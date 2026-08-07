Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|Grasim Industries
|3323.00
|103.00
|3.20
|10,71,215
|Hindalco Industries
|1059.60
|32.60
|3.17
|92,84,747
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|12.20
|1.12
|2,94,10,622
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76
|78,23,102
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|347.00
|1.65
|0.48
|42,74,035
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Bajaj Auto
|11662.00
|42.00
|0.36
|2,08,968
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|2.80
|0.17
|60,89,110
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|1.00
|0.09
|10,72,438
|ITC
|286.10
|0.20
|0.07
|61,28,841
|Coal India
|415.25
|-0.35
|-0.08
|34,93,763
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|390.75
|-3.25
|-0.82
|73,15,232
|Cipla
|1463.80
|-13.20
|-0.89
|7,65,193
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-18.00
|-1.43
|36,28,823
|ICICI Bank
|1421.00
|-36.50
|-2.50
|1,43,95,789