932.00
|5.75
|0.62
|1,68,059
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11805.00
|70.00
|0.60
|1,86,998
|Union Bank of India
|183.60
|1.10
|0.60
|2,21,86,841
|Advent Hotels International
|147.67
|0.87
|0.59
|1,67,529
|GMR Airports
|107.20
|0.61
|0.57
|71,14,277
|IndusInd Bank
|1022.00
|5.80
|0.57
|17,27,371
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|297.80
|1.65
|0.56
|10,45,223
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1114.20
|6.20
|0.56
|6,66,151
|UNO Minda
|1285.00
|7.00
|0.55
|5,57,760
|Ajanta Pharma
|3489.20
|18.80
|0.54
|34,852
|Premier Energies
|1047.20
|5.50
|0.53
|25,79,738
|JSW Energy
|564.40
|2.90
|0.52
|15,52,610
|Tata Power Company
|380.55
|1.95
|0.52
|26,14,409
|Godrej Industries
|1311.50
|6.70
|0.51
|48,600
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.38
|0.72
|0.50
|51,73,696
|PVR INOX
|1156.00
|5.60
|0.49
|1,37,511
|Sundram Fasteners
|1090.55
|5.30
|0.49
|3,93,173
|Power Finance Corporation
|420.00
|2.00
|0.48
|44,22,078
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|347.00
|1.65
|0.48
|42,74,035
|Syrma SGS Technology
|1424.70
|6.70
|0.47
|5,09,551
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|931.70
|4.25
|0.46
|4,98,855
|Punjab National Bank
|114.81
|0.51
|0.45
|1,12,02,537
|Natco Pharma
|916.65
|4.15
|0.45
|1,68,655
|Bharat Electronics
|401.00
|1.80
|0.45
|1,07,98,068
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Cummins India
|5426.00
|24.00
|0.44
|2,62,771
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1584.80
|6.80
|0.43
|4,75,170
|Adani Power
|209.00
|0.88
|0.42
|1,43,72,119
|DOMS Industries
|2260.60
|9.40
|0.42
|57,559
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1504.10
|6.10
|0.41
|42,820
|Reliance Power
|24.34
|0.10
|0.41
|5,05,52,570
|RHI Magnesita India
|412.80
|1.65
|0.40
|2,87,199
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2279.10
|9.10
|0.40
|4,37,610
|Alkem Laboratories
|5620.00
|22.50
|0.40
|76,165
|Lodha Developers
|1218.70
|4.70
|0.39
|8,90,480
|IIFL Finance
|611.75
|2.40
|0.39
|10,48,214
|Can Fin Homes
|811.30
|3.05
|0.38
|1,14,033
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|407.70
|1.55
|0.38
|9,59,591
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|41.16
|0.15
|0.37
|1,38,10,912
|Bajaj Auto
|11662.00
|42.00
|0.36
|2,08,968
|PB Fintech
|1604.50
|5.50
|0.34
|7,33,424
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|879.00
|3.00
|0.34
|15,23,373
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|5.00
|0.33
|15,20,661
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|811.10
|2.50
|0.31
|18,02,315
|Cyient
|857.50
|2.60
|0.30
|3,55,030
|Jyothy Labs
|206.47
|0.60
|0.29
|4,28,075
|Jindal Stainless
|734.65
|2.15
|0.29
|1,39,854
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|15.50
|0.28
|5,07,690
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2545.00
|6.90
|0.27
|3,10,098
|Dalmia Bharat
|1827.40
|4.90
|0.27
|1,03,018
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5333.00
|14.50
|0.27
|4,32,283
|UltraTech Cement
|12105.00
|30.00
|0.25
|1,71,352
|Timken India
|3351.00
|7.90
|0.24
|30,969
|KEC International
|478.85
|1.15
|0.24
|5,85,339
|Marico
|862.00
|2.00
|0.23
|11,51,946
|Home First Finance Company India
|1193.80
|2.70
|0.23
|1,74,676
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1931.60
|3.60
|0.19
|1,58,460
|Canara Bank
|131.95
|0.25
|0.19
|2,25,76,580
|MRF
|134190.00
|260.00
|0.19
|2,090
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|0.17
|0.19
|19,41,963
|Havells India
|1288.00
|2.50
|0.19
|15,06,943
|Coforge
|1776.00
|3.20
|0.18
|26,66,057
|Aarti Industries
|502.10
|0.90
|0.18
|14,22,279
|Jindal Steel
|1103.00
|2.00
|0.18
|3,92,474
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|2.80
|0.17
|60,89,110
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|8497.00
|13.00
|0.15
|8,475
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.28
|0.11
|0.14
|92,48,212
|BLS International Services
|254.33
|0.35
|0.14
|12,26,171
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.20
|0.31
|0.14
|4,41,705
|Astral
|1444.00
|2.00
|0.14
|1,18,762
|NLC India
|304.40
|0.40
|0.13
|15,30,784
|Amber Enterprises India
|7435.00
|10.00
|0.13
|2,10,061
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|1025.30
|1.20
|0.12
|1,98,652
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.33
|0.07
|0.11
|65,82,044
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.86
|0.04
|0.11
|1,47,94,987
|3M India
|36035.00
|35.00
|0.10
|3,976
|Suzlon Energy
|48.15
|0.05
|0.10
|5,23,62,545
|KEI Industries
|5600.00
|5.00
|0.09
|2,73,169
|Ipca Laboratories
|1735.80
|1.60
|0.09
|79,829
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|1.00
|0.09
|10,72,438
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2030.00
|1.60
|0.08
|2,22,982
|Birlasoft
|318.50
|0.25
|0.08
|7,98,934
|Adani Green Energy
|1372.40
|0.90
|0.07
|12,73,380
|ITC
|286.10
|0.20
|0.07
|61,28,841
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|596.60
|0.40
|0.07
|10,70,113
|AWL Agri Business
|197.50
|0.12
|0.06
|31,67,471
|CIE Automotive India
|410.50
|0.20
|0.05
|3,25,465
|YES Bank
|22.69
|0.01
|0.04
|2,55,21,116
|UPL
|573.00
|0.25
|0.04
|8,82,844
|Balkrishna Industries
|2466.30
|0.60
|0.02
|1,16,753
|Inox India
|1954.70
|0.30
|0.02
|1,25,150
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|332.00
|0.05
|0.02
|45,98,346
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13818.00
|1.00
|0.01
|2,629
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1885.10
|0.10
|0.01
|2,33,480
|National Aluminium Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|44,23,953
|Ashok Leyland
|177.50
|0
|0
|1,12,82,040
|DLF
|642.00
|0
|0
|24,66,390
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0
|1,92,713
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2599.00
|-0.40
|-0.02
|3,56,679
|One97 Communications
|1441.60
|-0.40
|-0.03
|30,55,929
|Schaeffler India
|4035.20
|-1.10
|-0.03
|30,264
|Escorts Kubota
|3080.00
|-1.00
|-0.03
|65,250
|Intellect Design Arena
|721.35
|-0.30
|-0.04
|2,65,077
|Eris Lifesciences
|1382.40
|-0.50
|-0.04
|40,491
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|260.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|6,66,160
|Abbott India
|27835.00
|-20.00
|-0.07
|7,629
|Alok Industries
|11.97
|-0.01
|-0.08
|16,50,176
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2638.00
|-2.00
|-0.08
|14,44,759
|Coal India
|415.25
|-0.35
|-0.08
|34,93,763
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.58
|-0.16
|-0.09
|95,69,899
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1693.50
|-1.50
|-0.09
|23,87,389
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.95
|-0.50
|-0.10
|9,94,282
|Oberoi Realty
|1775.00
|-2.00
|-0.11
|1,71,271
|CCL Products India
|1130.00
|-1.20
|-0.11
|93,640
|MMTC
|63.98
|-0.07
|-0.11
|10,09,089
|Usha Martin
|515.05
|-0.60
|-0.12
|2,05,861
|Bank of Baroda
|250.70
|-0.30
|-0.12
|74,79,873
|Bikaji Foods International
|623.50
|-0.75
|-0.12
|1,24,458
|Larsen & Toubro
|4056.00
|-5.80
|-0.14
|9,01,290
|Elgi Equipments
|588.45
|-0.80
|-0.14
|1,23,552
|Gillette India
|7683.50
|-10.50
|-0.14
|8,855
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|659.00
|-1.00
|-0.15
|14,53,309
|Muthoot Finance
|2890.00
|-4.20
|-0.15
|8,13,420
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.25
|-0.75
|-0.15
|16,04,722
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2286.00
|-4.00
|-0.17
|2,32,091
|R R Kabel
|2759.50
|-4.90
|-0.18
|2,87,031
|Adani Enterprises
|3020.00
|-6.00
|-0.20
|7,88,881
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-10.00
|-0.20
|10,83,102
|Latent View Analytics
|297.20
|-0.60
|-0.20
|3,86,047
|Sagility
|43.67
|-0.09
|-0.21
|1,09,47,994
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1070.00
|-2.40
|-0.22
|11,89,799
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1328.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|5,71,095
|Century Plyboards (India)
|781.95
|-1.80
|-0.23
|36,025
|Anant Raj
|615.90
|-1.50
|-0.24
|10,39,127
|Metropolis Healthcare
|563.20
|-1.40
|-0.25
|1,32,288
|ITC Hotels
|170.65
|-0.43
|-0.25
|29,44,172
|Inox Wind
|78.00
|-0.20
|-0.26
|99,63,031
|Data Patterns (India)
|4380.70
|-11.90
|-0.27
|3,35,411
|Oil India
|442.80
|-1.20
|-0.27
|42,32,298
|Gland Pharma
|2601.00
|-7.30
|-0.28
|3,17,731
|Siemens
|3940.10
|-11.90
|-0.30
|2,21,514
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1945.00
|-6.00
|-0.31
|24,25,268
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|Dabur India
|410.00
|-1.30
|-0.32
|17,49,544
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1855.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,90,231
|Zensar Technologies
|499.00
|-1.65
|-0.33
|7,07,360
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8945.00
|-29.50
|-0.33
|2,73,543
|Atul
|6774.00
|-22.50
|-0.33
|1,30,066
|Aavas Financiers
|1371.50
|-4.80
|-0.35
|64,072
|The Ramco Cements
|933.80
|-3.30
|-0.35
|2,21,192
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2737.90
|-9.90
|-0.36
|19,683
|Page Industries
|39900.00
|-150.00
|-0.37
|10,770
|SRF
|2615.00
|-9.90
|-0.38
|2,62,181
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-5.00
|-0.38
|8,72,088
|IDBI Bank
|84.22
|-0.32
|-0.38
|23,47,275
|Chalet Hotels
|859.70
|-3.40
|-0.39
|51,018
|AIA Engineering
|4776.00
|-19.40
|-0.40
|46,225
|Pfizer
|4880.60
|-19.40
|-0.40
|5,857
|Eternal
|315.00
|-1.25
|-0.40
|1,27,63,812
|Adani Total Gas
|657.55
|-2.70
|-0.41
|4,27,282
|UTI Asset Management Company
|896.65
|-3.65
|-0.41
|54,661
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|839.40
|-3.70
|-0.44
|30,873
|HDFC Bank
|731.00
|-3.30
|-0.45
|1,93,82,042
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|2574.10
|-11.70
|-0.45
|44,432
|Blue Dart Express
|5089.50
|-23.00
|-0.45
|28,915
|Varun Beverages
|442.00
|-2.00
|-0.45
|24,72,286
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|357.20
|-1.65
|-0.46
|3,01,498
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|167.01
|-0.77
|-0.46
|21,84,338
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|540.00
|-2.50
|-0.46
|14,13,369
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|-4.00
|-0.46
|8,91,154
|Central Bank of India
|31.36
|-0.15
|-0.48
|35,74,624
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|1755.00
|-8.50
|-0.48
|1,29,819
|KSB
|784.25
|-3.80
|-0.48
|2,02,263
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-1.95
|-0.49
|50,95,295
|Godrej Agrovet
|542.85
|-2.70
|-0.49
|1,01,213
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.37
|-0.20
|-0.51
|7,90,881
|Hyundai Motor India
|2200.50
|-11.50
|-0.52
|2,79,115
|Sun TV Network
|486.65
|-2.55
|-0.52
|1,37,019
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|159.24
|-0.84
|-0.52
|22,38,919
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|830.10
|-4.35
|-0.52
|1,56,108
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.04
|-1.07
|-0.53
|12,24,833
|RBL Bank
|389.80
|-2.20
|-0.56
|16,93,465
|Linde India
|7112.50
|-40.00
|-0.56
|20,724
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|20,26,621
|Godrej Properties
|2070.00
|-11.90
|-0.57
|4,86,095
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1382.80
|-8.00
|-0.58
|2,65,738
|Karur Vysya Bank
|335.55
|-1.95
|-0.58
|8,16,142
|EID Parry (India)
|805.10
|-4.75
|-0.59
|1,34,546
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.75
|-0.54
|-0.60
|57,32,015
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2514.90
|-15.10
|-0.60
|10,78,657
|PNB Housing Finance
|1143.00
|-7.00
|-0.61
|14,76,731
|JSW Steel
|1299.50
|-8.40
|-0.64
|7,20,726
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4924.00
|-32.00
|-0.65
|3,94,462
|Ircon International
|131.25
|-0.86
|-0.65
|9,42,876
|Coromandel International
|2069.30
|-13.80
|-0.66
|1,15,784
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|497.60
|-3.30
|-0.66
|3,76,213
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|569.85
|-3.80
|-0.66
|1,98,994
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4518.10
|-29.90
|-0.66
|1,33,639
|Indian Hotels Company
|731.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|16,06,078
|Craftsman Automation
|10483.00
|-72.00
|-0.68
|37,554
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|233.38
|-1.62
|-0.69
|46,91,820
|Kajaria Ceramics
|1167.30
|-8.10
|-0.69
|2,04,282
|SJVN
|67.96
|-0.47
|-0.69
|17,63,773
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.30
|-7.70
|-0.71
|8,79,013
|Concord Biotech
|1365.00
|-9.70
|-0.71
|68,791
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.79
|-0.62
|-0.72
|21,73,109
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|405.20
|-2.95
|-0.72
|97,54,089
|Asian Paints
|2735.00
|-20.00
|-0.73
|10,67,986
|Vishal Mega Mart
|108.72
|-0.80
|-0.73
|74,31,528
|Engineers India
|240.60
|-1.79
|-0.74
|12,41,537
|NHPC
|76.92
|-0.58
|-0.75
|70,65,480
|TBO Tek
|1610.90
|-12.20
|-0.75
|1,14,311
|JK Cement
|5379.50
|-41.50
|-0.77
|23,148
|PI Industries
|2774.60
|-21.40
|-0.77
|85,234
|Zen Technologies
|1721.10
|-13.50
|-0.78
|1,94,337
|Avenue Supermarts
|3900.00
|-31.20
|-0.79
|3,74,241
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.55
|-2.30
|-0.79
|3,49,699
|Jupiter Wagons
|260.00
|-2.10
|-0.80
|4,33,724
|V-Guard Industries
|319.65
|-2.60
|-0.81
|12,04,577
|BASF India
|4091.00
|-34.00
|-0.82
|66,610
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|390.75
|-3.25
|-0.82
|73,15,232
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1341.80
|-11.10
|-0.82
|7,77,727
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-2.70
|-0.83
|54,31,740
|United Spirits
|1512.40
|-12.60
|-0.83
|3,24,797
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1006.90
|-8.60
|-0.85
|7,17,867
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|93.86
|-0.80
|-0.85
|3,87,410
|KPR Mill
|1076.70
|-9.30
|-0.86
|1,46,720
|IDFC First Bank
|84.62
|-0.73
|-0.86
|95,39,702
|Ceat
|3723.10
|-32.30
|-0.86
|54,517
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.94
|-0.16
|-0.88
|4,04,57,176
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|126.92
|-1.13
|-0.88
|4,97,174
|Divi's Laboratories
|8275.00
|-74.00
|-0.89
|2,56,657
|PCBL Chemical
|321.90
|-2.90
|-0.89
|5,55,082
|Ola Electric Mobility
|41.07
|-0.37
|-0.89
|2,68,92,667
|Cipla
|1463.80
|-13.20
|-0.89
|7,65,193
|Bayer Cropscience
|4177.20
|-37.70
|-0.89
|20,370
|UCO Bank
|26.40
|-0.24
|-0.90
|28,82,482
|Lupin
|2363.50
|-21.50
|-0.90
|20,46,981
|Shree Cements
|26010.00
|-235.00
|-0.90
|10,742
|Phoenix Mills
|1895.50
|-17.50
|-0.91
|2,91,623
|Poly Medicure
|1693.80
|-15.50
|-0.91
|2,25,240
|Tata Steel
|187.55
|-1.75
|-0.92
|99,24,021
|Swan Corp
|308.05
|-2.85
|-0.92
|4,90,454
|Sundaram Finance
|4604.20
|-43.20
|-0.93
|22,448
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1642.70
|-15.60
|-0.94
|2,08,483
|NBCC (India)
|95.33
|-0.92
|-0.96
|47,42,088
|Finolex Cables
|1024.65
|-10.10
|-0.98
|1,82,159
|Supreme Industries
|3442.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|1,77,284
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|119.80
|-1.22
|-1.01
|49,69,707
|Force Motors
|18500.00
|-190.00
|-1.02
|46,841
|The New India Assurance Company
|177.11
|-1.82
|-1.02
|6,78,003
|Olectra Greentech
|1385.00
|-14.40
|-1.03
|1,74,516
|Bata India
|720.50
|-7.60
|-1.04
|1,27,012
|Polycab India
|9218.00
|-97.00
|-1.04
|1,97,996
|Apollo Tyres
|445.00
|-4.70
|-1.05
|19,67,067
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1556.70
|-16.50
|-1.05
|79,910
|United Breweries
|1400.30
|-15.00
|-1.06
|99,991
|Castrol India
|192.08
|-2.09
|-1.08
|31,22,432
|Honeywell Automation India
|37900.00
|-415.00
|-1.08
|2,131
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11263.00
|-124.00
|-1.09
|25,976
|SBFC Finance
|94.25
|-1.04
|-1.09
|7,88,137
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|752.65
|-8.35
|-1.10
|43,27,549
|ACC
|1362.80
|-15.60
|-1.13
|1,60,343
|Titan Company
|4941.00
|-57.00
|-1.14
|11,66,858
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|86.19
|-0.99
|-1.14
|8,81,200
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1639.00
|-19.00
|-1.15
|3,95,441
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|501.05
|-5.95
|-1.17
|9,74,283
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|285.30
|-3.40
|-1.18
|8,13,122
|Info Edge (India)
|1225.30
|-14.70
|-1.19
|7,47,939
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1628.00
|-20.00
|-1.21
|1,64,486
|HBL Engineering
|727.10
|-9.05
|-1.23
|5,48,362
|IFCI
|73.98
|-0.93
|-1.24
|59,29,569
|Shipping Corporation of India
|304.75
|-3.85
|-1.25
|1,38,10,526
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|19.68
|-0.25
|-1.25
|71,72,175
|Sobha
|1339.00
|-16.90
|-1.25
|1,06,424
|International Gemological Institute
|355.80
|-4.55
|-1.26
|5,89,264
|Berger Paints (India)
|530.55
|-7.05
|-1.31
|2,86,606
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1275.40
|-16.90
|-1.31
|14,68,654
|Container Corporation of India
|505.20
|-6.80
|-1.33
|8,92,002
|Indian Energy Exchange
|127.10
|-1.73
|-1.34
|24,75,559
|JBM Auto
|648.65
|-8.90
|-1.35
|1,61,028
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|1537.80
|-21.20
|-1.36
|1,97,325
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|1351.10
|-18.70
|-1.37
|5,76,167
|Max Financial Services
|1497.40
|-21.40
|-1.41
|3,59,409
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-18.00
|-1.43
|36,28,823
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1737.70
|-25.40
|-1.44
|3,07,437
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1893.90
|-28.00
|-1.46
|61,537
|NMDC
|84.92
|-1.28
|-1.48
|93,54,641
|Computer Age Management Services
|787.50
|-11.95
|-1.49
|10,11,683
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1523.60
|-23.40
|-1.51
|2,24,874
|360 One Wam
|1168.10
|-17.90
|-1.51
|17,07,560
|Triveni Turbine
|636.45
|-9.90
|-1.53
|4,99,505
|Pidilite Industries
|1660.00
|-26.00
|-1.54
|9,17,427
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.26
|-0.54
|-1.55
|22,85,872
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4299.00
|-67.70
|-1.55
|7,58,827
|Indraprastha Gas
|151.94
|-2.39
|-1.55
|7,58,514
|Signatureglobal (India)
|802.30
|-12.70
|-1.56
|2,86,812
|GAIL (India)
|173.63
|-2.77
|-1.57
|70,05,144
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|111.01
|-1.78
|-1.58
|28,64,596
|Afcons Infrastructure
|274.25
|-4.50
|-1.61
|11,90,862
|HEG
|674.00
|-11.10
|-1.62
|5,97,260
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|506.40
|-8.50
|-1.65
|2,71,851
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|847.45
|-14.20
|-1.65
|2,50,764
|Saregama India
|519.20
|-8.80
|-1.67
|4,73,141
|Asahi India Glass
|898.70
|-15.25
|-1.67
|85,283
|Graphite India
|709.95
|-12.10
|-1.68
|5,83,486
|Tejas Networks
|513.45
|-8.85
|-1.69
|6,82,905
|ITI
|282.40
|-4.85
|-1.69
|2,18,021
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|240.61
|-4.15
|-1.70
|17,47,484
|Angel One
|292.00
|-5.10
|-1.72
|40,94,497
|Action Construction Equipment
|1094.30
|-19.40
|-1.74
|2,34,548
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-135.00
|-1.75
|1,79,322
|JM Financial
|127.46
|-2.32
|-1.79
|42,42,745
|Hindustan Copper
|536.10
|-9.85
|-1.80
|94,31,736
|Five-Star Business Finance
|543.25
|-10.00
|-1.81
|2,69,177
|ACME Solar Holdings
|368.60
|-6.85
|-1.82
|12,78,670
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1067.00
|-20.60
|-1.89
|7,52,130
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|450.70
|-9.05
|-1.97
|3,00,321
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1176.00
|-24.00
|-2.00
|6,88,856
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|345.80
|-7.05
|-2.00
|3,52,219
|Aegis Logistics
|1371.00
|-29.00
|-2.07
|16,73,750
|NAVA
|581.85
|-12.35
|-2.08
|2,09,948
|Whirlpool of India
|813.15
|-17.30
|-2.08
|3,94,483
|Ventive Hospitality
|599.90
|-12.90
|-2.11
|33,822
|JSW Dulux
|3011.70
|-65.30
|-2.12
|17,154
|NMDC Steel
|43.84
|-0.97
|-2.16
|38,01,144
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|480.05
|-10.80
|-2.20
|18,95,576
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|740.25
|-16.75
|-2.21
|5,50,401
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-26.00
|-2.28
|32,39,689
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|582.80
|-13.95
|-2.34
|9,80,159
|Biocon
|426.35
|-10.25
|-2.35
|52,65,823
|Jio Financial Services
|256.80
|-6.30
|-2.39
|1,08,58,220
|Sammaan Capital
|163.17
|-4.05
|-2.42
|61,94,885
|ICICI Bank
|1421.00
|-36.50
|-2.50
|1,43,95,789
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1050.00
|-27.30
|-2.53
|26,59,684
|Affle 3I
|1645.60
|-43.10
|-2.55
|3,10,792
|L&T Finance
|308.00
|-8.65
|-2.73
|48,14,207
|Swiggy
|280.75
|-7.90
|-2.74
|2,63,03,196
|Elecon Engineering Company
|437.85
|-12.60
|-2.80
|3,70,664
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1901.70
|-57.70
|-2.94
|56,825
|Aditya Birla Capital
|408.05
|-13.45
|-3.19
|48,40,967
|Sai Life Science
|1365.20
|-48.30
|-3.42
|9,31,312
|Trent
|2997.00
|-110.10
|-3.54
|24,69,173
|Blue Star
|1514.00
|-57.00
|-3.63
|23,92,270
|Bajaj Finserv
|2008.90
|-77.10
|-3.70
|24,16,624
|Gujarat Energy
|265.30
|-10.30
|-3.74
|9,72,767
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1866.20
|-73.80
|-3.80
|16,17,860
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2408.90
|-97.10
|-3.87
|47,79,224
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|2161.70
|-87.20
|-3.88
|14,20,885
|Finolex Industries
|164.43
|-6.88
|-4.02
|12,32,652
|Cera Sanitaryware
|6062.00
|-262.50
|-4.15
|59,295
|Sonata Software
|318.05
|-13.90
|-4.19
|17,40,657
|Navin Fluorine International
|8271.00
|-379.00
|-4.38
|5,90,351
|JK Tyre & Industries
|394.90
|-18.35
|-4.44
|30,62,591
|Capri Global Capital
|230.25
|-10.82
|-4.49
|27,84,996
|Firstsource Solutions
|279.85
|-14.10
|-4.80
|91,87,334
|C.E. Info Systems
|1014.30
|-56.40
|-5.27
|2,78,174
|eClerx Services
|1769.10
|-103.30
|-5.52
|3,78,424
|Bajaj Finance
|1078.00
|-66.80
|-5.84
|1,56,14,001
|EIH
|306.55
|-19.10
|-5.87
|13,91,523
|Gujarat State Petronet
|268.35
|-20.60
|-7.13
|80,24,578
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.95
|-20.05
|-7.43
|2,26,16,837
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|784.30
|-80.75
|-9.33
|69,50,507