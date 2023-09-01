Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|477.6
|-9.75
|-2.00
|9,69,858
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|31,151.35
|-2.20
|-0.01
|2,485
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.6
|-2.80
|-0.49
|1,68,503
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|491.05
|-0.75
|-0.15
|17,87,693
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,627.25
|-5.15
|-0.32
|2,09,616
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,291.45
|-90.10
|-2.06
|1,64,849
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|22,704.65
|-404.90
|-1.75
|18,018
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,011.25
|5.50
|0.27
|5,11,766
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|824.9
|12.95
|1.59
|12,03,748
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,450.05
|30.80
|1.27
|67,63,257
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|949.1
|20.45
|2.20
|40,96,522
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|799.5
|7.30
|0.92
|1,18,99,448
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|633.85
|-1.95
|-0.31
|9,86,779
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|352.25
|-7.25
|-2.02
|34,15,697
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|184.1
|2.95
|1.63
|63,03,257
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|218.35
|-1.20
|-0.55
|17,08,244
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|389.5
|-0.75
|-0.19
|54,614
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|324.55
|-3.50
|-1.07
|1,07,328
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|368.45
|-1.45
|-0.39
|2,70,452
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,077.85
|-0.40
|-0.04
|2,03,028
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,703.8
|8.65
|0.23
|56,865
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,718.35
|-9.05
|-0.52
|74,253
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|770.5
|-6.20
|-0.80
|46,719
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,614.75
|-28.10
|-0.77
|2,47,511
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,489.9
|-7.50
|-0.30
|30,548
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|273.4
|-1.25
|-0.46
|99,773
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|19.9
|0.05
|0.25
|12,87,14,088
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|625.55
|-2.80
|-0.45
|4,79,279
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,972.2
|72.45
|2.50
|5,05,049
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|433.9
|5.50
|1.28
|38,41,543
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,915.25
|45.40
|2.43
|10,74,994
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,005.15
|0.20
|0.02
|72,595
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,729.5
|53.80
|3.21
|10,29,664
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,840.35
|26.25
|0.55
|2,06,097
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|384.75
|-3.65
|-0.94
|25,99,947
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|268.4
|-0.55
|-0.20
|2,20,164
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|587.55
|-6.10
|-1.03
|74,586
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|184.2
|0.35
|0.19
|1,37,67,168
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,259.55
|3.45
|0.11
|6,50,108
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|329.95
|-1.75
|-0.53
|2,61,222
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,911.1
|-42.95
|-2.20
|7,79,883
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,323.8
|64.50
|1.51
|11,217
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,354.35
|20.25
|0.28
|33,162
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|825.55
|-4.45
|-0.54
|10,63,175
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|725.65
|2.10
|0.29
|15,23,987
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|438.15
|3.95
|0.91
|5,48,416
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,761.05
|40.65
|1.09
|3,60,830
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|991.15
|17.65
|1.81
|1,09,45,847
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,177.6
|16.40
|1.41
|1,00,821
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,320.6
|157.60
|2.20
|6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,514.5
|25.60
|1.72
|9,04,434
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|7,340.8
|-96.90
|-1.30
|16,812
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,226.8
|-21.20
|-0.94
|1,25,263
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,361.8
|38.65
|1.66
|1,00,941
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|395.5
|5.45
|1.40
|15,96,172
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.1
|5.50
|2.40
|81,55,271
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|190.6
|3.45
|1.84
|1,58,32,807
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|88
|2.20
|2.56
|1,04,01,831
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|38.35
|-0.35
|-0.90
|3,04,16,029
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,628.55
|-3.60
|-0.14
|9,237
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,684.2
|-4.00
|-0.24
|1,88,964
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,790.45
|-22.25
|-0.46
|18,182
BEML Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,495.2
|28.45
|1.15
|8,17,585
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|719.85
|1.25
|0.17
|6,14,792
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,143.5
|17.10
|1.52
|10,41,608
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|137.85
|4.65
|3.49
|2,34,08,133
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,078.8
|8.45
|0.79
|8,89,551
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|136.15
|14.90
|12.29
|19,21,97,197
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|344.2
|3.65
|1.07
|49,88,982
Bharat Rasayan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|9,435.65
|30.70
|0.33
|808
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|865.95
|9.55
|1.12
|44,27,840
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.8
|1.45
|0.56
|20,12,916
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,171.1
|21.75
|1.89
|99,668
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|528.35
|18.65
|3.66
|32,47,796
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|6,282.25
|0.35
|0.01
|31,715
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|745.25
|4.80
|0.65
|68,616
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|979.5
|-18.35
|-1.84
|49,280
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|444.25
|5.95
|1.36
|3,61,393
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|18,986.8
|412.95
|2.22
|24,430
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|595
|2.20
|0.37
|84,273
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|16.15
|-0.85
|-5.00
|24,73,281
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
BSE Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,126.15
|63.40
|5.97
|1,00,32,831
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|303.75
|1.95
|0.65
|5,38,484
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|328.4
|8.00
|2.50
|72,22,796
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|760
|8.65
|1.15
|5,95,837
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,096.3
|39.70
|3.76
|2,15,560
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|806.25
|6.55
|0.82
|1,43,290
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,136.35
|0.10
|0.01
|1,76,867
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|142.95
|-1.80
|-1.24
|11,08,983
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|604.25
|-1.75
|-0.29
|2,49,272
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,256.05
|2.95
|0.13
|54,821
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,730.7
|-18.00
|-1.03
|95,513
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|34.95
|0.10
|0.29
|1,34,29,768
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,141.45
|3.00
|0.26
|8,92,072
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|691.4
|6.45
|0.94
|2,22,355
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,072.05
|43.55
|4.23
|2,92,146
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|9,546.3
|39.10
|0.41
|23,174
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|86.45
|3.25
|3.91
|1,25,16,777
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|423.95
|-5.40
|-1.26
|21,90,708
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|540.75
|-10.45
|-1.90
|1,33,632
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|278.95
|3.75
|1.36
|14,76,375
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|528.55
|8.70
|1.67
|1,78,373
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|963.85
|-20.25
|-2.06
|1,16,214
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,128.85
|7.00
|0.62
|8,81,841
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|519.45
|-3.25
|-0.62
|4,78,726
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,245.4
|-12.20
|-0.97
|11,66,856
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|125.6
|2.20
|1.78
|43,99,862
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,412.15
|-5.60
|-0.39
|78,809
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.9
|6.85
|2.98
|1,48,66,065
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|908.5
|2.80
|0.31
|36,79,579
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,451.9
|-14.55
|-0.27
|3,64,127
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,939.4
|-2.65
|-0.14
|6,61,781
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,356.1
|-19.35
|-0.81
|49,410
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|687
|14.60
|2.17
|9,71,365
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,111
|20.05
|1.84
|3,88,421
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,409.2
|-6.35
|-0.45
|1,38,366
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,929.05
|-41.60
|-1.05
|28,574
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|303.05
|3.00
|1.00
|13,72,760
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|327.25
|-3.05
|-0.92
|1,45,453
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,706
|-1.75
|-0.10
|8,80,316
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,709.75
|72.40
|4.42
|11,88,615
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|553.35
|0.25
|0.05
|9,24,053
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,123.55
|38.50
|1.85
|2,99,159
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,034.55
|102.45
|10.99
|20,12,949
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|603.75
|-3.10
|-0.51
|6,38,403
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,226.05
|6.05
|0.27
|3,25,643
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|438.15
|0.65
|0.15
|7,13,688
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|182.7
|1.70
|0.94
|26,72,760
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|197.05
|1.40
|0.72
|13,93,496
Dhani Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|47.2
|-1.40
|-2.88
|16,29,543
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|321.8
|-6.75
|-2.05
|16,45,130
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,589.3
|-2.80
|-0.08
|5,86,277
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,057.25
|53.40
|1.07
|5,77,646
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|503.25
|-0.85
|-0.17
|30,43,665
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,201.25
|25.35
|1.17
|1,11,389
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,578.55
|-29.30
|-0.52
|2,20,961
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|40.8
|-0.75
|-1.81
|2,24,37,674
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,624.75
|0.65
|0.04
|40,969
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|54.35
|-0.10
|-0.18
|22,02,396
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,400.4
|63.80
|1.91
|6,91,310
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|477.1
|-0.75
|-0.16
|2,86,182
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|272.25
|23.40
|9.40
|90,06,615
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|493.4
|2.75
|0.56
|2,89,055
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|535.6
|11.05
|2.11
|14,66,515
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,659.6
|-0.75
|-0.05
|1,49,059
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|157.75
|3.45
|2.24
|36,83,025
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|195.9
|-0.50
|-0.25
|3,06,535
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|88.8
|-1.70
|-1.88
|52,50,590
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|812.35
|2.35
|0.29
|48,239
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,133.9
|-25.35
|-0.80
|6,26,982
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|265.75
|-1.05
|-0.39
|17,33,153
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|380.4
|-0.15
|-0.04
|91,772
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.15
|-0.10
|1,36,78,350
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,817.4
|22.15
|0.46
|22,410
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,093.4
|-6.30
|-0.57
|3,97,221
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|248.05
|8.50
|3.55
|25,91,748
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|167.8
|4.60
|2.82
|1,26,88,844
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|324.4
|-7.25
|-2.19
|8,42,103
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|135.45
|1.90
|1.42
|63,73,621
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.35
|5.52
|3,19,76,838
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,669.4
|-15.10
|-0.56
|6,910
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,187.25
|-7.50
|-0.23
|4,732
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|219.55
|1.95
|0.90
|4,87,625
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,768.1
|26.65
|1.53
|12,67,986
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,438.3
|8.80
|0.62
|1,14,832
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|631.8
|-3.85
|-0.61
|1,06,981
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|757.05
|-9.80
|-1.28
|6,01,966
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,670.3
|92.05
|5.83
|12,59,305
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|62.95
|1.20
|1.94
|2,76,32,024
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,132.35
|-18.90
|-0.88
|53,365
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|480.65
|0.95
|0.20
|66,449
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,005.35
|0.20
|0.02
|3,10,505
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|536.95
|-0.65
|-0.12
|2,94,403
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,643.65
|-2.15
|-0.13
|3,28,721
Go Fashion (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,352.5
|7.50
|0.56
|35,368
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|302.3
|4.70
|1.58
|8,08,836
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|476.55
|2.65
|0.56
|8,49,736
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,811.5
|20.55
|1.15
|4,20,224
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|768.2
|3.70
|0.48
|1,98,276
Greenpanel Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|381.5
|3.45
|0.91
|5,90,857
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,251.05
|-25.05
|-1.10
|13,967
G R Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,275.1
|7.30
|0.58
|19,121
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|731.95
|34.20
|4.90
|10,14,503
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.65
|-2.25
|-0.86
|2,97,679
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,073.55
|26.95
|0.88
|1,35,065
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|458
|8.65
|1.93
|32,21,658
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|623.4
|13.90
|2.28
|17,95,864
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|129.95
|0.05
|0.04
|13,45,166
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|177.6
|2.30
|1.31
|28,88,685
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|277.35
|1.20
|0.43
|7,79,061
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|924.7
|-3.55
|-0.38
|2,78,009
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,180.85
|-18.65
|-1.55
|33,526
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,377.75
|-6.80
|-0.49
|8,48,217
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,185.8
|13.65
|1.16
|16,69,568
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,431.25
|-92.95
|-3.68
|12,40,727
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,574.7
|3.25
|0.21
|2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|641.35
|-3.40
|-0.53
|12,71,038
HEG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,745.25
|-6.30
|-0.36
|1,45,704
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|118.3
|0.55
|0.47
|8,62,374
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,927.4
|11.45
|0.39
|3,31,806
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|74.85
|-1.35
|-1.77
|2,68,10,319
Hikal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|308.45
|12.45
|4.21
|10,02,879
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|473.25
|13.40
|2.91
|1,11,50,793
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,005.65
|-1.95
|-0.19
|19,959
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,941.75
|41.45
|1.06
|8,88,659
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|167.1
|8.65
|5.46
|2,30,17,465
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|250.25
|2.15
|0.87
|57,24,966
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,504.8
|-0.25
|-0.01
|8,13,220
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|319.7
|1.55
|0.49
|2,81,050
Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,380.9
|-20.05
|-0.46
|12,003
HLE Glasscoat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|583.85
|0.80
|0.14
|45,681
Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|863.3
|29.05
|3.48
|1,50,360
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,397.6
|-246.10
|-0.62
|4,092
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|76.4
|1.50
|2.00
|90,05,184
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:59 PM | IST
|2,724.3
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|968.7
|9.95
|1.04
|1,62,63,873
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,341.35
|27.65
|2.10
|6,39,869
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|561.8
|-2.10
|-0.37
|11,07,302
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|624.7
|-0.15
|-0.02
|1,14,434
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|60.05
|0.25
|0.42
|59,78,462
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|93.4
|0.05
|0.05
|8,87,98,587
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|123.5
|1.75
|1.44
|1,87,80,327
IFB Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|960.35
|14.55
|1.54
|57,520
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|595.2
|-11.50
|-1.90
|1,65,749
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|197.1
|-1.20
|-0.61
|3,95,78,033
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|81.15
|1.20
|1.50
|1,90,23,221
India Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.95
|24.60
|10.41
|1,67,70,829
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,111.85
|50.80
|1.66
|1,33,370
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|377.1
|-1.55
|-0.41
|8,43,946
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.55
|4.40
|2,49,65,669
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.35
|0.80
|35,51,798
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|89.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|1,47,18,374
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|30.1
|-0.50
|-1.63
|1,73,85,359
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|688.35
|16.35
|2.43
|41,43,248
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|55.75
|5.55
|11.06
|23,59,76,530
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,583.2
|12.90
|0.82
|52,277
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|311.85
|-5.40
|-1.70
|3,26,093
Indo Count Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|246.55
|1.25
|0.51
|2,50,809
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|467.05
|-0.65
|-0.14
|9,64,692
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,416.55
|38.40
|2.79
|27,91,800
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.7
|6.50
|3.71
|1,32,45,785
Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|14.75
|0.15
|1.03
|1,80,94,437
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,372.35
|40.85
|0.94
|1,15,232
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,443.85
|8.40
|0.59
|35,81,501
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|733.05
|-1.95
|-0.27
|4,53,107
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,438.9
|3.90
|0.16
|5,62,986
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|866.8
|-6.65
|-0.76
|2,88,106
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|30.4
|2.10
|7.42
|5,36,09,978
Ircon International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|118.7
|4.70
|4.12
|2,92,43,919
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31