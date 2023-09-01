Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.9
|6.85
|2.98
|1,48,66,065
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,811.5
|20.55
|1.15
|4,20,224
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,185.8
|13.65
|1.16
|16,69,568
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,927.4
|11.45
|0.39
|3,31,806
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|473.25
|13.40
|2.91
|1,11,50,793
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,504.8
|-0.25
|-0.01
|8,13,220
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,416.55
|38.40
|2.79
|27,91,800
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,443.85
|8.40
|0.59
|35,81,501
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31
|1,14,27,294
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|806.4
|26.75
|3.43
|35,13,354
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,702.1
|-0.60
|-0.02
|12,63,307
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|230.7
|10.40
|4.72
|2,98,48,356
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.75
|7.60
|4.36
|2,24,58,984
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|252.2
|7.65
|3.13
|98,39,049
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,109
|-2.60
|-0.23
|27,15,092
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.40
|0.67
|12,77,457
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|127.05
|4.15
|3.38
|7,64,31,742
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,228.05
|26.10
|2.17
|16,85,531
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|603
|11.85
|2.00
|24,64,253
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|416.35
|7.95
|1.95
|42,36,503