NIFTY 500

₹17,074.55 Closed
0.89+150.25 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

317
210
1W
1.5
1M
0.1
3M
8.3
6M
16.4
1Y
12.2
5Y
72.1
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
477.6-9.75-2.00
9,69,858
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
31,151.35-2.20-0.01
2,485
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.6-2.80-0.49
1,68,503
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
491.05-0.75-0.15
17,87,693
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,627.25-5.15-0.32
2,09,616
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,291.45-90.10-2.06
1,64,849
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
22,704.65-404.90-1.75
18,018
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,011.255.500.27
5,11,766
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
824.912.951.59
12,03,748
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,450.0530.801.27
67,63,257
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
949.120.452.20
40,96,522
799.57.300.92
1,18,99,448
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
330.258.952.79
2,48,23,820
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
633.85-1.95-0.31
9,86,779
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
352.25-7.25-2.02
34,15,697
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
184.12.951.63
63,03,257
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
218.35-1.20-0.55
17,08,244
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
389.5-0.75-0.19
54,614
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
368.45-1.45-0.39
2,70,452
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
990.75-35.40-3.45
2,65,169
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,077.85-0.40-0.04
2,03,028
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,703.88.650.23
56,865
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,718.35-9.05-0.52
74,253
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
770.5-6.20-0.80
46,719
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,614.75-28.10-0.77
2,47,511
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,489.9-7.50-0.30
30,548
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
273.4-1.25-0.46
99,773
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
19.90.050.25
12,87,14,088
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
625.55-2.80-0.45
4,79,279
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,972.272.452.50
5,05,049
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
433.95.501.28
38,41,543
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,915.2545.402.43
10,74,994
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,005.150.200.02
72,595
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,957.4-51.05-1.02
1,06,198
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,729.553.803.21
10,29,664
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,840.3526.250.55
2,06,097
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
384.75-3.65-0.94
25,99,947
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
268.4-0.55-0.20
2,20,164
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
664.3-6.15-0.92
2,13,520
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
587.55-6.10-1.03
74,586
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
184.20.350.19
1,37,67,168
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
3,259.553.450.11
6,50,108
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
329.95-1.75-0.53
2,61,222
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,911.1-42.95-2.20
7,79,883
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,323.864.501.51
11,217
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,354.3520.250.28
33,162
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
825.55-4.45-0.54
10,63,175
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
725.652.100.29
15,23,987
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
438.153.950.91
5,48,416
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,761.0540.651.09
3,60,830
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
991.1517.651.81
1,09,45,847
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,668.4554.651.18
4,56,014
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,177.616.401.41
1,00,821
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,320.6157.602.20
6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,514.525.601.72
9,04,434
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
7,340.8-96.90-1.30
16,812
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,226.8-21.20-0.94
1,25,263
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,361.838.651.66
1,00,941
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
395.55.451.40
15,96,172
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
235.15.502.40
81,55,271
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
190.63.451.84
1,58,32,807
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
882.202.56
1,04,01,831
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
38.35-0.35-0.90
3,04,16,029
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,628.55-3.60-0.14
9,237
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,684.2-4.00-0.24
1,88,964
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,790.45-22.25-0.46
18,182
BEML Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,495.228.451.15
8,17,585
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
719.851.250.17
6,14,792
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,143.517.101.52
10,41,608
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
137.854.653.49
2,34,08,133
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,078.88.450.79
8,89,551
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
136.1514.9012.29
19,21,97,197
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
344.23.651.07
49,88,982
Bharat Rasayan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
9,435.6530.700.33
808
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
865.959.551.12
44,27,840
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
487.05-11.15-2.24
6,43,594
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
260.81.450.56
20,12,916
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,171.121.751.89
99,668
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
528.3518.653.66
32,47,796
BLS International Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
285.75-1.75-0.61
11,86,400
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
6,282.250.350.01
31,715
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
745.254.800.65
68,616
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
979.5-18.35-1.84
49,280
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
444.255.951.36
3,61,393
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
18,986.8412.952.22
24,430
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5952.200.37
84,273
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
16.15-0.85-5.00
24,73,281
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,484.3516.600.37
3,83,094
BSE Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,126.1563.405.97
1,00,32,831
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
303.751.950.65
5,38,484
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
328.48.002.50
72,22,796
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
7608.651.15
5,95,837
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,096.339.703.76
2,15,560
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
806.256.550.82
1,43,290
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,136.350.100.01
1,76,867
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
142.95-1.80-1.24
11,08,983
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
604.25-1.75-0.29
2,49,272
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,256.052.950.13
54,821
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,730.7-18.00-1.03
95,513
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
34.950.100.29
1,34,29,768
1,141.453.000.26
8,92,072
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
691.46.450.94
2,22,355
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,072.0543.554.23
2,92,146
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
9,546.339.100.41
23,174
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
86.453.253.91
1,25,16,777
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
423.95-5.40-1.26
21,90,708
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
540.75-10.45-1.90
1,33,632
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
278.953.751.36
14,76,375
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
528.558.701.67
1,78,373
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
963.85-20.25-2.06
1,16,214
1,128.857.000.62
8,81,841
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
519.45-3.25-0.62
4,78,726
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,245.4-12.20-0.97
11,66,856
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
125.62.201.78
43,99,862
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,412.15-5.60-0.39
78,809
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.96.852.98
1,48,66,065
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
908.52.800.31
36,79,579
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,451.9-14.55-0.27
3,64,127
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,939.4-2.65-0.14
6,61,781
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,356.1-19.35-0.81
49,410
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
68714.602.17
9,71,365
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,11120.051.84
3,88,421
Craftsman Automation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,895.25-22.85-0.46
12,424
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,409.2-6.35-0.45
1,38,366
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
3,929.05-41.60-1.05
28,574
303.053.001.00
13,72,760
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
327.25-3.05-0.92
1,45,453
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,706-1.75-0.10
8,80,316
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,709.7572.404.42
11,88,615
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
553.350.250.05
9,24,053
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,123.5538.501.85
2,99,159
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,469.897.604.11
5,51,435
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,034.55102.4510.99
20,12,949
603.75-3.10-0.51
6,38,403
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,226.056.050.27
3,25,643
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
438.150.650.15
7,13,688
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
182.71.700.94
26,72,760
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
197.051.400.72
13,93,496
Dhani Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
47.2-1.40-2.88
16,29,543
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
321.8-6.75-2.05
16,45,130
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,589.3-2.80-0.08
5,86,277
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,057.2553.401.07
5,77,646
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
503.25-0.85-0.17
30,43,665
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,201.2525.351.17
1,11,389
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,578.55-29.30-0.52
2,20,961
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
40.8-0.75-1.81
2,24,37,674
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,624.750.650.04
40,969
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
54.35-0.10-0.18
22,02,396
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,400.463.801.91
6,91,310
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
477.1-0.75-0.16
2,86,182
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
272.2523.409.40
90,06,615
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
493.42.750.56
2,89,055
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
535.611.052.11
14,66,515
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,659.6-0.75-0.05
1,49,059
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
157.753.452.24
36,83,025
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
195.9-0.50-0.25
3,06,535
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
88.8-1.70-1.88
52,50,590
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
812.352.350.29
48,239
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,133.9-25.35-0.80
6,26,982
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
265.75-1.05-0.39
17,33,153
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
380.4-0.15-0.04
91,772
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
143.8-0.15-0.10
1,36,78,350
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,817.422.150.46
22,410
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,093.4-6.30-0.57
3,97,221
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
248.058.503.55
25,91,748
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
167.84.602.82
1,26,88,844
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
728.25-37.40-4.88
52,72,815
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
324.4-7.25-2.19
8,42,103
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
135.451.901.42
63,73,621
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
121.356.355.52
3,19,76,838
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,669.4-15.10-0.56
6,910
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,187.25-7.50-0.23
4,732
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
219.551.950.90
4,87,625
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,768.126.651.53
12,67,986
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,438.38.800.62
1,14,832
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
757.05-9.80-1.28
6,01,966
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
706.75-2.70-0.38
1,19,041
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,670.392.055.83
12,59,305
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
62.951.201.94
2,76,32,024
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,132.35-18.90-0.88
53,365
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
480.650.950.20
66,449
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,005.350.200.02
3,10,505
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
536.95-0.65-0.12
2,94,403
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,643.65-2.15-0.13
3,28,721
Go Fashion (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,352.57.500.56
35,368
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
302.34.701.58
8,08,836
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
476.552.650.56
8,49,736
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,811.520.551.15
4,20,224
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
768.23.700.48
1,98,276
Greenpanel Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
381.53.450.91
5,90,857
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,251.05-25.05-1.10
13,967
G R Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,275.17.300.58
19,121
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
731.9534.204.90
10,14,503
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
260.65-2.25-0.86
2,97,679
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,073.5526.950.88
1,35,065
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4588.651.93
32,21,658
623.413.902.28
17,95,864
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
129.950.050.04
13,45,166
177.62.301.31
28,88,685
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
277.351.200.43
7,79,061
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
924.7-3.55-0.38
2,78,009
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,180.85-18.65-1.55
33,526
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,377.75-6.80-0.49
8,48,217
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,185.813.651.16
16,69,568
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,431.25-92.95-3.68
12,40,727
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,574.73.250.21
2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
641.35-3.40-0.53
12,71,038
HEG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,745.25-6.30-0.36
1,45,704
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,927.411.450.39
3,31,806
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
74.85-1.35-1.77
2,68,10,319
Hikal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
308.4512.454.21
10,02,879
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
473.2513.402.91
1,11,50,793
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,005.65-1.95-0.19
19,959
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,941.7541.451.06
8,88,659
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
167.18.655.46
2,30,17,465
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
250.252.150.87
57,24,966
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,504.8-0.25-0.01
8,13,220
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
319.71.550.49
2,81,050
Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,380.9-20.05-0.46
12,003
HLE Glasscoat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
583.850.800.14
45,681
Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
863.329.053.48
1,50,360
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,397.6-246.10-0.62
4,092
76.41.502.00
90,05,184
2,724.300
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
968.79.951.04
1,62,63,873
1,341.3527.652.10
6,39,869
561.8-2.10-0.37
11,07,302
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
624.7-0.15-0.02
1,14,434
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
60.050.250.42
59,78,462
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
93.40.050.05
8,87,98,587
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
123.51.751.44
1,87,80,327
IFB Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
960.3514.551.54
57,520
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
595.2-11.50-1.90
1,65,749
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
197.1-1.20-0.61
3,95,78,033
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
81.151.201.50
1,90,23,221
India Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
260.9524.6010.41
1,67,70,829
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,111.8550.801.66
1,33,370
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
377.1-1.55-0.41
8,43,946
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
131.755.554.40
2,49,65,669
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
424.253.350.80
35,51,798
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
89.05-0.05-0.06
1,47,18,374
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
30.1-0.50-1.63
1,73,85,359
688.3516.352.43
41,43,248
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
55.755.5511.06
23,59,76,530
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,583.212.900.82
52,277
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
311.85-5.40-1.70
3,26,093
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
467.05-0.65-0.14
9,64,692
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,416.5538.402.79
27,91,800
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
181.76.503.71
1,32,45,785
Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
14.750.151.03
1,80,94,437
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,372.3540.850.94
1,15,232
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,443.858.400.59