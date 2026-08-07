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23712.10 Closed
-0.07-17.35 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
1.1
1M
1.5
3M
2.1
6M
0.1
1Y
4.5
5Y
70.2
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Sapphire Foods India		224.2224.4812.261,82,24,172
Siemens Energy India		3648.80396.6012.1979,73,925
Tata Technologies		872.8071.258.891,60,58,460
Devyani International		134.7310.878.782,66,17,033
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.5013.508.7111,55,82,755
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1066.2574.007.469,07,092
Travel Food Services		1428.6091.406.8412,77,146
Neuland Laboratories		22855.001,312.006.093,13,887
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		697.4534.905.276,37,075
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.4519.655.0548,74,880
Valor Estate		117.325.584.997,18,225
Reliance Infrastructure		76.563.604.9315,23,751
Physicswallah		131.596.104.861,26,78,121
PTC Industries		19076.00855.004.6991,324
Aurobindo Pharma		1658.0069.104.3520,01,257
Granules India		873.8535.204.2011,46,571
Tata Investment Corporation		693.6526.553.9836,73,235
Fortis Healthcare		955.1535.153.8235,51,821
Ramkrishna Forgings		726.5526.053.7217,50,097
BEML		1787.8062.703.6312,53,510
PG Electroplast		630.6520.903.431,10,60,038
Tata Consultancy Services		2452.7079.703.3645,47,979
Exide Industries		490.0015.753.3278,53,639
Vedant Fashions		516.9016.553.3126,29,328
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		818.0526.053.2937,53,214
Grasim Industries		3323.00103.003.2010,71,215
Hindalco Industries		1059.6032.603.1792,84,747
Hero MotoCorp		5725.00174.503.1419,14,675
Apar Industries		16631.00505.003.131,77,454
Clean Science & Technology		795.1523.503.059,84,867
Welspun Living		164.094.843.0459,04,913
Aster DM Quality Care		869.7025.252.9910,37,107
LTM		4658.10130.102.876,43,855
Jubilant Foodworks		486.5013.502.8541,47,385
Mahindra & Mahindra		3502.0096.002.8232,99,237
Meesho		191.355.182.781,18,48,696
Tega Industries		1625.7042.402.681,47,676
Deepak Nitrite		1796.5046.102.6316,28,102
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		546.2513.952.621,58,709
Carborundum Universal		1097.0027.902.615,21,265
Honasa Consumer		477.6011.952.579,82,060
Netweb Technologies India		4939.20123.202.5612,96,942
JSW Infrastructure		335.758.252.5223,88,341
Bharat Forge		2265.2055.202.5011,52,060
Campus Activewear		224.375.372.458,51,537
Wockhardt		2021.0046.002.335,47,985
Jindal Saw		271.406.152.3216,13,077
Bosch		42950.00950.002.2628,216
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		2637.2056.902.211,03,315
Hindustan Zinc		603.0013.002.2063,62,181
Mphasis		2475.0053.102.196,08,641
Hitachi Energy India		32600.00700.002.1991,167
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1978.4041.702.151,45,070
HFCL		207.984.312.121,94,89,977
Waaree Energies		2717.0056.102.117,77,123
Delhivery		473.309.702.0964,05,412
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2101.2042.202.056,09,118
Cochin Shipyard		1519.7029.701.9922,74,374
Britannia Industries		5510.00106.001.9613,42,849
Ather Energy		1481.5028.301.9546,46,531
LT Foods		427.558.151.946,43,817
Torrent Power		1350.8025.601.933,79,616
Anthem Biosciences		841.0015.351.864,72,590
Kalpataru Projects International		1317.2023.101.791,20,583
Tata Elxsi		3781.0066.001.784,49,437
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		94.191.621.752,11,79,751
Brigade Enterprises		581.9510.001.754,49,734
Thermax		4059.9068.901.731,01,867
City Union Bank		212.003.611.7334,40,800
Praj Industries		325.055.401.6913,41,676
Life Insurance Corporation of India		394.006.451.663,63,90,176
Bank of India		145.002.341.6485,69,425
HCL Technologies		1356.6021.601.6217,25,616
Bharti Hexacom		1538.8024.301.601,46,539
Newgen Software Technologies		551.008.601.5910,70,093
Cohance Lifesciences		445.756.851.5619,85,052
Tata Chemicals		673.5510.251.5535,67,616
Hexaware Technologies		564.608.601.553,19,559
REC		367.005.501.5240,61,190
TVS Motor Company		4440.9065.901.518,40,158
Sumitomo Chemical India		532.957.751.486,11,836
Mankind Pharma		2456.0035.701.481,67,663
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		1354.8019.601.471,79,521
Belrise Industries		248.213.601.4761,71,893
Anand Rathi Wealth		2101.5030.001.452,02,601
Aditya Infotech		3708.7052.501.4486,067
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8191.00115.501.432,409
Mahanagar Gas		1139.6015.901.415,31,620
Vedanta		278.853.851.401,02,87,563
Kalyan Jewellers India		606.308.301.393,32,55,299
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		518.007.001.374,95,564
Petronet LNG		280.603.651.328,33,605
Indian Bank		889.5011.601.3240,24,185
India Cements		398.155.101.301,81,089
APL Apollo Tubes		1970.0025.001.294,04,634
NCC		145.591.861.2966,02,913
JSW Cement		134.291.671.2615,43,467
Crisil		4607.0056.401.2487,549
Rites		234.242.861.2415,36,756
L&T Technology Services		3598.7043.301.2279,998
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1576.0018.901.211,51,582
Triveni Engineering & Industries		233.222.691.174,96,516
Redington		354.854.101.1731,15,310
Tata Communications		1755.2019.701.141,56,599
Acutaas Chemicals		3297.9037.301.141,87,550
Trident		25.180.281.121,57,59,138
State Bank of India		1097.2012.201.122,94,10,622
Welspun Corp		1839.8020.201.117,18,142
KPIT Technologies		629.906.901.1125,44,167
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		152.191.641.099,16,319
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		593.906.001.025,17,530
Maharashtra Seamless		589.705.901.011,37,498
SKF India		1534.3015.100.9962,437
Syngene International		403.703.950.9922,60,564
Choice International		841.157.950.956,94,855
Endurance Technologies		2904.5026.800.9380,764
CESC		163.941.460.9012,98,919
Paradeep Phosphates		149.451.320.8961,78,811
Emami		412.553.550.879,94,119
Infosys		1175.1010.100.8775,81,410
Solar Industries India		18650.00154.000.8349,218
Lenskart Solutions		569.704.700.8339,49,084
Go Digit General Insurance		272.252.150.803,55,396
Vodafone Idea		12.730.100.7920,58,55,564
Hindustan Unilever		2096.0016.500.7910,54,665
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2599.7020.200.7834,991
Global Health		1455.6011.300.785,50,910
Laurus Labs		1844.3014.300.7815,53,067
Voltas		1285.0010.000.788,11,972
Bandhan Bank		176.021.360.781,07,29,624
Indegene		554.454.250.779,63,198
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		190.501.460.771,54,00,597
Wipro		187.531.410.7678,23,102
Gravita India		1732.1013.000.761,27,988
Vardhman Textiles		606.754.550.762,25,767
Manappuram Finance		366.752.750.7625,88,647
Federal Bank		356.252.700.7649,24,276
Urban Company		143.741.070.7527,52,964
Reliance Industries		1334.809.800.7498,85,638
Patanjali Foods		357.502.500.7027,96,734
Indus Towers		386.002.700.7034,42,481
Kaynes Technology India		3856.3026.300.698,06,763
Eicher Motors		8020.0052.500.663,39,416
Minda Corporation		721.654.750.662,28,207
Balrampur Chini Mills		633.454.150.663,94,390
Tube Investments of India		2772.0018.200.661,42,399
KFIN Technologies		936.006.000.652,95,773
Radico Khaitan		4499.0029.000.652,99,219
BSE		3457.1022.100.6437,22,055
Piramal Pharma		209.551.310.6346,11,692
DCM Shriram		1016.806.400.6372,865
Adani Energy Solutions		1630.1010.100.6213,91,604
Jubilant Pharmova		932.005.750.621,68,059
Bharti Airtel		1959.9011.900.6130,19,876
Union Bank of India		183.601.100.602,21,86,841
Oracle Financial Services Software		11805.0070.000.601,86,998
Advent Hotels International		147.670.870.591,67,529
IndusInd Bank		1022.005.800.5717,27,371
GMR Airports		107.200.610.5771,14,277
Zydus Lifesciences		1114.206.200.566,66,151
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		297.801.650.5610,45,223
UNO Minda		1285.007.000.555,57,760
Ajanta Pharma		3489.2018.800.5434,852
Premier Energies		1047.205.500.5325,79,738
LG Electronics India		1586.508.200.521,38,372
JSW Energy		564.402.900.5215,52,610
Tata Power Company		380.551.950.5226,14,409
Godrej Industries		1311.506.700.5148,600
Indian Oil Corporation		143.380.720.5051,73,696
Sundram Fasteners		1090.555.300.493,93,173
PVR INOX		1156.005.600.491,37,511
Power Finance Corporation		420.002.000.4844,22,078
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		347.001.650.4842,74,035
Syrma SGS Technology		1424.706.700.475,09,551
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		931.704.250.464,98,855
Bharat Electronics		401.001.800.451,07,98,068
Punjab National Bank		114.810.510.451,12,02,537
Natco Pharma		916.654.150.451,68,655
Cummins India		5426.0024.000.442,62,771
Zydus Wellness		533.852.350.442,27,185
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		238.851.050.441,00,78,070
Prestige Estates Projects		1584.806.800.434,75,170
Adani Power		209.000.880.421,43,72,119
DOMS Industries		2260.609.400.4257,559
Reliance Power		24.340.100.415,05,52,570
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1504.106.100.4142,820
RHI Magnesita India		412.801.650.402,87,199
Alkem Laboratories		5620.0022.500.4076,165
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2279.109.100.404,37,610
IIFL Finance		611.752.400.3910,48,214
Lodha Developers		1218.704.700.398,90,480
Happiest Minds Technologies		407.701.550.389,59,591
Can Fin Homes		811.303.050.381,14,033
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		41.160.150.371,38,10,912
Bajaj Auto		11662.0042.000.362,08,968
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		879.003.000.3415,23,373
PB Fintech		1604.505.500.347,33,424
Nestle India		1540.005.000.3315,20,661
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		811.102.500.3118,02,315
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.600.850.3177,95,199
Cyient		857.502.600.303,55,030
Jyothy Labs		206.470.600.294,28,075
Jindal Stainless		734.652.150.291,39,854
Persistent Systems		5475.0015.500.285,07,690
HDFC Asset Management Company		2545.006.900.273,10,098
Dalmia Bharat		1827.404.900.271,03,018
InterGlobe Aviation		5333.0014.500.274,32,283
UltraTech Cement		12105.0030.000.251,71,352
Timken India		3351.007.900.2430,969
KEC International		478.851.150.245,85,339
Marico		862.002.000.2311,51,946
Home First Finance Company India		1193.802.700.231,74,676
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1931.603.600.191,58,460
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.170.1919,41,963
Havells India		1288.002.500.1915,06,943
MRF		134190.00260.000.192,090
Canara Bank		131.950.250.192,25,76,580
Coforge		1776.003.200.1826,66,057
Jindal Steel		1103.002.000.183,92,474
Aarti Industries		502.100.900.1814,22,279
Tech Mahindra		1635.002.800.1760,89,110
CarTrade Tech		2793.004.600.162,19,164
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		8497.0013.000.158,475
Bank of Maharashtra		78.280.110.1492,48,212
Astral		1444.002.000.141,18,762
Brainbees Solutions		214.200.310.144,41,705
BLS International Services		254.330.350.1412,26,171
Anupam Rasayan India		1214.601.600.133,15,118
Amber Enterprises India		7435.0010.000.132,10,061
NLC India		304.400.400.1315,30,784
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		1025.301.200.121,98,652
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.330.070.1165,82,044
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.860.040.111,47,94,987
3M India		36035.0035.000.103,976
Suzlon Energy		48.150.050.105,23,62,545
KEI Industries		5600.005.000.092,73,169
Ipca Laboratories		1735.801.600.0979,829
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1172.001.000.0910,72,438
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2030.001.600.082,22,982
Birlasoft		318.500.250.087,98,934
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		596.600.400.0710,70,113
ITC		286.100.200.0761,28,841
Adani Green Energy		1372.400.900.0712,73,380
AWL Agri Business		197.500.120.0631,67,471
CIE Automotive India		410.500.200.053,25,465
YES Bank		22.690.010.042,55,21,116
UPL		573.000.250.048,82,844
Inox India		1954.700.300.021,25,150
Balkrishna Industries		2466.300.600.021,16,753
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		332.000.050.0245,98,346
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1885.100.100.012,33,480
Maharashtra Scooters		13818.001.000.012,629
DLF		642.000024,66,390
National Aluminium Company		381.000044,23,953
Ashok Leyland		177.50001,12,82,040
Dixon Technologies (India)		14200.00001,92,713
Piramal Finance		2109.70001,68,834
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2599.00-0.40-0.023,56,679
Schaeffler India		4035.20-1.10-0.0330,264
Escorts Kubota		3080.00-1.00-0.0365,250
One97 Communications		1441.60-0.40-0.0330,55,929
Intellect Design Arena		721.35-0.30-0.042,65,077
Eris Lifesciences		1382.40-0.50-0.0440,491
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		260.65-0.15-0.066,66,160
Abbott India		27835.00-20.00-0.077,629
Coal India		415.25-0.35-0.0834,93,763
Alok Industries		11.97-0.01-0.0816,50,176
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2638.00-2.00-0.0814,44,759
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.58-0.16-0.0995,69,899
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1693.50-1.50-0.0923,87,389
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.95-0.50-0.109,94,282
MMTC		63.98-0.07-0.1110,09,089
Oberoi Realty		1775.00-2.00-0.111,71,271
CCL Products India		1130.00-1.20-0.1193,640
Usha Martin		515.05-0.60-0.122,05,861
Bank of Baroda		250.70-0.30-0.1274,79,873
Bikaji Foods International		623.50-0.75-0.121,24,458
Gillette India		7683.50-10.50-0.148,855
Elgi Equipments		588.45-0.80-0.141,23,552
Larsen & Toubro		4056.00-5.80-0.149,01,290
LIC Housing Finance		504.25-0.75-0.1516,04,722
SBI Cards and Payment Services		659.00-1.00-0.1514,53,309
Muthoot Finance		2890.00-4.20-0.158,13,420
Godfrey Phillips India		2286.00-4.00-0.172,32,091
Supreme Petrochem		701.45-1.20-0.1735,263
R R Kabel		2759.50-4.90-0.182,87,031
Latent View Analytics		297.20-0.60-0.203,86,047
Adani Enterprises		3020.00-6.00-0.207,88,881
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-10.00-0.2010,83,102
Sagility		43.67-0.09-0.211,09,47,994
Max Healthcare Institute		1070.00-2.40-0.2211,89,799
Central Depository Services (India)		1328.00-3.00-0.235,71,095
Century Plyboards (India)		781.95-1.80-0.2336,025
Anant Raj		615.90-1.50-0.2410,39,127
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3072.80-7.60-0.251,39,482
Metropolis Healthcare		563.20-1.40-0.251,32,288
ITC Hotels		170.65-0.43-0.2529,44,172
Inox Wind		78.00-0.20-0.2699,63,031
Oil India		442.80-1.20-0.2742,32,298
Data Patterns (India)		4380.70-11.90-0.273,35,411
Gland Pharma		2601.00-7.30-0.283,17,731
Siemens		3940.10-11.90-0.302,21,514
Maruti Suzuki India		14037.00-43.00-0.313,24,104
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1945.00-6.00-0.3124,25,268
Dabur India		410.00-1.30-0.3217,49,544
SBI Life Insurance Company		1855.50-6.00-0.323,90,231
Zensar Technologies		499.00-1.65-0.337,07,360
Atul		6774.00-22.50-0.331,30,066
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8945.00-29.50-0.332,73,543
The Ramco Cements		933.80-3.30-0.352,21,192
Aavas Financiers		1371.50-4.80-0.3564,072
SKF India (Industrial)		2737.90-9.90-0.3619,683
Page Industries		39900.00-150.00-0.3710,770
SRF		2615.00-9.90-0.382,62,181
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-5.00-0.388,72,088
IDBI Bank		84.22-0.32-0.3823,47,275
Chalet Hotels		859.70-3.40-0.3951,018
AIA Engineering		4776.00-19.40-0.4046,225
Pfizer		4880.60-19.40-0.405,857
Eternal		315.00-1.25-0.401,27,63,812
UTI Asset Management Company		896.65-3.65-0.4154,661
Adani Total Gas		657.55-2.70-0.414,27,282
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		839.40-3.70-0.4430,873
HDFC Bank		731.00-3.30-0.451,93,82,042
Blue Dart Express		5089.50-23.00-0.4528,915
Caplin Point Laboratories		2574.10-11.70-0.4544,432
Varun Beverages		442.00-2.00-0.4524,72,286
HDFC Life Insurance Company		540.00-2.50-0.4614,13,369
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.00-4.00-0.468,91,154
General Insurance Corporation of India		357.20-1.65-0.463,01,498
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		167.01-0.77-0.4621,84,338
KSB		784.25-3.80-0.482,02,263
Central Bank of India		31.36-0.15-0.4835,74,624
IndiaMART InterMESH		1755.00-8.50-0.481,29,819
Godrej Agrovet		542.85-2.70-0.491,01,213
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-1.95-0.4950,95,295
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.37-0.20-0.517,90,881
Hyundai Motor India		2200.50-11.50-0.522,79,115
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		159.24-0.84-0.5222,38,919
Sun TV Network		486.65-2.55-0.521,37,019
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		830.10-4.35-0.521,56,108
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.04-1.07-0.5312,24,833
RBL Bank		389.80-2.20-0.5616,93,465
Linde India		7112.50-40.00-0.5620,724
Ambuja Cements		434.00-2.50-0.5720,26,621
Godrej Properties		2070.00-11.90-0.574,86,095
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1382.80-8.00-0.582,65,738
Karur Vysya Bank		335.55-1.95-0.588,16,142
EID Parry (India)		805.10-4.75-0.591,34,546
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.75-0.54-0.6057,32,015
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2514.90-15.10-0.6010,78,657
PNB Housing Finance		1143.00-7.00-0.6114,76,731
JSW Steel		1299.50-8.40-0.647,20,726
Ircon International		131.25-0.86-0.659,42,876
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4924.00-32.00-0.653,94,462
Coromandel International		2069.30-13.80-0.661,15,784
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		569.85-3.80-0.661,98,994
Sarda Energy & Minerals		497.60-3.30-0.663,76,213
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4518.10-29.90-0.661,33,639
Indian Hotels Company		731.00-5.00-0.6816,06,078
Craftsman Automation		10483.00-72.00-0.6837,554
Rail Vikas Nigam		233.38-1.62-0.6946,91,820
SJVN		67.96-0.47-0.6917,63,773
Kajaria Ceramics		1167.30-8.10-0.692,04,282
Tata Consumer Products		1082.30-7.70-0.718,79,013
Concord Biotech		1365.00-9.70-0.7168,791
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.79-0.62-0.7221,73,109
NTPC		342.50-2.50-0.7270,12,048
Bharat Heavy Electricals		405.20-2.95-0.7297,54,089
Asian Paints		2735.00-20.00-0.7310,67,986
Vishal Mega Mart		108.72-0.80-0.7374,31,528
Engineers India		240.60-1.79-0.7412,41,537
NHPC		76.92-0.58-0.7570,65,480
TBO Tek		1610.90-12.20-0.751,14,311
PI Industries		2774.60-21.40-0.7785,234
JK Cement		5379.50-41.50-0.7723,148
Zen Technologies		1721.10-13.50-0.781,94,337
Avenue Supermarts		3900.00-31.20-0.793,74,241
RailTel Corporation of India		288.55-2.30-0.793,49,699
Jupiter Wagons		260.00-2.10-0.804,33,724
V-Guard Industries		319.65-2.60-0.8112,04,577
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1341.80-11.10-0.827,77,727
Kotak Mahindra Bank		390.75-3.25-0.8273,15,232
BASF India		4091.00-34.00-0.8266,610
United Spirits		1512.40-12.60-0.833,24,797
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		321.00-2.70-0.8354,31,740
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1006.90-8.60-0.857,17,867
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		93.86-0.80-0.853,87,410
IDFC First Bank		84.62-0.73-0.8695,39,702
Ceat		3723.10-32.30-0.8654,517
KPR Mill		1076.70-9.30-0.861,46,720
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		126.92-1.13-0.884,97,174
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		17.94-0.16-0.884,04,57,176
Cipla		1463.80-13.20-0.897,65,193
Divi's Laboratories		8275.00-74.00-0.892,56,657
PCBL Chemical		321.90-2.90-0.895,55,082
Bayer Cropscience		4177.20-37.70-0.8920,370
Ola Electric Mobility		41.07-0.37-0.892,68,92,667
UCO Bank		26.40-0.24-0.9028,82,482
Shree Cements		26010.00-235.00-0.9010,742
Lupin		2363.50-21.50-0.9020,46,981
Poly Medicure		1693.80-15.50-0.912,25,240
Phoenix Mills		1895.50-17.50-0.912,91,623
Tata Steel		187.55-1.75-0.9299,24,021
Swan Corp		308.05-2.85-0.924,90,454
Sundaram Finance		4604.20-43.20-0.9322,448
Nuvama Wealth Management		1642.70-15.60-0.942,08,483
Allied Blenders & Distillers		599.25-5.75-0.955,51,365
NBCC (India)		95.33-0.92-0.9647,42,088
Finolex Cables		1024.65-10.10-0.981,82,159
Supreme Industries		3442.00-35.00-1.011,77,284
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		119.80-1.22-1.0149,69,707
Force Motors		18500.00-190.00-1.0246,841
The New India Assurance Company		177.11-1.82-1.026,78,003
Pine Labs		154.44-1.60-1.031,28,06,006
Olectra Greentech		1385.00-14.40-1.031,74,516
Bata India		720.50-7.60-1.041,27,012
Polycab India		9218.00-97.00-1.041,97,996
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1556.70-16.50-1.0579,910
Apollo Tyres		445.00-4.70-1.0519,67,067
United Breweries		1400.30-15.00-1.0699,991
Honeywell Automation India		37900.00-415.00-1.082,131
Castrol India		192.08-2.09-1.0831,22,432
SBFC Finance		94.25-1.04-1.097,88,137
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11263.00-124.00-1.0925,976
Himadri Speciality Chemical		752.65-8.35-1.1043,27,549
ACC		1362.80-15.60-1.131,60,343
Titan Company		4941.00-57.00-1.1411,66,858
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		86.19-0.99-1.148,81,200
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1639.00-19.00-1.153,95,441
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		501.05-5.95-1.179,74,283
Aegis Vopak Terminals		285.30-3.40-1.188,13,122
Info Edge (India)		1225.30-14.70-1.197,47,939
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1628.00-20.00-1.211,64,486
HBL Engineering		727.10-9.05-1.235,48,362
IFCI		73.98-0.93-1.2459,29,569
Shipping Corporation of India		304.75-3.85-1.251,38,10,526
Sobha		1339.00-16.90-1.251,06,424
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.68-0.25-1.2571,72,175
International Gemological Institute		355.80-4.55-1.265,89,264
Berger Paints (India)		530.55-7.05-1.312,86,606
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1275.40-16.90-1.3114,68,654
Container Corporation of India		505.20-6.80-1.338,92,002
Indian Energy Exchange		127.10-1.73-1.3424,75,559
JBM Auto		648.65-8.90-1.351,61,028
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		1537.80-21.20-1.361,97,325
Tenneco Clean Air India		562.80-7.75-1.3610,34,341
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		1351.10-18.70-1.375,76,167
HDB Financial Services		665.65-9.25-1.377,07,215
Max Financial Services		1497.40-21.40-1.413,59,409
Tata Motors		453.10-6.55-1.4268,70,933
Axis Bank		1238.00-18.00-1.4336,28,823
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1737.70-25.40-1.443,07,437
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1893.90-28.00-1.4661,537
Prime Focus		287.60-4.30-1.4711,01,666
NMDC		84.92-1.28-1.4893,54,641
Computer Age Management Services		787.50-11.95-1.4910,11,683
CreditAccess Grameen		1523.60-23.40-1.512,24,874
360 One Wam		1168.10-17.90-1.5117,07,560
Triveni Turbine		636.45-9.90-1.534,99,505
Pidilite Industries		1660.00-26.00-1.549,17,427
Indraprastha Gas		151.94-2.39-1.557,58,514
Indian Overseas Bank		34.26-0.54-1.5522,85,872
GE Vernova T&D India		4299.00-67.70-1.557,58,827
Signatureglobal (India)		802.30-12.70-1.562,86,812
GAIL (India)		173.63-2.77-1.5770,05,144
Lemon Tree Hotels		111.01-1.78-1.5828,64,596
Gallantt Ispat		605.50-9.85-1.6047,899
Afcons Infrastructure		274.25-4.50-1.6111,90,862
HEG		674.00-11.10-1.625,97,260
Aadhar Housing Finance		506.40-8.50-1.652,71,851
Titagarh Rail Systems		847.45-14.20-1.652,50,764
Asahi India Glass		898.70-15.25-1.6785,283
Saregama India		519.20-8.80-1.674,73,141
Graphite India		709.95-12.10-1.685,83,486
ITI		282.40-4.85-1.692,18,021
Tejas Networks		513.45-8.85-1.696,82,905
Godawari Power & Ispat		240.61-4.15-1.7017,47,484
Angel One		292.00-5.10-1.7240,94,497
Action Construction Equipment		1094.30-19.40-1.742,34,548
ABB India		7600.00-135.00-1.751,79,322
JM Financial		127.46-2.32-1.7942,42,745
Hindustan Copper		536.10-9.85-1.8094,31,736
Five-Star Business Finance		543.25-10.00-1.812,69,177
ACME Solar Holdings		368.60-6.85-1.8212,78,670
Au Small Finance Bank		1067.00-20.60-1.897,52,130
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		450.70-9.05-1.973,00,321
Nippon Life India Asset Management		1176.00-24.00-2.006,88,856
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		345.80-7.05-2.003,52,219
Aegis Logistics		1371.00-29.00-2.0716,73,750
NAVA		581.85-12.35-2.082,09,948
Whirlpool of India		813.15-17.30-2.083,94,483
Gabriel India		1499.80-32.00-2.093,71,373
Ventive Hospitality		599.90-12.90-2.1133,822
JSW Dulux		3011.70-65.30-2.1217,154
NMDC Steel		43.84-0.97-2.1638,01,144
Jain Resource Recycling		308.40-6.95-2.2015,50,493
Poonawalla Fincorp		480.05-10.80-2.2018,95,576
Jubilant Ingrevia		740.25-16.75-2.215,50,401
Shriram Finance		1115.00-26.00-2.2832,39,689
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		582.80-13.95-2.349,80,159
Biocon		426.35-10.25-2.3552,65,823
Jio Financial Services		256.80-6.30-2.391,08,58,220
Sammaan Capital		163.17-4.05-2.4261,94,885
ICICI Bank		1421.00-36.50-2.501,43,95,789
Godrej Consumer Products		1050.00-27.30-2.5326,59,684
Affle 3I		1645.60-43.10-2.553,10,792
L&T Finance		308.00-8.65-2.7348,14,207
Swiggy		280.75-7.90-2.742,63,03,196
Elecon Engineering Company		437.85-12.60-2.803,70,664
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		318.90-9.25-2.8215,78,665
Kirloskar Brothers		1901.70-57.70-2.9456,825
Cemindia Projects		1208.10-37.70-3.038,38,985
Aditya Birla Capital		408.05-13.45-3.1948,40,967
Tata Capital		370.30-12.40-3.2437,10,557
Sai Life Science		1365.20-48.30-3.429,31,312
Trent		2997.00-110.10-3.5424,69,173
Blue Star		1514.00-57.00-3.6323,92,270
Bajaj Finserv		2008.90-77.10-3.7024,16,624
Gujarat Energy		265.30-10.30-3.749,72,767
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1866.20-73.80-3.8016,17,860
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2408.90-97.10-3.8747,79,224
Kirloskar Oil Engines		2161.70-87.20-3.8814,20,885
Finolex Industries		164.43-6.88-4.0212,32,652
Cera Sanitaryware		6062.00-262.50-4.1559,295
Sonata Software		318.05-13.90-4.1917,40,657
Navin Fluorine International		8271.00-379.00-4.385,90,351
JK Tyre & Industries		394.90-18.35-4.4430,62,591
Capri Global Capital		230.25-10.82-4.4927,84,996
Firstsource Solutions		279.85-14.10-4.8091,87,334
C.E. Info Systems		1014.30-56.40-5.272,78,174
eClerx Services		1769.10-103.30-5.523,78,424
Bajaj Finance		1078.00-66.80-5.841,56,14,001
EIH		306.55-19.10-5.8713,91,523
Gujarat State Petronet		268.35-20.60-7.1380,24,578
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		249.95-20.05-7.432,26,16,837
Jyoti CNC Automation		784.30-80.75-9.3369,50,507
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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